Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third kid

It’s been long-rumored, and now there’s a confirmation: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are hiring a surrogate to carry their third child. For the most part, celebrities only announce a surrogacy after the fact, when the baby is in the world. But not Kimye. I guess that’s sort of smart of Kim and Kanye, because there’s a lot of leaking in that family, and if they had tried to keep the surrogate on the DL, it probably would have blown up in their faces. So, best to do full-disclosure from the very beginning.
The West family is expanding! Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have hired a surrogate, a source confirms to PEOPLE. Kardashian West has long made it clear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she wants another child – even though her doctors have warned her about the health risks of another pregnancy because she suffers from placenta accreta.
The couple, who wed in May 2014, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint.
“I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” she said on the show. “And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be okay if I wasn’t here.”
Kardashian West underwent a procedure to help her become able of carrying another baby if she chooses to, but it doesn’t work.
“I can’t carry anymore kids … it’s the worst,” she told close pal Jonathan Cheban. “It’s not going to be happy for me.. I had a full break down … I give up.”
TMZ reports that the deal has already happened with the surrogate, whom they met through an agency. Everything seems above-board – the surrogate, Kim and Kanye are all working through this agency, it seems, and they are putting $68,850 as “deposit” with the agency. The surrogate will be paid $45,000 in total ($4500 per month for ten months), and “if there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid.” Oh, and “If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000.” Which… what??? I have questions about that one. The surrogate cannot smoke, drink or do drugs and she can’t have sex with her partner in the three weeks after embryo implantation. She can’t go in hot tubs or saunas. She cannot apply hair dye. She cannot eat sushi. All of the regular pregnancy stuff, basically.
Happy Fathers Day 💙 pic.twitter.com/JZgv9ljFLH
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017
Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies! pic.twitter.com/HUW4g4n1O2
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 18, 2017
Photos courtesy of Kim’s social media, WENN.
Awww those pics of Kanye and his kids are so cute.
Ratings?
Changing the conversation from blackface, stealing from black owned businesses, cultural appropriation, etc., too.
No, just keeping up with the Carters.
Best comment 😄😄😄😄
👍🏼 so true
All of the above I think
Trying to fix a broken marriage?
Bandaid baby by surrogate…
No shade from me. Kim Kardashian didn’t seem to enjoy being pregnant in terms of the demands on her body (she just… blew up) and losing weight seemed to have been hell. If she can afford it, why not?
Because surrogate motherhood is ethically questionable. Commercialisation of human relationships.
Though I am glad the surrogate seems to get paid rather well.
Zarastustra, I feel that. Especially in the case of disadvantaged women being paid a pittance. I think of the Thai women used for this and Australian wealthy elite.
What about those who really want a child, but can’t because of complications? Or for parents who biologically cannot carry a child.
As long as there are protections to ensure there is no abuse of the system, this doesn’t seem intinsically bad to me. Its no different than adoption in the biological sense, where one woman carrries the child to term, and another couple raises them.
Madonna purchasing children seems way more sketchy to me than this. and I can’t hate on any woman using her body in whatever way she sees fit to make money.
Careful, Zarathustra, that sounds an awful lot like anti-choice talking points on abortion.
I can’t reply to Otaku Fairy, but how is this statement possibly anti-choice???
Surrogate agencies are not under privilededge women using their organs to make money. Most of these agencies have great profiles and extensive reporting for the surrogate and family. The women who sign on for the task are up for it physically and psychologically. There’s also aftercare offered for those who need it. It’s not always covered by the family/clients. Maybe by the patient/surrogate or the facility.
I’m an advocate for these institutions. The good ones. So many can abuse all involved parties. Cut corners. As long as it’s done right it’s a needed service. Giving the opportunity to those that wish for children, but cannot carry traditionally. More than you would think do this.
Kim appeared to have 2 difficult pregnancies. No shade from me.
I think it is ethically questionable to call surrogancy ethically questionable. I don’t like that woman at all but she even if she didnt have medical reasons, she would have any right to choose this path. If I ever were to have children, it would be via surrogancy for sure. And I don’t even have a medical justification.
4500 a month is a lot of money. I would do it. Beats working fast food, making 8-9 an hour. I don’t see how that’s a bad thing. Lot easier than a lot of low wagw jobs. I’ve thought about doing it before I think they want you to have had a kid before becoming a surrogate. I don’t want kids. There’s always to be a disparity between rich and poor. Low income people would prob be grateful for an easy job like that. Easy as compared to manual labor like housekeeping
Before I ended up with an auto-immune disease I always felt I might do this for someone. I know so many women who can’t get pregnant themselves due to things like cancer, too early menopausing and other infertility issues. It seems like a good thing to do if you yourself are in the right mindset for it.
> Beats working fast food, making 8-9 an hour.
Except for the part where you end up with saggy breasts and covered in stretch marks up to your teeth…
I have mixed feeling about this.
Why don’t choose adoption instead ?
I thought the same thing. She always looked sooo miserable when pregnant. I can relate, so did I (which is why we were one and done).
BUT- $4K if she loses reproductive organs???? Wha????
yeah… that seems a bit low to me? especially considering the hormonal impact for the rest of her life.
You can very easily lose a body part like a fallopian tube or ovary if the pregnancy is ectopic, which could very well happen. The surrogate may have complications and require a hysterectomy… anything is possible.
Hopefully they don’t leak the surrogate’s identity! We don’t need her name. Can you imagine the paparazzi following her everywhere. If the surrogacy works, she doesn’t need the whole world knowing who she is.
Yes that’s my thought too I get it would come out irregardless but that’s why I’d be cautious about being so public.
It’s Khloe.
$4500 a month seems rather cheap to carry Damien.
I’m sorry but that is really out of order. Doesn’t matter what you think of the parents – doesn’t matter how utterly shit you think they arr – you are being unnecessarily hateful towards a child. Its mean. These kids don’t get to choose who their parents are – the last thing they need is people mocking them and equating them to the bloody devil.
I have to agree with Clare on this. It was unnecessarily rude. The child is not even here and people is assuming is evil just because of the parents. That’s unfortunate.
I am glad that the couple is open about the surrogacy option. Having alternative methods to complete your family such as assisted fertility, surrogacy or adoption doesn’t have to be a taboo in today’s world.
what “evil” thing have kim and kanye or their children done? seriously – they are vapid and self aggrandizing but hardly the devil. get a grip.
Was Damien a real person? Take your silly sancti act away from here. Oloshi
Oloshi? My Nigerian ass rejoices
I love languages, so I had to look up Oloshi. The definition had me in stitches 😝
How is Oloshi pronounced? I need this in my everyday vocab!
The Damien comment was obviously a joke and made me chuckle.
And $4,500 per month DEFINITELY seems low for gestating someone else’s baby. I’m not well versed on the going rate but always assumed the total cost was in the 6-figures, not $45k.
Costs for surrogate pregnancies depend.
It depends on where the surrogate mother lives. If it is in a country like India the price range seems to be in the lower five figures.
There doesn’t really seem to be any kind of tarif how much a surrogate should get paid.
I appreciated your joke. People seem to have selective sanctimony sometimes.
Bobby Finger at Jezebel made a good point that for people who make millions off of their app alone, $45,000 seems like a low ball. To me, $45,000 to be a surrogate definitely doesn’t seem worth it.
Exactly.
And if you think for whom $ 45,000 is enough to be a surrogate mother you can see the implications: likely women from the lower pay ranks will volunteer. The high flying city lawyer won’t apply to be a surrogate mother. Likely she will pay a surrogate mother. And one day it will be like: If a pregnancy harms your career why don’t you get a surrogate? Kind of like: If you don’t have bread then why don’t you eat cake?
I don’t know if its legal to “pay”a surrogate to have a baby. I think you can just cover their experiences. But then I live in another country so I could totally have madethat up. No doubt the fees are set by the agency and don’t vary based on who’s baby it is.
flybaby – pretty sure you can’t do that sort of thing in Canada – not sure about the US. Can’t give any monetary or otherwise sort of funds towards the bio parents when adopting either.
HAHAHAHA! And I can’t believe you being told you are being “mean” to a theoretical child who may never actually exist.
XD that was a good one, to those of us with a sense of humor.
Explain pls?
Aww good for them. I can’t judge people who are trying to have a child. Hopefully it all runs smoothly and the girl and baby are healthy.
Oh please. They are not sharing it up front to prevent leaks. They are doing it for the EXTRA attention. Nine extra months of headlines and attention. She’s doing anything lately to get press and the interest seems like it’s been dwindling, no matter how hard she tries. And god forbid Beyonce steal the limelight with her twins. I’m sure Kimmie’s having triplets now. Snore.
Your husband just had a mental breakdown, so what better time to bring another baby into the mix? SMH.
My first thought was: Do they really need another child at this point in time with all that has gone on?
Yep, because discussions about surrogate motherhood offer endless content for KUWTK. Secret visits to the surrogate mother. Kim complaining that the surrogate mother eats too much / the wrong things / not enough. Fake / real worries about the doctor’s assessment of the surrogate pregnancy. Kim redecorating / clothes shopping / worrying / talking / planning about the surrogate pregnancy …
They need publicity and a baby is like the ultimate form of it. More babies to exploit for the K’s!
I have nothing to add. You said it all. 👏🏼
So true. No one watches their show any more: they publicize this to get viewers interested in the new “storyline” so they will come back.
Thank you, Cali. I came up with the exact same thoughts reading this story. Just days after Beyonce had the babies, we hear about Kim and Kanye are going for Baby No. 3. What a suprise. Also “if there are multiples”? Wanna bet they are aiming for babies No. 3 AND 4? And the last thought: is having a baby a good idea just months after she thought about getting a divorce? Why not giving the relationship a chance to recover fully from everything they’ve been through and giving yourself time as a family of four? If you take a surrogate, time is not a factor.
at it gets announced around the time she launches her makeup line?
GTFO!
I guess no-name puppy didn’t get enough attention.
I had the same first thought – is this really the healthiest time for them to be adding to the family? Especially because they are using a surrogate, that can be done anytime. The embryos could have been on ice for a couple more years while Kanye continued to work on his mental health issues.
Yeah, the cynic in me agrees with everything you said, Cali, as well as all the replies. Let’s not also forget that the Carters will likely start releasing their twin pics any minute now, so KK is going to milk this until then. If this story is true, I’m predicting a non-negotiable multiple pregnancy. Triplets, anyone? 🍼🍼🍼
She has some pretty serious medical issues that would make it dangerous for her to carry another kid. I had a placenta issue, too, when I was pregnant although it was nothing as serious as what she had. It was scary as heck. If they’ve got the money to do this, more power to them.
She may or may not have medical issues – oplacenta accreta, as has been mentioned. We only have Kim’s word for it, and Kim tells lies.
I don’t believe she has that condition. I also dont believe shes had 2 surgeries on her uterus. I think she is just saying that. Imo
She was also on TV in the past few days telling everyone how those disastrous candid bikini pics were photoshopped, so…
It will be a girl as Kim said she wants another girl. They don’t care about “leaks”. They told TMZ because this family loves attention. How much time do these two spend with the two kids they already have? Kim even said she was worried she wouldn’t love the surrogate baby as much as the ones she carried. I don’t know.
They have beautiful children. I wish nothing but the best for the West family.
I ONLY have been telling you all this was gonna happen for about….. ummmm however old the last kid is… I literally have been saying this for a smooth ass year! Much like what I told you the Lamar season was gonna be, and this season… and I don’t even have a crystal Ball!
She has laid the groundwork for this for a while, if it was someone else i’d be nonplussed in that .. Whatever Rich Lady, you want and can afford a baby? I .. Guess??? this being who it is, Full on Commodification of Motherhood coming to us this winter on E!
Vindication is sweet!
Losing reproductive organs can happen for example, during a c section complication where they would need to remove the uterus ( at least they explained that to me as a possible complication before my c section). 4 k doesn’t seem enough for that though…
A very special episode of KUWTK, we meet the candidates for surrogate and watch Kim choose. Next episode- the implantation!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they want to have more kids that’s up to them
At least they are admitting it.
Do we really need another manifestation of that genetic combination?
In a world where resources are decreasing exponentially, entropy is increasing , I find it interesting that people actually plan to employ surrogates to have a third or fourth child .
Soon we will be achieving the dystopian society where only the rich is capable of procreating and sustaining offsprings and from there even further deterioration.
That’s a fairly big leap to make! The HM’s Tale is creeping everyone out
Isn’t it cute that you can just pay someone to carry your child these days? Modern medicine should not be used for reproductive convenience. That’s my ethical stance. If nature wanted you to have children, it should happen naturally.
So you are agaisnt the use of IVF and similar treatments, if a woman can’t have children ‘naturally’?
What about men who aren’t in a relationship with a woman, to carry their magical ‘natural’ child?
My ethical stance? People should be able to have children in any way that works for them – as long as no one is being exploited and the child is raised with love and care. Lets not forget that the desire and ability to raise a child does not begin and end with the biological ability/desire to gestate one.
I agree 100% with Clare. And what do you mean by “naturally”? Are you also saying adoption is off-limits, since the child wouldn’t be biologically (“naturally”) related to the parents?
If they desperately want a child and have love to give, why not just adopt then? I understand how that can be difficult for regular folks but celebs seem to have different rules and these two can certainly afford it.
In general I don’t care what people do with their lives, but surrogacy and IVF are not cheap, and some of the people who do them probably could adopt if they wanted. There are plenty of children out there already who need homes, and for people who could adopt but would rather force the issue via IVF or Surrogacy, it seems sad to me. There’s a kid out there who is missing out on a home because some people would prefer their own genetic material.
I agree with Alisha. Maybe I’m biased because in my country surrogacy is forbidden. We consider there’s no such thing as a right to birth. But apart from that, people who can afford a surrogate service can adopt, moreso celebrities, and moreso celebrities who already have bio kids. There’s a lot of kids in foster care who could be adopted and are not.
@Alisha – On a personal level I actually agree with you, too. But demonizing people for using medical advancement to have a child isn’t right, either. People want to have biological children for lots of reasons – labeling them ‘unnatural’, is unfair and potentially really hurtful.
HoneyBear – really? that was lacking a bit of compassion, yikes.
@clare – yes the wording on that statement was terrible. And as I stated above, I definitely understand why adoption won’t work for everyone. But people like Kim and Kanye and Ronaldo – it just smacks of arrogance to me. Which I have absolutely nothing to base that on other than my personal feelings about them. But in general, I wish more people that are in a position to adopt, would.
So by your argument gay men or lesbian women should not be able to have children?
I am sitting here unable to have a second child. I lost my second son in a second trimester miscarriage last year. We have the financial means to give a child an amazing upbringing, and my son is begging for a sibling, and the adoption process just looms in front of me, taunting me because I KNOW this will be hell on earth. I was just sitting here thinking, I wonder if I should just pay for a surrogate-pull the money out of investments-and then I scroll down and see a post like yours, telling people like me that nature doesn’t want us to have children. That’s… pretty damn callous.
Do what you need to grow your family, and don’t listen to the busy bodies. As long as you are treating the surrogate well, everyone wins.
I’m sorry you had to read a lot of these comments. A baby through IVF or surrogacy or adoption is still a natural baby.
Ignore the comment. You are absolutely right to want to expand your family by whatever means you need to. I’m wishing you good luck.
If it is in your means to have a surrogate, then that is your right. Don’t let other people’s holier than thou opinions get in the way of what you want. Not everyone wants to adopt, not everyone has to.
I 100% agree with Alisha and Honey Bear.
Some people feel entilted to have everything in life. That’s the society we live in nowadays anyway. For me Adoption exists for a reason. Yes of course, I would love to have and be able to carry my children but If I can’t, I will definitely adopt. There is millions of orphans in the system waiting to have families. Kim and Kayne can afford a surogated that will be well taken care off but they are a minority. I am thinking about the thousands of women sometimes teenagers in third word countries being exploited and risking their life in “surogates factories” but let’s keep pretending nothing is happening there.
I see.
So you haven’t even been faced with that choice, yet you are ready to judge others who have been through it.
Strong stance there.
Hope you never have heart complications. If you were meant to live – you would be able to heal your heart naturally. Hope you never have gotten on a plane – if you were meant to travel, nature would have allowed you to grow wings.
Karen Handel, is that really you?
She’s taken some time off of removing health care access for ladies to tell them her thoughts on alternative child bearing options. She’s a giver, that one.
Really! it was well know that the doctors advised her no to carry another baby and suggested a surrogate. Depending where you live adoption can be near impossible.
It (and anything) is exploitative when one or both parties exploit it. If they can afford love and time for a child, AND a surrogate is fairly compensated and treated with compassion, I have no issues with surrogacy. So what if there’s money involved? That’s the least a couple can offer throughout the pregnancy.
That’s really interesting. I was just thinking the other day how humans seem to be the only species who work around biological impediments that should inhibit procreation. Evolutionarily, are we weakening our genetic future? It’s like our human compassion is evolving to be more important than our primal impulses.
my favorite quote on the naturalistic fallacy (beliving natural is best)
I want to live just like my paleo ancestors did. Eating only raw local food, eschewing vaccinations and dying at the grand old age of ‘died in childbirth’
Natural is a marketing term, and is an idiotic result of too much free time, ego and privilege.
Most of the people judging someone for their choice probably had an epidural, blood transfusion and antibiotics. All ‘unnatural’. Maybe even had a c-section, which hell, if we go natural would not be allowed, and could mean both mother and baby die. It’s ok for them, but not for someone to choose a different method.
@detrius: exactly.
“humans seem to be the only species who work around biological impediments that should inhibit procreation”
Strange isn’t it? Why aren’t goldfish just walking into a fertility clinic? It must be because they’re worried about their genetic futures rather than the fact that they don’t even have hands to open a door, let alone an advanced society that has little tiny goldfish hospitals.
Forgive me if my words were not clear. I was meaning to say that it it wonderful to be a human and not an animal. Compassion to me is one of the great traits of an advanced society, and part of natural evolution. I was trying to attempt discourse with the OP without resorting to sarcasm, which I find to be dishonest.
@detritus–The “naturalistic fallacy”—damn straight. I agree with every word you wrote about that.
For those who say things like “If Nature wanted you to have a baby, you would have one”:
Hope you don’t have or ever need, say, eyeglasses. If “Nature” wanted you to see well, it would have given you better eyes.
And I’m darn sure that there are PLENTY of parents out there who “Nature” saw fit to “give” babies to that are absolutely awful parents.
I agree that Kim’s life is her business so she’s not sharing in the interest of openness. It’s all calculated PR. In fact, I do think that a few of the next gen Kardashian clan were conceived with storyline in mind.
After Khloe admitted to lying about her fertility issues, I don’t believe any medical issues the kardashians could have. Bunch liars. Nothing is sacred to them.
Exactly. Kim just doesn’t want to get fat again.
This.
Nor do I believe Chutney’s HG.
She and Kourtney keep bringing children into unstable relationships.
And look who they learned that from-their mother.
I think Kourtney will go back to the Scott Disick Sperm Well again at least once to have another child. He is like her breeding bull.
She does not currently suffer from placenta accreta, People. You can only have it if you are pregnant and have a placenta. As far as I know, she had it with North but I never heard anything about her having it with Saint. Her risk of having it again is higher, though, which is likely why she is choosing the surrogacy route (among other reasons, I’m sure). I had it with my last (undiagnosed) and I would never choose to be pregnant again, personally.
I wish the celebs didn’t say anything about such personal medical issues unless there is a higher cause so to speak. For raising awareness in an intelligent way. Nevertheless, they have access to the best medical care money can buy. Raising awareness alone would not bring systemic changes in the way patients are treated, nor in affordable quality medical care. Unfortunately.
Wasn’t the second kid via surrogate? She didn’t blow up like she did with her first.
Kimye, why don’t you guys actually raise the two kids you already have? Be firm yet loving and present parents? Of course you want to have more kids: as you don’t have to look after them, you can get media attention, you have more kids to pimp out in the future, and more child support money from Kanye when
You decide he is no longer worth anything to your blood sucking leech of a family.
“Oloshi”??? This Nigerian girl here is choking with laughter!!! @Word and @Scar
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you enlighten me as to what oloshi means? I’ve googled it but couldn’t find it. Thank you!!
Her new highlighting kits seem so overpriced to me at $48 each. Her kkwbeauty website just went live and the light and medium kits are already sold out. I just don’t see the appeal when you can get a much nicer Anastasia kit for about the same price as her cheap looking two sticks plus applicator. It’s a real stretch to call that a “kit.”
Calla Lily, they’re likely doing the same as with her little sister’s kits – making and offering them in very limited numbers. That way, they can crow about them being sold out in the first day/week. This strategy creates exclusivity and whips up extra interest to buy. It’s an old trick. Why anyone would throw their hard-earned cash (I highly doubt moneyed women would buy their cheaply made but overpriced beauty kits) at the KardiJenners is beyond me.
My first thought was-they’re actually going to stay married long enough to produce a third human being?? Well, I guess I’ll have to eat my hat.
I imagine it takes some time for this sort of arrangement and weren’t they on the brink of divorce after Kanye’s breakdown? It wouldn’t be the worst thing for them to wait a bit more, put a bit more time between another baby and everything that’s happened in the past year just for emotional stability’s sake. Otherwise it just looks like they’re eager to copy Beyoncé and Jay-Z or like Kim just wants her 3rd at any cost (before she I guess dumps Kanye?)
They truly have no care for Kanye’s mental health, do they… anything for ratings, I guess.
Also, I hope this isnt cause for them to get more attention, please don’t.
