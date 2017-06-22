Kate Beckinsale, 43, is dating a 21-year-old douche-bro comedian

I think Kate Beckinsale is extraordinarily pretty. I think she also seems like a pretty cool person overall, like an English rose with a scathing British wit. I would think that she could probably date anyone – she’s everybody’s type, right? She’s 43 years old and society tells us that no one wants any woman over 40, but I would think Kate would be fending off dick with a stick. But no, Kate has been single-ish ever since she split with her ex-husband Len Wiseman. Until now! Kate wants everyone to know that she’s dating someone new: a 21-year-old douche-bro comedian named Matt Rife. They “met through a mutual friend” and they are now “officially boyfriend and girlfriend.” Kate’s entire family likes him too, according to ET. You can see a photo of Rife and Beckinsale kissing here. Here’s a photo of Matt from several months ago…if gonorrhea had a face, it would probably look like this:
Am I being too harsh? I mean, this guy vibes “wannabe dirtbag bro” but he’s not technically bad-looking. Pretty eyes, pretty mouth, presumably a good body. But I just can’t. And I can’t believe Kate Beckinsale would. It’s not about his age, it’s about his vibe and how gross it would be at the age of 43 to date this frat boy type. Hilariously, E! News did a “seven things you need to know about” piece about Matt Rife. Some fun facts: Rife is a “comedian” who worships… Dane Cook. Nope. He’s done appearances on Wild ‘N Out on MTV. Kate Beckinsale is two years older than Rife’s mother. Last thing: he jokes about rape on Twitter.
Matt Rife will say it's photoshopped pic.twitter.com/Cu2YSZEJ8Z
— Lil Personal Pack (@TamagotchiPapi) August 7, 2016
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Oh Kate. If you must do the toyboy route, it’s half your age + 7yrs!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. What on earth do they talk about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You assume that 1) she wants a partner for talking and 2) she is some kind of sophisticate. I mean what do average people talk about now; netflix, Trump, what happened at the gym today….as long as she isnt looking to spend her days discussing how the works of Tolstoy relate to post apartheid South Africa, they’ll be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t about conversation, because 75% of 21 year old guys are immature a-holes. It’s about d1ck, plain and simple. And yes, if gonorrhea had a face… yeesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy is about only two or three years older than Kate’s daughter, just no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes indeed, it’s not so much the age gap that does it for me, it’s his age period. He’s what three years older than her child. I find this sicken when men do it and it has to apply to her as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blah. He looks like a regular 21 year old in the age of social media and beauty cult. In most cases it passes when you age. Having said that it would be difficult to imagine what a woman like Kate can possibly talk about with this guy and how does that not feel loke mothering someone because he does give the average not such a smart guy vibe
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you really believe women pick their hook ups based on if they can talk to them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt she’s *talking* to him😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At.All…hey, Look he is Gross in his ouvreur and what he thinks BUT He is PRETTY, plus this is a lady that Like Pretty, so In the Spirit of Kate Hudson and being grown and handling hers??… I really don’t care.. However BEWARE Young Guys on IG and Twitter with F*ckboy Haircuts and Wildin out Roasting experience WILL.COME.FOR.YOU.AND.PUT.YALLS.BUSINESS. OUT the Minute is Over or he feels Butthurt
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“If gonorrhea had a face…”
OMG, Kaiser. PLEASE write a book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, Kaiser. PLEASE write a book.
second this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cackled at that one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ditto!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same here, im stil lmao XD
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This embarrasses me on her behalf. Does he tell her rape jokes? Does he live in an apartment with 3 other guys, a dog, and lots of dirty clothes? I can see it as a post-divorce fling, but I wouldn’t advertise it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This should have been a one-time hook-up in the back alley of a club in London and she should have forgotten about him 10 minutes later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed 100%. Getting some young D might be fun but I’d definitely keep it a secret.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh good god, just no! Has she lost her mind?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All signs point to YES.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the nopes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You go girl!
I hope we will see more of that. Women are just as much attracted to young men as men are attracte to younger women. Its natural and if you can get a hot 21 year old why would she be with a 40 year old geezer?
Bad enough he jokes about rape but its not like his character matters in this. I highly doubt they talked more than five sentences.Or ever will lol.
Get it Kate!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. What the world needs now is more shallowness. It’s our only hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There have always been and will always be shallow people. The best you can hope for is that the social rules that shame women but praise men for their shallowness are eliminated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You sound so sex negative. Our society is not the 30s anymore.
Its great seeing women embrace their sexuality. Its no different from mens, women desire novelty even more than men and are easier bored by monogamy. And guess what: Women are visual! Hooking up is the new normal and in a feminist society in the future we will see more and more of that. Nothing sexier than a succesful indenpendent woman not settling for some old dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes QueenB. You need to love yourself better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t say 40 is geezer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha..yeah I was all for the comment until I got to that part then it was like *record scratch*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I am 46 and while sure, I’m not 21, I am also not turning in to dust as I type either. We all wonder why Courtney Cox and Nicole Kidman etc mess with their beautiful faces— well maybe it is because many people think 40 is ancient.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You seem to presume that the only way for a woman to express her sexuality is by sleeping with a vapid 21 year old. I don’t know this guy and more power to her if she’s into that but there are plenty of women who are attracted to more than just youth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just looks like such a scuzzbucket in that first pic. Drunken one night stand material, not bf material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just finished watching 3rd season of Jane the Virgin and SPOILERS!!
it reminds me of Jane’s fling with Fabian the vapid telenovela star. He’s hot but dumb as a bag of rocks, which made him more appealing to Jane, because she didn’t want a relationship, just casual sex, so there was no risk of falling in love with him. I think the fact that this guy is a douchebro might be appealing to Kate for the same reason – which 43-year old dreams of starting a serious relationship with a 21-year old? She wants him for sex and the fact that he’s a “scuzzbucket” will make it easier to just dump him after some pleasant times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hit it if you must, Kate, then QUIT it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate, I much preferred you with Don Draper than this piece of douchecake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was never with Jon Hamm. Are you thinking Michael Sheen? (Who 100% yes, is the most attractive guy she has been with).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were rumours last week that she might be hooking up with Jon Hamm. Though, I don’t think anything was confirmed, so your statement is still factual. Just thought maybe you were interested…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I follow her on Instagram and whilst she is very funny, she also is extremely thirsty. She posts a lot of selfies where her face is pretty much always the same – three quarters visible, open mouth, soft focus – and adds a funny caption. Also quite a bit of bikini/underwear/tight clothing. Fair enough and all, great that she is feeling herself, but it is all to say that I’m not surprised she hooked up with someone so much younger.
I still think she’s great. And her relationships with her daughter/ex/Sarah Silverman are goals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The age difference does not bother me. Its the type. When I used to have a type, back when dinosaurs ruled the earth, it was the opposite of this type. Cute and athletic, but intellectual, professor type. Married him!
I loved the story reported when her daughter with Michael Sheen got accepted at her dream school!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes exactly. The age difference is a bit much for me but his persona is even more embarrassing. He by no means represents all hot 21 year olds. Let’s hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, to each his own….right? If this is what she wants, whatever. But if she were MY friend, sister, etc, id be all over her like giiiiiirrrrrlllll wtf are you thinking!!! Stop it, right now….just, no! Blech, I just can’t. It isn’t only his age (which I never understand how older women are attracted to guys THAT young, but w/e) it’s his whole vibe, demeanor, just ew….not. for. me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the 21 year old she chose? That’s not what I was expecting. Huh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is twice his age but she looks younger and gorgeous though. I say, let them have fun. We all know those relationships do not last, so enjoy Kate! Live the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other than youth nostalgia and stamina (I presume), hard to see what this dude brings to the table.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stamina aside, he reads like a selfish bed partner to me. Ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
truth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s so fugly to me. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely loved her father but I just can’t seem to warm to her. Anyway, I’m sure she knows what she is doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So embarrassing that her team confirmed she’s dating this dude. This should have been fling not someone you proudly announce to the world as your new boyfriend. Kate, do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I could kinda see if she just had a torrid couple of nights with him…but to go public? WHY?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewww.
I am going with my set response: He must have a really big dick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
maybe he’s the son of a plastic surgeon and she’s only in it for the discounts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! She has been looking a little too filler-faced lately. Both her and Charlize Theron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…why 2 pieces on exactly the same subject…madonna n kate…at least provide a story featuring Madame Macron for some balance…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never been into hook-up culture. It’s just not how I’m wired. But I will defend any woman who is: it’s her personal choice and none of anyone’s business. But here, the article states that they’re dating, not hooking up? It says, “Official boyfriend and girlfriend.” So, that sounds like more than just sex. In which case, she’s willingly dating a douche who makes rape jokes. That’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You said everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmmm hmmm!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I PROBABLY should not say anything to defend this guy—because MANY items point to him being a douche. But I don’t find that rape joke particularly offensive. Ok, yes, rape is not funny. I am not saying I laughed at the joke. And in general, joking about rape makes me uncomfortable. Nothing makes rape funny. But in a way, his joke was more social commentary on the mess our country is in. He was pointing out that famous/rich people get away with rape. But I read that as him agreeing with the RIGHT side– that it shouldn’t BE that way. I think often comedy can be about tough subjects and not be poking fun of the horror, but more pointing out how ludicrous it is that these horrors exist. All that said, he DOES reek of douche-bro, so that makes it tougher for that comment to swallow, coming from someone who seems like a dick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything about his guy screams douche. Why the hell would you go public with this hookup? Even Justin Beiber would be better than this guy LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s never come across as that bright to me, just a pretty face. Who knows, maybe she’s just trying the douche-bro route since she got with Michael Sheen when she was fairly young and Len Wiseman immediately after that union ended.
I just turned 37 and the thought of being with a 21 year old just gives me dry heaves! Now 27 on the other hand…. lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t dated someone older than me since my twenties. I always date younger. That being said, my BF is 8 years younger than me (30) and I think that’s my threshold at this stage. I could never imagine dating a 21-year-old, but to each her own!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You go, Kitten!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reminds me of Vanilla Ice. This union is gross, sorry.
My 43 year old co-worker is dating a 27 year doctor who is still on his internship. He may be an adult and a professional but he acts like a kid when he is in a jealous fit. I can’t imagine this Beckinsale-Chet Haze wannabe union being serious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I once saw him in one of those tv game shows/contests. He went up against Zendaya. At one point he was all over her, touching her face and she was like “excuse the f*ck outta me?”
EDIT: Reread the article. It was Wild ‘N Out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she going through a midlife crisis or something? Who would want to date a 21 year old manboy at that point in life?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she’d do younger but like late 20s early 30s man with his own money and insanely hot but mature looks and a body equally as hot as her. You’re STELLAR Kate! Don’t date frat brahs that probably are texting other chicks on the side, eyeing your gfs and only cares about getting his in bed. Ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate Beckinsale is a very beautiful woman and she looks great at age 43. As matter of a fact, heck she looks better than me and I am younger than she is. She can date any man she wants and age is not a factor. However, this GUY?….. REALLY?
He is a frat boy comedian, which means he is immature. Kate you can do better than him…..
If you were dating someone who is sexy like Jon Hamm , whether young or old. I would tell you to get him and keep him. But this is guy is a no no in my books…. but he is good for a “plaything”. Hell, she should get Madonna’s boyfriend, I would except that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I follow Kate on IG and her daugher, Lily in/or heading to college. I wonder if this is just her for the first time doing her own thing and dating. Back to back long term relationships and now your only child moving out of the house, hell yeah.
And this will not last. I have confidence that in a few months time she will get bored and when he calls her, she will go ‘New phone, who dis’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I were a 21 year old guy who had a chance to date Beckinsale I would jump at it. He, however, looks totally douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ewwww. No Kate. No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beckinsale is so overrated here. She may very well be nice and she’s certainly ( conventionally) attractive but I don’t find her interesting. Her movie career is pretty mediocre and I mean she left Michael Sheen for a more brawny Hollywood comic book director so I doubt she’s looking for intellectual stimulation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, her relationship with Sheen was dead in the water. She wanted to get married and Micheal was not having it. She then went into a relationship with someone who wanted to get married and Michael is still doing to long term thing. They have both openly talked about it so there is no villian in that break up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like a prettier, more delicate Charlie Pugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The first time I saw Kate B was in Much Ado About Nothing. I thought she was one of the most aesthetically gifted women I’ve ever seen. She is still beautiful but her new bf looks like bad news. She can do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse