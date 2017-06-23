Jon Hamm & Jenny Slate have been circling each other for months, it seems

THIS PHOTO. Omg. There’s totally something happening!! A week ago, Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate were spotted out on what looked suspiciously like a daytime movie date at the Cinerama Dome. People were like, “RLY?” and “how did that happen?” You can see the photos here. While their body language in those going-to-a-movie photos isn’t all hot and sexy, it does seem like an odd day-date, right? Well, the official word from People Mag is that Hamm and Slate are “just friendly” and nothing more. Star Magazine makes it sound a lot more serious though.
Jon Hamm, 46, appears to be starting over with a clean slate – Jenny Slate, that is!
Jon was spotted leaving the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood with Slate, 35, on June 10. “It took longer than expected for Jon to get over the split [with Jennifer Westfeldt],” says a source. “But he’s finally getting back out there.”
Interestingly enough, Jenny and Jon have been photographed together at several events this year since filming the indie drama Aardvark, in which they play lovers.
“Jenny’s smart and she’s got sass. They’re a perfect match,” adds the pal. “Everyone’s rooting for them.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
It’s true that they worked on a movie together and it’s true that Hamm and Slate (I love their last names together) have been at several of the same events together. The header photo is from the Independent Spirit Awards, aka right around the time when Slate had just been dumped by Captain America. They also hung out at the “Audible Launch Event for Dr. Katz: The Audio Files” a few weeks ago, and a Paley Center event back in April. Huh. They’ve been circling each other for months, it would seem, and her M.O. seems to be “hooking up with costars,” so Hamm fits the bill. Considering how Slate described Chris Evans as her dream high school boyfriend or whatever, maybe Hamm is a different kind of girlish archetype: the dreamy football/baseball player in college? Something like that.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
They’re more than just friends LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’d venture to say they are likely eff buddies. As for Hamm’s archetype, haven’t we already established that it’s entitled, violent frat bro? She’d be better off focusing on the older and hopefully wiser Hamm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Why bring that up as it’s such an unfortunate trait he *seems* to have outgrown (hopefully hurghhh).
They are promoting a film together. But Hamm likes them clever and indie so maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You in danger, girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HA!!! totally.
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I second that. He seems like a sociopath to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An emotional clinger. The kind of guy that calls you in the middle of the night crying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont find Jon hot whatsoever. There I said it. Plus I think he still drinks too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither. He pings my assh0le radar too loudly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, he looks wasted in the header picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. He looks like he’s hungover AND wasted in that pic. Such a shame- but he is still kinda hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you know for a fact he drinks after he completed rehab for drinking about 2 years ago and all reports are that he has kept his sobriety? You should really sell your information to the press, but they won’t buy it because you are making false claims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. He doesn’t look sober and in a couple of those photos, it is evident the alcohol has really aged him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do find him extremely attractive. But if he’s not sober after his rehab a couple of years ago I hope she’s smart enough to take a pass on any sort of real involvement with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can do serious, and funny, which I always find really cool. And I think he’s pretty attractive well – though he definitely has a lot of asshole behavior over the years. But I completely agree – I hope she’s smart enough to steer clear if that’s the case- and really that goes for him as well. If he’s struggling with sobriety still, he shouldn’t be focused on a relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get it, gurl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Showmance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really thinks she needs to have sex with all the men who turned her down in college. He is a crazy violent frat dude so hit it and quit it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And how do we know he a violent brat? Because of the incident some 30 or more years ago? Do we assume that people never change, never become better, never atone and never evolve? Because he obviously had issues ( for one he had no family to guide him when coming of age )and my understanding is that he is in therapy which may have impoved things. On the other hand, maybe I do not know something about him. It is a tricky question of where do we draw a line. Like if someone assualts someone should that person be forgiven? I choose to believe the answer is more nuanced than simple yes or no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And why do you feel the need to defend someone you do not know personally without probably giving one thought to the victim?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SM, I don’t think that what he did had anything to do with not having a “family to guide him when coming of age.” I was abused by both of my parents and bullied at school – including by teachers – and when I went to college I still had absolutely no one to guide me. Guess what? I didn’t do any of the following to anyone: “Jon Hamm’s sadistic college hazing shame: Mad Men star ‘beat pledge with a paddle, set his pants on fire and used a claw hammer to drag him around by his genitals.’”
So no, he doesn’t get a pass from me, and he won’t be forgiven. She needs to stay far away from him, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her but she is starting to radiate ‘bad man choices.’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She gives out a certain vibe that reminds be a bit of T Swifty for some reason. That ‘Oh look, I’m such a cute wierdo I can’t help it’ pics. She’s going to get exhausting one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been exhausting for years. Those outside of her small fanbase are starting to realize it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Hamm plays his insane, rapist cult leader part too well in Kimmy Schmidt for me to be interested in who he’s circling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hamm & Slate sound like a great restaurant I could take my friends too LOL!
This seems like a fling to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From Esquire.com: “Hamm and Slate—which sounds like a butcher shop in Brooklyn…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so desperate. She’s trying to work the PR relationship playbook; funny how a “source” i.e Hamm’s team shut it down as friendly.
I guess she’s been getting her little 15 minutes of slight relevance from dudes she bangs. When else do mags cover her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am REALLY looking forward to reading the magazine interview with her after this one falls apart. Chica gives great interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I don’t think he is a great choice for her. I thought he didn’t want kids? Does she? Jenny is 35, and Jon is 46. Maybe she doesn’t, and that is fine. Many people are happier without children, because it’s kind of your life when you have them. Jon is good looking, but sort of a mess. Jenny could do better. I bet he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t really tell you his feelings, the kind that you don’t know where you stand. He just expects you to know. I don’t like the way he was with Jennifer W. for 18 years, never married her, she got older, and they split up. Of course, it’s a private relationship, so who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they’re bad for each other. Slate’s a well-known pothead and seems to enjoy an occasional drink, and I’m not sure how you reconcile that with dating a recovering alcoholic. The few couples I know where one person is a recovering alcoholic, the other partner is dry as well (one woman will occasionally have a drink when out with friends).
I’m pretty sure Slate has said she doesn’t want kids, but Hamm isn’t good for her either. She seems very needy, and as you said, he’s a mess so I doubt he can give her the attention and stability she needs.
Let’s hope this stays at FWB for both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Hamm shopping for a famous girlfriend? The rumors about Kate Beckinsdale were just dismissed, and now he’s pictured with another famous woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, I don’t care really. A has been and never was looking for a jump up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL I love “a never was”. Truth.
Seriously though, she’s irrelevant unless her PR puts out this kind of relationship rumor with someone more famous. Gross
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Slate was cheating on her husband and Evans with Hamm?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems to be so insecure…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is everyone saying he’s violent? What did I miss?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here ya go –
http://www.celebitchy.com/421208/jon_hamm_was_an_abusive_hazing_frat_bro_at_ut-austin_in_1990/
http://www.celebitchy.com/422474/jon_hamm_was_the_ringleader_instigator_of_the_1990_frat_hazing_incident_/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1) That yellow dress is divine and such a hard color to pull off. 2) Their couple portmanteau should be “Slamm”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why she needs to stay with someone in the industry? why not some regular dude. This is same case of Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, I think her and Jenny deserve better!
Report this comment as spam or abuse