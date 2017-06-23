Alexander Wang claims Bella Hadid is ‘the body of our generation’. No.

Something nice: American fashion designer Alexander Wang seems like a really cool intersectional dude. I enjoy the fact that Wang gave an interview to People on behalf of his new collaboration with Trojan condoms, a collab called Protect Your Wang. Seriously. He’s doing it for Pride Month, specifically for New York’s upcoming Pride Parade. That’s really cool. Not so cool? In the same interview, he praises Bella Hadid – one of his muses/models – as the “body of our generation.” Michael Bluth voice: “Her?”

Wang on the future of athleisure: “The new urban uniform continues to evolve based on what women and men want to wear every day. I react to my friends and the way they dress, from an unexpected combination of a corset layered over a t-shirt to wearing sweatpants with a tuxedo jacket. I think the modern way to dress is all about the mix.” But at the end of the day, he adds, “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to trust my first instinct. Success can create a certain sense of comfort, but it’s important to be dynamic and to keep pushing new boundaries.” Creating Bella Hadid’s Met Gala catsuit: While Bella may have said prior to the Victoria’s Secret show that she, “really didn’t mean to [lose weight]. Like I want boobs. I want my ass back,” Wang insists that the 20-year-old, “really is ‘the body’ of our generation.”

[From People]

First, on athleisure… I love how Alexander Wang and other designers are acting like they INVENTED people wearing sweatpants and track pants as regular, everyday clothing. Like, go to any college campus for the past thirty years, bro. Go to any airport! Everybody wears athleisure and it’s not something a designer recently invented or promoted.

As for Bella being the body of our generation… she’s just a slender white woman…?? Like, she’s really slim, very few curves, slim-hipped and boyish. The body of our generation is basically the body of every generation, according to designers: the slim white woman. THE LOOK OF OUR TIME.