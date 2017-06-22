Cameron Douglas busted trying to cheat drug test while on probation

Dreaming big today & So grateful for it A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on Jul 1, 2016 at 12:17pm PDT



Cameron Douglas, 38, is Micheal Douglas’s oldest son, with Douglas’s ex wife, Diandra. He has a very storied past, which includes federal charges for trafficking meth cross country and multiple failed drug tests while on house arrest, while in jail and while on probation. I’m not going to recount all his charges, arrests and sentences but you can read the background here if you want. Know that he got less than the minimum sentence for trying to sell meth to an undercover agent, during which he was found with a half pound of it. Both Cameron and his dad, Michael Douglas, have decried his sentencing as if he was a target for his famous last name while acting like Cameron just a poor addict victim who needs leniency. The fact is he’s received chance after chance and has blown it repeatedly. So I guess it’s not a surprise to hear that he failed a drug test while on probation – after being caught trying to cheat on it. He tested positive for marijuana, which can stay detectable in urine for up to a couple of months depending on how much the person smokes.

Michael Douglas’ son Cameron tested positive for marijuana while on probation after being released from prison. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Cameron had marijuana in his system during a random drug screening in April. During a May 9 court hearing, probation officers told the judge that a lab tech accused Cameron of “attempting to manipulate the results” of his drug test by submitting “something that was not his urine.” More testing was done and a third test came back positive for marijuana, the probation office said. The probation officers asked the judge to be lenient toward Cameron, saying “relapse is part of the recovery process.” “We would like to provide Mr. Douglas an opportunity to be in the community to see how he responds to setbacks,” one of the officers said, according to the transcript. Cameron spoke to the judge himself, admitting his mistake. “I guess what I want to tell you is that since I’ve come back, I’ve worked really hard, and this hiccup is unfortunate, but I don’t foresee it happening again,” he said during the hearing. “Cameron is fine. He has NOT relapsed,” Cameron’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman tells PEOPLE of how he is doing today. “He is completely drug-free and in full compliance with all of the conditions of his post-release supervision.” Cameron appeared in front of the judge on Wednesday for a status update hearing, which Brafman tells PEOPLE “went very well.” During the meeting, Cameron proved he was sober and was granted permission to visit his grandfather, Kirk Douglas, in Los Angeles, according to Page Six. He will make the trip sometime next week. Douglas, 37, was released from prison after nearly seven years following a drug conviction. In 2010, he was sentenced to a five-year prison term for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine. His sentence was extended after he confessed to smuggling drugs into prison.

[From People]

I know a guy who used to cheat drug tests while on probation for DUI with synthetic urine and those quick-heating Hot Hands packets. So apparently this is a thing some probationers do so they can continue to use. Personally I have no problem with people smoking pot and think that it should be legal for recreational use across the US. However it’s a different story when it’s a stipulation of someone’s probation that they stay sober. While I have sympathy for addicts, Douglas is a textbook case of a rich white male douchebro who got away with multiple drug-related crimes for years until he finally faced charges, which were much lighter than almost anyone else would have faced. He knows how to work the system and suck up to the people who will protect him from consequences. I doubt he’ll have any consequences for this either. This is not a “hiccup” he was cheating a drug test and has likely been doing it all along.

Oh and check out these pics from his Instagram.

Not going to quit until I get there. #tattoo #bodyink #camerondouglas A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on Jul 7, 2016 at 10:33am PDT

Beautiful evening with the beautiful woman in my Life 💎 #LoveisInspiration @vivianethibes A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

Peace Love and Prosperity as you embark on this new stage of your Life 🕊 #onwardsandupwards #mybrother @eh_nyc A post shared by Cameron Douglas (@cameronmorrelldouglas) on Apr 6, 2017 at 6:43pm PDT