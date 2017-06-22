Kate Beckinsale, 43, is dating a 21-year-old douche-bro comedian

32nd Independent Spirit Awards - Arrivals

I think Kate Beckinsale is extraordinarily pretty. I think she also seems like a pretty cool person overall, like an English rose with a scathing British wit. I would think that she could probably date anyone – she’s everybody’s type, right? She’s 43 years old and society tells us that no one wants any woman over 40, but I would think Kate would be fending off dick with a stick. But no, Kate has been single-ish ever since she split with her ex-husband Len Wiseman. Until now! Kate wants everyone to know that she’s dating someone new: a 21-year-old douche-bro comedian named Matt Rife. They “met through a mutual friend” and they are now “officially boyfriend and girlfriend.” Kate’s entire family likes him too, according to ET. You can see a photo of Rife and Beckinsale kissing here. Here’s a photo of Matt from several months ago…if gonorrhea had a face, it would probably look like this:

Los Angeles premiere of 'The Comedian'

Am I being too harsh? I mean, this guy vibes “wannabe dirtbag bro” but he’s not technically bad-looking. Pretty eyes, pretty mouth, presumably a good body. But I just can’t. And I can’t believe Kate Beckinsale would. It’s not about his age, it’s about his vibe and how gross it would be at the age of 43 to date this frat boy type. Hilariously, E! News did a “seven things you need to know about” piece about Matt Rife. Some fun facts: Rife is a “comedian” who worships… Dane Cook. Nope. He’s done appearances on Wild ‘N Out on MTV. Kate Beckinsale is two years older than Rife’s mother. Last thing: he jokes about rape on Twitter.

Star Magazine’s ‘Hollywood Rocks’ Event - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

77 Responses to “Kate Beckinsale, 43, is dating a 21-year-old douche-bro comedian”

  1. LAK says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Oh Kate. If you must do the toyboy route, it’s half your age + 7yrs!!!

    Reply
  2. TheOtherMaria says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Gross.

    Reply
  3. SM says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Blah. He looks like a regular 21 year old in the age of social media and beauty cult. In most cases it passes when you age. Having said that it would be difficult to imagine what a woman like Kate can possibly talk about with this guy and how does that not feel loke mothering someone because he does give the average not such a smart guy vibe

    Reply
  4. Juliaoc says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:18 am

    “If gonorrhea had a face…”

    OMG, Kaiser.  PLEASE write a book.

    Reply
  5. Belle Epoch says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:19 am

    This embarrasses me on her behalf. Does he tell her rape jokes? Does he live in an apartment with 3 other guys, a dog, and lots of dirty clothes? I can see it as a post-divorce fling, but I wouldn’t advertise it.

    Reply
  6. Lindy says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Oh good god, just no! Has she lost her mind?

    Reply
  7. Feedmechips says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:24 am

    All the nopes.

    Reply
  8. QueenB says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:26 am

    You go girl!
    I hope we will see more of that. Women are just as much attracted to young men as men are attracte to younger women. Its natural and if you can get a hot 21 year old why would she be with a 40 year old geezer?

    Bad enough he jokes about rape but its not like his character matters in this. I highly doubt they talked more than five sentences.Or ever will lol.

    Get it Kate!

    Reply
  9. Ainsley says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:28 am

    He just looks like such a scuzzbucket in that first pic. Drunken one night stand material, not bf material.

    Reply
    • Norman Bates' Mother says:
      June 22, 2017 at 9:33 am

      I just finished watching 3rd season of Jane the Virgin and SPOILERS!!

      it reminds me of Jane’s fling with Fabian the vapid telenovela star. He’s hot but dumb as a bag of rocks, which made him more appealing to Jane, because she didn’t want a relationship, just casual sex, so there was no risk of falling in love with him. I think the fact that this guy is a douchebro might be appealing to Kate for the same reason – which 43-year old dreams of starting a serious relationship with a 21-year old? She wants him for sex and the fact that he’s a “scuzzbucket” will make it easier to just dump him after some pleasant times.

      Reply
  10. Caitlinsmom says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Hit it if you must, Kate, then QUIT it!

    Reply
  11. JenB says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Kate, I much preferred you with Don Draper than this piece of douchecake.

    Reply
  12. CharlotteCharlotte says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I follow her on Instagram and whilst she is very funny, she also is extremely thirsty. She posts a lot of selfies where her face is pretty much always the same – three quarters visible, open mouth, soft focus – and adds a funny caption. Also quite a bit of bikini/underwear/tight clothing. Fair enough and all, great that she is feeling herself, but it is all to say that I’m not surprised she hooked up with someone so much younger.
    I still think she’s great. And her relationships with her daughter/ex/Sarah Silverman are goals.

    Reply
  13. third ginger says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:49 am

    The age difference does not bother me. Its the type. When I used to have a type, back when dinosaurs ruled the earth, it was the opposite of this type. Cute and athletic, but intellectual, professor type. Married him!

    I loved the story reported when her daughter with Michael Sheen got accepted at her dream school!!

    Reply
  14. Chelly says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:51 am

    So, to each his own….right? If this is what she wants, whatever. But if she were MY friend, sister, etc, id be all over her like giiiiiirrrrrlllll wtf are you thinking!!! Stop it, right now….just, no! Blech, I just can’t. It isn’t only his age (which I never understand how older women are attracted to guys THAT young, but w/e) it’s his whole vibe, demeanor, just ew….not. for. me.

    Reply
  15. perplexed says:
    June 22, 2017 at 7:59 am

    That’s the 21 year old she chose? That’s not what I was expecting. Huh.

    Reply
  16. Lolo86lf says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:00 am

    She is twice his age but she looks younger and gorgeous though. I say, let them have fun. We all know those relationships do not last, so enjoy Kate! Live the moment.

    Reply
  17. tracking says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Other than youth nostalgia and stamina (I presume), hard to see what this dude brings to the table.

    Reply
  18. rachel says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:25 am

    He’s so fugly to me. Ugh.

    Reply
  19. Nicky says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I absolutely loved her father but I just can’t seem to warm to her. Anyway, I’m sure she knows what she is doing.

    Reply
  20. Sage says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:32 am

    So embarrassing that her team confirmed she’s dating this dude. This should have been fling not someone you proudly announce to the world as your new boyfriend. Kate, do better.

    Reply
  21. Singtress says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Ewww.

    I am going with my set response: He must have a really big dick.

    Reply
  22. hey-ya says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:36 am

    …why 2 pieces on exactly the same subject…madonna n kate…at least provide a story featuring Madame Macron for some balance…

    Reply
  23. Cleo says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I’ve never been into hook-up culture. It’s just not how I’m wired. But I will defend any woman who is: it’s her personal choice and none of anyone’s business. But here, the article states that they’re dating, not hooking up? It says, “Official boyfriend and girlfriend.” So, that sounds like more than just sex. In which case, she’s willingly dating a douche who makes rape jokes. That’s gross.

    Reply
  24. Bee says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Everything about his guy screams douche. Why the hell would you go public with this hookup? Even Justin Beiber would be better than this guy LOL.

    Reply
  25. Veruca_Salty says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:53 am

    She’s never come across as that bright to me, just a pretty face. Who knows, maybe she’s just trying the douche-bro route since she got with Michael Sheen when she was fairly young and Len Wiseman immediately after that union ended.

    I just turned 37 and the thought of being with a 21 year old just gives me dry heaves! Now 27 on the other hand…. lol.

    Reply
  26. Kitten says:
    June 22, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I haven’t dated someone older than me since my twenties. I always date younger. That being said, my BF is 8 years younger than me (30) and I think that’s my threshold at this stage. I could never imagine dating a 21-year-old, but to each her own!

    Reply
  27. Adrien says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:04 am

    He reminds me of Vanilla Ice. This union is gross, sorry.
    My 43 year old co-worker is dating a 27 year doctor who is still on his internship. He may be an adult and a professional but he acts like a kid when he is in a jealous fit. I can’t imagine this Beckinsale-Chet Haze wannabe union being serious.

    Reply
  28. Lucy says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I once saw him in one of those tv game shows/contests. He went up against Zendaya. At one point he was all over her, touching her face and she was like “excuse the f*ck outta me?”

    EDIT: Reread the article. It was Wild ‘N Out!

    Reply
  29. Frigga says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Is she going through a midlife crisis or something? Who would want to date a 21 year old manboy at that point in life?

    Reply
  30. JA says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I thought she’d do younger but like late 20s early 30s man with his own money and insanely hot but mature looks and a body equally as hot as her. You’re STELLAR Kate! Don’t date frat brahs that probably are texting other chicks on the side, eyeing your gfs and only cares about getting his in bed. Ugh

    Reply
  31. Kiki says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Kate Beckinsale is a very beautiful woman and she looks great at age 43. As matter of a fact, heck she looks better than me and I am younger than she is. She can date any man she wants and age is not a factor. However, this GUY?….. REALLY?

    He is a frat boy comedian, which means he is immature. Kate you can do better than him…..
    If you were dating someone who is sexy like Jon Hamm , whether young or old. I would tell you to get him and keep him. But this is guy is a no no in my books…. but he is good for a “plaything”. Hell, she should get Madonna’s boyfriend, I would except that.

    Reply
  32. Tiffany says:
    June 22, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I follow Kate on IG and her daugher, Lily in/or heading to college. I wonder if this is just her for the first time doing her own thing and dating. Back to back long term relationships and now your only child moving out of the house, hell yeah.

    And this will not last. I have confidence that in a few months time she will get bored and when he calls her, she will go ‘New phone, who dis’.

    Reply
  33. NeoCleo says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:04 am

    If I were a 21 year old guy who had a chance to date Beckinsale I would jump at it. He, however, looks totally douche.

    Reply
  34. Tallia says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Ewwww. No Kate. No.

    Reply
  35. Jess says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Beckinsale is so overrated here. She may very well be nice and she’s certainly ( conventionally) attractive but I don’t find her interesting. Her movie career is pretty mediocre and I mean she left Michael Sheen for a more brawny Hollywood comic book director so I doubt she’s looking for intellectual stimulation.

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      June 22, 2017 at 10:31 am

      Eh, her relationship with Sheen was dead in the water. She wanted to get married and Micheal was not having it. She then went into a relationship with someone who wanted to get married and Michael is still doing to long term thing. They have both openly talked about it so there is no villian in that break up.

      Reply
  36. Grant says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:46 am

    He looks like a prettier, more delicate Charlie Pugh.

    Reply
  37. Saskia says:
    June 22, 2017 at 10:52 am

    The first time I saw Kate B was in Much Ado About Nothing. I thought she was one of the most aesthetically gifted women I’ve ever seen. She is still beautiful but her new bf looks like bad news. She can do better.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment