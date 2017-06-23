Jon Hamm & Jenny Slate have been circling each other for months, it seems

THIS PHOTO. Omg. There’s totally something happening!! A week ago, Jon Hamm and Jenny Slate were spotted out on what looked suspiciously like a daytime movie date at the Cinerama Dome. People were like, “RLY?” and “how did that happen?” You can see the photos here. While their body language in those going-to-a-movie photos isn’t all hot and sexy, it does seem like an odd day-date, right? Well, the official word from People Mag is that Hamm and Slate are “just friendly” and nothing more. Star Magazine makes it sound a lot more serious though.

Jon Hamm, 46, appears to be starting over with a clean slate – Jenny Slate, that is!

Jon was spotted leaving the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood with Slate, 35, on June 10. “It took longer than expected for Jon to get over the split [with Jennifer Westfeldt],” says a source. “But he’s finally getting back out there.”

Interestingly enough, Jenny and Jon have been photographed together at several events this year since filming the indie drama Aardvark, in which they play lovers.

“Jenny’s smart and she’s got sass. They’re a perfect match,” adds the pal. “Everyone’s rooting for them.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

It’s true that they worked on a movie together and it’s true that Hamm and Slate (I love their last names together) have been at several of the same events together. The header photo is from the Independent Spirit Awards, aka right around the time when Slate had just been dumped by Captain America. They also hung out at the “Audible Launch Event for Dr. Katz: The Audio Files” a few weeks ago, and a Paley Center event back in April. Huh. They’ve been circling each other for months, it would seem, and her M.O. seems to be “hooking up with costars,” so Hamm fits the bill. Considering how Slate described Chris Evans as her dream high school boyfriend or whatever, maybe Hamm is a different kind of girlish archetype: the dreamy football/baseball player in college? Something like that.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

 

41 Responses to “Jon Hamm & Jenny Slate have been circling each other for months, it seems”

  1. astrid says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:23 am

    They’re more than just friends LOL

    Reply
  2. OSTONE says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:23 am

    You in danger, girl.

    Reply
  3. Craven says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I dont find Jon hot whatsoever. There I said it. Plus I think he still drinks too much.

    Reply
  4. kNY says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Get it, gurl!

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Showmance.

    Reply
  6. QueenB says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:47 am

    She really thinks she needs to have sex with all the men who turned her down in college. He is a crazy violent frat dude so hit it and quit it.

    Reply
    • SM says:
      June 23, 2017 at 10:54 am

      And how do we know he a violent brat? Because of the incident some 30 or more years ago? Do we assume that people never change, never become better, never atone and never evolve? Because he obviously had issues ( for one he had no family to guide him when coming of age )and my understanding is that he is in therapy which may have impoved things. On the other hand, maybe I do not know something about him. It is a tricky question of where do we draw a line. Like if someone assualts someone should that person be forgiven? I choose to believe the answer is more nuanced than simple yes or no.

      Reply
      • exponentially says:
        June 23, 2017 at 11:29 am

        And why do you feel the need to defend someone you do not know personally without probably giving one thought to the victim?

      • Jag says:
        June 23, 2017 at 1:06 pm

        SM, I don’t think that what he did had anything to do with not having a “family to guide him when coming of age.” I was abused by both of my parents and bullied at school – including by teachers – and when I went to college I still had absolutely no one to guide me. Guess what? I didn’t do any of the following to anyone: “Jon Hamm’s sadistic college hazing shame: Mad Men star ‘beat pledge with a paddle, set his pants on fire and used a claw hammer to drag him around by his genitals.’”

        So no, he doesn’t get a pass from me, and he won’t be forgiven. She needs to stay far away from him, imo.

  7. Adele Dazeem says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I like her but she is starting to radiate ‘bad man choices.’

    Reply
  8. bucketbot says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:59 am

    She gives out a certain vibe that reminds be a bit of T Swifty for some reason. That ‘Oh look, I’m such a cute wierdo I can’t help it’ pics. She’s going to get exhausting one day.

    Reply
  9. mkyarwood says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I think Hamm plays his insane, rapist cult leader part too well in Kimmy Schmidt for me to be interested in who he’s circling.

    Reply
  10. Jennyfromtheblock says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Hamm & Slate sound like a great restaurant I could take my friends too LOL!
    This seems like a fling to me.

    Reply
  11. Maria says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:26 am

    She’s so desperate. She’s trying to work the PR relationship playbook; funny how a “source” i.e Hamm’s team shut it down as friendly.

    I guess she’s been getting her little 15 minutes of slight relevance from dudes she bangs. When else do mags cover her?

    Reply
  12. Emma33 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I am REALLY looking forward to reading the magazine interview with her after this one falls apart. Chica gives great interview.

    Reply
  13. Connell says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I guess I don’t think he is a great choice for her. I thought he didn’t want kids? Does she? Jenny is 35, and Jon is 46. Maybe she doesn’t, and that is fine. Many people are happier without children, because it’s kind of your life when you have them. Jon is good looking, but sort of a mess. Jenny could do better. I bet he’s the kind of guy that doesn’t really tell you his feelings, the kind that you don’t know where you stand. He just expects you to know. I don’t like the way he was with Jennifer W. for 18 years, never married her, she got older, and they split up. Of course, it’s a private relationship, so who knows.

    Reply
    • LA Elle says:
      June 23, 2017 at 8:50 pm

      I think they’re bad for each other. Slate’s a well-known pothead and seems to enjoy an occasional drink, and I’m not sure how you reconcile that with dating a recovering alcoholic. The few couples I know where one person is a recovering alcoholic, the other partner is dry as well (one woman will occasionally have a drink when out with friends).

      I’m pretty sure Slate has said she doesn’t want kids, but Hamm isn’t good for her either. She seems very needy, and as you said, he’s a mess so I doubt he can give her the attention and stability she needs.

      Let’s hope this stays at FWB for both of them.

      Reply
  14. lunchcoma says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Is Hamm shopping for a famous girlfriend? The rumors about Kate Beckinsdale were just dismissed, and now he’s pictured with another famous woman.

    Reply
  15. Pandy says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    God, I don’t care really. A has been and never was looking for a jump up.

    Reply
  16. Maria Urena says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    I wonder if Slate was cheating on her husband and Evans with Hamm?

    Reply
  17. Miss M says:
    June 23, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    She seems to be so insecure…

    Reply
  18. poorlittlerichgirl says:
    June 23, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Why is everyone saying he’s violent? What did I miss?

    Reply
  19. Dani says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    1) That yellow dress is divine and such a hard color to pull off. 2) Their couple portmanteau should be “Slamm”

    Reply
  20. sara says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:05 pm

    why she needs to stay with someone in the industry? why not some regular dude. This is same case of Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, I think her and Jenny deserve better!

    Reply

