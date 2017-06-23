Jon Hamm & Jenny Slate have been circling each other for months, it seems

THIS PHOTO. Omg. There’s totally something happening!! A week ago, Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate were spotted out on what looked suspiciously like a daytime movie date at the Cinerama Dome. People were like, “RLY?” and “how did that happen?” You can see the photos here. While their body language in those going-to-a-movie photos isn’t all hot and sexy, it does seem like an odd day-date, right? Well, the official word from People Mag is that Hamm and Slate are “just friendly” and nothing more. Star Magazine makes it sound a lot more serious though.

Jon Hamm, 46, appears to be starting over with a clean slate – Jenny Slate, that is! Jon was spotted leaving the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood with Slate, 35, on June 10. “It took longer than expected for Jon to get over the split [with Jennifer Westfeldt],” says a source. “But he’s finally getting back out there.” Interestingly enough, Jenny and Jon have been photographed together at several events this year since filming the indie drama Aardvark, in which they play lovers. “Jenny’s smart and she’s got sass. They’re a perfect match,” adds the pal. “Everyone’s rooting for them.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

It’s true that they worked on a movie together and it’s true that Hamm and Slate (I love their last names together) have been at several of the same events together. The header photo is from the Independent Spirit Awards, aka right around the time when Slate had just been dumped by Captain America. They also hung out at the “Audible Launch Event for Dr. Katz: The Audio Files” a few weeks ago, and a Paley Center event back in April. Huh. They’ve been circling each other for months, it would seem, and her M.O. seems to be “hooking up with costars,” so Hamm fits the bill. Considering how Slate described Chris Evans as her dream high school boyfriend or whatever, maybe Hamm is a different kind of girlish archetype: the dreamy football/baseball player in college? Something like that.