Lena Dunham got a dramatic new ‘pixie’ haircut: love it or hate it?

Your mom's therapist friend she leaves your dad for A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

The last time I personally paid any attention to Lena Dunham was when I called her a hypocritical jackass for attending this year’s Met Gala after she bitched and moaned about attending last year’s gala. That was early May! Back then, Lena seemed to be growing out a bad 2016 haircut, and her hair was honestly the least of her worries – it was sort of nondescript brown, maybe just long enough for a messy ponytail/updo. I was just grateful that she wasn’t doing another LOOK-AT-ME dye job or cut. Guess what? Lena wants us to look at her again. She’s got a pixie cut now. And my God, it is not good.

Taken with Katy Perry’s recent unfortunate hair situation (not to mention Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Zoe Kravitz’s recent hair changes), I guess 2017 is the year of the pixie cut? That’s what this hairstyle is being called, although I take issue with defining this as a pixie. When I think pixie cuts, I think of something more Audrey Hepburn-esque, something that makes a woman look very delicate. Lena’s haircut does not do that, partly because… that’s never going to be Lena’s look. That’s not her bone structure, that’s not her vibe. So this haircut just makes her look mannish, like she went a barber and showed the guy a photo of Roger Federer’s terrible new haircut and asked for the same thing.

Then again, I have surprisingly conservative taste when it comes to hair. I generally dislike short hairstyles on many women. No pixie cut is going to make you looking Audrey unless you already look like Audrey, you know? But then we get into the conversations about the patriarchy of prettiness and Who Is This Haircut For and why do women have to care about their hair? And the answer is… no one says you have to care. If you have a round face like Lena and you want to get this mannish Federer-style hair, God bless and it’s your business. But… if you post those haircut photos on Instagram, of course we’ll have an opinion, patriarchy or no. I’m saying this in advance of what I’m sure will be a Lenny newsletter in which Lena cries foul about feminism and hair and something something LOOK AT ME DON’T LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME.