Alexander Wang claims Bella Hadid is ‘the body of our generation’. No.

Something nice: American fashion designer Alexander Wang seems like a really cool intersectional dude. I enjoy the fact that Wang gave an interview to People on behalf of his new collaboration with Trojan condoms, a collab called Protect Your Wang. Seriously. He’s doing it for Pride Month, specifically for New York’s upcoming Pride Parade. That’s really cool. Not so cool? In the same interview, he praises Bella Hadid – one of his muses/models – as the “body of our generation.” Michael Bluth voice: “Her?”
Wang on the future of athleisure: “The new urban uniform continues to evolve based on what women and men want to wear every day. I react to my friends and the way they dress, from an unexpected combination of a corset layered over a t-shirt to wearing sweatpants with a tuxedo jacket. I think the modern way to dress is all about the mix.” But at the end of the day, he adds, “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to trust my first instinct. Success can create a certain sense of comfort, but it’s important to be dynamic and to keep pushing new boundaries.”
Creating Bella Hadid’s Met Gala catsuit: While Bella may have said prior to the Victoria’s Secret show that she, “really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my ass back,” Wang insists that the 20-year-old, “really is ‘the body’ of our generation.”
First, on athleisure… I love how Alexander Wang and other designers are acting like they INVENTED people wearing sweatpants and track pants as regular, everyday clothing. Like, go to any college campus for the past thirty years, bro. Go to any airport! Everybody wears athleisure and it’s not something a designer recently invented or promoted.
As for Bella being the body of our generation… she’s just a slender white woman…?? Like, she’s really slim, very few curves, slim-hipped and boyish. The body of our generation is basically the body of every generation, according to designers: the slim white woman. THE LOOK OF OUR TIME.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Nope
She’s not even that great looking IMO.
She’s quite unattractive. Jmo
*eye roll*
But it’s not because the curvy, big bum, Kim K/JLo body has been more popular…or am I wrong on this? The slim jim is the go to for designers and always will be but curvier bodies have definitely made a “comeback” lately.
yeah, designers like bodies like hers because it’s essentially a “hanger”. no curves to twist or otherwise mess up the lines of the clothes, which is what they want to show off.
(I had a friend who worked in fashion design for YEARS and this was confirmed by her. they don’t have to be ULTRA skinny bordering on anorexic, but long limbs with no curves are preferable.)
I signed at 15 and did the catwalk for Fendi, Versace and Prada and my agency was always scrutinizing us. This was over a decade ago but I’ll never forget the day I walked away. My contract with my agency was expiring in 1 month and I went in for the typical weigh in and measure and my hips were 33 inches, my agent point blank told me in order to sign a new contract I’d have to drop at least 3 inches off my hips, the largest hips they would accept was 30 inches. I walked out then and there and never looked back. Took the money I made got myself a degree, MBA and PhD and work as a CEO of a multi-million dollar company now.
way to go, Lucy.
That’s amazing, Lucy! The fashion part sounds fun, but the “got degrees, became CEO of $MM company” is the most bad ass thing. I am crushing on you like you’re Wonder Woman.
@LUCY, YOU ROCK !
Ummm, Celebitchy should hire you for guest posts stat Lucy!
Would love to see your thoughts on other fashion posts on this site too!
Goooooo Lucy!!
I’d even understand if he said it was Gigi, because she looked amazing when she had more curves and can WORK a dress even now (look at what she was wearing to the Met and try to imagine any of the other instamodels pulling that thing off).
But Bella? Really? Please.
Bella would not even be in modeling if she had not had all the plastic surgery she has had. I always have mixed feelings about how she looks. I understand models must always be thin, but the model of this generation must also be 5 feet 11 inches? How does that make the rest of us feel?
Even Mattel comes out with Barbie and Ken with different body types, but sure Bella is the body of our time. Because we still need to glorify one body type only.
LOL
I read this as an insult to her face. Like, she’s only got the body. She’s not the ‘look’ or ‘model’ of our generation, just the body.
Kinda but maybe came out that way unintentionally? Like he’s certainly not trying to shade her.
I don’t think so. I don’t know who it is but not her
Thanks to her great doctor
She looked better before the plastic surgeries.
WHAT??? No. Just no.
“boyish”?
Okay.
Ha!! Sure Jan
I actually like Bella and I don’t understand all the hate she gets. I definitely don’t think her body is “boyish” just because she’s not an extreme hourglass. That being said, I do think she’s an odd pick because she’s so young… there’s nothing unique about her figure at this point. If I had to characterize it in any way, I would just call it “youthful.”
Not true, unless he means *our* generation, as in – his and mine, which has now been surpassed by the next, current, curvier and shorter generation. Slim and tall was late nineties
Her body is fantastic. Short and “curvy” like Kim K tries so hard to be the “in” body type these days, and I know all bodies can be attractive but I’d much rather see a body like Bella’s. If Kim K tried to wear the same clothes, she would look like a stuffed sausage, but Bella and the other runways look sleek, slender and appealing.
Male opinion here: her body is nice! I don’t understand all the negative comments for this girl. She’s got a unique style and a beautiful look about her.
I think her body is lovely too. I don’t know why we have to pick her a part, even if a person might disagree about his comments regarding her being the standard for a generation. There’s no need to tear her down.
Yep, I think she’s got a great body! And so much love for Alexander Wang as well – love his eye for fashion.
Me too. She appears more interesting than gigi. Lovely smile. Great bod.
Welle Elle Mc Pherson was named “the Body” and to me she just was another tall leggy fitted woman. So Why not.
Co-sign (to the No). She is ONE body of our generation. Period. That being said, I do enjoy AW’s work in general, and he seems like a nice guy.
Ah I KNEW there was something missing from my life! And now I have it back: A body from a model that I should aspire to look like. Thanks, Wang!
Bella’s nose job just irks me.
slim-hipped and boyish?? have you seen her in a bikini!?
Not really. Most models have a similar body and hers is not extra special. I find all sorts of shapes lovely so exalting one type over so many others is not my thing at all. My grandmother in her day had a body like Sophia Loren and WOW the photos are incredible and much more appealing than another 20-year-old skinny model. A great body is one that fits the person, is healthy and gets some exercise and hasn’t been mutilated with endless plastic surgery. These declarations are silly.
she’s curvy but tight. Over all I think many of us would be happy to look like her, though I find gigi a lot prettier
That’s a big NO from me. I enjoy her as a model but her body is just her body – it isn’t the gold standard of bodies. He could have phrased his enjoyment of her as a model and her model attributes differently.
Phleaze. NO !!
Why are models the owners of the best-bodies in the world? They are all supposed to fit certain measurements and proportions. The rest, plastic surgeons take care of. They are not representatives of women’s body diversity. They do not have the best bodies, not even visually. Protruding hip bones do.not.look.beautiful.
It is a lovely body, just like any other model’s.
So he’s trying to call her the new Elle MacPherson – who was “The Body” for many years – or the new “The Legs” which was Stephanie Seymour.
Nope.
Especially with her being so dead eyed and wholly uninspiring. I don’t think she’s unattractive but she’s very bland to me.
Hell no
I’m laughing at Michael Bluth: Her? I totally remember those episodes and his voice immediately popped into my head when I read that.
