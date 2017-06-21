Lena Dunham got a dramatic new ‘pixie’ haircut: love it or hate it?

The last time I personally paid any attention to Lena Dunham was when I called her a hypocritical jackass for attending this year’s Met Gala after she bitched and moaned about attending last year’s gala. That was early May! Back then, Lena seemed to be growing out a bad 2016 haircut, and her hair was honestly the least of her worries – it was sort of nondescript brown, maybe just long enough for a messy ponytail/updo. I was just grateful that she wasn’t doing another LOOK-AT-ME dye job or cut. Guess what? Lena wants us to look at her again. She’s got a pixie cut now. And my God, it is not good.

Taken with Katy Perry’s recent unfortunate hair situation (not to mention Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Zoe Kravitz’s recent hair changes), I guess 2017 is the year of the pixie cut? That’s what this hairstyle is being called, although I take issue with defining this as a pixie. When I think pixie cuts, I think of something more Audrey Hepburn-esque, something that makes a woman look very delicate. Lena’s haircut does not do that, partly because… that’s never going to be Lena’s look. That’s not her bone structure, that’s not her vibe. So this haircut just makes her look mannish, like she went a barber and showed the guy a photo of Roger Federer’s terrible new haircut and asked for the same thing.

Then again, I have surprisingly conservative taste when it comes to hair. I generally dislike short hairstyles on many women. No pixie cut is going to make you looking Audrey unless you already look like Audrey, you know? But then we get into the conversations about the patriarchy of prettiness and Who Is This Haircut For and why do women have to care about their hair? And the answer is… no one says you have to care. If you have a round face like Lena and you want to get this mannish Federer-style hair, God bless and it’s your business. But… if you post those haircut photos on Instagram, of course we’ll have an opinion, patriarchy or no. I’m saying this in advance of what I’m sure will be a Lenny newsletter in which Lena cries foul about feminism and hair and something something LOOK AT ME DON’T LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME.

Photos courtesy of Lena's Instagram and WENN.

 

63 Responses to “Lena Dunham got a dramatic new ‘pixie’ haircut: love it or hate it?”

  1. tracking says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Not good.

    Reply
  2. bread says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I think very few people – whatever your gender – looks good with the hair completely removed around the ears like that.

    Reply
  3. Anon says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:06 am

    It looks awful. I find this trend very unflattering for the vast majority of women, including ScarJo and Katy Perry. I think short hair looked amazing on Audrey Hepburn, Mia Farrow, Winona Ryder and Sinead O’Conner but it’s very hard for most to pull off. They all had extraordinary faces.

    Reply
    • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:57 am

      I somewhat agree with what you’re saying, but not all women want to look traditionally feminine or fit a mainstream male view of “sexy,” at least not all the time. What’s the big deal if someone cuts off their hair to try a different sort of a look? When people don’t think Scarlett J. at the Avengers premiere looks hot, something is wrong. Some women just need to admit that they don’t find short hair sexy or attractive, plain and simple.

      Reply
      • Anon says:
        June 21, 2017 at 12:14 pm

        There’s nothing wrong with not wanting to look pretty and I don’t think it’s a “big deal.” I’m just saying I don’t think it looks aesthetically pleasing on them. For the record, I don’t like really short hair on most guys either.

    • Kitten says:
      June 21, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      I think Mia looked amazing with short hair as did the other women you mentioned. I would add Mariska Hargitay, who I actually think looks better with short hair than with long.

      The thing is, the women you mentioned are all stunningly beautiful with great bone structure. I don’t feel that Katy Perry, Lena Dunham or even K Stew are in the same category. Sure, they’re pretty but not stunners IMO.

      Reply
    • Hazel says:
      June 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm

      I always bring in a photo of Mia Farrow she never I get my haircut. I look nothing like her, but I love the cut & think I look fab!

      Reply
  4. MissAmanda says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I agree with the bone structure comment, it’s not terrible but it’s not great on her either. I also agree that the ‘pixies’ women are getting this year are more ‘barber shop’ cuts and shaves rather than a true pixie…it works for some, and I really do wish I had the balls (and head shape, and face shape…and the balls) to do it myself.

    Reply
  5. Cleo says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:07 am

    She looks like the spokeswoman for the White Feminist Starter Pack.

    Reply
  6. edith says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I dont mind it but she looks like the generic tumblr girl now 90s chokers and all

    Reply
  7. Ann says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Could she just freaking smile instead of that stupid open mouth thing all the damn time?

    Reply
  8. CynicalAnn says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I can’t stand her so that colors my judgement a bit but I hate that cut on her.

    Reply
  9. Eribra says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Ugh, I remember having a pixie cut when I was little – someone told my mom if she cut my baby fine hair it would grow thicker. It did not of course and it was kept in a pixie until I was 7 or so. She let me grow it out when I came home crying when some kid asked why I had a mickey mouse haircut.

    Reply
  10. Miss V says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Can’t stand it, along with everything about her.

    Reply
  11. lizzie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:19 am

    i love the super masculine pixie trend happening right now but this is not great. its hard to say without sounding like a monster but you need a striking face with strong features to pull off this look and she just doesn’t have it. neither do i!

    i actually really liked her pixie from about 2 years ago that was much softer. it was flattering and more polished than her usual mop. hopefully this grows into something better.

    Reply
    • QQ says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:28 am

      I’m with you 100% of the way.. like As a Haircut? I love.. better than her greasy /pageboy/Weird other attention seeking Sh!t … But also Same as I said with Miley Cyrus..Oh No Honey, This only Highlights all the bad ( in Lena’s case this will be all about her nose/ears/whatever condition her skin is in currently , Miley’s, Extreme veneers and nose and weird planes of her face)

      Reply
    • third ginger says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:33 am

      You are in no way a monster. Any good stylist will tell you that only certain faces look good with extremely short hair. I’m 64 and get short haircuts. As I say above, my daughter has a haircut that is short on the sides [not shaved] and longer on top. But she is gorgeous [does not resemble me]

      Reply
    • WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
      June 21, 2017 at 11:05 am

      Look everybody, it depends on what you want. Just as a colorist will tell you that there’s a shade of every color that will look good on you, I likewise think that there’s a length of short that will look good on you too. Maybe it’s not Sinead O’Connor buzzed, but I think it’s kind of sad that women believe that they have to have long hair to be attractive. It’s summer! Why not get it a little shorter than makes you feel comfortable? Have the gonads to try something new! I have a long face and short hair. I get told it looks more individual than having long straight blonde hair like every other white chick on the block. Give it a whirl, it will grow back by September.

      Reply
      • lizzie says:
        June 21, 2017 at 12:07 pm

        you guys are awesome and now i’m getting my head shaved! i get my hair cut short about once a year but stacked in the back and long in the front. anything below 4″ my hair stands straight up. i do that to myself every 5 years and regret it. i call it “the chandler bing.” matthew perry and i have the same hair – basically.

        BUT – i just had a baby i’m shedding like crazy so maybe for my “mom cut” i’ll bleach myself blonde and take it to the scalp?

  12. Pedro45 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:20 am

    It’s not a pixie and it looks terrible.

    Reply
  13. Esmom says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Don’t like the haircut but I love her freckles!

    Reply
  14. MM says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:23 am

    It looks terrible. She always looks high on vicodin when she takes selfies.

    Reply
  15. greenmonster says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I love short hair on women, but not like this. It is a bad cut and Lena can not pull off hair that is so short. It just looks really bad on her. To be honest I wish I could wear a pixie cut, but I can’t. I know that. Just as I know that I shouldn’t wear certain clothes, no matter how much I like the style. But if it doesn’t suit my body type, it isn’t doing me any favors.

    Reply
  16. grabbyhands says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:25 am

    It’s terrible, but in her defense, I have seen very few women really be able to carry that look off.

    The pixie is a very unforgiving style.

    Reply
  17. Rhiley says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:29 am

    In the 90s I rocked a pixie because I was all WinoForever back then and Winona rocked the best pixie cut.

    Reply
  18. Narak says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I like it. It’s a change and besides, hair grows back. She’s young and that’s the perfect time to try crazy hair styles whether they suit you or not.

    Reply
  19. Sullivan says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:31 am

    She has pretty eyes.

    Reply
  20. Lightpurple says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Does Lena do anything without drama?

    Getting my hair cut Saturday. Depending on how hot it is and my mood, I might go for a pixie cut. I can wear it. Hell, if the air is soupy like it was earlier this week, I might buzz it all off. I can wear that too. Pony tails, I cannot do.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      June 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm

      I finally broke down and made appointment for Keratin treatment on Saturday. I recently went blonde again and while the color is gorgeous, my hair is now SO dry and with our humid summers, it’s just a damn mess.

      Pixie cuts can look amazing and I have no doubt that you would rock that sh*t, LP :)

      When it’s hot I put emu and argan oil on my long wet hair and pull it into a “donut” on my head. I simply refuse to have a hairdryer anywhere near me when it’s 90 with a dewpoint of 70.

      Reply
  21. nemera34 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:35 am

    From someone with short hair. NO.

    She just seems so lost for some reason. Like she is trying hard to figure out who she really is; but coming up short. She needs to talk to someone. Not because of the haircut.. LOL. But she just seems to be going through something.

    Reply
  22. JA says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Unfortunate, pretty much sums up her haircut and her as a person.

    Reply
  23. fiorucci says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Looks a lot better with the choker and without the long earrings. It could be worse, like I don’t feel it makes her look pretty but also she’s not particularly masculine. Small chin and soft cheeks aren’t very masculine to me. (And she looks short to me.) I really liked her look recently with the bangs, as in the plaid met gala pic. That earring pic is particularly bad but I’m sure it can be styled ok with more make up. Honestly I’m curious to see more pics of this and how she looks in different outfits.

    Reply
  24. Emma33 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I have a haircut a bit like this at the moment (although it’s longer on top, more like Tilda Swintons cut). I have very mannish, strong features, and a long face, and I usually carry these looks OK. I think they generally suit people with more angular features, and perhaps this look doesn’t suit Lena so well because her face is round.

    I actually liked her met ball hairstyle, because she had those bangs that emphasize her eyes and really look cute on her rounder face. (I could never wear bangs in a million years! Imagine Tilda with bangs…hahaha.)

    Reply
  25. The New Classic says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:57 am

    When I first looked at the thumbnail pic I thought she was Marshall Mathers (Eminem) without the bleached blonde hair. Wow… not good.

    Reply
  26. Amanda says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:58 am

    I like it well enough. The topless, open mouth picture is weird but the haircut is fine.

    Reply
  27. Katrine Troelsen says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:58 am

    I think Cara and Kristens hair is amazing tbh. But this is bad. And so is Katy Perrys.

    Reply
  28. dodgy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Well, with the weight loss she has cheekbones now?

    Let me get my coat.

    Reply
  29. Giddy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Other people might have a bucket list, Lena has a list of ways to get media attention. 1. Post awful haircut on FB. Complain about mean comments 2. Write controversial column about sex, men, nudity, rape culture, etc. Complain about mean comments 3. Make speech about feminism in the age of Trump to Republican ladies. Be shocked at mean comments. On and on.

    Reply
  30. NeoCleo says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    I have truly crappy hair and a very short style is my only option unless I want to wear a wig. And that is NO option since I can’t even stand hats on my head much less one with a pound of hair to weigh it down. I will never shit on someone for having short hair.

    Reply
  31. Ghost says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    She had a poxie cut a few years ago and I though she looked amazing. It brought attention to her big brown eyes. And I think she has the features to pull it off, big eyes, small nose, small lips ( not that people who don’t have these can’t pull them off, I’m just refering to the comment in the article).
    This one I don’t like as much, but it will be fine when it grows out a bit.

    Reply
  32. ash says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    maybe she’s going thru a breakup….katie started cutting her hair after that breakup with orlando…. and taylor with jake

    Reply

