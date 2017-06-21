Mattel releases Ken dolls with more diversity and body types

Last year, Mattel unveiled The Barbie Fashionista line which offered more diversity in the dolls including skin color and body shape. At the time, Mattel did not hide the fact that the long overdue revamp was – at least partially – monetarily driven due to declining sales. The was a spike in profit after the new line hit the market but unfortunately, since then, the sales have fallen quite short of expectations. However, Mattel is still committed to their new campaign and now we are getting Next Gen Ken.

Today, Barbie announced the expansion of its Fashionistas line by introducing 15 new Ken dolls. The new Kens have three body types — slim, broad and original. In addition, the dolls will feature seven skin tones, eight hair colors, nine hairstyles and chic, modern fashion looks unlike any other Ken dolls you’ve seen before. “By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.” Ken’s style has come quite a long way since he was first introduced to the world in 1961. The original Ken doll was dressed quite skimpy, sporting only his tiny lifeguard suit, towel and sandals. Over the decades, he has evolved — including Totally Hair Ken in the ’90s — but this is the biggest range of Ken types the brand has ever released. And every iteration of dream Kens are included, whether it’s a surfer boy with a man bun or plaid-loving college bro.



[From People]

They say Ken will have three new body types but I’m having a hard time seeing the changes. I guess there is a slight difference in those shapes above – but I need my reading glasses to see them. Get back to me when Dad-bod Ken shows up and takes out the trash – then my dream Ken has arrived. The heart of this is headed the right way, though. Putting diversity on the shelf is important. And I must give Mattel credit – they are pushing forward even after the numbers didn’t back up the campaign.

Even though the sales haven’t caught up to the consciousness yet, The Barbie Fashionistas segment was named Doll of the Year by the Toy Industry Association’s TOTY Awards. In addition to the 15 new Ken dolls, they are adding 25 new Barbie dolls. In all, that’s 40 new dolls, seven body types, 11 skin tones and 28 hairstyles to further diversify the brand. Now that the new kids are here, the Fantasy, Entertainment and Career segments will be the next to add diversity.

As I said, it’s a step in the right direction and a huge leap from Ken’s early, tighty swim trunks days.