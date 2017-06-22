Kate Beckinsale, 43, is dating a 21-year-old douche-bro comedian

I think Kate Beckinsale is extraordinarily pretty. I think she also seems like a pretty cool person overall, like an English rose with a scathing British wit. I would think that she could probably date anyone – she’s everybody’s type, right? She’s 43 years old and society tells us that no one wants any woman over 40, but I would think Kate would be fending off dick with a stick. But no, Kate has been single-ish ever since she split with her ex-husband Len Wiseman. Until now! Kate wants everyone to know that she’s dating someone new: a 21-year-old douche-bro comedian named Matt Rife. They “met through a mutual friend” and they are now “officially boyfriend and girlfriend.” Kate’s entire family likes him too, according to ET. You can see a photo of Rife and Beckinsale kissing here. Here’s a photo of Matt from several months ago…if gonorrhea had a face, it would probably look like this:

Am I being too harsh? I mean, this guy vibes “wannabe dirtbag bro” but he’s not technically bad-looking. Pretty eyes, pretty mouth, presumably a good body. But I just can’t. And I can’t believe Kate Beckinsale would. It’s not about his age, it’s about his vibe and how gross it would be at the age of 43 to date this frat boy type. Hilariously, E! News did a “seven things you need to know about” piece about Matt Rife. Some fun facts: Rife is a “comedian” who worships… Dane Cook. Nope. He’s done appearances on Wild ‘N Out on MTV. Kate Beckinsale is two years older than Rife’s mother. Last thing: he jokes about rape on Twitter.

Matt Rife will say it's photoshopped pic.twitter.com/Cu2YSZEJ8Z — Lil Personal Pack (@TamagotchiPapi) August 7, 2016