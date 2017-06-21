Selena Gomez’s first campaign for Coach: lovely or lacking?

In mid December, we heard that Selena Gomez had landed a whopping $10 million dollar deal to design for and represent the fashion brand Coach, known for their classic handbags. She was reportedly going to work on some kind of capsule collection with them, as was suggested by an Instagram she posted announcing the collaboration. She wrote “Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world. I’m so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers.” Vevers has been the creative director for the label since 2013, and his work has a 70s bohemian meets city aesthetic. Selena is the most followed person on Instagram so while her (unconfirmed) price tag for this may seem exorbitant, she’s a huge influencer and Coach obviously thinks she’s worth it.
Coach has just released the first images for their campaign featuring Selena. She’s lounging back in a classic car clutching a purse, she’s checking herself out in a full length mirror in Coach’s patchwork jeans while admiring her bag, and she looks serene and like she’s using her purse as a shield. This is a go-to move for Coach ads. Chloe Moretz’s ads for the purse line look strikingly similar. I guess there are only so many ways you can show off a purse plus these were shot by the same photographer, Steven Meisel. So far we haven’t seen any pieces that Selena has designed, but apparently they’re coming. Here’s what Vevers told The Telegraph about Coach’s collaboration with Selena.
“She speaks to a generation, her realness and honesty really connects,” analyses Vevers who is still on a high after celebrating winning accessories designer of the year at the CFDAs (fashion’s answer to the Oscars) earlier this month. “She’s aspirational but she comes across as an authentically good person and she’s very beautiful but in a real way.”
In the new autumn/winter campaign, Gomez has been photographed by Steven Meisel staring dreamily from the back seat of a classic car clutching Coach’s Rogue bag, a style which she has also been captured using in her every day life.
“I wanted Selena to feel at ease,” Vevers explains. “We focused on nostalgic prairie floral dresses with the ease of a t-shirt. The car symbolises an American road trip and that feeling of freedom. It’s the idea of Selena escaping New York city for an adventure.”
The clever twist to Coach’s partnership with Gomez is that it goes far beyond her simply appearing in their campaigns, as is usually the deal. Instead, Gomez will be collaborating with Vevers creatively and there is a philanthropic element too, with Coach and Gomez working together to empower young women through the Step Up foundation. In March, they celebrated World Kindness Day with a visit to an LA high school at which Gomez spoke to a girls’ after school club about self esteem and confidence building.
I know what Vevers means about Selena. She has that kind of accessible girl next-door beauty. However I think a lot of that is styling and that’s she’s usually so fresh-faced she can take on different looks in that people don’t expect to see her a certain way. Imagine Ariana Grande as the face of Coach. It’s hard, right? She always wears cat eye makeup and crazy long extensions and she has a very specific street style and red carpet style. For branding purposes they want a more adaptable, wholesome look hence they went with Chloe and now Selena. Plus they knew Selena would easily fit their brand. Her style is adaptable that way. I think these images are lovely, they just don’t inspire me to buy a Coach purse. This isn’t my aesthetic it’s very young instead of the classic preppy look I used to associate with Coach. I haven’t carried a Coach purse in a few years although I used to be loyal to the brand. I’m not their target market anymore despite the fact that my generation has a lot more money. Their purses have changed under Vevers too and aren’t as much my style.
Selena Gomez's Debut Coach Campaign Is Here! https://t.co/r3YAY2EKFN
— People Magazine (@people) June 20, 2017
Photos credit: Backgrid and Coach
Wait…that’s Selena Gomez? Never would have guessed. Lovely photos, though.
Why hire a famous face if you are going to photoshop her into oblivion?
I swear when I first saw the photo I thought it was Kai Gerber!
I think she may finally be growing into her face? She’s not so baby-faced anymore.
I was thinking the same thing. She looks more mature, and I love it. Her face is the best thing about the ads IMO.
I have a lot of Coach purses from the 50s, 60s, 70s, several Bonnie Cashins, but, nope, I’m not their target anymore, either. Too busy and frou-frou for me. I liked the old simplicity and clean lines of their purses.
Me, too. Even the ads are too busy. How about just her sitting somewhere with her bag next to her or on the floor? Something real women actually do? I rarely “lounge” while clasping my bag.
i agree. I think there are millions of ways to shoot an ad for handbags without them being carried or held up against the body.
There is nothing really inspiring or innovative about these pics.
What’s with the furcoats? I was hoping that they’d be out of style by now.
I mean it’s basic but that’s her whole appeal. She is like you said able to be molded
Is it weird that I’m in love with that coat?
I didn’t recognize her. I don’t know what’s going on, weight loss, plastic surgery or photoshop.
I’m thinking smth like cheek surgery à la Princess Nagini the Most Corrupt.
I thought the thumbnail pic was Rachel Bilson at first.
The problem when you’re photoshopped to death, is that people can’t recognize you.
They took her baby face away!!! She looks like Bilson yes. What’s the point of paying so much money for a model you turn into someone else?
For somehow who has so many drug rumors, she sure holds that ‘girl-next-door’ look. I would want her PR person & her manager; for some-one who has no talent, she sure does a lot.
I think it’s more her baby face than her PR person. It’s just hard to imagine her snorting cocaine because she looks like a 12 year old.
Basic af, like her, but still quite lovely.
That pink outfit with birds printed on it looks like my younger daughters pajamas
Yeah, that is not a good look.
She’s pretty enough but so dull. She doesn’t seem excited about anything. Never seen her act but I finally listened to some of her music and all I can say is she’s got great producers.
Lacking. But I just do not like Selena Gomez at all. She is so overrated in my opinion.
I still don’t get why this girl is a thing 🙄🙄
She looks like Cindy Crawford (current version) had a baby with Anna Paquin.
THIS!!!!!! You nailed it exactly!!!!!
I think she looks really pretty. I don’t get the hate with this young woman , I mean she may not be the greatest singer/actress/model etc, but she’s harmless, imo. I also like some of her songs, they’re catchy.
I actually really like both the soft pinkish bag in the top photo and the blue one. I would gladly carry either! Perhaps I’m in their demographic
Completely unrecognisable. How many desks do these images cross without even one person saying “Ummm, this doesn’t look like her”.
She looks so different to me, albeit Stunning…..
I think mostly she doesn’t look so much like a child in the ads.
She looks really pretty…. but I thought it was Rachel Bilson
The irony is that Rachel Bilson would have been a pretty decent fit for the brand – still accessible and, unlike Selena Gomez, she was sort of known for her style.
But she doesn’t have god knows how many million ig followers, so…
I find it very hard to believe she got 10M; she has a lot of followers but the vast majority are teens who can’t afford Coach; just like I find it very hard to believe that Harry Styles got an 80M contract; no-one buys music any more. This is the type of contract that only Adele – the biggest seller in the world – gets. Plus nothing has ever been confirmed by either of them, so I suspect it’s just a false rumor to create hype.
“She speaks to a generation, her realness and honesty really connects”
Is that the roundabout way of saying ‘we hired her only because she has a shitload of instagram followers’?
I think she looks pretty, but Coach’s new bags do nothing for me. The old ones were timeless.
I really like the coach swagger bags. I’ve been enjoying what they’re doing in the last few years. I was not at all into the fabric and busy patterned bags a few years ago.
I like the 70′s direction of the newer lines, but I still can’t bring myself to buy Coach anymore. I guess I out-grew them (I refuse to say I aged-out of their demographic. LOL)
Such dead eyes. What’s wrong with showing some excitement?
She will shill for anyone, honestly. Still, get your money, Selena.
