Game of Thrones’ second trailer: ‘The Lone Wolf…[massive spoiler]‘

For a few months now, I keep getting the feeling that something is missing from the gossip/entertainment world. Part of it is just normal work anxiety: “am I missing some huge story?” and “is there something else I should be covering?” And whenever I hear something about Game of Thrones, I’m always like “Derp, that’s what’s missing.” This time of year, we’re usually balls-deep in GoT coverage, with weekly summaries and theorizing and interviews and all of that. THAT is what has been missing this year. And we still have so many weeks to wait! Game of Thrones’ Season 7 doesn’t premiere until July 16th (incidentally, that’s the same day as the Wimbledon Men’s Final). UGH. So many feels about how long they’re making us wait. And we’re only getting six episodes, remember? That being said, apparently these episodes are super-long. Like, 90 minutes or more each.

Anyway, the second full-length trailer for Season 7 was released and there are even more feels. This feels like a gigantic spoiler, but Sansa’s voiceover at the end says “The Lone Wolf dies…but the pack survives” and now I’m like FFS JON SNOW CANNOT DIE. Here’s the trailer:

Random thoughts:

I am still enjoying Dany’s “Khaleesi Tweed Collection” clothes. Khaleesi Tweed: when you’re the Mother of Dragons but Winter is Coming, so you need to stay warm.

It took me multiple viewings to realize that was Littlefinger with his head against the wall, looking like he is now deranged.

I hope Tyrion has more to do this season than just wandering around clifftops, looking concerned.

DRAGONS! They’re so big! I feel like I should be an honorary Dragon Auntie. Dragon Dia?

The Hound is still around, but who is he fighting for? I hope it’s Jon Snow.

The music is still rocking my world. I feel like the music really reached next-level status last season, and the music in this trailer is amazing.

I still don’t give a crap about Cersei. Sorry, I just don’t. I only hate-watch her storyline to figure out how she will die.

Arya, get your ass to Winterfell, for the love of God.

I’m glad Pod and Brienne are still rolling around Westeros together.