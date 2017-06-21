Democrat Jon Ossoff lost the special election for an open Congressional seat

Not to sound like a grump or a cynic, but this is why Democrats shouldn’t make these special elections so fraught and weighted. Democrats are now 0-4 in special elections for Congressional seats, having lost that Montana special election, even though the Republican, Greg Gianforte, literally assaulted a reporter on the record the day before the election. Democrats also lost a special election in Kansas back in April, which was a harbinger of things to come. Democrats lost a special election yesterday in South Carolina’s fifth district (although the results were tighter than expecting, but still). But the worst defeat for Democrats was the special election in Georgia. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff was young, fresh-faced and progressive and Dems spent millions of dollars trying to get him elected. And he lost.

Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in a blockbuster special election for a Georgia congressional seat that was viewed as a barometer for both parties in the chaotic first months of President Trump’s tenure. The race for the suburban Atlanta seat was the most expensive congressional race ever, with the candidates, outside groups and the national parties pouring more than $50 million. The race was closely watched by the national party organizations in Washington, activists across the country and a host of politically engaged entertainment figures. It was viewed not just as a referendum on Trump’s tenure, but sort of a test run of whether Democrats could channel protests and activism into electoral victory and boost their hopes for the 2018 midterms. The results will likely stir consternation among Democrats seeking victories in the prelude to the 2018 midterms, and a reprieve for Republicans worried that Trump could be a drag on candidates in local races. Ossoff, 30, a documentary filmmaker, emerged as an early favorite in a crowded field of contenders after his candidacy was boosted by progressive activists, including the Daily Kos website. They saw opportunity for Democrats to pick up a seat in a Republican leaning district, but fell short. “We showed the world that in places no one thought it was possible we could fight, we could fight,” Ossoff told supporters after his loss. Ossoff’s candidacy drew nationwide attention, collecting donations from Jane Fonda, Rosie O’Donnell and Sam Waterston, among others. Samuel L. Jackson recorded get-out-the-vote radio spots, while Alyssa Milano volunteered for the campaign and walked precincts and drove residents to early vote. Still, Ossoff fell just short of winning a majority against a crowded field of candidates in an April election, which would have been enough to win the seat outright. Instead, he advanced to a runoff against Handel, who was giving the advantage early on because she would be able to consolidate conservative support in a GOP-leaning district.

[From Variety]

Here’s a spoiler: Ossoff didn’t even live in this district. D’OH! But seriously, I do feel sorry for Ossoff’s supporters. I read somewhere – but now can’t find the story, my bad – that Ossoff’s defeat means that Dems cannot win by meeting Trumpian lunacy with kindness and decency. Derp, of course we can’t. I figured that out when Trump “won” last year. Michelle Obama’s “when they go low, we go high” doesn’t work against Trump and his minions. You have to be a street fighter, you have to be hard and tough and not-nice to defeat these lunatics, fascists and white supremacists. It’s going to be dirty and rough. So buckle in and repeat your new mantra: “F–k you and the Nazi horse you rode in on.”

Anyway, Emperor Baby Fists’ itchy Twitter fingers got in on the action last night as the returns came in. He took a victory lap on Twitter, and Politico even ran a story about how some Republicans believe their party just needs to acknowledge that they are the party of Trump, and run accordingly. Sure.

Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Ralph Norman ran a fantastic race to win in the Great State of South Carolina's 5th District. We are all honored by your success tonight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

Well, the Special Elections are over and those that want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN are 5 and O! All the Fake News, all the money spent = 0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017