Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third kid

It’s been long-rumored, and now there’s a confirmation: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are hiring a surrogate to carry their third child. For the most part, celebrities only announce a surrogacy after the fact, when the baby is in the world. But not Kimye. I guess that’s sort of smart of Kim and Kanye, because there’s a lot of leaking in that family, and if they had tried to keep the surrogate on the DL, it probably would have blown up in their faces. So, best to do full-disclosure from the very beginning.

The West family is expanding! Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have hired a surrogate, a source confirms to PEOPLE. Kardashian West has long made it clear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she wants another child – even though her doctors have warned her about the health risks of another pregnancy because she suffers from placenta accreta.

The couple, who wed in May 2014, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint.

“I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that’s safe,” she said on the show. “And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be okay if I wasn’t here.”

Kardashian West underwent a procedure to help her become able of carrying another baby if she chooses to, but it doesn’t work.

“I can’t carry anymore kids … it’s the worst,” she told close pal Jonathan Cheban. “It’s not going to be happy for me.. I had a full break down … I give up.”

TMZ reports that the deal has already happened with the surrogate, whom they met through an agency. Everything seems above-board – the surrogate, Kim and Kanye are all working through this agency, it seems, and they are putting $68,850 as “deposit” with the agency. The surrogate will be paid $45,000 in total ($4500 per month for ten months), and “if there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid.” Oh, and “If the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000.” Which… what??? I have questions about that one. The surrogate cannot smoke, drink or do drugs and she can’t have sex with her partner in the three weeks after embryo implantation. She can’t go in hot tubs or saunas. She cannot apply hair dye. She cannot eat sushi. All of the regular pregnancy stuff, basically.

  1. Babs says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Awww those pics of Kanye and his kids are so cute.

    Reply
  2. astrid says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Ratings?

    Reply
  3. dodgy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:26 am

    No shade from me. Kim Kardashian didn’t seem to enjoy being pregnant in terms of the demands on her body (she just… blew up) and losing weight seemed to have been hell. If she can afford it, why not?

    Reply
    • Zaratustra says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Because surrogate motherhood is ethically questionable. Commercialisation of human relationships.

      Though I am glad the surrogate seems to get paid rather well.

      Reply
      • detritus says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:22 am

        Zarastustra, I feel that. Especially in the case of disadvantaged women being paid a pittance. I think of the Thai women used for this and Australian wealthy elite.

        What about those who really want a child, but can’t because of complications? Or for parents who biologically cannot carry a child.
        As long as there are protections to ensure there is no abuse of the system, this doesn’t seem intinsically bad to me. Its no different than adoption in the biological sense, where one woman carrries the child to term, and another couple raises them.

        Madonna purchasing children seems way more sketchy to me than this. and I can’t hate on any woman using her body in whatever way she sees fit to make money.

      • Otaku fairy says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:27 am

        Careful, Zarathustra, that sounds an awful lot like anti-choice talking points on abortion.

      • Tanakasan says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:32 am

        I can’t reply to Otaku Fairy, but how is this statement possibly anti-choice???

      • FLORC says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:39 am

        Surrogate agencies are not under privilededge women using their organs to make money. Most of these agencies have great profiles and extensive reporting for the surrogate and family. The women who sign on for the task are up for it physically and psychologically. There’s also aftercare offered for those who need it. It’s not always covered by the family/clients. Maybe by the patient/surrogate or the facility.

        I’m an advocate for these institutions. The good ones. So many can abuse all involved parties. Cut corners. As long as it’s done right it’s a needed service. Giving the opportunity to those that wish for children, but cannot carry traditionally. More than you would think do this.
        Kim appeared to have 2 difficult pregnancies. No shade from me.

      • Sojaschnitzel says:
        June 21, 2017 at 1:26 pm

        I think it is ethically questionable to call surrogancy ethically questionable. I don’t like that woman at all but she even if she didnt have medical reasons, she would have any right to choose this path. If I ever were to have children, it would be via surrogancy for sure. And I don’t even have a medical justification.

      • Snowflake says:
        June 21, 2017 at 1:26 pm

        4500 a month is a lot of money. I would do it. Beats working fast food, making 8-9 an hour. I don’t see how that’s a bad thing. Lot easier than a lot of low wagw jobs. I’ve thought about doing it before I think they want you to have had a kid before becoming a surrogate. I don’t want kids. There’s always to be a disparity between rich and poor. Low income people would prob be grateful for an easy job like that. Easy as compared to manual labor like housekeeping

      • Wilma says:
        June 21, 2017 at 1:31 pm

        Before I ended up with an auto-immune disease I always felt I might do this for someone. I know so many women who can’t get pregnant themselves due to things like cancer, too early menopausing and other infertility issues. It seems like a good thing to do if you yourself are in the right mindset for it.

      • rty says:
        June 21, 2017 at 2:31 pm

        > Beats working fast food, making 8-9 an hour.

        Except for the part where you end up with saggy breasts and covered in stretch marks up to your teeth…

      • Eleonor says:
        June 21, 2017 at 2:32 pm

        I have mixed feeling about this.
        Why don’t choose adoption instead ?

    • JustJen says:
      June 21, 2017 at 11:06 am

      I thought the same thing. She always looked sooo miserable when pregnant. I can relate, so did I (which is why we were one and done).

      BUT- $4K if she loses reproductive organs???? Wha????

      Reply
  4. Amelie says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Hopefully they don’t leak the surrogate’s identity! We don’t need her name. Can you imagine the paparazzi following her everywhere. If the surrogacy works, she doesn’t need the whole world knowing who she is.

    Reply
  5. Word says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:28 am

    $4500 a month seems rather cheap to carry Damien.

    Reply
  6. Libra girl says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Aww good for them. I can’t judge people who are trying to have a child. Hopefully it all runs smoothly and the girl and baby are healthy.

    Reply
  7. Cali says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Oh please. They are not sharing it up front to prevent leaks. They are doing it for the EXTRA attention. Nine extra months of headlines and attention. She’s doing anything lately to get press and the interest seems like it’s been dwindling, no matter how hard she tries. And god forbid Beyonce steal the limelight with her twins. I’m sure Kimmie’s having triplets now. Snore.

    Your husband just had a mental breakdown, so what better time to bring another baby into the mix? SMH.

    Reply
  8. thaisajs says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:29 am

    She has some pretty serious medical issues that would make it dangerous for her to carry another kid. I had a placenta issue, too, when I was pregnant although it was nothing as serious as what she had. It was scary as heck. If they’ve got the money to do this, more power to them.

    Reply
  9. me says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:34 am

    It will be a girl as Kim said she wants another girl. They don’t care about “leaks”. They told TMZ because this family loves attention. How much time do these two spend with the two kids they already have? Kim even said she was worried she wouldn’t love the surrogate baby as much as the ones she carried. I don’t know.

    Reply
  10. Sherry Phillips says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:36 am

    They have beautiful children. I wish nothing but the best for the West family.

    Reply
  11. QQ says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I ONLY have been telling you all this was gonna happen for about….. ummmm however old the last kid is… I literally have been saying this for a smooth ass year! Much like what I told you the Lamar season was gonna be, and this season… and I don’t even have a crystal Ball!

    She has laid the groundwork for this for a while, if it was someone else i’d be nonplussed in that .. Whatever Rich Lady, you want and can afford a baby? I .. Guess??? this being who it is, Full on Commodification of Motherhood coming to us this winter on E!

    Reply
  12. Riri says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Losing reproductive organs can happen for example, during a c section complication where they would need to remove the uterus ( at least they explained that to me as a possible complication before my c section). 4 k doesn’t seem enough for that though…

    Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:40 am

    A very special episode of KUWTK, we meet the candidates for surrogate and watch Kim choose. Next episode- the implantation!

    Really bad move to bring a new baby into a rocky marriage. What if they split before the birth? What a mess all around.

    Reply
  14. crazydaisy says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:48 am

    At least they are admitting it.

    Reply
  15. Tan says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Do we really need another manifestation of that genetic combination?

    In a world where resources are decreasing exponentially, entropy is increasing , I find it interesting that people actually plan to employ surrogates to have a third or fourth child .

    Soon we will be achieving the dystopian society where only the rich is capable of procreating and sustaining offsprings and from there even further deterioration.

    Reply
  16. Honey Bear says:
    June 21, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Isn’t it cute that you can just pay someone to carry your child these days? Modern medicine should not be used for reproductive convenience. That’s my ethical stance. If nature wanted you to have children, it should happen naturally.

    Reply
    • Clare says:
      June 21, 2017 at 9:58 am

      So you are agaisnt the use of IVF and similar treatments, if a woman can’t have children ‘naturally’?

      What about men who aren’t in a relationship with a woman, to carry their magical ‘natural’ child?

      My ethical stance? People should be able to have children in any way that works for them – as long as no one is being exploited and the child is raised with love and care. Lets not forget that the desire and ability to raise a child does not begin and end with the biological ability/desire to gestate one.

      Reply
    • Cleo says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:01 am

      I agree 100% with Clare. And what do you mean by “naturally”? Are you also saying adoption is off-limits, since the child wouldn’t be biologically (“naturally”) related to the parents?

      Reply
      • Alisha says:
        June 21, 2017 at 10:17 am

        If they desperately want a child and have love to give, why not just adopt then? I understand how that can be difficult for regular folks but celebs seem to have different rules and these two can certainly afford it.

        In general I don’t care what people do with their lives, but surrogacy and IVF are not cheap, and some of the people who do them probably could adopt if they wanted. There are plenty of children out there already who need homes, and for people who could adopt but would rather force the issue via IVF or Surrogacy, it seems sad to me. There’s a kid out there who is missing out on a home because some people would prefer their own genetic material.

      • Babs says:
        June 21, 2017 at 10:24 am

        I agree with Alisha. Maybe I’m biased because in my country surrogacy is forbidden. We consider there’s no such thing as a right to birth. But apart from that, people who can afford a surrogate service can adopt, moreso celebrities, and moreso celebrities who already have bio kids. There’s a lot of kids in foster care who could be adopted and are not.

      • Clare says:
        June 21, 2017 at 10:35 am

        @Alisha – On a personal level I actually agree with you, too. But demonizing people for using medical advancement to have a child isn’t right, either. People want to have biological children for lots of reasons – labeling them ‘unnatural’, is unfair and potentially really hurtful.

    • lala says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:09 am

      HoneyBear – really? that was lacking a bit of compassion, yikes.

      Reply
      • Alisha says:
        June 21, 2017 at 10:45 am

        @clare – yes the wording on that statement was terrible. And as I stated above, I definitely understand why adoption won’t work for everyone. But people like Kim and Kanye and Ronaldo – it just smacks of arrogance to me. Which I have absolutely nothing to base that on other than my personal feelings about them. But in general, I wish more people that are in a position to adopt, would.

    • CynicalAnn says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:10 am

      So by your argument gay men or lesbian women should not be able to have children?

      Reply
    • LizLemonGotMarried says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:12 am

      I am sitting here unable to have a second child. I lost my second son in a second trimester miscarriage last year. We have the financial means to give a child an amazing upbringing, and my son is begging for a sibling, and the adoption process just looms in front of me, taunting me because I KNOW this will be hell on earth. I was just sitting here thinking, I wonder if I should just pay for a surrogate-pull the money out of investments-and then I scroll down and see a post like yours, telling people like me that nature doesn’t want us to have children. That’s… pretty damn callous.

      Reply
    • anonymous says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I 100% agree with Alisha and Honey Bear.

      Reply
      • anonymous says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:14 am

        Some people feel entilted to have everything in life. That’s the society we live in nowadays anyway. For me Adoption exists for a reason. Yes of course, I would love to have and be able to carry my children but If I can’t, I will definitely adopt. There is millions of orphans in the system waiting to have families. Kim and Kayne can afford a surogated that will be well taken care off but they are a minority. I am thinking about the thousands of women sometimes teenagers in third word countries being exploited and risking their life in “surogates factories” but let’s keep pretending nothing is happening there.

      • detritus says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:44 am

        I see.
        So you haven’t even been faced with that choice, yet you are ready to judge others who have been through it.
        Strong stance there.

      • Erinn says:
        June 21, 2017 at 12:43 pm

        Hope you never have heart complications. If you were meant to live – you would be able to heal your heart naturally. Hope you never have gotten on a plane – if you were meant to travel, nature would have allowed you to grow wings.

    • Lightpurple says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Karen Handel, is that really you?

      Reply
    • daisy says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:43 am

      Really! it was well know that the doctors advised her no to carry another baby and suggested a surrogate. Depending where you live adoption can be near impossible.

      Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      June 21, 2017 at 10:50 am

      It (and anything) is exploitative when one or both parties exploit it. If they can afford love and time for a child, AND a surrogate is fairly compensated and treated with compassion, I have no issues with surrogacy. So what if there’s money involved? That’s the least a couple can offer throughout the pregnancy.

      Reply
    • Tanakasan says:
      June 21, 2017 at 11:43 am

      That’s really interesting. I was just thinking the other day how humans seem to be the only species who work around biological impediments that should inhibit procreation. Evolutionarily, are we weakening our genetic future? It’s like our human compassion is evolving to be more important than our primal impulses.

      Reply
      • detritus says:
        June 21, 2017 at 11:56 am

        my favorite quote on the naturalistic fallacy (beliving natural is best)

        I want to live just like my paleo ancestors did. Eating only raw local food, eschewing vaccinations and dying at the grand old age of ‘died in childbirth’

        Natural is a marketing term, and is an idiotic result of too much free time, ego and privilege.

        Most of the people judging someone for their choice probably had an epidural, blood transfusion and antibiotics. All ‘unnatural’. Maybe even had a c-section, which hell, if we go natural would not be allowed, and could mean both mother and baby die. It’s ok for them, but not for someone to choose a different method.

      • CynicalAnn says:
        June 21, 2017 at 12:10 pm

        @detrius: exactly.

      • Erinn says:
        June 21, 2017 at 12:47 pm

        “humans seem to be the only species who work around biological impediments that should inhibit procreation”

        Strange isn’t it? Why aren’t goldfish just walking into a fertility clinic? It must be because they’re worried about their genetic futures rather than the fact that they don’t even have hands to open a door, let alone an advanced society that has little tiny goldfish hospitals.

      • Tanakasan says:
        June 21, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        Forgive me if my words were not clear. I was meaning to say that it it wonderful to be a human and not an animal. Compassion to me is one of the great traits of an advanced society, and part of natural evolution. I was trying to attempt discourse with the OP without resorting to sarcasm, which I find to be dishonest.

      • Tourmaline says:
        June 21, 2017 at 2:22 pm

        @detritus–The “naturalistic fallacy”—damn straight. I agree with every word you wrote about that.

    • Tourmaline says:
      June 21, 2017 at 2:25 pm

      For those who say things like “If Nature wanted you to have a baby, you would have one”:

      Hope you don’t have or ever need, say, eyeglasses. If “Nature” wanted you to see well, it would have given you better eyes.

      And I’m darn sure that there are PLENTY of parents out there who “Nature” saw fit to “give” babies to that are absolutely awful parents.

      Reply
  17. Radley says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I agree that Kim’s life is her business so she’s not sharing in the interest of openness. It’s all calculated PR. In fact, I do think that a few of the next gen Kardashian clan were conceived with storyline in mind.

    Reply
  18. Taiss says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:25 am

    After Khloe admitted to lying about her fertility issues, I don’t believe any medical issues the kardashians could have. Bunch liars. Nothing is sacred to them.

    Reply
  19. tw says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:14 am

    She and Kourtney keep bringing children into unstable relationships.

    Reply
  20. Marigold says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:22 am

    She does not currently suffer from placenta accreta, People. You can only have it if you are pregnant and have a placenta. As far as I know, she had it with North but I never heard anything about her having it with Saint. Her risk of having it again is higher, though, which is likely why she is choosing the surrogacy route (among other reasons, I’m sure). I had it with my last (undiagnosed) and I would never choose to be pregnant again, personally.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      June 21, 2017 at 2:36 pm

      I wish the celebs didn’t say anything about such personal medical issues unless there is a higher cause so to speak. For raising awareness in an intelligent way. Nevertheless, they have access to the best medical care money can buy. Raising awareness alone would not bring systemic changes in the way patients are treated, nor in affordable quality medical care. Unfortunately.

      Reply
  21. Tanakasan says:
    June 21, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Wasn’t the second kid via surrogate? She didn’t blow up like she did with her first.

    Reply
  22. Disco Dancer says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Kimye, why don’t you guys actually raise the two kids you already have? Be firm yet loving and present parents? Of course you want to have more kids: as you don’t have to look after them, you can get media attention, you have more kids to pimp out in the future, and more child support money from Kanye when
    You decide he is no longer worth anything to your blood sucking leech of a family.

    Reply
  23. AMAZON says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    “Oloshi”??? This Nigerian girl here is choking with laughter!!! @Word and @Scar

    Reply
  24. Calla Lily says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Her new highlighting kits seem so overpriced to me at $48 each. Her kkwbeauty website just went live and the light and medium kits are already sold out. I just don’t see the appeal when you can get a much nicer Anastasia kit for about the same price as her cheap looking two sticks plus applicator. It’s a real stretch to call that a “kit.”

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      June 21, 2017 at 1:52 pm

      Calla Lily, they’re likely doing the same as with her little sister’s kits – making and offering them in very limited numbers. That way, they can crow about them being sold out in the first day/week. This strategy creates exclusivity and whips up extra interest to buy. It’s an old trick. Why anyone would throw their hard-earned cash (I highly doubt moneyed women would buy their cheaply made but overpriced beauty kits) at the KardiJenners is beyond me.

      Reply
  25. HK9 says:
    June 21, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    My first thought was-they’re actually going to stay married long enough to produce a third human being?? Well, I guess I’ll have to eat my hat.

    Reply
  26. Tess says:
    June 21, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I imagine it takes some time for this sort of arrangement and weren’t they on the brink of divorce after Kanye’s breakdown? It wouldn’t be the worst thing for them to wait a bit more, put a bit more time between another baby and everything that’s happened in the past year just for emotional stability’s sake. Otherwise it just looks like they’re eager to copy Beyoncé and Jay-Z or like Kim just wants her 3rd at any cost (before she I guess dumps Kanye?)

    Reply
  27. Ayra. says:
    June 21, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    They truly have no care for Kanye’s mental health, do they… anything for ratings, I guess.

    Also, I hope this isnt cause for them to get more attention, please don’t.

    Reply

