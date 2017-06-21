Johnny Depp’s ex-managers claim Depp lied about the Amber Heard abuse

Yesterday, we discussed the latest batch of disclosures from Johnny Depp’s ongoing lawsuit against his ex-managers, The Management Group. This story is getting more complicated by the day, and it’s getting more and more difficult to summarize all of the moving parts, disclosures, and tit-for-tat leaks and press pieces about the lawsuit. I will say this: various industry papers seem to be taking TMG’s side with their coverage, and it seems like Depp still believes he’s being afforded the same sympathetic coverage he got during his divorce from Amber Heard. As in, Depp is forever a “victim” because he’s just too nice, and people (wives, managers, friends) just take advantage of him. Do you buy that? Eh.
Anyway, some sites published the latest filing from TMG’s lawyers, wherein they disclose years’ worth of emails and the chronology of just how Depp lost millions of dollars. Buried deep within this document – you can read the whole file here – is some interesting information about Amber Heard, the divorce and Heard’s claims of domestic abuse. I’m going to partially transcribe/summarize:
A family matter. TMG claims that Depp was “interviewed by public authorities relating to a serious and troubling issue involving his family (that was entirely separate and apart from his marriage to Amber Heard.)” Depp allegedly “knowingly lied to public authorties in several respects in connection with these matters” and his actions “marked lack of concern for certain serious family issues.” When TMG approached Depp about “certain cash expenditures that were related to a serious family matter,” the manager was told by Depp to “mind his own f–king business.”
Depp knew about the dogs. The 2015 Australian incident, where Depp and Heard’s dogs were smuggled in, TMG claims Depp was “fully aware that he was illegally bringing his dogs to Australia, and when confronted [he] heavily pressured one of his long-term employees to ‘take the fall.’”
The managers heard about the domestic abuse. Depp’s manager “was informed well after the fact through communications with various house staff and security that Depp had been extremely volatile and sometimes ‘gotten physical’ with Heard. Mandel was also later informed that Depp had violently kicked Heard during an incident that took place in or around 2014.”
Those text messages. Amber released those text messages between herself and Depp’s assistant, after Depp kicked her on the private plane in 2014. TMG says “Depp and his long-time assistant publicly denied the messages and outrageously accused Heard of manufacturing them. TMG is informed and believes that Depp knew full well that the text messages were genuine, but pressured and berated his assistant to falsely challenge the texts publicly.”
Yeah, I believe all of this. I believed Amber last year in the middle of the divorce, and now I believe that Depp’s ex-managers were being informed about all of this, mostly after the fact. You know what wouldn’t surprise me at all? If Depp paid some of his friends to defend him in the middle of all of that last year. I wouldn’t be surprised if Depp was paying certain media outlets for sympathetic coverage as well. In fact, I’m surprised that TMG didn’t reveal any of that. Huh.
Thanks to @total_silliness for the tip!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Absolute loser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find him repellent in every way. Yuk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe people still flock to the cinema to see his films. My last Pirate movie was over a decade ago and I even change the channel when his pretentious perfume ad comes on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Repulsive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is unbelievable how much sway these starts have over the press. Completely bullshit façade for him and if his looks weren’t reflecting the results of his depraved level of intoxication and self grandeur no onw would believe it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why did I fixate on the upside down microphone in the gallery?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I get fixated about his odor. I imagine sweat, patchouli, and dirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And hair grease.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And BOOZE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And weed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it’s better than focusing on the face of that slimy looking goon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another episode of complete inebriation during public event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he did. He is a nasty piece of shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….personified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
messy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t believe how people were defending him and taking his side. He does not look like an upstanding citizen who is drug free. IMO, I think people felt like amber was a gold digger and so what if she got abused? She was a gold digger. Not right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Snowflake.
Gold diggers can be abuse victims, too. The two things are not exclusive to each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course gold diggers can be victims too. What never made any sense is why women were so eager to declare her a gold digger. Was it the bitterness some felt over his dumping Vanessa Paradis. I mean she grew up when Johnny was a comibation of matinee idol and indie king, its no surprise that she would accept that guy if he expressed an interest in her. I found that gold digger descriptor extremely unfair. The girl had never even dated a wealthier partner for goodness sake!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Had this exact debate with a close friend.
“But she’s a gold digger!”
“Oh, I absolutely agree. She *is* a gold digger. Doesn’t mean she wasn’t abused,”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AMEN. The two are not exclusive. Also, if she’s a gold digger, he is a suggar daddy, not some helpless old man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2 This did come up a lot on earlier threads, the fact that one does not need to be a “perfect victim” to be abused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t hit women. Period. There’s pretty much nothing to be said about her that changes that rule. But she…But she…Nope. No hitting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still don’t understand why it’s so impossible for people to believe that she may have GENUINELY loved him. Before he was marred by scandal, he was much-beloved as both an actor and a person. For many years, he was still a beautiful guy even when Heard first met him.
Again, never saw any evidence of gold-digging only unfounded accusations and assumptions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, yes, she was SUCH a gold-digger, she gladly walked away with less than a million in cash from the divorce. SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Kitten and Craven. I think the “gold digger” slam is unearned. She married a man who was wealthy, yes, but that doesn’t automatically make a person a gold digger. No one has ever presented evidence that her love for him wasn’t genuine or sincere. He’s been a beloved figure for decades, why would anyone question that she loved him, especially when there is no proof of that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every Time I see him it comes to my mind the quote that says: “The face you have at age 25 is the face God gave you, but the face you have after 50 is the face you earned”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…or maybe he has not yet reached full form. He could still mutate into a sweaty pile of putrid scarves; give it time
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let us pray.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JEM, you win the internet today.
*Hands over gold trophy shaped like a modem*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I hope Disney thinks their money is well spent on this …. man.
Nothing says “Disney” like wife beating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disney has been a ‘no’ for me for some time anyway, but the fact they dumped Rebel Wilson due to her being ‘problematic’ after a magazine called her a liar (which she has now successfully sued them for, and they’re going to pay big time), yet stuck with Depp after wife-beating…Just no. Even if they don’t believe he did it, it’s still got to be far more ‘problematic’ than not revealing your true age (the horror!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and drug abuse and alcoholism. )-:
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t believe I heavily crushed on this guy growing up. He’s revealed himself to be a real douchbag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?!? I loved Depp in 21 Jump Street. So dreamy… and now he’s a nightmare. Disgusting!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Sad because I used to love him. Now I can’t even look at photos of him without becoming nauseous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depp does occasional charitable ‘nice-guy’ things, like visit sick kids – which is awesome – but it means he gets a pass on his POS ways. Which have always been there. He has a history of being a POS just as much as his history of being a ‘nice guy’. People aren’t all good or all bad, but, the assaults he has laid out on people should stop getting white washed just because he can behave in a decent manner at times too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Putin visits sick kids in hospitals, as well, yet no-one — aside from The Orange One — would ever claim he is a good guy. I don´t understand HOW and WHY people still defend Depp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His visits are “surprise” with lots of pictures, videos and PR statements everything to make people forget the arse he is in real life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What?? EEWW!! They let that thing near sick children??!! EEWWW!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if that other incident is why Vanessa Paradis packed up and left so quickly and with so much of his money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember a poster on her saying they personally witnessed Depp assaulting Paradis some years back, when they (the poster) were on holiday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This excerpt grabbed my attention. Alarming? … Depp was “interviewed by public authorities relating to a serious and troubling issue involving his family (that was entirely separate and apart from his marriage to Amber Heard.)”
Might explain why Paradis jumped to his defense. Still, that excerpt is very concerning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats the blind item I want solved. We know the incident involved both the authorities and a large pay out, so what could it? Vanessa was one of those busy bodies who issued statements to defend Depp when Amber came forward though. So if this incident involved her and she later went out of her to publicly discredit Ambers claims, she should burn in hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@craven, agreed.
I have much sympathy for victims. victims who tar other victims and work with their abusers are past my limit.
I hope this is not true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was probably me. I didn’t personally witness it, but I met a few people who did, locals in the Caribbean from whom the family rented a catamaran. He got violent on board with his daughter present, staff intervened, and he was kicked off the whole island. I know it’s total hearsay, but their details suddenly seemed a LOT more credible when Amber’s texts and photos started coming out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always remember a little-known story about Depp when he was with a pregnant Paradis at a London restaurant – there were photographers OUTSIDE of the place and he took a piece of wood that was propping open the restaurant door and started fully swinging at them. To “defend” his pregnant girlfriend. That kind of aggression is horrifying.
I adored Depp as a teenager, too. I chose to pay little attention to the stories of his violent and erratic behavior because I couldn’t quite grasp their weight yet. I’m completely disgusted by the man now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The emails also show money was becoming a big concern before he started up with Heard, which is good because I’ve seen a lot of people who believe the abuse claims still try and imply Heard was partly responsible for his money problems and general downfall.
He became a bit more public when he was with her, which I think led people to think the alcohol issues and reckless spending were new, as they’d never seen it during the years he was with Paradis. In actual fact he’s lived beyond his means and spent his days boozing for a very long time, but it was less obvious when he was often secluded in France and on his island. Harder to hide in LA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember an old french journalist interview, where it was explained some stars were untouchables because audiences loved them, and won’t take well their dark side scandals, and turn against the tabloids.
In France paradis and depp (last years of beauty peak) were the bobo (bourgeois boheme) ideal couple, rich successful nice luxury hippies.
So stories about how pregnancy helped paradis to keep the hollywood star (if amber heard is goldigger, paradis is a starfucker she infamously was called out by a former french star boyfriend for leaving him when he had problems) and great public disagreements and worse were shut here.
So we only have paradis praising him interviews in french medias (even when her being cheated on and left for amber was public knowledge) and sweet showing of the couple at the cesars ceremony
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately his supporters and most of the general public won’t see this info or believe it.Amber will always be the lying gold digger in most people’s minds Let’s see if TMZ mentions it.SMH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At some point during the last three years Depp transmogrified from vine-tending, old boot wearing, French speaking, all round hottie into a wife beating loser of the highest order.
Has there ever been a fall from grace this spectacular?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last three years?
He was known to be druggie and violent on the 21 Jump Street set in his 20s, but incidents were hushed up.
He was violent and druggie with Kate Moss, but that was sold as passion and epic love.
Winona Ryder is said to be traumatised by her time with him.
Vanessa seemed to calm him down, but he spent extravagantly, went scarfy hobo and perfected his keith Richards cosplay on her watch. His physical being gradually deteriorated whilst he was with her though most people overlooked it. So was he truly calmer and controlled or was his PR simply better during this period because he was protected by the mighty disney machine for whom he was churning out mega hit after mega hit and every media outlet in the world wasn’t going to cuallenge the disney machine?
Then along came Amber, which coincided with back to back flops and suddenly he is tarnished on every side, disney doesn’t care about protecting him and Vanessa bails. He appears to revert back to old Johnny except that this time he is older so it looks like a midlife crisis after a period of calm instead of reverse or exposure of his ongoing true persona, but Amber was blamed.
So many theories……🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To add to this:
- He got fired from 21 Jump Street for assaulting a director/producer. He used to turn up late and drunk to set
- When with Kate Moss he trashed a hotel room in a rage
He has ALWAYS been a substance/alcohol abuse rage freak. Tim Burton is the one who gave him his current career as after his sacking from 21 Jump St no one would hire him as his rep was soo bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. I didn’t know about his history going back to 21 Jump or the rest with Moss and Ryder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Winona Ryder praised Depp http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/winona-ryder-defense-of-johnny-depp-means-nothing_us_57715471e4b0dbb1bbbb42ed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Winona praised him in the context of Amber to discredit her abuse claims. And it was very strange for Winona, who hasn’t been in contact with JD since they broke up over 20yrs ago suddenly came out of the woodwork to defend him.
The relationship was sold as a big love to the public just like Kate Moss, and it probably was a big love, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t drgged out and violent towards them or around them.
This is a man who bragged about his ‘hillbilly rage’ in an interview whilst he was with Winona.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both Winona and Vanessa made stupid supportive statements about Johnny at the peak of Ambers vilification for reporting him. Even if they had truly never seen that side of him, the correct thing would have been to shut their trap and let the matter play out. But these two knew that the media operates on pull out quotes and that either they will be placed as Team Amber or Team Johnny which would harm the other party in the court of public opinion but still went on to flap their gums. Johnny is a shitheel and both Vanessa and Winona are gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was also deeply involved in the Viper Room, and was implicated in the death of a person testifying against his business interests, claiming Johnny had defrauded him of millions.
Depps financial and emotional problems have been bubbling below the surface for a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m loving all this. They’re coming for the jugular. That being said, this man really is the embodiment of the worst aspect of Hollywood, Depp thought he could buy his way out of everything. In a sense he did with Amber Heard but I get the feeling that this procedure is going to cost him a lot and I’m not just talking about money. Also is sister seems shady as f%ck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems all the 90′s heartthrobs are being exposed. Cruise, Pitt, Affleck, Depp. Who’s next, Damon?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damon played a big role in minimizing Casey Affleck’s sexual harassment cases. It would not surprise me if he has similar issues with sexual misconduct.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve struggled to like Damon since the way he treated Minnie Driver.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not worried about Keanu. He’ll be just fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keanu, Denzel, and Tom Hanks are the only likeable ones left. I toss in DiCaprio, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Millenial – Dicaprio got Picasso and Basquiat artwork gifted to him with the proceeds of money stolen from Malaysian public funds by a ‘close friend’, so yeah, he’s not so likeable any more either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Millenial….Denzel is not so good. He isn’t hitting people, but let’s say his wife has been a very accepting woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ teacakes
Interestingly Malaysia doesn’t persecute those figures although they wasted the Malaysian’s taxpayers money. Maybe, because I don’t know the rules for that fund.
Interestingly only the US do persecute these figures. Interestingly I haven’t heard US courts say that they would restitute the money to Malaysia. ???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Keanu will stay the last decent 90′s star standing. all the other big ones have been shady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Denzel is a serial cheater so, no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t Denzel have a (not-so-secret) second family? I vaguely remember reading this somewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole controversy with Effie Brown already left a bad taste in my mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is this about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s about Damon whitesplaining and mansplaining to a WoC, one who happens to be very talented and capable in her own right, no unsolicited and condescending white male input needed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a piece of trash, he abused Amber heard and then paid and bribed Hollywood pals and TMZ to run a defamatory campaign against the victim, I lost all respect for him and for the gang of privilege male Hollywood POS that defended him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1,000. They are all TRASH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprising. It has been clear since Amber Heard got away from him that he was lying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He and his entourage (including jimmy Kimmel, JK Rowling -who went defended him but is so against abusers and violence, how ironic- and his close friends) are Hollywood privileged people that are above law and morals and yet have deplorable followers to trash the victims.
Maybe he will be president candidate next election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve lost so much respect for Rowling. She believes her own hype way too much when it comes to ‘speaking up’ for things. She’s done some questionable mouthing off about a handful of things that I really just can’t respect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a massive mess he turned into. No sympathy for him though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just verified what a scumbag he really is, with the added bonus of yet more bystanders who did nothing to help that woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noooooo not Matt Damon! That would break my heart. Although I did lose a lot of respect for him after the Casey stuff. But he’s been doing PR work for the Afflecks for yeeeears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are friends since their childhood in Boston.They even are cousins.Obviously Damon defends Affleck Bros
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not shocking at all.
I just wish Amber the best. I hope her role in Aquaman is good and leads her to better acting parts. I also wish her happiness with Elon Musk, who likely treats her far, far better than JD did.
That charity will never see their money unless Johnny unloads some of his homes and whatnot. Well played by Amber. She knew how broke he was and this makes him look even douchier – stiffing a charity for millions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What charity did he stiff, Cali?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t remember the specifics, but all the payout was to go to abused women’s shelters, none to Amber.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Management company gets no respect from me, they KNEW Heard was telling the truth but chose to protect Depp by staying silent. Now that there’s been a falling out, they’re finally talking about it publicly. F-ck them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it illegal to witness/know of a crime and not report it? It is in BC, but rarely is someone charged with it, apparently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This +10000000000000000000000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see him everywhere in Chanel fragrance commercials and ads. It pisses me off. I’m sure he needs that money, but Chanel should be ashamed. Plus, who in the fresh hell is buying a fragrance that he’s endorsing? He looks like he hasn’t showered in over a year, at least not with actual soap. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His collaboration with Chanel is the least ergregious collaboration that company has done.
Coco was a nazi sympathiser and collaborator during their occupation of France. It’s one of the reasons her company survived the war.
http://www.newyorker.com/books/page-turner/the-exchange-coco-chanel-and-the-nazi-party
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband just saw that ad on tv over the weekend and literally said, “WTF! That’s Johnny Depp? What is he thinking?” This came from a man who doesn’t give a fig about pop culture. So, yeah, Johnny is super close to being over and done with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s weird that women can do perfume ads and their career is fine, but men can’t do cologne ads without it being the end of their career. Jumping the Shark type of thing.
Although, Brad Pitt survived his cheesy cologne commercials (was that also Chanel? I don’t remember).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s the face of a Dior cologne, not a Chanel one.
His daughter is working with Chanel though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really looks like hell. Alcoholism has taken it’s toll on him as has his heavy smoking. Sad to see such a great looking guy and great actor going down like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So they could have vindicated Amber and solved their problems with Depp by distancing themselves then but chose not to? How disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another upstanding group of citizens who put money before honour. They probably consider themselves decent people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a mess and believes he’s entitled to splash his mess all over those around him leaving collateral damage. BUT, this management group is toast. They are worse filth than he has the brains or wherewithal to be. They are the filth at the helm of filth. And they will lose badly. The more they throw up a smoke screen by trying to distract from their illegal activity, the more I know they’re guilty as sin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I imagine him, and let’s say Steven Tyler too, sitting in front of a vanity covered in dirty scarves, earrings, bracelets, rings and probably a few wigs, next to a closet filled with scummy torn mismatched clothing trying to decide which ones they will pile on for the day. Must take forever to get all that crap off after. And I think a necklace and bracelet might be too much!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! At least Steven Tyler looks clean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse