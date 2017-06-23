DM: Prince Harry, like most royals, ‘cherishes a terrific sense of entitlement’

You know what surprises me? It’s been more than 24 hours since Prince Harry’s Newsweek interview came out online, and there’s not a lot of actual gossip from “royal courtiers” about it. If this had been William, Kate or Charles, I would imagine that the comments about “no one” wanting to be king or queen would have prompted days of analysis, discussion, and unnamed sources throwing themselves into the path of destruction. Then again, it would be really shocking if it was Charles, because he actually does want to be king. I guess Harry doesn’t think Charles “counts.”
As Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair noted yesterday, Harry’s comments have riled up the small-r republicans in Britain. As in, these are the people who want to phase out or outright abolish the monarchy and turn Britain into a republic. There is a lot of talk online about “reluctant royals” and the need for a “national debate” about abolishing the monarchy.
The Daily Mail columnist Max Hastings wrote a lengthy piece, one befitting the DM, although I’m shocked that Sebastian Shakespeare and the other DM royal-beat folks haven’t gotten involved. Maybe they’re waiting for a weekend deadline. Anyway, Hastings basically says that Harry needs to “stop whinging” and that many in the royal family “cherish a terrific sense of entitlement.” Also: “Being royal encourages princes to feel sorry for themselves, because nobody dares tell them to snap out of it.” That’s what I kept thinking too – does Harry seriously have no one in his life who can really tell him “STFU, you whiner. You have no idea what it’s like to be normal or ordinary.” Hastings also points out that the Queen – or some senior royal – should have that job, to tell the younger royals to STFU, but Hastings casually notes: “it might have been better if the Queen had more often cracked the whip over her family.” Oh, and this:
Prince Harry should have stayed in the Army instead of allowing exasperation with a commanding officer whom he took against to persuade him to quit. Everybody who knows him — as I do not — says he is a delightful, albeit not especially bright, young man, in danger of becoming spoilt by keeping bad or at least silly company and irregular hours.
The entire Royal Family needs a chief executive figure, to exercise a degree of discipline, especially over its younger members, which the Queen unsurprisingly no longer can, if she ever did. Such an appointment will never be made, because it is not in the nature of royals to accept orders, or even much advice, from mere commoners. When it is offered, it is usually rejected.
Somebody should be telling both young Princes that it is self-indulgent to grant interviews, as they did two months ago, describing their emotional tribulations following their mother’s death. Letting it all hang out emotionally is the fashion among their generation, but keeping their own mouths shut, as the Queen has always done, is the only way to keep alive the fragile mystique of monarchy.
Did you know that about why Harry quit the Army? I did not. I thought it was because he was told that he couldn’t go on any additional missions. So he allegedly quit in a snit and now he’s just enjoying himself and having fun and whining about how his life is so terrible. Ugh. I always thought Harry was so different in that respect from his brother, but I guess not.
Anyone who thought Harry was SO different to William had their blinders on. A few people have brought it up on articles before but everyone loves Harry so he gets to slide with his BS.
Of course this story is believable. I don’t think Harry is any more special than William when it comes to working. He’s just as spoiled and maybe more being the youngest. This isn’t shocking at all. I agree with the fact that the Queen should’ve cracked the whip on her lazy family.
Exactly. William and Harry’s many shared flaws have always been extremely apparent. Harry just has a bit of personality that helps off-set all his many issues. People get blinded by the fact he has moderately good social skills and isn’t unattractive, and ignore the fact that he does so, so little, that he’s constantly proving just how little of his education he took in, that he’s very regularly on vacation and that he’s avoided both full royal duties and getting any type of actual job ever since leaving the Army. Not to mention how utterly incompetent he is behind the scenes. Sentebale was a total disaster until Charles’s people stepped in and fixed things, yet it’s the closest thing he has to an achievement as a royal.
In every way that matters long-term he’s just like his brother. I’m glad people are finally seeing that.
Harry is/was Prince Charming, that’s why it was never so obvious but it seems he’s slowly losing his charm.
My problem with Harry was his attraction to Africas “white cowboys”. If you spend that much time in Africa and all your African mates are white scions of English noble families who migrated to Africa to colonise, theres something wrong with you. And that photo shoot a few months ago in Malawi I believe, surrounded by white conservationsists, really pissed me off.
That said, I can distinguish that beef with this other stuff. I dont have a problem with what he said yesterday. And I certainly dont have a problem with them publicly speaking about how their mums absence affected their mental health (Scummy DM seems to). And I definitely dont hold the woman who has been happily married to a racist for seventy years as some kind of standard. She is probably the same just too proper to express it publicly.
Its not all bad with both Will and Harry. I do think losing their mother affect them esp Will. I do think talking about it helps. But I’ve always found them both lazy but for some reason everyone always thought that was just Will’s problem.
I’m very much on board with this. And let’s not forget that poor orphaned baby he promised to help who is still living in abject poverty in her ailing grandmother’s shack. Some will bring up that one Lesotho prince he is friends with but he’s only trotted out for sentabale fundraisers. Do better, Harry.
Agree. I think both William and Harry were pampered because of their parents’ divorce and then their mother’s death. He acts just as entitled as William.
I was about to type this. The Queen and Charles probably felt a lot of guilt that things ended so badly with Diana, and that she died when Harry and William were so young. That was probably the excuse used to be lenient on them, let them enjoy life, be “ordinary” and “normal” as their mother had wanted them to be. They will never be normal. It would have been better to teach them to have apathy for the less fortunate, to realize their extreme privilege, and to want to work hard with the power and money that they have to make a positive difference in other people’s lives. Instead they find that showing up to events and shaking hands is too much of an obligation, that what they do is actually hard work in comparison to 99% of the what the world does for 8-10 hours each day. To be fair, this isn’t a problem with just the Royals. I know many upper middle class and moderately wealthy children who are just as lazy with no work ethic. I did not grow up that way and in some ways I am grateful that not being privileged motivated me to work hard to earn what I have. I’m not sure if it is possible to keep someone so wealthy and privilege grounded without the help of commoners who will have the permission to knock some sense into them at a young age. At the very least they should have been pushed to do well academically. There are at least some rich children who are book smart and could have gone on to get advanced degrees from Cambridge or Oxford. It looks like all that money on a good education was wasted on them.
typo. Mean to type “empathy” rather than “apathy” in the above comment.
This. Not surprised at all. I don’t really understand everyone’s love of Harry.
Completely agree with you and the DM article. Harry and William are coming across as a pair of spoiled brats who need to be given a reality check.
He does have superior social skills than Normal Bill. And that is a huge advantage in the royal-ing stakes. But this also blinded everyone to the underlying feelings of entitlement, I think. I agree they were always there.
Harry’s charm and social skills have helped him out a ton, but it seems he shot himself in the foot and this could be a turning point in how the public views him. Perhaps this is the end of the monarchy in a generation or two. I doubt William and Kate will be capable of raising their children to be hard working.
Mea Culpa
That said, there is an entire history of made up media lies, heir vs spare policy, youth etc that was being used against him where he needed to prove his mettle.
For awhile, he seemed to be moving in a positive direction, but like i said yesterday, he was much better when he had the army balancing his privilege life.
Now that he is out of the army, it’s all privilege and no one to check him, so he has given into the opinions of his privileged life.
I don’t know if they have anyone who can yank him back to that positive direction, which really was a period of him doing good. Charles doesn’t seem to be, Philip doesn’t have the strength. Anne might be an option, but behind the scenes she’s just as entitled as the rest of them. He needs the external structure of a “real job” with real accountability, which needs to be worked into Sentebale, Invictus, or his rehab work with veterans.
I’m with you, LAK!
I also dared to hope that this Harry unlike his ancestor King Harry, was different from his brother. I’m beginning to think that Meghan should run like hell. Honestly, I think she can do better.
I think the young royals just want to be celebrities (well except that some celebrities work for their money, see Meghan Markle). They like to be worshipped, loved without doing anything for it. Using taxpayer money, not their own, to holiday x times a year, to party etc. that’s what they want.
Yeah… there’s nothing royal about Harry, William, Kate… there’s no reason for the UK taxpayer to fund their celebrity-lifestyles.
Not an unbelievable assumption. I do agree with them that it must have been excruciating to walk behind their mother’s coffin. It was so public and so awful ….
Having said that – do they not realize what drudgery the average person endures in their day to day life, just earning a living and raising a family and … living? Would love to see them cut off from everything and paid, say, the wages of a groomsman taking care of a polo pony. For at least a year.
I think it’s unfair to take that one quote and run with it, considering how extensive the interview was. Like Lainey said yesterday, when you read about how he was made to walk publicly behind his mother’s casket, on display as a royal requirement, weren’t we the entitled ones? We wanted to see how the boys were doing…
Yep!
The problem is, as I think Queen Mary (George V’s consort) understood shrewdly, is that mixing celebrity with royalty cheapens the latter. It’s like the conundrum facing most European royals since the early 20th century: what does being “royal” mean? If royalty becomes more democratic, and anyone can marry in, what’s so special about “royal”? The fine line they have to walk in the modern era between “democratization” and “specialness” seems to be to be a mighty difficult one. The more plebs you let in, the less special you seem, and if you get un-special enough, what’s your purpose? What’s the point of having you all around?
Harry thinks people still need “the magic” – but what is the magic composed of? Just money and privilege and another unroyal gal getting to wear diamonds and walk down the aisle in Westminster Abbey and then live the life Kate lives? Is “patronage” really worth all that deference and money?
I think it’s going to be fascinating watching this play out over the next half century or so. I think the monarchy is going to be on very thin ice in a generation or so, and particularly if Britain finally gets a written Constitution.
If the story about how he quit the army is true, it put this interview into another perspective and it tells me that actually Prince Harry has been lucky to enjoy all this good PR for so long. This also tell me how incompetent is team is, with a brother like William it should be easy to appears great in comparison and he can’t even do that. Sight.
I thought he left th army because he was being appointed to a desk job and he didn’t want that.
That was the official line.
Yes, that is the exact rumor I read at the time too, that and that he ‘missed flying’. Whoa, this is very different.
What are the rumors? I haven’t heard them!
I don’t get Hastings’ shade about him not getting on with a superior officer and leaving because of that. If Harry’s view is that his experience and competencies are more suited to a field assignment and his superior was only wiling to offer him a desk job – i can understand him not taking the post.
He actually said in the Newsweek interview that he enjoyed working in the army (i assume he means in the field) because he is good with his hands. He aknowledges he is not bookish – a skiill which I imagine would be pre-requisite for a desk job..
I read it as personality clash rather than disagreement over skillset. A personality clash where Harry quit rather than stay in his beloved army.
@Lak, In that case, I feel his pain and I empathise.
This piggy backs on the point that he was given the expensive helicopter training in Arizona for flying in dessert like conditions, I thought it was estimated at $1 million per person, prior to this desk position. People thought it made more sense to send someone through this training that could do their duty in that region.
Well Republicans loved this interview. If the young royals continue like that, the monarchy will be really in trouble one day.
If he wants so desperately to be normal, why don’t he abdicate to his position and the money and go live a normal life somewhere, maybe even work a real job and pay real bills?
Because they still want to live like kings and queens, they don’t want to give their lifestyle up. They don’t realize that they can’t have it both ways.
@ Char – Do you honestly think the press would allow him to live “normally.”
Not in the UK, but if they were serious about getting out of the fishbowl, they have the money to do it. If they chose a country where no one is really allowed to legally photograph them in public, they could live off the radar fairly well if they adapted their behavior. Switzerland comes to mind, or some countries in Africa. The billionaire TNT heir lives in Switzerland (to avoid German taxes) and is left in peace.
Good question @Char. Probably because they want to be normal on a part-time basis only
He and will want to be normal in the same way their Eton friends are normal. Wealthy from family money with the option to chose where and how much they work.
Agreed- not normal like the everyday citizen, normal like their rich friends. I think it kind of harkens back to Harry’s “dating troubles” back when he had a string of aristo girlfriends, and everyone kind of knew it would never happen, because the girl was already rich and connected, why bother marrying a royal and putting your life on display? Kind of the reverse here- he still wants the perks- connections, rich and beautiful friends, vacations, etc… just without the scrutiny. And honestly, I can’t blame him too much- I wouldn’t want it either. I hope, though, that I would be smart enough not to complain in a news publication. Save that for your family and friends.
If a royal said they didn’t want to be King because they wished they could do something like being a doctor, maybe that would play over better. But saying you simply want to be “normal” is just weird, since I don’t think there is anything in life that’s really normal. Everybody’s lives are so different.
In 2013, he gave an interview where he was asked about ‘normality’
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm7Y1ZE2oDY
The thing that is most striking is that there is an absence of entitlement in the entire interview even though he recognises his privilege. He makes a snarky remark about the press, but it’s a tiny sour note in an otherwise positive interview.
The more time he has spent without a real job, he has backslid.
He said the same thing in the damn interview…my lord you just noticing he is an ass? Lol
I thought what Prince Harry said in that video was fine. Wrote a longer comment but forget it. I wish he and William well and their families.
Oh, and also. Does anyone actually remembers what this interview was given ? In all of this operation his primary goal – his charity – is completely forgotten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The goal of doing an interview with a magazine with an internaional audience which would have helped his charities is completely lost. That for me is what is unfortunate. To be fair, he is being honest about his own lack of kingly goals (to use a trumpism), but in phrasing his response the way he did, he comes across as churlish to some people.
I think the sponsors will still be on board, but this whole controversy has taken the shine away from the very good work he is doing in his charities.
I read an article year’s ago, when William and Harry were in their late teens early twenties that Prince Andrew gave them a talking to.
Basically the prince’s were whingeing about their lack of privacy , not having a normal life etc and Andrew just told them to to stop whingeing and realise how incredibly privileged, lucky they were. And many people would kill to be them and live their lives.
I still think though making those young boys walk behind their mothers coffin was the cruelest thing I had even seen . I will never understand why they were made do it.
“People say to me, Would you like to swap your life with me for 24 hours? Your life must be very strange. But of course I have not experience any other life. It’s not strange to me.” – Prince Andrew
Andrew is a difficult one on this. He’s so deep in and INTO his entitlement, he would never want to give it up. Advice he’d give about “Stop trying to be normal” comes from someone who would never want to be without his entitlements. Him telling his nephews to stop longing for “normal” rings false that way, because he thinks “normal” is a bad thing.
I think it was in response to the bad press the BRF got for not publicly mourning Diana’s death. Charles and Philip had to put their grief on public display at the expense of William and Harry,
It had to be excruciating for the boys. Seeing white flowers with a card labeled “mummy” on Diana’s coffin could break any heart…
When I read his interview I had the feeling he admitted that a monarchy is unnecessary in the 21st century, that a “royal existence” is pretty pointless nowadays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*That’s* The Question They Should Be asked: Do they feel they deserve the money especially contrasted to how other people struggle. Why live in museums instead of drawing a salary and managing their own lives.
I personally believe they really think they deserve the money, esp. Kate and William. Would they admit it? Of course not.
Exactly.
They want ALL of the power/money/influence, SOME of the attention, and NONE of the responsibilities.
He said the world (not just the British, but the world) needs institutions like the monarchy.
He sounds arrogant, no one needs a monarchy. Some people would maybe miss this institution but they would get used to it.
Having an institution whose job it is to be neutral, a voice of reason, of apolitical consult? I can see a need for that.
The monarchy exists simply to justify the position of the 1%.
“….should be telling both young Princes that it is self-indulgent to grant interviews, as they did two months ago, describing their emotional tribulations following their mother’s death.”
Wtf?! Even for DM this is disgusting. Where do they get such scummy commentators?
This!
So heartless. I get the British stiff upper lip thing, but my God!
I didn’t like that comment either. Maybe they would’t talk about it so much if people didn’t freakin’ bring it up all the time, in almost every interview. You want them to talk about Diana, but not the pain they suffered after her death… doesn’t make sense.
Is that her nipple? Is she braless?
Looks like bad dart placement and poorly executed stitching IMO.
Those look like nipples to me, I went back up to check lol
The British royals seem to have their ‘poor us’ year.
We’ve discussed his reasons here for leaving. He couldn’t advance any further due to the lack of a degree. He wanted to stay. He loved the regimented life.
I thought it was related to Apaches being phased out for a new machine, in addition to not wanting a desk job. He needs structure, and he appears to need structure imposed on him from an outside source. He should turn his calendar over to Charles and Philip and have them set his work schedule.
As I recall, he followed the usual British Army officer career path – training, active duty (or major exercises) as a lieutenant supporting a captain, back to a desk job as a captain to lead up to a promotion to major. And then he left before making major – I don’t remember the degree bit though.
You don’t need a degree to advance up the grease pole of army promotions. You do have to take a desk job for a few years if you want to reach the very top because the upper levels are more administration and less action. Harry had reached the ranking where that was required if he were to be promoted to higher rank.
I don’t think Harry can handle a desk job. In my pure opinion he is hardcore ADHD and needs physical stimuli to be at his best. In this sense we shouldn’t consider him to be unintelligent or any of the other negative labels we slap on adult ADD sufferers. He probably has to be physically engaged with a task to fully optimize both right and left brain, imo. He’s a tactile learner, not stupid.
I was a school teacher, a reading specialist. I think Harry has a LD with comprehension problems. He was interviewed when he was in the Army, and he explained how he would “know” the material, but would flunk every exam anyway. Harry could be ADHD as well. I remember reading how Diana felt Harry would receive better help in the US, and she was trying to find the right American specialists and teachers. Then she died. Harry got shoved back into school with his LD issues mourning the loss of his mother. I have difficulty seeing PC, who was carrying on a torrid affair with Camilla, as a caring father. In some respects, it is amazing Harry survived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He attended a meeting at Chatham House last week and asked some very good questions abour sustainability and post relief operations which totally stumped his highly qualified audience. His queries showed that he had a sound grasp of the subject area from a practical standpoint.
@Erin , ITA. @Andrea made a similar point down thread.
He attended a meeting at Chatham House last week and asked some very good questions abour sustainability and post relief operations which totally stumped his highly qualified audience. His queries showed that he had a sound grasp of the subject area from a practical standpoint.
If I were Meghan I’d have such a hard time dealing with all of their laziness. Acting isn’t the most strenuous job, but its still a job and in her free time she does quite a bit of philanthropic work.
So does he: Invictus Games. I’d love to know what she thought after reading the article: like, oh he’s misunderstood? or uh-oh?
I’m wondering how their relationship would last, long term, if he really is such a dullard. From the tiny bit I know about her, she seems intelligent.
All this whining coupled with the laziness and sense of entitlement would really make me think that all the perks in the world wouldn’t be worth it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mind went to rephrase mode on this part:
The Congress should be dissolved. The tax $$$ should be reallocated, and these assclowns should be forced to get real jobs *and actually do them.I don’t understand how the American people put up with this.
On the subject,
I think I’d learn to live with their “abnormal” life of guaranteed Healthcare, lodging, food, clothing, sporadic responsibilities and just see someone to vent to. Yep, I surely would.
I do feel for them having lost their mom in such a way, so public in their time of grief…no one should be subjected to that, royal or not.
But the average congressional salary is $174,000–far more than I make, but still not on a par with royalty. They also can be voted out. And they did not get the job because they were fortunate enough to have “royal” parents.
I am side eyeing Hastings article – as are quite a number of the usually virulent DM commentators.
What i do know is that a lot of people of my generation cannot see the monarchy surviving as it is now. Much as we love TQ, Harry is right. After she goes, the monarchy does need to be modernised . That work needs to start now.
How to do that and still retain some of the so-called ”magic”? Well, that is the million £ question.
A consulation with the younger tax payers who will fund their lifestyles and who don’t care too much about unveilings and ribbon cuttings (sorry!) is going to be in order.
Perhaps it requires revisiting the role of the monarchy vs the role of the royals in the 21st century.
My point was more that while the remuneration is less they still are receiving taxpayer supplied benefits that said taxpayers for a good part, are not, and are decidedly not earning it. Just venting…..sigh.
Harry just got savvier about PR, that’s all. His reinvention began after the Vegas fiasco…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That said, OF COURSE he’s entitled. The Crown is technically the gift of God. He’s been told his entire life that the blood of everybody from the House of Plantagenet to Queen Victoria runs in his veins. There is no way people come out of that without being slightly screwy; we should just be glad he hasn’t gone completely mad like previous British kings, gained 400 pounds, and spent all the country’s money on courtesans. Nobody EVER SAYS NO TO MONARCHS, THIS IS NOT A NEW THING.
Which previous British king or queen went mad? And don’t t say George III because he didn’t, or Henry VI as he had no descendants (And he was 550 years ago). Sorry, I’m being pedantic ! 😁
Well I think it’s fair to say that Henry VIII was a monster who bumped women off as soon as they were no longer useful to him, as he did with various advisers. Then he was king and could do as he liked, now he’d just be seen as a psychopath.
If you believe some historians he may have had syphillic induced psychosis and passed the syphillis onto his kids.
@Luca76 – the syphilis thing with Henry VIII is not true. There is no record of mercury treatment (which is how they treated syphilis in those days) being used on him. I have read speculation that Francis II had syphilis, as there are records of mercury treatments being ordered for him.
Thanks Woodstock. Although it would at least give some explanation for his horrible behavior .
@ frisbee – there is evidence to suggest that Henry VIII was ok (by the standards of the day!) until he had a very serious fall from his horse when jousting. I believe he was unconscious for a couple of hours and feared dead. There is a train of thought that this head injury caused a change of character. It may be at the same incident he got the injury to his leg which ulcerated and would not heal, causing him a massive amount of pain long term – which obviously would not have improved his temper!
Also, for the first 20+ years of his reign he was perfectly normal by kingly standards, although I believe he preferred play to work! If you think of it, when he was desperate for a male heir and realised he wouldn’t get one with Catherine of Aragon, he went to great lengths to divorce her rather than ‘dispatch’ her more quickly. But that was before that head injury mentioned above
Sorry, I meant “went completely mad” as in over the top spending and excess. Which is pretty common in, well, most British courts in history, to be honest, though George IV is the usual exemplar.
Well yes, he was the golden Renaissance prince in his time, tall, handsome (by the standards of the day) broad and athletic, intelligent and creative (purportedly) . I don’t believe just the fall and the ulcerated leg did him in though, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely and he took that absolute power for himself with the split from Rome. He broke a huge taboo, was ex-communicated (a big deal for a previously born and raised Catholic) and gained huge personal autonomy as a result – and I suspect the result was that with all the brakes off it ruined him and set a pattern of behavior that included divorces, beheading and general removal of a string of wives (and even previously valued friends like Thomas Cromwell) he deemed not fit for purpose. His character putrefied in very much the same way as his leg and there is no doubt he ended a monster operating on a highly dodgy rationale for his actions which is the very definition of losing it!
Jennifer: as far as spending goes, Henry 8 wins there too. George 4 is a more recent example primarily because we still have evidence of his spending unlike Henry whose spending has been lost to time eg the field of gold which was more a palace sized temporary structure built to dazzle the french or the various palaces he built that have since burnt down.
@ frisbee – all opinions welcome😀 especially if, like yours, they are voiced politely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a different issue than knowing they’re entitled and believing that monarchy is a scam (which I do).
I completely agree. My husband died six years ago, and I was left with two boys, 10 and 13 years old. I have no family. I feel sorry for my sons, I know they are not what they would have been (they lack the sense of security, confidence, wisdom) if my brilliant husband had lived. You never get over it. My youngest is seriously ill right now, not sure if he has a future. My oldest is at university.
Connell,
I am so sorry about your husband and I hope your youngest son recovers. Very difficult for you. I had the same experience, my boys were 10 and 14. And I agree that losing a parent so young is traumatic for a child. I have no problem with Harry on that score. But think of the help that was available to him that our boys didn’t have. Therapists, protection officers who are with them all day, and many others. And I do think Charles was a good father. Face it, for him, it could have been a lot worse. Still went to the best schools, has all the opportunities that other people can’t even hope to have.
As far as being forced to walk behind his mother’s casket, my guess is that he’d
complain if he hadn’t been allowed to. He is a whiner just like his brother.
Grief is different for everyone. Some people get over it in 6months and others never do. Others don’t grieve for years and others never grieve.
I’m so sorry to hear that. I hope your youngest gets better soon and that you all are able to find strength in each other.
No one gets over a death after 6 months . That’s just the amount of time that the white hot grief stage takes for some. Anyone who ‘never grieves’ is most likely displacing their emotions and in need of therapy. There’s nothing admirable about denying emotions of loss.
Some are very good at dealing with things head on quickly, then moving on. Practical and efficient. I think there are others who don’t feel things that deeply, Luca, including loss and grief. They just don’t. It isn’t them failing to deal with the emotions, it is that they don’t have them at the same depth or extent others do. Doesn’t make those people potential serial killers in the making, merely emotionally shallow.
There is a big difference between getting over it/coming to terms with it/ learning to cope with it.
Well notsugarhere if you lose someone close to you like a parent at a young age in a sudden way it will affect you. If you are older and independent and experience a less traumatic death sure I think people process that kind of loss in a healthier way. I once listened to a story on NPR where they asked nurses how they’d like to die and the majority said cancer because they would get a chance to say goodbye to their family and get their lives in order.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Further, i’m not going to insist that someone grieve in my preferred way of grieving or even the community prescribed way of grieving because otherwise their grief isn’t real or deep.
People go through stages of grief in different ways and at different times in their lives. There are no hard and fast rules in grieving and I think that’s the point LAK is trying, rightly, to make. I know my own process has been a long one, I lost my Mum when I was twenty, can’t remember a thing about the first six months after she passed – I just went totally numb – then experienced everything all at once. Some people do move on, that’s just the way they are and some people never get over it, they just learn to live with it. I’m a ‘learned to live with it’ variety and I’ll confess that when the shit really hits the fan on an emotional level the one person I still most want is my Mum even if rationally I know that can never be, the wanting never really goes away.
When a child loses not just a parent but the parent he was closest to, every effort has to be made to reflect on that loss. This isnt one of those situations where you just shrug and declare “he is over it” six months later (although I doubt they even got six months of latitude). Havent both Princes said they only began to face it as adults? Thats a shameful indictment on their father, man with the resources to educate himself on childhood grief. It says a lot that they returned to boarding school. In most circumstances the loss of one parent makes families want to be closer to their remaining parent and something like boarding school becomes out of the question. That this basic instinct to hurdle didnt kick in says they had a very weak connection with their father. And the only thing worse than losing your mother is being left with a distant father who is also so obsessed with his image that he works media to create the impression of a connected father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think people would have an issue with him discussing his grief if he discussed it in a way that illuminates his love for her or what a profound loss it was for him that he’ll never get over (nobody is surprised he most likely loved his mother dearly — that’s what is expected). That wouldn’t destroy any mystique. But when he starts getting into the family dynamics of what was requested of him and how he didn’t like it, that goes into some other territory, and that can come across a bit strangely, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why feel the need to tell the public, that’s what I don’t understand. Imagine going in to work and whining to your boss or your clients about your life? They already have a public face and a private life. Stop asking the public for sympathy.
Actually, William said something years ago about the change in the word Mom, such a ubiquitous part of our vocabulary, until you don’t have your mom anymore and I again felt that same common note and connection.
Philip was in charge of the family behind the scenes, but I don’t know if he had control of schedules. He led by example, an example Charles and Anne followed. Andrew didn’t, or he did but with plenty of getting what he wanted out of the deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So glad to see here the same thing I said yesterday albeit in other words: the juniors cannot be controlled. Feral behaviour with a shameless sense of entitlement. They may have been pampered after Diana’s death but mostly because the way she had been treated by TF. That led to an outrageous lack of ethic and a growing entitlement that nowadays really shows. Not that they didn’t have it before. Having a royal status means that they should work harder that anyone else. In the public eye with full accountability. Let them show that they deserve their titles and beyond privileged lifestyle.
No one wants to be on the throne? Really? I’d trade my left arm to have his, or kate’s, or william’s life….
The job of “stringer” looks pretty good, including great housing perks. Princess Alexandra, the Wessexes, the Kents, the Gloucesters. Visiting charities and small business, going to local events, connecting those in need with services, seeing what is going on in the country, bringing the intel back to Central to add to the bigger picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m almost prepared to think William told him to go with this line of talking in the press, but then that would be deflecting blame and deny Harry the proper responsibility of taking ownership for his own words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While everyone is giving Will and Harry a bad time for them trying to be “normal”, they’re also giving them a bad time because they’re NOT normal. They’re royalty, they were born with people bowing down to them, anything they wanted was handed to them. How could they NOT be entitled?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How the heck has Harry become the bad one on Celebitchy? I’m off to read the comments on the earlier articles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another problem is the people William and Harry surround themselves with. They were born into two royal / aristocratic families; they attended elite schools; they married/dated wealthy socialites. They only hang out with people who are as wealthy as them (perhaps wealthier) but with none of the duties and responsibilities. That’s the lifestyle they know, their version of “normal”. I doubt any of them has any middle class, let alone working class friends. Heck, they don’t even interact with fellow European royals, the very few people in the world who probably relate to their situation, and who may help them deal with it (no wonder the European Royals seem to bee close personal friends with each other – the British Royal Family is the glaring exception, even though they’re related to all of them).
Considering that George and Charlotte are being raised by their nouveau-riche Middleton grandparents, I fully expect this to get worse over the years. The monarchy won’t last long after EIIR is gone.
That what I think, too, @Plum. Their idea of “normal” life would be in the US the equivalent of the life of the Du Ponts or the Hearsts.
One of the things that has struck me about the Wales boys with these recent interviews is just how easily influenced they both are. William is easily influenced by his friends and wife’s family and the same goes for Harry (who is influenced by his brother and friends).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes you kind of long for the days of the Plantagenets!
This is really on point.
Only a miracle will make the monarchy last once The Queen passes. It doesn’t look good right now.
I don’t know…it never looks good. Change is unknown…I don’t know I think they will do fine. Their was extreme doubts when QEII’s father took over. It was extreme doubts & talk of the monarchy ending when QEII’s took over so young. Doubts more then a few during her reign decades later. Doubts when Queen Victoria became queen. It’s always something that exists in transition. You never know how it will go or what it will all mean when one takes over.
They might surprise us all and go above and beyond what is called of them once the time comes. It’s hard to predict, hard to pinpoint.
The circumstances into which they were born were extraordinary – funny how there is a tendency to assume that therefore, they should be, too.
Makes you kind of long for the days of the Plantagenets!
Quite. The only ‘extraordinary’ thing about the last couple of generations – Charles onwards – is how exposure to so much top-level, privileged education has resulted in so many seriously dysfunctional dunces.
Ok…she spent nearly a year with him. Hmmm…
https://youtu.be/cC_MzqEcqL8
@Nessa nessa, Interesting.
I wonder why their Comms team did’nt insist on reviewing the piece before it was published?
Saw William’s interview in the sidebar:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CQeVLDs8m0
He was much more adept at answering some tricky questions although he gave off an entitled vibe too lol.
I rarely get more angry than I do when hearing immensely privileged wealthy people talking about “ordinary lives” because occasionally they go shopping.
There is nothing “ordinary” about Harry’s life unless you count needing to eat, sleep, and using the loo. Even as a soldier, he was whisked out of danger when necessary. He inherited everything that makes his life so pleasant, he lives in homes that are beyond the reach of 99% of the planet, drives whatever car he wants without worrying about car payments, and dates women that really ordinary men can only dream about having a go at. He doesn’t clean his own toilets, scrub the kitchen floor, or even settle up his own household accounts at the end of the month. He can decide how much or how little he wants to work and what “causes” he wants to work for. He takes off when he wants without worrying about the work at the office.
Harry’s entire life has been shaped by a wall of money and social privilege that beggar description – and he wants creds for also not wanting to be King?!
Give me a break.
+ 1000000
Even when Charles and Diana were being self-absorbed, they still sounded better than Harry and William. At least they didn’t frame their woes as if they were doing the rest of us a favour.
No Diana/Charles gave interviews that just outright said one couldn’t do the job at all. And say the whole monarchy is heartless & being tampons. And wanting to be queen of people’s hearts (which I love by the way).
I’m sorry but as untimely as this interview is…nothing William or Harry have said would be as bad as THAT. It was almost a constitutional crisis with the mess they all did. And the fire at the palace? Ill-timed interview…better accepted back in feb/march or something. Not now with everything going on over there.
The tampons stuff was part of a private conversation. That never came up in an actual interview. I don’t count private tapings as something Charles had any control over.
Whatever was said in tv interviews was usually framed more articulately (I do think Charles and Diana were articulate. Self-absorbed, yes. But also articulate). Whatever Diana said in private tapes I don’t count because I don’t think she counted on people actually exposing that stuff to the world after an early untimely death.
Neither of them should have been stupid enough to do tv interviews, but when Charles and Diana talked about their marital woes publicly, I can’t recall them making the mistake of comparing it some version of normal that they longed for. Diana complained about three people in a marriage and Charles said the marriage irretrievably broke down, which are more along the lines of universally relatable problems, but I can’t recall she or Charles comparing their marriages to that of regular people. They talked about the problems as just problems within the marriage itself full-stop. Granted, I don’t think they should have talked about their marital problems at all, but even when they did, they never made the mistake of trying to compare themselves to normal people or said they should be like normal people (not even when Diana also talked about modernizing the monarchy and bringing it into the 20th century).
I’m talking here strictly about tv interviews where you’re supposed to put forth an articulate stance. And I don’t think either ever made it seem like they were doing us a favour. Even in the tapes where Diana was being media-trained, she would catch herself and ask “Am I being condescending?”
Charles and Diana were crazy in other ways, but they framed whatever they had to say in ways that made it clear they weren’t opposed to doing charity work, nor did they frame their charity work as something as a favour to the public. So, in that sense, I do think they gave better interviews than Harry and William (even though none of them should really speak).
The crisis that resulted from Charles and Diana wasn’t really the result of a single thing, but the culmination of years of bad blood. But overall I do think both were verbally more dexterous than their children.
Diana’s and Charles’s biographies, written by other people trying to capture their voices, are where their self-absorption and sense of melodrama come out more, but in tv interviews I don’t think they sounded as though they felt they were doing the world a favour by gracing us with their existences. Despite all of their weaknesses, I never got that vibe from them at all (even if they might have been secretly thinking it).
I also think Charles and Diana were better at articulating what they actually wanted to do with their roles.
Diana was dumb to do that tv interview, but she did seem to have a vision of how she wanted to carry out her role and was able to verbally lay it all out. She wasn’t incoherent about it. Ditto for Charles whenever he’s spoken about what he could do as Prince of Wales.
@perplexed I mainly was talking about their interviews. The one Charles did admitting to the affair. And the one Diana did saying Charles wasn’t good to do the “top job”. Different speech patterns didn’t make them more articulate and those tv interviews did more damage then anything PW or PH have said in an interview. That’s what I’m saying…that was the lowest the monarchy have ever been. So yeah….that’s what I had in mind…tampons was just a throw away mention to frame the storm those interviews created.
As for the tapes…it was used for a mag/later books and this interview was in a mag so it applies. It did more damage…this was just not knowing how to speak. It will blow over once it’s explained better. That wasn’t something that could be “explained away” with Diana & Charles. It made things worst…so much worst because they were suppose to be together the next king & queen the future queen is saying the next king isn’t gonna be good? Yeah…so much worst.
This is a case of bad timing, high emotions, and nothing else to talk or gossip about. They stretching that one line until their focus is shifted to something else. Hopefully a positive something else.
Man, I have been banging the “Harry has the same issues as William” drum for some time now, and even I am a bit stunned at how the tide has turned on him so quickly. He has positive qualities that should serve him well, but boy oh boy he needs to get advice outside of his own set.
I disagree with much of this writers analysis but one thing struck me as true. The Windsors need a strong managerial hand at the wheel. They are their own worst enemies. And these are dangerous times for the clueless and over privileged.
Did anyone else pick up on the part about royals needing a manager to tell them what they can and cannot do? I thought “these are adults. Saying they need to be parented through their jobs. Ordered even. Says a lot about how infantalized the royals are.”
I think it’s more a comment on how grimly lacking in basic intelligence they are, in that they need someone to guide and direct them so as not to publicly expose that lack. They don’t have the brain power to understand their own lack of brain power.
They may have been born with silver spoons in their mouths but they most def are not remotely the shiniest spoons in the drawer.
I noticed lol….with most of them. Not just this generation but the line in general long before any of them were born. They are extremely sheltered…*kanye shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Amid a rainstorm in London, I once ran into that lovely Northumbrian Sir John Riddell, now dead. When I said it was a rotten sort of morning, he responded: ‘Every day is a sunny day for me, because I am no longer the Prince of Wales’s private secretary!’, a role that he filled in deep unhappiness for five years during the Eighties.”
So why did he stay in the job – he could have resigned?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I quoted it as an illustration of the very obvious frustration of those who take up positions with the royals, thinking they’ll be working together for a common and useful cause, and then finding out that the nuts and bolts of their job mostly involves tongue-biting, tantrum-tolerating and hugely reluctant acquiescence to grim, entitled stupidity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
