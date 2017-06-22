Courteney Cox: ‘I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be’

Courteney Cox covers the latest issue of New Beauty. To me, Cox still looks like she’s doing sh-t to her face, but in this interview, she claims that she’s stopped using fillers and she’s as “natural as I can be.” Which isn’t the same as actually being natural, although I’ll give her credit for talking about this openly. So many women do too much, and it reeks of insecurity. Cox wears that on her sleeve – she’s talked openly about knowing that she did too much and how afraid she was of looking old. Here are some highlights from New Beauty:

She wants to have another baby: Cox, 53, reveals that she “would love to have a baby now” with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. “I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I know it’s crazy, but I would.” The age difference between herself & McDaid (he’s 40): “External beauty isn’t even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don’t think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it’s deeper than that. It’s deeper than that for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy.”



Her 13-year-old daughter Coco “loves makeup” and RuPaul’s Drag Race. “She thinks it’s beautiful artistry and she’s really good at it. Luckily, at school she can only wear mascara, but on the weekends you would think she’s going out to a rager at 2 a.m. – eyeliner, mascara, highlighter on her cheeks … I know some people think I should rein her in with the makeup, but it’s a form of self-expression. As long as she’s not sexualizing herself, it’s really just what makes her feel good. Sometimes I do wish her shorts were longer — I’m not going to lie. But I want to keep an open relationship with her. I care more about what she’s watching than what she’s putting on her face.” Dissolving fillers: “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.” She’s a good eater: “I’m a really good eater. About four years ago, I found out I have something called a MTHFR gene mutation, which dictates how my body methylates. I suffered miscarriages, my dad died of a really rare cancer, and depression runs in my family, which made my doctor think I should get this gene checked out. I discovered that I have the worst version of the mutation and my body doesn’t methylate the way it’s supposed to. Once I found out how I could absorb nutrients and protect myself from toxins, my whole life shifted.”

[From Us Weekly]

That gene mutation information is very interesting, and I looked it up - it’s a real thing and doctors are still learning more about it every day. Does the acronym stand for “motherf–ker” though? That’s my question. As for being as natural as she can be… I accept Cox’s process. I think she was in a panic about aging and she fully admits that. I think she’s eased up on a lot of it, but probably still gets Botox and some stuff like that. As for Coco loving RuPaul and makeup… that’s amazing. And she’s right, it’s best to pick your battles with a 13-year-old. It’s likely just a phase and it’s relatively harmless and fun.