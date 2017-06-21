Selena Gomez’s first campaign for Coach: lovely or lacking?

Coach Edie

In mid December, we heard that Selena Gomez had landed a whopping $10 million dollar deal to design for and represent the fashion brand Coach, known for their classic handbags. She was reportedly going to work on some kind of capsule collection with them, as was suggested by an Instagram she posted announcing the collaboration. She wrote “Being able to create is my favorite thing in the whole world. I’m so excited to be a part of the vision and family @coach AND I get the honor to design with @stuartvevers.” Vevers has been the creative director for the label since 2013, and his work has a 70s bohemian meets city aesthetic. Selena is the most followed person on Instagram so while her (unconfirmed) price tag for this may seem exorbitant, she’s a huge influencer and Coach obviously thinks she’s worth it.

Coach has just released the first images for their campaign featuring Selena. She’s lounging back in a classic car clutching a purse, she’s checking herself out in a full length mirror in Coach’s patchwork jeans while admiring her bag, and she looks serene and like she’s using her purse as a shield. This is a go-to move for Coach ads. Chloe Moretz’s ads for the purse line look strikingly similar. I guess there are only so many ways you can show off a purse plus these were shot by the same photographer, Steven Meisel. So far we haven’t seen any pieces that Selena has designed, but apparently they’re coming. Here’s what Vevers told The Telegraph about Coach’s collaboration with Selena.

“She speaks to a generation, her realness and honesty really connects,” analyses Vevers who is still on a high after celebrating winning accessories designer of the year at the CFDAs (fashion’s answer to the Oscars) earlier this month. “She’s aspirational but she comes across as an authentically good person and she’s very beautiful but in a real way.”

In the new autumn/winter campaign, Gomez has been photographed by Steven Meisel staring dreamily from the back seat of a classic car clutching Coach’s Rogue bag, a style which she has also been captured using in her every day life.

“I wanted Selena to feel at ease,” Vevers explains. “We focused on nostalgic prairie floral dresses with the ease of a t-shirt. The car symbolises an American road trip and that feeling of freedom. It’s the idea of Selena escaping New York city for an adventure.”

The clever twist to Coach’s partnership with Gomez is that it goes far beyond her simply appearing in their campaigns, as is usually the deal. Instead, Gomez will be collaborating with Vevers creatively and there is a philanthropic element too, with Coach and Gomez working together to empower young women through the Step Up foundation. In March, they celebrated World Kindness Day with a visit to an LA high school at which Gomez spoke to a girls’ after school club about self esteem and confidence building.

[From The Telegraph]

I know what Vevers means about Selena. She has that kind of accessible girl next-door beauty. However I think a lot of that is styling and that’s she’s usually so fresh-faced she can take on different looks in that people don’t expect to see her a certain way. Imagine Ariana Grande as the face of Coach. It’s hard, right? She always wears cat eye makeup and crazy long extensions and she has a very specific street style and red carpet style. For branding purposes they want a more adaptable, wholesome look hence they went with Chloe and now Selena. Plus they knew Selena would easily fit their brand. Her style is adaptable that way. I think these images are lovely, they just don’t inspire me to buy a Coach purse. This isn’t my aesthetic it’s very young instead of the classic preppy look I used to associate with Coach. I haven’t carried a Coach purse in a few years although I used to be loyal to the brand. I’m not their target market anymore despite the fact that my generation has a lot more money. Their purses have changed under Vevers too and aren’t as much my style.

SelenaGomezCoachHeader_edited-1

SelenaGomezCoach3

Selena Gomez continues her radio promos in Manhattan

Photos credit: Backgrid and Coach

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Selena Gomez’s first campaign for Coach: lovely or lacking?”

  1. smcollins says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Wait…that’s Selena Gomez? Never would have guessed. Lovely photos, though.

    Reply
  2. SusanneToo says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:24 am

    I have a lot of Coach purses from the 50s, 60s, 70s, several Bonnie Cashins, but, nope, I’m not their target anymore, either. Too busy and frou-frou for me. I liked the old simplicity and clean lines of their purses.

    Reply
  3. Lipstickaddict says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:26 am

    What’s with the furcoats? I was hoping that they’d be out of style by now.

    Reply
  4. Alex says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I mean it’s basic but that’s her whole appeal. She is like you said able to be molded

    Reply
  5. Rice says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Is it weird that I’m in love with that coat?

    Reply
  6. Pumpkin Pie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I didn’t recognize her. I don’t know what’s going on, weight loss, plastic surgery or photoshop.

    Reply
  7. Feedmechips says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I thought the thumbnail pic was Rachel Bilson at first.

    Reply
  8. Anya says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:40 am

    The problem when you’re photoshopped to death, is that people can’t recognize you.

    Reply
  9. Slowsnow says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:45 am

    They took her baby face away!!! She looks like Bilson yes. What’s the point of paying so much money for a model you turn into someone else?

    Reply
  10. Alp says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:59 am

    For somehow who has so many drug rumors, she sure holds that ‘girl-next-door’ look. I would want her PR person & her manager; for some-one who has no talent, she sure does a lot.

    Reply
  11. Kate says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Basic af, like her, but still quite lovely.

    Reply
  12. Honey says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:06 am

    That pink outfit with birds printed on it looks like my younger daughters pajamas

    Reply
  13. Neelyo says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:11 am

    She’s pretty enough but so dull. She doesn’t seem excited about anything. Never seen her act but I finally listened to some of her music and all I can say is she’s got great producers.

    Reply
  14. Millie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Lacking. But I just do not like Selena Gomez at all. She is so overrated in my opinion.

    Reply
  15. Moonstone says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I still don’t get why this girl is a thing 🙄🙄

    Reply
  16. the_blonde_one says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:22 am

    She looks like Cindy Crawford (current version) had a baby with Anna Paquin.

    Reply
  17. L says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I think she looks really pretty. I don’t get the hate with this young woman , I mean she may not be the greatest singer/actress/model etc, but she’s harmless, imo. I also like some of her songs, they’re catchy.

    Reply
  18. EMc says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I actually really like both the soft pinkish bag in the top photo and the blue one. I would gladly carry either! Perhaps I’m in their demographic :)

    Reply
  19. Bee says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Completely unrecognisable. How many desks do these images cross without even one person saying “Ummm, this doesn’t look like her”.

    Reply
  20. CityGirl says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:15 am

    She looks so different to me, albeit Stunning…..
    I think mostly she doesn’t look so much like a child in the ads.

    Reply
  21. Grumpier than thou says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    She looks really pretty…. but I thought it was Rachel Bilson

    Reply
  22. Florence says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I find it very hard to believe she got 10M; she has a lot of followers but the vast majority are teens who can’t afford Coach; just like I find it very hard to believe that Harry Styles got an 80M contract; no-one buys music any more. This is the type of contract that only Adele – the biggest seller in the world – gets. Plus nothing has ever been confirmed by either of them, so I suspect it’s just a false rumor to create hype.

    Reply
  23. teacakes says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    “She speaks to a generation, her realness and honesty really connects”

    Is that the roundabout way of saying ‘we hired her only because she has a shitload of instagram followers’?

    Reply
  24. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I think she looks pretty, but Coach’s new bags do nothing for me. The old ones were timeless.

    Reply
  25. Yup, Me says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I really like the coach swagger bags. I’ve been enjoying what they’re doing in the last few years. I was not at all into the fabric and busy patterned bags a few years ago.

    Reply
  26. KiddVicious says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    I like the 70′s direction of the newer lines, but I still can’t bring myself to buy Coach anymore. I guess I out-grew them (I refuse to say I aged-out of their demographic. LOL)

    Reply
  27. Erica_V says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Such dead eyes. What’s wrong with showing some excitement?

    Reply
  28. Mazzie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    She will shill for anyone, honestly. Still, get your money, Selena.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment