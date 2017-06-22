Game of Thrones’ second trailer: ‘The Lone Wolf…[massive spoiler]‘

For a few months now, I keep getting the feeling that something is missing from the gossip/entertainment world. Part of it is just normal work anxiety: “am I missing some huge story?” and “is there something else I should be covering?” And whenever I hear something about Game of Thrones, I’m always like “Derp, that’s what’s missing.” This time of year, we’re usually balls-deep in GoT coverage, with weekly summaries and theorizing and interviews and all of that. THAT is what has been missing this year. And we still have so many weeks to wait! Game of Thrones’ Season 7 doesn’t premiere until July 16th (incidentally, that’s the same day as the Wimbledon Men’s Final). UGH. So many feels about how long they’re making us wait. And we’re only getting six episodes, remember? That being said, apparently these episodes are super-long. Like, 90 minutes or more each.
Anyway, the second full-length trailer for Season 7 was released and there are even more feels. This feels like a gigantic spoiler, but Sansa’s voiceover at the end says “The Lone Wolf dies…but the pack survives” and now I’m like FFS JON SNOW CANNOT DIE. Here’s the trailer:
Random thoughts:
I am still enjoying Dany’s “Khaleesi Tweed Collection” clothes. Khaleesi Tweed: when you’re the Mother of Dragons but Winter is Coming, so you need to stay warm.
It took me multiple viewings to realize that was Littlefinger with his head against the wall, looking like he is now deranged.
I hope Tyrion has more to do this season than just wandering around clifftops, looking concerned.
DRAGONS! They’re so big! I feel like I should be an honorary Dragon Auntie. Dragon Dia?
The Hound is still around, but who is he fighting for? I hope it’s Jon Snow.
The music is still rocking my world. I feel like the music really reached next-level status last season, and the music in this trailer is amazing.
I still don’t give a crap about Cersei. Sorry, I just don’t. I only hate-watch her storyline to figure out how she will die.
Arya, get your ass to Winterfell, for the love of God.
I’m glad Pod and Brienne are still rolling around Westeros together.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
Can. Not. WAIT!!!
You’re absolutely right about the score–I feel like they finally got it right, and it has made the whole season better. Glad to hear the trailers sound Just as amazing too.
DROGON!
BERIC!
THE HOUND!
But where is A Man? A woman must know these things. July 16 can’t come fast enough. Will Brienne and Pod find Gendry? Where did Bran get a wheelchair? Will Arya finally find the others? And will we ever learn the fate of her direwolf Nymeria? And WHERE IS A MAN!!
BTW, I f**king hate Thenns still.
You don’t need to censor it. In this context, it’s spelled “fooking”.
Beric! With Thoros’ flaming sword!
I’m choosing to believe that the death of the lone wolf is a symbolic reference to people finding out that Jon Snow is now no longer a wolf, but instead a dragon. And possibly the death of Ghost, also symbolic of the death of Jon’s belief that he’s a Stark… which seriously that will throw me into a massive depression. I’ve been dreading this. Maybe he’ll find out and not have an existential crisis?? And Ghost won’t die? A girl can hope.
I read it as they will all join forces and finally get what’s rightfully theirs (one wolf alone dies, while the pack thrives).
I agree. I think Sansa is talking to Littlefinger basically telling him he can s@d off, there is no way she is betraying Jon
@HadtoChangeMyName, that’s how i read it too. And especially because Sansa is saying it. Littlefinger is encouraging her to stand alone and go against Jon but she’s been through so much and learned that alone, she is vulnerable, but with her pack, they are all strong – and her pack is coming back together.
The lone wolf speech is a from the book. It’s what Edd says to Arya. Here is the full context:
“Let me tell you something about wolves, child. When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives. Summer is the time for squabbles. In winter, we must protect one another, keep each other warm, share our strengths. So if you must hate, Arya, hate those who would truly do us harm. Septa Mordane is a good woman, and Sansa… Sansa is your sister. You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you… and I need both of you, gods help me.”
I think Sansa is referring to herself when she says this. No matter what, the Starks must stick together,
It’s just referring to Ned’s advice – when winter comes you must stick together (come together as Starks) to stay alive. Now if the show wants to use a more literal way of showing that, I’d say Benjen will sacrifice himself to save Jon/the Starks. Arya, ride fast to Winterfell!
Phew. Thanks guys. I don’t remember that speech. I was just thinking this morning that it’s been so long, I need to go back and re-read to catch all the nuances.
I am afraid that Sansa will somehow have to sacrifice herself to keep Littlefinger out of Jon’s way. I wonder if that’s what she means…she, the lone wolf, is willing to “die” (maybe figuratively — by marrying LF???) so that the “pack” (House Stark, led now by Jon) can survive…?
I am worried about Little Finger’s whispers to Sansa. I cannot stand the idea that she would go against her family. I must have the remaining Stark children reunite at Winterfell [sentimental old lady.]
Everyone above answered my concern. Thanks.
Yes, Sansa allying with Littlefinger against her family is my greatest concern. Her father, her aunt, and her mother have all been brought down by his scheming. The question is whether she’s going to be his next victim. I’m hoping she uses some of the things she learned from surviving at court for so long to resist him and maybe ultimately bring him down. He deserves it.
SO EXCITED!! ALL CAPS EXCITED!! Random thoughts:
- I was stoked to see how enormous the dragons are, and that close up of those teeth…brr. I love me some dragons. Fire and blood, indeed.
- I really do hope that we get a Stark reunion, even if it doesn’t last long. I mean, how many years has it been since Sansa and Arya were even in the same city? S1, I think. A Girl needs to hug her big sister; does she even know about Rickon? Also, it would be very awesome if Nymeria showed up too, just saying.
- If that dude with the fire-sword is Beric Dondarrion, yay!
- I wonder if we will finally see Cleganebowl, or is that just a pipe dream?
- Down with Cersei! Will Jaime ever break free of his sister…maybe add Queenslayer to his list of titles? He already has Kingslayer, why not go for the matching set?
Jamie is the little brother that will destroy Cersei. She thinks it is Tyrion because she focuses on “little” as stature but forgets Jamie is her younger, little brother too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree about Jamie destroying his sister\lover. It will be both gut wrenching and satisfying.
Also, she assumes full loyalty from Jamie, and already thinks of Tyrion as a traitor. Perfect set up for Jamie to take her down.
I like this trailer better than the first one.
I have felt since last season when Jon was talking with Mel that they may be setting up Jon to die again and stay dead. The talk where he was like, I am poorly paraphrasing here,” if I die again, don’t bring me back”. Then the voiceover comes up and now I am even more convinced that he is Nissa Nissa in this version and not Dany like most Jon fans/Dany haters want her to be.
Beric’s flaming sword is so badass even I have to admit it.
LF is such a cartoon villain now with the smirk and him lurking in corners, it is getting to be too much.
I will never not be excited for Dany landing on Dragonstone and for Arya and Bran to reunite with their worthless siblings. Dany has always wanted a home and place to call her own, settling on her birth place is a strong start. My one wish is for her to talk about the red door and the lemon tree just once on this show. It is a small throw away thought of hers in one of her chapters, but it added another layer to her that made me like her even more.
Still don’t really care for the Starks, but I do strongly love the idea of a family long divided being brought back together. It is Ned’s fault that they got in this position but they should not be held responsible because Ned refused to put his family first.
Actually, I blame Catelyn for falling for LIttlefinger’s tricks and sending Ned off to avenge Jon Arran’s death and then stupidly kidnapping Tyrion and going off to the Eyrie when she should have been tending to her comatose son. That started this whole mess for the Starks.
I will give you that Catelyn is the reason that he took the Hand of the King job the second time he was offered. I will also even give you that Catelyn was irresponsibly impulsive, but Ned’s decisions are still his. I cannot remember if this happened in the books or on the show or both, but she asked him to stay after Bran was hurt and he decided to keep to the original plan.
He was a grown ass man who supposedly understood responsibility to family and the North; he preached about it enough. He had plenty of chances to leave once he realized that he was in over his head. it got so bad that he quit his job because he did not want to be a part of killing Dany and her child, then he pulls a George Costanza and the pretends as if the reason he originally quit the job didn’t matter. What sealed his fate was him threatening Cersei, choosing Stannis over Renly, and him choosing to believe a man that told him straight to his face not to trust him.
He put his version of honor above everything else: his family, the city and everyone that lived there, to protect three small children and the memory of his friend. Not the gross drunken bastard he became but the man he remembered. He didn’t once consider any other options than the one he planned in his head.
That was the great GOT trailer ever. The music! I’m pretty sure I’ve watched it 25 times now.
The best part was when Beric Dondarrion’s motherf**king sword lights up!
Bran and Pod in Stark clothing!
And finally some White Walker action!
I’ll admit that I read the leaks about this season(no regrets) and it looks like everything is true. So we are in for one helluva ride.
Since this is a female-driven website, I must object to the male-centric term “balls deep”.
Can we perhaps say “engulfing”? Or brainstorm some other, lady-oriented synonym?
drowning in lady juices?
LOL yes!!
Mons deep?
July 16th CANNOT get here fast enough! Guess I better start binge-watching from the beginning to refresh myself on all that’s happened (that’s my excuse, anyway).
HBO is rerunning GoT. It started a few weeks ago. I am watching it for the first time, and started season 5 last night. I have a couple of questions. 1. Is it Ed or Ned Stark? 2. How did Theon Greyjoy end up being so badly tortured by Ramsey Bolton in the first place and why doesn’t Ramsey’s dad put a stop to it?
As an aside, I want to see Stannis’s priestess burn. She’s a sick, evil woman.
I like going into every episode with hands wringing, anticipating the unknown, so I’m not watching the trailer. But, Lord of Light, I’m getting a hellava charge off of everyone’s excitement! Hurry up, July 16!
I think (hope) Sansa’s voice over meant that she’s telling Littlefinger to eff off and that alone the Stark’s can’t do anything, but together, they will survive – so the Stark siblings are sticking together – and then hopefully we get Jon, Sansa, Arya and Bran together and everyone else is in trouble. *FINGERS CROSSED*
I’m hoping that the lone wolf is Jon…who did die, already…but came back.
Right??? Right!!!! Please?!?!
Im pretty sure Sansa means that in tough times, or in winter, people who stand alone die and people who sitck together survive. That is not a spoiler….
United we stand. Divided we fall.
Agreed – in the book Ned is just saying “stick together.” And Jon has stood by her.
Been so long since this was on I can’t even remember what was happening. Didn’t really miss it either
I am so not looking forward to Jon and Daenerys hooking up. Or Arya’s plotline.
The confirmed spoilers that leaked for this season a while back finally convinced me to not really bother with this season anymore, it’s just too much full of outrageously stupid stuff.
How to make a GoT Season 7 Bundt Cake (serves 6….unfortunately):
Ingredients:
-3 Dragons
-1 Jon Snow
-a bushel of Starks (these can be hard to find)
-a tall handsome red haired man
-a tall, beautiful, bada** blonde haired lady
-1 overly protective, friend-zoned Jorah
-swords
-388,450,392,881,717 White Walkers
-1 Gendery (ok to substitute w/ 1 Podrick in a pinch)
-3 Lannisiters
-1 Targareyn
-fire
-chaos
-destruction
-1 Samwell (comes w/ a Gilly +1)
-some amazing muiscal scores
-1 creepy uncle **side eyes Little Finger**
-A Man (plz Lord!)
Mix all together, bake on high for 9 hrs and enjoy! Best eaten as soon as its out of the oven as it will spoil….fast!!
**can add Bronns, Greyjoys, Unsulleds, snow, ravens, direwolves, Ramseys, etc for garnishment**
It is still SO far away! 😭 I need Cersei and Little Finger dealt with once and for all. And the Starks reunited. And Danny meeting Jon. That’s it. Is it July 16 already???
“The Lone Wolf dies…but the pack survives”
Could be spoken metaphorically.
I can’t wait
I love Littlefinger. He brings the deranged. And the hot creepiness.
Agree!
SPOILERS
I really really think Sansa will die.
Why? Because the Stark kids’ arcs follow the fate of their direwolves.
Robb and Grey Wind both died at the Red Wedding; Arya’s Nymeria runs off and is separated from everyone else early on, much like Arya herself; Bran and Summer died (I can’t remember how the latter passed); and Jon’s ghost is a runt and white-haired (prophesying his eventual ostensible reveal as a Targaryen). Sansa’a Lady was beheaded by Ned at the bequest of Cersei. You could read that as metaphorical end to Sansa’s spirit- crushed by the Lannisters at King’s Landing – but I’m pretty sure she’s going to meet a similar end.
Time will tell. STOKED.
You mean Rickon and Shaggydog. Summer did die (the only episode I have not watched more than once because it was too damn sad), but Bran is still alive. Although it could be argued that Bran Stark is no more because he transformed into the Three eyed Raven.
BRING BACK GENDRY! #justiceforbastards
I just wanna see Gendry 😂 lol
I’m a stickler for the books so am interested now that we’re in “unchartered territory” so to speak. I wonder if this will influence the seventh book at all (if we ever get to tea it) or vice versa.
