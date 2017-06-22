Courteney Cox: ‘I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be’

Courteney Cox covers the latest issue of New Beauty. To me, Cox still looks like she’s doing sh-t to her face, but in this interview, she claims that she’s stopped using fillers and she’s as “natural as I can be.” Which isn’t the same as actually being natural, although I’ll give her credit for talking about this openly. So many women do too much, and it reeks of insecurity. Cox wears that on her sleeve – she’s talked openly about knowing that she did too much and how afraid she was of looking old. Here are some highlights from New Beauty:
She wants to have another baby: Cox, 53, reveals that she “would love to have a baby now” with her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid. “I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg. I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I know it’s crazy, but I would.”
The age difference between herself & McDaid (he’s 40): “External beauty isn’t even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don’t think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it’s deeper than that. It’s deeper than that for me too, but luckily I find him gorgeous and extremely sexy.”
Her 13-year-old daughter Coco “loves makeup” and RuPaul’s Drag Race. “She thinks it’s beautiful artistry and she’s really good at it. Luckily, at school she can only wear mascara, but on the weekends you would think she’s going out to a rager at 2 a.m. – eyeliner, mascara, highlighter on her cheeks … I know some people think I should rein her in with the makeup, but it’s a form of self-expression. As long as she’s not sexualizing herself, it’s really just what makes her feel good. Sometimes I do wish her shorts were longer — I’m not going to lie. But I want to keep an open relationship with her. I care more about what she’s watching than what she’s putting on her face.”
Dissolving fillers: “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake.”
She’s a good eater: “I’m a really good eater. About four years ago, I found out I have something called a MTHFR gene mutation, which dictates how my body methylates. I suffered miscarriages, my dad died of a really rare cancer, and depression runs in my family, which made my doctor think I should get this gene checked out. I discovered that I have the worst version of the mutation and my body doesn’t methylate the way it’s supposed to. Once I found out how I could absorb nutrients and protect myself from toxins, my whole life shifted.”
That gene mutation information is very interesting, and I looked it up - it’s a real thing and doctors are still learning more about it every day. Does the acronym stand for “motherf–ker” though? That’s my question. As for being as natural as she can be… I accept Cox’s process. I think she was in a panic about aging and she fully admits that. I think she’s eased up on a lot of it, but probably still gets Botox and some stuff like that. As for Coco loving RuPaul and makeup… that’s amazing. And she’s right, it’s best to pick your battles with a 13-year-old. It’s likely just a phase and it’s relatively harmless and fun.
After reading about Beckinsale and Madonna, the “age gap” between her and Johnny feels like nothing, lol.
That cover, though, eek! It literally made me jump when I refreshed my page. She looks like a demon. But I give her credit for owning her face debacle and trying to step away from the eternal youth madness.
You always see the bright side Esmon. How rare that quality is these days.
I’ve always loved reading Esmom’s comments too. I feel like her kindness and empathy just shines through her comments somehow!
I think the cover is a photoshopping problem, rather than her face. She looks much more like her pre-effing with her face self in the second picture.
I agree. I saw pics of her yesterday on DM and she looked back to her old self and not puffy. This cover either looks like an old pic of her, or it’s photoshopped.
I think it must be so hard to have been famous for your looks as a teen and young woman-and as you age it’s kind of shocking. I’m no great beauty, but even I at 50 sometimes catch myself in the mirror and think -ack! where did you go? I think you just need to come to grips with it-if botox and fillers really did bring back your 30 year old face- that would be amazing. But that’s not at what happens.
I think it stands for the Mother Father gene but yeah, mother f*cker is often used in its place.
‘I’m as natural as I can be’
That’s a smart quote because it acknowledges that there are certain things she’s done that won’t dissolve, like whatever she did to her mouth.
Ha! Yeah that’s true. She definitely looks better, but you’re right that she’s still not 100% natural.
I have nothing but sympathy for women in Hollywood when it comes to the aging process. It’s hard enough to be a “regular” woman in this age-obsessed society, much less a celebrity who’s appearance is constantly scrutinized.
I wish I could be the type of woman that embraces getting older but I’ve come to accept that’s just not me. I guess I’m vain AF but my goal is always to look like the youngest version of *me* that I can at age 38.
So true Kitt.
Courtney Cox was/is beautiful; the dark hair and aquamarine eyes combo was striking.
She admitted she was raised in a family were looks are EVERYTHING. Beauty queens, pageant regulars e.t.c
And when you’re raised that way and lose that one thing, there’s probably a feeling of nothingness and worthlessness.
Heather Locklear is another one who apparently needed to see a shrink when she lost her looks.
Oh kitten enjoy being 38! Young and beautiful are quite different things. Enjoy!
She once said that her family was tougher than Hollywood when it came to beauty.
Yep Neelyo. Her mouth is rather Jokerish looking. Aww, I like Monica. Maybe this malfunctioning gene messed with her brain, making her covet youth, like David and Johnny and her fixation on looking young, even wanting a child at 53. It couldn’t have been easy to own up to what everyone already knew. Just like the others in the bad surgery club, there’s nothing she can do but go on and live her life. @Kitten: Damn girl, 38 is still on the light side of 40. I haven’t noticed any hideous changes yet…..I think for some people, like Courteney, they see a different image when they look in the mirror.
Don’t forget the botox everywhere.
I have a 13-year-old and it’s tricky. So many of her classmates post provocative photos of themselves in bikinis on insta and get hundreds of likes and feel validated and appreciated. And there’s so much hunger for any kind of validation at that age.
At only 13?!?!
O_O
Wow…I do not envy parents these days. So happy that I didn’t grow up in the age of social median and the like.
Yep! I have a 14 yr old and a lot of girls she knows post pics sticking their chest or butt out. She even pointed it out to me (like that was necessary)…I’m just glad it annoys her like it does me.
Ugh, that makes me sad. Those girls are likely not receiving much validation for the stuff that matters.
I am so glad I didn’t grow up with social media.
This is when I hate social media. At that age you feel awkward, gawky, hormonal, trying to bridge from childhood into teenager and young adult. That was the worst time of my life. I can’t even imagine if we’d had social media. Ugh.
She looks sooo much better now.
MTHFR= methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase
It’s like they’re trolling her.
She looks about 70 yo on the cover with the name “New Beauty” (now that she’s back to her old beauty and all) and the the pertinent question “can you really stop ageing?” topped by “The secret to looking younger”.
And in all of this, Cox explains how she “went too far and what she did to fix it”. Which apparently was bc she was surfing the wave of a society with such mixed messages? Non?
The way she fixed it? Why by getting a boyfriend for whom “external beauty” is not on his radar.
Talk about a schizophrenic cover and itw…
I found this really interesting. She really has turned into the Joker, and it was even more noticeable compared to someone like Aniston who has clearly had more modest, and better, work done. To hear Cox acknowledge what we could all see so clearly is, at least, something, especially the part about most people reassuring her it looked good (narrator’s voice over: it didn’t).
I’m not sure I buy the “no fillers” story, looking at her face on the cover, but Cox has a history of saying some weird stuff over the years about her body that always made me think she had, perhaps, more insecurity issues than even your average actress. Calling herself a “fat and dumpy size six” before Friends and saying that “at some point you have to decide between your ass or your face [looking good].”
Hopefully she’ll cool it with the surgeries, too 1) cause she doesn’t need them & they only make her look worse and 2) because as innocent as I agree a 13-year-old experimenting with makeup is, watching her mom struggle with, and put so much focus on, adjusting her looks isn’t the healthiest way to grow into being a woman.
She has said she was or is very insecure about Aging. She had a lot of problems with the age difference between her and David. I remember an interview on some show with the 2 of them and she said he was younger and would never understand what it was like for her as she aged. That it was easier for her. He shook his head and said she needed to stop letting it bother her because he didn’t care. But her face just showed such fear and self doubt. I think she is just insecure. And pumping stuff in your face is not going to fix that.
I think linking a gene mutation – on a gene that hasn’t been thoroughly researched – is dangerous. I understand the need to have misfortune explained away because that makes it easier to accept, but there isn’t science to support her linking this mutation to her miscarriages or her dad’s cancer. Doing so becomes dangerous when one has a platform. I’m not calling her GOOP or Jenny McCarthy, but I would love more caution from celebrities on these matters.
I do think celebrities need to watch what kind of misinformation they put out there, but in this case, the mutation has been linked to fetal defects and miscarriage in woman with dual copies of the gene. She isn’t saying it’s necessarily causal, but her family history made her doctor suspect a correlation. Not the worst case of celebrity MD by a long shot.
My son’s in utero brain injury is linked to my MTHFR mutation: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4338403/
Any raising of awareness about MTHFR is a positive thing.
From what she said I gather that he didn’t like all the facial enhancements. I don’t know if “natural as I can be” is accurate. but perhaps it is. Once you put that kind of foreign element in your body it will never ever be the same. You can stop; but you can’t undo the unnatural changes. So in part she is right. But her face will never be what it was genetically going to be.
She looks better than she did previously. But this just shows why you should not succumb to the pressure of messing with your face.
The magazine cover looks crazy photoshopped, but in the bottom photo she’s definitely looking better and much more like she used to. I’m glad, and I hope she’s in a good place with it all. I can’t imagine the pressures women face in Hollywood, especially those fighting to continue their career, and those who were always known for great beauty.
Agree 100%. Disturbingly ‘shopped cover. She looks great in the photo with her S.O.
they look like brother and sister. It’s kinda weird.
Yes, I’ve always thought that.
Kind of like mother and son. My young teenaged daughter loves to watch Friends. I find myself watching behind her sometimes, lol. The other day it was the one where Ross was to marry Emily and Monica was sitting there and some dude said, you must have been a teenager when you had him, thinking she was Ross’ mom! How did Courteney feel back then I wonder. Art imitating life.
I give her a lot of credit for being open about this. She’s being a hell of a lot more honest than most would. I’ve always had a soft spot for her since Friends…it’s clear she didn’t take to aging well. Hell, I even struggle with it. As a woman, with so much social pressure out there to “look perfect” it’s hard not to. But in Hollyweird? I couldn’t even imagine. Methinks Johnny is good for her self-acceptance and awareness. Didn’t they break up before? Rumor was that he wasn’t down with all of her enhancements or addiction to them?
It stands for Methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase mutation, apparently. Reading through the reports on it, essentially what it does is result in large amounts of homocysteine in the blood and urine. It’s not directly correlated to heat disease (associated but not a mechanism of failure), but it is recommended that women eat diets rich in folate and B-vitamins to avoid neural tube defect in pregnancy. Interesting stuff.
Reminds of the article the WaPo released on the rise of Alpha-Gal syndrome due to ticks. The body is a fascinating machine, and we have barely scratched the surface of its complexity.
Are you referring to the protein ubiquitous in meats that people develop anaphylaxis to after a lone star tick bite? Another product of climate change… these ticks once only limited to the southwest ( particularly Texas, hence the name) are now spreading- last summer we rented a home on Madeleine Island in Lake Superior, and our daughter’s friend picked one up at a state park beach. O_o !!
I had the alpha-gal allergy! I contracted back in 2011, so it was not nearly as well known. I’m glad it’s getting more press- i had about a year and a half before i was diagnosed where i was either in a benadryl haze or breaking out in hives
I read this magazine once, because it’s offered thru my Texture subscription. It felt like literally the entire magazine was about plastic surgery and fillers and stuff. New Beauty indeed.
I’m very interested in what every one else thinks of this new MTHFR diagnosis that been in the news lately for personal reasons, not me but close relation. Very real or new fad for lack of a better word? Treatment involves a lot of expensive supplements not covered by FDA or insurance.
I wonder if the cover photo is older than the snap below. It really does look like her old “filler” face, not just photoshop. Aside from the weird shape, the texture is strange (overly aggressive laser resurfacing?) and the very noticeable fill under her beautiful eyes makes them look smaller and deeper set. I think I read somewhere recently she now sees the same derm as Aniston. In the snap, she looks similar in terms of the quality and restraint of the work. She looks lovely!
Oh man, I need to learn to pick my battles as well
I saw this somewhere yesterday and thought she looks so much better now. I feel bad for her, she got serious backlash at one point, but she did look crazy fake and filled. She’s always been a beautiful woman and I hope she lets herself age more gracefully now. Aging is a process that can’t be stopped and I wish more women would realize that, but until Hollywood/media outlets stop putting emphasis on how younger is better it won’t change.
I want to defend her, I have warm feelings for Monica Geller, heck Jules made me laugh too. BUT……this interview reads like a scared, sad woman who has no concept of who she is and self awareness that isn’t wrapped up in her face. And she’s passing that on to a 13 year old. I’m sorry, but you are the mother, and no 13 year old should look like RuPaul and if her shorts are too short–then as a mother you fix that sh!t. #RantOff
I’ve got to say, I think she looks vastly improved in the included picture with her boyfriend.
A long time ago she was to me one of the most beautiful actresses. There is something to be said for making peace with the inevitability of aging. Alas, we live in a superficial society – looks are everything. Sigh.
