Is Angelina Jolie trying to flirt her way into a better divorce agreement?

Earlier this week, we talked about Angelina Jolie’s work on World Refugee Day. Jolie was in Nairobi to meet with rape survivors and UN peacekeepers. She made a speech and good work was done by all. The only criticism people had was A) her ensemble was completely tragic and B) in some photos, Jolie looked positively Kidman-esque. For the record, that’s why I chose those particular photos! I looked at them and thought “she looks… odd.” But in other photos, she looked like herself, so I have no idea. It wouldn’t surprise me if Jolie has gotten some Divorce Botox, but then again, I’ve thought she’s played around with Botox in the past.

It’s also possible that newly-single Angelina is feeling herself a little bit? Maybe. According to Life & Style, she’s maybe trying to flirt her way into a generous divorce deal with Brad.

Nine months after their nasty split in September 2016, Brad Pitt is actually thinking of getting back together with estranged wife Angelina Jolie. Life & Style has exclusively learned that the couple’s divorce settlement talks are on hold while they try to privately hash out where their six children are going to live. Brad thinks this time spent alone could create sparks between them again.

“She has invited Brad over to her new Los Feliz mansion, which is close to his house,” the insider shares. “Part of him hopes they can resume their lives together there and have a new beginning.”

But friends worry that the 53-year-old is being scammed. “Brad has blinders on when it comes to Angie,” the insider reveals. “His friends are very concerned that she is using him to get the divorce agreement changed, and once he realizes that, it could send him spinning.”

Ever since Angelina’s divorce filing, I’ve wondered if there is any chance whatsoever that Brangelina could happen again. I don’t think Angelina is up for it – but is Brad? Does he secretly hope to Garner-Affleck this thing until he and Jolie are basically back together? I honestly think both Brad and Angelina are manipulative enough to think that they could bang their way into a favorable divorce negotiation. Man, that sounds like a good premise for a movie, right? Mr. and Mrs. Smith: The Divorce Negotiation, with guns and sex.

101 Responses to “Is Angelina Jolie trying to flirt her way into a better divorce agreement?”

  1. Day After Tomorrow says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Pictures or it didn’t happen. LIke she needs more money or like he can’t afford to give more up.

    Reply
  2. amy says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Just another made-up story about Brad and Angelina, the tabloids are desperate since the divorce case is sealed.

    Reply
  3. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Ooo, I usually think she’s stunning. This isn’t good. This is Courtney Cox territory.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I doubt it.

    Reply
    • doofus says:
      June 23, 2017 at 10:33 am

      hahaha…that was my reaction, too. but the headline gave me a chuckle.

      I don’t think Jolie is up for a reunion. I think she tried and tried to get Pitt to clean up, over the course of a couple years, and the plane incident was the breaking point. I fully believe that Pitt would get back with her in a heartbeat, esp considering how we heard he was “blindsided” after she filed. I think that, because he had been able to “get away” with drunken behavior for a long time without really losing anything that he’d be able to continue that way ad infinitum.

      I don’t claim to know Jolie and her way of thinking like some superfans do, but I do agree with a lot of them that, when she’s done, SHE. IS. DONE. she’s very deliberate in her actions and behaviors so I think she had taken her time to make the decision to break, and will stick to it.

      but hey, I didn’t think they’d ever split up, and that happened…so what do I know?…

      Reply
  5. Clare says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Wow, that old trope where the woman is conniving and uses her sexuality to seduce/manipulate a man, and the man is stupid enough to fall for it.

    Reply
  6. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:14 am

    What adisgusting premise. Team Brad desperately trying to tarnish Jolie’s humanitarian headlines from these past few days with this drivel because a wealthy, competent, self-aware female has to use her body in divorce proceedings because womanly wiles. So gross and transparent.

    Reply
  7. bap says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:15 am

    They create Rumors to try to nullify Angelina’s accomplishments because They know She is Force to be Reckon with.

    Reply
  8. bap says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Angelina Spirit will Never be Broken!

    Reply
  9. Narak says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:21 am

    As a woman it seems that no matter how accomplished you are, what really matters is how you look. So frustrating!!!

    Reply
  10. vanna says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I think she put on some much needed pounds (like 4 to 6) and it shows in her face. I don’t see fillers. I dont doubt that she is on botox though.

    Reply
  11. smcollins says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:23 am

    What a bunch of b.s. But then again this is coming from L&S so that’s kind of a given, isn’t it?

    Reply
  12. YepIsaidit says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Nah, the Brad loving tabloids need an excuse for why the marriage/divorce isn’t over yet. They don’t want to tell the readers it’s because Pitt is not done with whatever therapy and steps he needs to take to get whatever custody he wants. 9 months later and Pitt & children are still in therapy, but he is innocent – yeah right. LoL

    Pitt is currently traipsing around Europe with some woman btw. 😂 So much for putting his kids first. Like Bap says – actions speak louder than words

    Reply
  13. stinky says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:32 am

    such a blatant non-story! what did I even just read? geezus.

    Reply
  14. Adorable says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I just find it odd that once a celebrity looks “different”,it’s oh she’s had Botox,this,that or the other..why can’t someone have been photographed in a bad angle,bad make-up,or perhaps age or weight,or even getting/or lacking a good-nights sleep being a factor..it’s immediately surgery..Sure their famous but it’s just odd expecting celebrities too always be perfect🤔

    Reply
  15. mogul says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:42 am

    I definitely think that they will get back together, of course not right now but in six years at least. They will get back together, there’s no one else out there that’s more compatible to fulfill their needs or their equal. I could see Brad hook up with a not famous woman to try something new or a younger actress with some celeb status, but both situation wouldn’t work out for him. One side, his to vain to be with a nobody and the other side he wouldn’t want more kids. Just vibe that I’m getting from him.

    Angelina, would have hard time finding a man with the status and the patience to accept being a stepfather to her six children. She’s a very involved mother and her kids will be major factor in any future relationship that she would’ve. It’s hard to love someone else’s children, especially when they’re already reaching puberty and she will need to find a wealthy man to truly be equal. She will start feeling lonely when her oldests will leave the nest and she will bond with their father about their kids childhood memories.

    So yes, I see them getting back together one day.

    Reply
  16. Keely says:
    June 23, 2017 at 11:04 am

    This is such obvious bs, so lies and stuff has exclusive details that only they have about private negotiations that no one else knows about. The same tabloids that until recently had no idea where Angelina and the kids were actually living or where in fact they currently are…but they have details about the divorce negotiations- yes sure. Also because Angelina needs Brad’s money and like someone above said the woman uses her sexuality trope is so overdone and old- they should try something else. These tabloids all of them, people mag, E news, and these lower tier ones have been fabricating tall tales for months – they know nothing, nada zilch…it’s sad that some people will buy this nonsense. The people that write this stuff should be ashamed.

    I don’t for a single second believe they’re getting back together EVER. I think Angelina was done when she filed those papers and I think Brad has finally moved on too, and I don’t see either of them going back. Sorry I have no sense of humour when it comes to this story anymore. Most of the articles/ comments that have been out there have been beyond vile & disgusting , and that includes some of us projecting on here.

    Reply
  17. Anna says:
    June 23, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I see some changes to her appearance which I believe are, in part, due to a bit of weight gain and possibly a much needed decompress period…e.g., things got bad for their relationship for a long period and the end of that brought peace. Also – I think that By the Sea movie caused some real damage to her acting/directing career which must have been tough. As for them as a DIVORCING couple…things must be going well for her to move not 2 miles, but 1 mile from the Pitt compound. I know this not because I am a star stalker, but I AM a real estate stalker. LOL. I google mapped it and they now live 1.1 miles apart which is a very good sign for co-parenting NOT RECONCILIATION which is HIGHLY DOUBTFUL to say the least.

    Reply
  18. Roled says:
    June 23, 2017 at 11:50 am

    I think what she did was despicable, and I think Brad would be a fool to get back with her.
    While he did have issues, so does she. She seems to have rage and mental issues. They way she turned on him so quickly speaks volumes of what kind of woman she is.
    She will have a very hard time finding another man not because she has 6 kids, but because of her past history with how she treats her men. She played very dirty in this divorce and tried hard to smear Brad Pitt has a bad man.
    What man would want a woman like her? She also isn’t extract pretty anymore either. She looks so thin and gaunt now. Like a zombie almost.

    Reply
  19. Sage says:
    June 23, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Funny article. The tabs always make Brad out to be some dumb neanderthal and Angelina some conniving seductress… And they’re not getting back together it’s as clear as the day. Their actions since September show that the relationship is dead and buried. People holding onto hope are like the aniston fans that waited 12 years for their karma LOL, weird.

    Brad has a couple movies he’s preparing to film. He’s looking healthy and happy. His kids live close by and he can see them when he wants. I don’t even think he is trying to get 50-50 custody and is ok with jolie being the primary parent. I can’t see Brad taking care of 6 kids on his own. Lol. I think he bought her out of mirival too.

    Reply
    • Paige says:
      June 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      He didn’t buy her out. An article released about their wine said they are keeping Miraval for the kids. They, not Brad alone. Both of their names are on newest bottle. I would love to know why he has so many films lined up when he said working too much affected his relationship with the kids. Maybe he should have taken some time off when he gets joint custody.

      He will have them 50 percent of the time and it won’t be a walk in the ball park. We’ve seen Angelina handling all six kids when they were together. Yes they have nannies but my point is we’ve never seen Brad handling all six kids without Angelina.

      Reply
  20. HoustonGrl says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    It’s strange how you can be so concerned and aware about the real problems in the world and simultaneously pump your face full of fillers.

    Reply
  21. GoOnGirl says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    YepIsaidIt and bap: I do like the thoughts you always express and yes, I do not ever see them getting back together. Although someone should tell other posters at other gossip sites about Pitt not wanting other children. According to some, he’s already married to a younger woman and the younger woman will and does want children. Perhaps someone should let him know And i, for one, am ready for Angie to soar higher than ever on her own terms and in her own way. Without Pitt.

    Reply
    • YepIsaidiit says:
      June 23, 2017 at 12:46 pm

      Dude, honestly who cares what his fans on other sites say or think. I come on this site and a few others to share My opinion and FACTS. I REALLY don’t care what’s going on with sites i don’t visit.

      And by facts I mean 9 months later he + children are STILL IN therapy [paparazzi caught them visiting a therapist separately a few weeks ago] , Pitt doesn’t have joint custody and doesn’t appear to want it. As bap says actions speak louder than words.

      Reply
  22. Alessana says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Same narrative as always. Big bad Angie and poor little brad.

    Reply

