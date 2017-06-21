Mattel releases Ken dolls with more diversity and body types

Last year, Mattel unveiled The Barbie Fashionista line which offered more diversity in the dolls including skin color and body shape. At the time, Mattel did not hide the fact that the long overdue revamp was – at least partially – monetarily driven due to declining sales. The was a spike in profit after the new line hit the market but unfortunately, since then, the sales have fallen quite short of expectations. However, Mattel is still committed to their new campaign and now we are getting Next Gen Ken.

Today, Barbie announced the expansion of its Fashionistas line by introducing 15 new Ken dolls. The new Kens have three body types — slim, broad and original. In addition, the dolls will feature seven skin tones, eight hair colors, nine hairstyles and chic, modern fashion looks unlike any other Ken dolls you’ve seen before.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Barbie. “Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

Ken’s style has come quite a long way since he was first introduced to the world in 1961.

The original Ken doll was dressed quite skimpy, sporting only his tiny lifeguard suit, towel and sandals. Over the decades, he has evolved — including Totally Hair Ken in the ’90s — but this is the biggest range of Ken types the brand has ever released.

And every iteration of dream Kens are included, whether it’s a surfer boy with a man bun or plaid-loving college bro.


[From People]

They say Ken will have three new body types but I’m having a hard time seeing the changes. I guess there is a slight difference in those shapes above – but I need my reading glasses to see them. Get back to me when Dad-bod Ken shows up and takes out the trash – then my dream Ken has arrived. The heart of this is headed the right way, though. Putting diversity on the shelf is important. And I must give Mattel credit – they are pushing forward even after the numbers didn’t back up the campaign.

Even though the sales haven’t caught up to the consciousness yet, The Barbie Fashionistas segment was named Doll of the Year by the Toy Industry Association’s TOTY Awards. In addition to the 15 new Ken dolls, they are adding 25 new Barbie dolls. In all, that’s 40 new dolls, seven body types, 11 skin tones and 28 hairstyles to further diversify the brand. Now that the new kids are here, the Fantasy, Entertainment and Career segments will be the next to add diversity.

As I said, it’s a step in the right direction and a huge leap from Ken’s early, tighty swim trunks days.

Photo credit: Mattel/Twitter and Getty Images

 

49 Responses to “Mattel releases Ken dolls with more diversity and body types”

  1. Alex says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:31 am

    It’s cool that they are trying diversity not just for Barbie but for Ken.
    If anyone follows BlackGirlNerds on twitter she was reposting the most hilarious tweets about these new Ken dolls. Made my day

    Reply
  2. Shijel says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:33 am

    All of those Ken boys have better eyebrows that I do. Cool, though, that the company still keeps trudging forward. One can always argue that even more effort should be made, but there’s a point where you just get tired of expecting change and never seeing it happen, so even baby steps make you happy.

    1961 Ken’s chicken legs though :D

    Reply
  3. Dtab says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Seriously….Ken dolls with a Man-bun…definitely not cool.

    My daughter has a couple of these dolls and while I appreciate the different body shapes and skin tones, they seem to be cheaper made dolls. Some of the original and less expensive barbie dolls were definitely better made IMO

    Reply
  4. smcollins says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:37 am

    That one Ken’s man-bun is killing me. Love it. 😂

    Reply
  5. crazydaisy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:37 am

    This is so awesome!!

    Reply
  6. Anon says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I’m not a fan of any of the new Ken dolls, but the Barbie with the Afro is awesome and I definitely would have wanted her if I was a kid. I’m not a big fan of how Barbie’s body looks now. Her legs look weird, almost like they would bend. Definitely different from when I was a kid in the 80s and 90s.

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I love the new updated Ken Dolls. They are so cute. I want the one with a man bun. Am I to old for wanting a doll lol?

    Reply
  8. astrid says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Do kids still play with dolls?

    Reply
  9. lower-case deb says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:54 am

    why don’t the Kens have the synthetic fiber hair? they’re just plastic molds aren’t there?
    how is manbun Ken going to let his hair down when he’s netflix and chilling with Bob?

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    June 21, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Man Bun Ken also seems to be wearing eyeliner.

    Reply
  11. Kate says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:03 am

    The man bun cracks me up for some reason.

    Reply
  12. Honey says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I thought man bun Ken was a girl until I saw his clothes. That one is hilarious. Good to change the look of these dolls,but come on. A man bun?!

    Reply
  13. Char says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I think the different skin tones & hair types was a good change, but the different sizes throws me a bit. I guess because, even though I was a chubby child, I never once compared myself to Barbie, because she was just a doll? But if some kids somewhere feel better having a Barbie that is not the typical Barbie size then more power to Mattel for recognizing that. My only other question would be, do the other sized Barbies get as many clothes as regular sized Barbie? Or at least get a variety of options? Because that seems depressing to not be able to find your Barbie clothes because they are all made to fit a regular Barbie.

    Reply
    • justcrimmles says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:45 am

      There are clothes for all four of the new body shapes of Barbie. Some specifically for each shape, some one size fits all.

      For whatever reason, I love man bun Ken. There’s also a Ken with cornrows coming too. I want all of them. Signed, 36 and still plays with Barbie.

      Reply
  14. Giddy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Ha! They have done a different body type before that I’ll bet they would like to forget. In the late 1970′s they had a Barbie with an unusual feature…rotate her right arm forward and her chest got bigger, rotate it backwards and it went back to normal-Barbie. I think that doll went out of production pretty quickly.

    As for the new Kens and Barbies, I think the body shapes and skin tones are great, but the man bun with the eyeliner and manicured eyebrows is a killer. Would he really be interested in dating Barbie?

    Reply
  15. BJ says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:32 am

    As Kendis Gibson (of ABC’s World News Now) who is gay, said they look like the guys standing in line outside The Abbey (A gay club in West Hollywood ) on Sunday Night.😂😂

    Reply
  16. marc kile says:
    June 21, 2017 at 8:55 am

    The one with the man bun it kinda looks like leah michelle.

    Reply
  17. QQ says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Ken was sooo Basic that a change was needed but now New-New Ken is either a F*ckboy (haircut based) or a Hipster (based on Clothes) … I want one of each, obv!, My ex tagged me feverishly on this at 3 am cause he had to get me like 2 barbies prior and he knows how utterly sick I was about to be about my little Sis with the glorious Afro up there^^^ ( I advised him he started paying Ken’s wardrobe mind, cause It’s LIT!) I don’t even know why I need these so bad but I Love love love love barbies like no other, i follow a gazillion glam pages, snarky pages, I love to play with them still ( if only my nieces GaF about Barbies *eyeroll) and dead ass me and my sister played ELABORATE set up barbie story time ( Think a trashy Telenovela sort ) until we were a smooth 14-15 y.o

    Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:20 am

      I wasn’t poor growing up but Barbie clothes were something my parents thought was “extra” so I pretty much had the outfit she came with, and then a bunch of fabric scraps so she was always wearing strapless dresses. Years later (like I was 30) and my mother felt guilty and gave me a Costco sized box of the most glorious Barbie gowns and 2 Barbie dolls. She and I sat there and dressed and redressed Barbies over a few glasses of wine.

      Reply
    • justcrimmles says:
      June 21, 2017 at 11:02 am

      You’re both invited to my house.

      My cousins and I, specifically one of my cousins, were a couple of little virgin sex fiends, circa 1990-1991. One of my other cousins had passed along her NKOTB dolls to my sister, which was nice because at that time, I had one Ken to about probably seven ish Barbies. I’m not into blondes, but Jon Knight, however… My pervo cousin introduced me to making the dolls hump. I introduced her to making privates for them out of modeling clay. I made Skipper some clay cigarettes once, bc she was going through a phase 😂 so glad my parents never seemed to catch on to our grown ass antics. And even at 19, my bff and I would still walk from our job at McDonald’s to my aunt’s apartment, and play Barbies with my little cousins. Which thankfully didn’t involve bumping smooths (or,uh,clays?) They had the cool 70s dreamhouse, too. To be 19 again, eating a stolen McFlurry from work and redecorating the dreamhouse with my little cousins and my friend. *sigh*

      Reply
      • QQ says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:18 am

        This. is. Giving.me. ALL. My.LIFE!!! we used to use my Bro’s G.I Joes as sons OR Rambo to add to the Bfs ( he was massive and Oh.Sh*t. if i didn’t just Understand my Muscley guys in bed sometimey thing!!!!!) Also WHY WE NEVER THOUGHT OF CLAY!!?!? OMG Im dead.. well my Sister was sweet so she played nice but my girls would be in Intensive care ( bread ties, purple marker, taped thimble to the face?) everywhere just everywhere) after running off a cliff in dramatic fashion from running off her bf’s apt after finding him with another chick and such

      • CynicalAnn says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:30 am

        I’m dying of laughter. I spit my coffee out on my monitor.

      • justcrimmles says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:30 am

        @QQ, I didn’t just cackle so loudly that I startled my dog. Nope, wasn’t me. 😂 but did they roll seven deep in a pink plastic Corvette? Because my dolls didn’t understand birth control, and one of our aunts sent along all her strawberry shortcake dolls. Our Barbies had the most delightfully scented herd of children. Stuffed into the back of said Corvette. And now I’m realizing, plastic ICU is what we were truly missing!

      • QQ says:
        June 21, 2017 at 12:37 pm

        Scented.Herd.of. Children is taking me down… Wear nice dresses at mmy funeral Pls

  18. KatieBo says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:36 am

    This is all great, but we need to talk about Ken’s jorts…

    Reply
  19. Nimbolicious says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    A man-bun is never a good thing, even on a doll. Particularly when paired with jorts.

    Reply

