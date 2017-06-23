Is Angelina Jolie trying to flirt her way into a better divorce agreement?

Earlier this week, we talked about Angelina Jolie’s work on World Refugee Day. Jolie was in Nairobi to meet with rape survivors and UN peacekeepers. She made a speech and good work was done by all. The only criticism people had was A) her ensemble was completely tragic and B) in some photos, Jolie looked positively Kidman-esque. For the record, that’s why I chose those particular photos! I looked at them and thought “she looks… odd.” But in other photos, she looked like herself, so I have no idea. It wouldn’t surprise me if Jolie has gotten some Divorce Botox, but then again, I’ve thought she’s played around with Botox in the past.
It’s also possible that newly-single Angelina is feeling herself a little bit? Maybe. According to Life & Style, she’s maybe trying to flirt her way into a generous divorce deal with Brad.
Nine months after their nasty split in September 2016, Brad Pitt is actually thinking of getting back together with estranged wife Angelina Jolie. Life & Style has exclusively learned that the couple’s divorce settlement talks are on hold while they try to privately hash out where their six children are going to live. Brad thinks this time spent alone could create sparks between them again.
“She has invited Brad over to her new Los Feliz mansion, which is close to his house,” the insider shares. “Part of him hopes they can resume their lives together there and have a new beginning.”
But friends worry that the 53-year-old is being scammed. “Brad has blinders on when it comes to Angie,” the insider reveals. “His friends are very concerned that she is using him to get the divorce agreement changed, and once he realizes that, it could send him spinning.”
Ever since Angelina’s divorce filing, I’ve wondered if there is any chance whatsoever that Brangelina could happen again. I don’t think Angelina is up for it – but is Brad? Does he secretly hope to Garner-Affleck this thing until he and Jolie are basically back together? I honestly think both Brad and Angelina are manipulative enough to think that they could bang their way into a favorable divorce negotiation. Man, that sounds like a good premise for a movie, right? Mr. and Mrs. Smith: The Divorce Negotiation, with guns and sex.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Pictures or it didn’t happen. LIke she needs more money or like he can’t afford to give more up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Money is ALWAYS an issue. These two are NOT billionaires, BUT they live as if they are. Private planes, huge estate in France, multiple homes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you followed them the only big splurges Angelina made were on charity. Brad once paid 30 million for a coffee table. 🤔 But she needs his money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just another made-up story about Brad and Angelina, the tabloids are desperate since the divorce case is sealed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like no one really cared about these two. No where near the number of headlines as when Jennifer Aniston was involved. Shows you that Aniston was the biggest one of them all and these two just happen to be along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re name is perfect because this comment deserves a girl bye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lucas76 Well Said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Aniston is the really Super Star in this group. She’s an Oscar winning, philanthropic,-oh wait-never mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The headlines weren’t because of the Pitt/Aniston divorce, but how it happened, there was a famous third party involved. I’m pretty sure if Aniston/Theroux divorced there would be even less headlines. Unless there were a famous third party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girlplease
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooo, I usually think she’s stunning. This isn’t good. This is Courtney Cox territory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too many fillers, let’s hope she only did it for this event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The picture was Phot-Shopped to Spread a Rumor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Give it up, I saw many photos of her from this event, she had filler injections. Not sure about Botox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Botox and fillers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she is wearing a mask. Beautiful, but artificial. Of course, they could get back together. Brad is older, and wants to be with his children. He just needs to understand that Angelina is in charge and is calling the shots. Brad is no saint, but he needs to get that straight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sorry if I offended anyone by what I said. Angelina kind of runs the show with the kids. He needs to adapt and go along with things, in an appropriate manner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet none of y’all said the same when Pitt was spotted with a new face and weird eyes. 😂😂😂
She looks lovely and if she wants filler or whatever good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Pitt looked entirely too “refreshed” in Allied and during the Allied promotion. Now he looks back to normal. In these current pictures of Jolie (and I’m not including the grossly photoshopped ones a la Toddlers and Tiaras) she appears to have overdone or freshly done some work on her face that doesn’t look good. I hope she adjusts her treatments so it’s back to her exceptionally beautiful face that’s seen, and not “the work.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh no, I did! He’s definitely had work done. His eyelids were falling over his eyes before and his skin was much less ‘firm’.
But that doesn’t mean Jolie hasn’t had some major work done too, and not the best in terms of discretion.
It’s weird to me that two or three uber fans can’t see it and insist it’s photoshop, when these are getty images plus there’s video.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess you haven’t seen the new photos of Pitt with his eyes looking droopy then.
Oh well, I think she looks good. I remember back a few years ago she had more lines on her forehead and I was like lady you’re a celebrity get some Botox. So I’m happy she’s doing fillers or whatever it is she’s doing. I think she looks better than ever but a little tired. It was a long flight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as you read AJ and Brad post you should be well aware that people said plenty about Brad’s look, good and bad.
And AJ”s fillers, injectable botox or whatever looks horrible. Maybe it will look better once it settles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lily, I see it and I like it. There was once a time she looked much older because she was aging naturally. More wrinkles on her forehead… That was also the time she was looking anorexic and stressed to hell… She was trapped in that marriage/relationship with a drunk abuser so that might explain why she looked the way she looked. But I think she needed fillers and Botox so good for her for getting it done.
She looks much healthier now and her face looks great to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Umm no she doens’t look good. She looks ridiculous with her fillers.
And meanwhile, you all love to slam other women for getting fillers but I guess when St. Angie wants it, its okay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are 14 comments currently above yours, 7 of them call out her use of fillers/botox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahaha…that was my reaction, too. but the headline gave me a chuckle.
I don’t think Jolie is up for a reunion. I think she tried and tried to get Pitt to clean up, over the course of a couple years, and the plane incident was the breaking point. I fully believe that Pitt would get back with her in a heartbeat, esp considering how we heard he was “blindsided” after she filed. I think that, because he had been able to “get away” with drunken behavior for a long time without really losing anything that he’d be able to continue that way ad infinitum.
I don’t claim to know Jolie and her way of thinking like some superfans do, but I do agree with a lot of them that, when she’s done, SHE. IS. DONE. she’s very deliberate in her actions and behaviors so I think she had taken her time to make the decision to break, and will stick to it.
but hey, I didn’t think they’d ever split up, and that happened…so what do I know?…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Doofus Pay Attention to Ones Action Not their Words. Angelina is very consistent with her Actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Doofus
I agree that Brad would try to get back with AJ but I think she’s done.
I don’t get the whole pay attention to her actions, not her words. Wasn’t some people claiming that AJ doesn’t lie, she’s an open book. Now it’s don’t pay attention to what she says but what she does. Is it because her words were we have a great marriage but her actions filed for divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Bap is referring to Pitt, that’s kind of her mantra with him. I think what she means, is Pitt said one thing in his GQ piece, but his actions since have been contrary to those words. While Angelina has seemingly been walking her walk regarding the kids. That’s my interpretation anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Keely You are correct that is what I meant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, that old trope where the woman is conniving and uses her sexuality to seduce/manipulate a man, and the man is stupid enough to fall for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such a misogynistic article.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Recalling the recent photo spread and interview Brad did somewhere (everyone thought he’d ruined his career…that one) even he wouldn’t agree with or appreciate this article.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, Brad isn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. Good thing he’s pretty.
(That’s a joke. Sort of)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What adisgusting premise. Team Brad desperately trying to tarnish Jolie’s humanitarian headlines from these past few days with this drivel because a wealthy, competent, self-aware female has to use her body in divorce proceedings because womanly wiles. So gross and transparent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear… sure blame Brad and not the gossip magazines which are all now on the National Enquirer level (even People Magazine) and only seem to publish nonsense nowadays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I started to lose respect for People when they celebrated President Trump:
http://www.celebitchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/trump1.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His team was obviously planting stuff for him from the beginning. Like Johnny Depp used the media against Amber Brad did the same to Angelina and her kids
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@YepIsaidit
Sure lmao.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think both of them are playing PR games. People need to stop thinking just because they are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they don’t care what other people think about them. They still need the support for their movies, humanitarian work, …
That People cover is ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Indira
If games are played, then yes I agree, both do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imo, I guess you weren’t paying attention from the beginning he used the media to attack Jolie and made it seem like she was trying to snatch the kids away from a good guy. Even his friends like Melissa etheridge came out and attacked Angelina. Turns out Angelina and her team were telling the truth and he is a Sh—tty daddy and she simply wanted him to get help and be better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melissa Etheridge is just nuts by her own account she hadn’t spoken to Brad in nearly a decade. She just felt like putting in her two cents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@YepIsaidit
See my response to Indira.
@Luca76
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Luca, Brad himself claimed Melissa is a good friend of his. So…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They create Rumors to try to nullify Angelina’s accomplishments because They know She is Force to be Reckon with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina Spirit will Never be Broken!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a woman it seems that no matter how accomplished you are, what really matters is how you look. So frustrating!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she put on some much needed pounds (like 4 to 6) and it shows in her face. I don’t see fillers. I dont doubt that she is on botox though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AJ and BP are/were definitely on Botox.
https://www.woman.at/_storage/asset/7578692/storage/womanat:content-large/file/110391722/brad%20pitt%20sauer%20auf%20jolie.jpg
http://photos.laineygossip.com/articles/brad-angelina-afi-reviews-06nov15-16.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I’ve always said they got matching Botox together but she’s the only one called out for it. He has a whole new face now with droopy eyes but nobody gonna say omg what he do to his face. Lmao
She looks so much healthier now without him tho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen people making fun of BOTH (not just Brad) because of that. They looked like wax figures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she had fillers and botox!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a bunch of b.s. But then again this is coming from L&S so that’s kind of a given, isn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, the Brad loving tabloids need an excuse for why the marriage/divorce isn’t over yet. They don’t want to tell the readers it’s because Pitt is not done with whatever therapy and steps he needs to take to get whatever custody he wants. 9 months later and Pitt & children are still in therapy, but he is innocent – yeah right. LoL
Pitt is currently traipsing around Europe with some woman btw. 😂 So much for putting his kids first. Like Bap says – actions speak louder than words
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s promoting Okja right? Who is the new woman? Curious…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s talking about this photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/BVqbC6KhBGW/
A woman took a photo with him, no more no less. That’s what some fans do when they see Jolie or Pitt. I’d also annoy both of them for a photo LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually Olga, I’m not talking about that photo.
Kind of funny how y’all jump on that comment and not the one before about him still needing therapy. That’s how it works when a parent effs up and cps gets involved and proves the parent is baaad… It could take up to a year for things to settle and custody to be arranged properly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well well, MunichGirl and LadyT are right about you. You say Brad “did this, did that” but almost never have proof (re photo etc.)
Have a nice day, I enjoy my long weekend now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
9 months later and he doesn’t have 50 custody and is still in therapy. Proof – photos of pax Jolie-Pitt going to an La therapist and Brad arriving an a hour after pax left at the same therapist. You want the photos? I noticed the daily mail didn’t post those pix… Hmm i wonder why?
Those particularly posters are probably Pitt/Brangelina fans hoping for a reconciliation. It ain’t gonna happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pics or it didn’t happen – I bet that you don’t have any (new) pics from Brad and “some women”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, he’s all alone by his lonesome then. 🙄🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you don’t have any pics/proof. Got it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep- And words that just come flying out of someone’s overtly biased head with no factional basis whatsoever don’t carry any weight at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂😂😂😂😂
Biased. I am an Angelina fan but if the shoe was on the other foot I would call her out for her actions. She actually seems like a good parent unlike the abuser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LadyT: +2
Report this comment as spam or abuse
such a blatant non-story! what did I even just read? geezus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Just stupid made-up nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just find it odd that once a celebrity looks “different”,it’s oh she’s had Botox,this,that or the other..why can’t someone have been photographed in a bad angle,bad make-up,or perhaps age or weight,or even getting/or lacking a good-nights sleep being a factor..it’s immediately surgery..Sure their famous but it’s just odd expecting celebrities too always be perfect🤔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All Hollywood actors-tv, movies, men and women use fillers and botox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely think that they will get back together, of course not right now but in six years at least. They will get back together, there’s no one else out there that’s more compatible to fulfill their needs or their equal. I could see Brad hook up with a not famous woman to try something new or a younger actress with some celeb status, but both situation wouldn’t work out for him. One side, his to vain to be with a nobody and the other side he wouldn’t want more kids. Just vibe that I’m getting from him.
Angelina, would have hard time finding a man with the status and the patience to accept being a stepfather to her six children. She’s a very involved mother and her kids will be major factor in any future relationship that she would’ve. It’s hard to love someone else’s children, especially when they’re already reaching puberty and she will need to find a wealthy man to truly be equal. She will start feeling lonely when her oldests will leave the nest and she will bond with their father about their kids childhood memories.
So yes, I see them getting back together one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, ya see if he would actually get it together and the courts award him 50/50 custody then Angelina will have free time to find love again. Until then she seems 100 % dedicated to her kids. On the other hand Pitt has been enjoying not having his kids. Partying, signing on to flops, promoting flops, traveling, dating , pretending to be an artist.
He’s gonna have a rude awakening if he actually does get 50 custody cause he’s going to have to settle down for the kids. So he probably doesn’t even want that much time taken away from the list of things he’s doing. 🙄🙄
Poor Angelina really needs a child free vacation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@mogul, how come Angie’s new partner will struggle with 6 step kids but not Brad’s new partner?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps Angelina will find a Good Man that has just as many children as she does. Their relationship will be “Yours, Mind and Ours”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see them getting back together in 5-10 years time when the kids are grown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such obvious bs, so lies and stuff has exclusive details that only they have about private negotiations that no one else knows about. The same tabloids that until recently had no idea where Angelina and the kids were actually living or where in fact they currently are…but they have details about the divorce negotiations- yes sure. Also because Angelina needs Brad’s money and like someone above said the woman uses her sexuality trope is so overdone and old- they should try something else. These tabloids all of them, people mag, E news, and these lower tier ones have been fabricating tall tales for months – they know nothing, nada zilch…it’s sad that some people will buy this nonsense. The people that write this stuff should be ashamed.
I don’t for a single second believe they’re getting back together EVER. I think Angelina was done when she filed those papers and I think Brad has finally moved on too, and I don’t see either of them going back. Sorry I have no sense of humour when it comes to this story anymore. Most of the articles/ comments that have been out there have been beyond vile & disgusting , and that includes some of us projecting on here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see some changes to her appearance which I believe are, in part, due to a bit of weight gain and possibly a much needed decompress period…e.g., things got bad for their relationship for a long period and the end of that brought peace. Also – I think that By the Sea movie caused some real damage to her acting/directing career which must have been tough. As for them as a DIVORCING couple…things must be going well for her to move not 2 miles, but 1 mile from the Pitt compound. I know this not because I am a star stalker, but I AM a real estate stalker. LOL. I google mapped it and they now live 1.1 miles apart which is a very good sign for co-parenting NOT RECONCILIATION which is HIGHLY DOUBTFUL to say the least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina’s lasting acting and directing gig was By the Sea, which was a triple bomb in terms of acting, directing and writing. She is pretty much back to being a B lister now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But but, Brad has had 4 flops in a row. Is he a b lister?
By the sea, fury (lost money for the studio) , Allied, war machine.
How in the world does a Netflix movie bomb?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an actor, Angelina’s films have grossed 2.1 billion dollars. I don’t think a flop or two will put her at B list.
And while I was looking that up I looked up Brad’s also. Brad’s films have grossed over 2.7 Billion dollars as an actor.
They both could drop off the face of the earth and neither one would be considered B list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Role That is a delusional perception of Angelina trying to decrease her status. Angelina is a Mega International Superstar Media has always printed that. A Global ICON.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think what she did was despicable, and I think Brad would be a fool to get back with her.
While he did have issues, so does she. She seems to have rage and mental issues. They way she turned on him so quickly speaks volumes of what kind of woman she is.
She will have a very hard time finding another man not because she has 6 kids, but because of her past history with how she treats her men. She played very dirty in this divorce and tried hard to smear Brad Pitt has a bad man.
What man would want a woman like her? She also isn’t extract pretty anymore either. She looks so thin and gaunt now. Like a zombie almost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At first I doubted her motives, and did dislike the initial leaks from her camp, but the fact that he, at this point, does not have shared physical custody suggests he did royally eff up. And who knows what her issues are (not saying she doesn’t have them, I suspect she does), but he’s the one with documented rage, i.e. the plane incident, so why demonize her in such a one-sided way? Clearly he’s no hero here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she has issues. It’s crazy how his fans love to claim that Angelina fans think she’s a saint. She has the fans she does because she’s admitted to imperfections her whole entire career. He’s been the goody two shoes Ken doll and that’s why people questioned her in the beginning + he used the media against her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please he as much as admitted it was all true and still doesn’t have custody. White male privilege must be wonderful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, because being wanted by men is a woman´s only worth. Sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny article. The tabs always make Brad out to be some dumb neanderthal and Angelina some conniving seductress… And they’re not getting back together it’s as clear as the day. Their actions since September show that the relationship is dead and buried. People holding onto hope are like the aniston fans that waited 12 years for their karma LOL, weird.
Brad has a couple movies he’s preparing to film. He’s looking healthy and happy. His kids live close by and he can see them when he wants. I don’t even think he is trying to get 50-50 custody and is ok with jolie being the primary parent. I can’t see Brad taking care of 6 kids on his own. Lol. I think he bought her out of mirival too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t buy her out. An article released about their wine said they are keeping Miraval for the kids. They, not Brad alone. Both of their names are on newest bottle. I would love to know why he has so many films lined up when he said working too much affected his relationship with the kids. Maybe he should have taken some time off when he gets joint custody.
He will have them 50 percent of the time and it won’t be a walk in the ball park. We’ve seen Angelina handling all six kids when they were together. Yes they have nannies but my point is we’ve never seen Brad handling all six kids without Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s strange how you can be so concerned and aware about the real problems in the world and simultaneously pump your face full of fillers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is that strange. She’s human. She doesn’t want wrinkles. Big deal. At least she continues her good work while Brad’s make it right foundation was being sued because he screwed over native Americans. Oops! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what she has done (I’m not an expert) but she did something with her face, yes. I hope she doesn’t do it anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she keeps it up and doesn’t become wrinkly. Then people will just complain about her looking old. She’s 42. Hello!!
😂😂😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope not, she was aging well, but she doesn’t look good now. But hey, it’s her life… if she wants to keep it up and look like fillers-Courteney Cox, that’s her decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina has been working for Refugee causes for over 16 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YepIsaidIt and bap: I do like the thoughts you always express and yes, I do not ever see them getting back together. Although someone should tell other posters at other gossip sites about Pitt not wanting other children. According to some, he’s already married to a younger woman and the younger woman will and does want children. Perhaps someone should let him know And i, for one, am ready for Angie to soar higher than ever on her own terms and in her own way. Without Pitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude, honestly who cares what his fans on other sites say or think. I come on this site and a few others to share My opinion and FACTS. I REALLY don’t care what’s going on with sites i don’t visit.
And by facts I mean 9 months later he + children are STILL IN therapy [paparazzi caught them visiting a therapist separately a few weeks ago] , Pitt doesn’t have joint custody and doesn’t appear to want it. As bap says actions speak louder than words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same narrative as always. Big bad Angie and poor little brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse