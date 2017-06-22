Cameron Douglas busted trying to cheat drug test while on probation

Cameron Douglas, 38, is Micheal Douglas’s oldest son, with Douglas’s ex wife, Diandra. He has a very storied past, which includes federal charges for trafficking meth cross country and multiple failed drug tests while on house arrest, while in jail and while on probation. I’m not going to recount all his charges, arrests and sentences but you can read the background here if you want. Know that he got less than the minimum sentence for trying to sell meth to an undercover agent, during which he was found with a half pound of it. Both Cameron and his dad, Michael Douglas, have decried his sentencing as if he was a target for his famous last name while acting like Cameron just a poor addict victim who needs leniency. The fact is he’s received chance after chance and has blown it repeatedly. So I guess it’s not a surprise to hear that he failed a drug test while on probation – after being caught trying to cheat on it. He tested positive for marijuana, which can stay detectable in urine for up to a couple of months depending on how much the person smokes.
Michael Douglas’ son Cameron tested positive for marijuana while on probation after being released from prison.
According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Cameron had marijuana in his system during a random drug screening in April.
During a May 9 court hearing, probation officers told the judge that a lab tech accused Cameron of “attempting to manipulate the results” of his drug test by submitting “something that was not his urine.”
More testing was done and a third test came back positive for marijuana, the probation office said.
The probation officers asked the judge to be lenient toward Cameron, saying “relapse is part of the recovery process.”
“We would like to provide Mr. Douglas an opportunity to be in the community to see how he responds to setbacks,” one of the officers said, according to the transcript.
Cameron spoke to the judge himself, admitting his mistake. “I guess what I want to tell you is that since I’ve come back, I’ve worked really hard, and this hiccup is unfortunate, but I don’t foresee it happening again,” he said during the hearing.
“Cameron is fine. He has NOT relapsed,” Cameron’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman tells PEOPLE of how he is doing today. “He is completely drug-free and in full compliance with all of the conditions of his post-release supervision.”
Cameron appeared in front of the judge on Wednesday for a status update hearing, which Brafman tells PEOPLE “went very well.”
During the meeting, Cameron proved he was sober and was granted permission to visit his grandfather, Kirk Douglas, in Los Angeles, according to Page Six. He will make the trip sometime next week.
Douglas, 37, was released from prison after nearly seven years following a drug conviction. In 2010, he was sentenced to a five-year prison term for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine.
His sentence was extended after he confessed to smuggling drugs into prison.
I know a guy who used to cheat drug tests while on probation for DUI with synthetic urine and those quick-heating Hot Hands packets. So apparently this is a thing some probationers do so they can continue to use. Personally I have no problem with people smoking pot and think that it should be legal for recreational use across the US. However it’s a different story when it’s a stipulation of someone’s probation that they stay sober. While I have sympathy for addicts, Douglas is a textbook case of a rich white male douchebro who got away with multiple drug-related crimes for years until he finally faced charges, which were much lighter than almost anyone else would have faced. He knows how to work the system and suck up to the people who will protect him from consequences. I doubt he’ll have any consequences for this either. This is not a “hiccup” he was cheating a drug test and has likely been doing it all along.
Oh and check out these pics from his Instagram.
Poor little rich boy. It’s too bad that there will probably be zero repercussions for him. He looks like a man who needed boundaries and firmness as a kid, got zero of that, and is now drifting on a cloud of money, self-loathing and laziness.
Although I don’t disagree, I feel compassion for the fact that, despite all the privilege, by all accounts he had a toxic upbringing with self-absorbed absent parents who ended up hating each other. He’s an addict, who will always struggle, and marijuana is such a minor offense.
This. Both of his parents admitted to being absent in his life. He was raised with by rotating door of nannies, because his mother had a habit of firing them all the time.
And I think there are some people, who not matter what, cannot get over their addictions.
“Marijuana is such a minor offense”.
Sure. But he’s an adult, and this is a rule that all other adults living in society have to follow as well. And a lot of people have absentee parents, substance abuse issues and less than awesome up-bringings. And yet, many people really try to make a go out of it with less than 1/10th the resources that this man has at his fingertips.
There’s compassion there, sure, but there needs to be accountability, as well. Love and boundaries, and all that jazz.
I remember his parents divorce. It played out on the nightly news and it wasnt pretty. She would be filmed walking down the court house stairs and give yet another run down of why Michael was a stingy dbag (which was probably true). But thats not the reason for my compassion here. He could have had a loving family and still ended up a dealer. My compassion stems from his addiction. That is an illness that could strike anybody and it destroys your ability for rational judgement. Increasing an addicts prison time helps nobody except the pockets of the private prisons owners -fact. If you put someone in a stressful environment surrounded by other addicts and dealers, you cant reasonably expect recovery.
What would Spartacus say about this?
I didn’t know he was out of jail, I thought his sentence was a lot longer. Typical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not excusing him at all, but in every one of these photos, the eyes are of such a very sad person.
Forgive my complete lack of shock. Look I’ve read about his upbringing and it was crap, but at 38 after a long jail sentence you’re still not at rock bottom? There’s not much hope for long term recovery.
I agree that recreational use of pot should be legal (although people who drink and drive or use and drive can go to hell. If they reoffend or cheat on probation, lock them up and throw away the key). The problem is the dealers. His father cut him off financially to try and force him to get clean, so he started selling. History may well be about to repeat itself. Very unfortunate.
Pretty harsh attitude toward addicts here. He did seven years in prison, two of which were in solitary-not exactly a slap on the wrist. As someone with a drug addict in my immediate family, I can get frustrated and angry and it seems insane that they don’t see what you see, but that’s addiction.
This. Just to add that the reason he got less than the minimum sentence is because he shared information about higher up dealers. And the reason his family was shocked that he was being sent to gen pop was because aside from being publicly known to have “snitched”, his celebrity made him an easy target. And sure enough he was reportedly attacked multiple times (at some point breaking several bones) before his drug offences on the inside. These cases are rarely as black and white as you initially think. Anyway, it is no surprise that a drug addict continued to relapse both inside and outside of prison. The system would do well to stop addressing the addiction aspects with added prison time, it doesnt work and the evidence shows it just creates hardened criminals.
What a smug a-hole.
If Tom Hiddleston started taking steroids……
THAT’S what It is!?!?!?!?! I have been here scrolling and staring thinking.. WTF is this dude favoring.. Is not Jesse James but is adjacent is someone something some… And Here you are… Giving me the whole vibe
HAHAHA! I opened the page, started to scroll past and then had a “Wait, what?” moment.
Unfortunately, this is now burned into my retinas.
I used to see him around NYC before he was sent to prison, we had acquaintances in common. He may be an addict who deserved some sympathy for his addictions, but he also was not a very nice person. Fountleroy + hard drugs= unsavory a**hole. The hard drugs were only half of that equation…
Cameron and his situation were the first thing I thought of when I saw the pics of Robin Wright and Sean Penn. Parents scrambling to fix a addiction/legal mess before everything got out to the public.
I hate to say it, but I would probably do him
I hate you for making me agree with you a Little bit … I really really do …I’m just gonna go hide in a cave built with the shame this has caused me
That’s okay. You guys can join those of us currently hanging our heads in shame over on the James Middleton post and we can form a Shameful Lust support group.
While I’m aware that addiction is a disease which left unchecked will destroy the person and their family if you let it (daughter of a functional alcoholic here), Cameron’s family has the resources to help him no matter what. Most addicts families don’t have that so I think that’s why people are doing the inner eye roll here. There are people who have to choose between retiring & sending a loved one to rehab, and then there’s the Douglas family who can afford to send us all to rehab. It’ll be rough but you know what-I think he’ll be ok.(no snark intended here)
He’s an addict so I do have some sympathy. Perhaps he can stay clean this time. He’s on the court radar now so he’s going to have to.
