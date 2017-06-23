Is Angelina Jolie trying to flirt her way into a better divorce agreement?

Earlier this week, we talked about Angelina Jolie’s work on World Refugee Day. Jolie was in Nairobi to meet with rape survivors and UN peacekeepers. She made a speech and good work was done by all. The only criticism people had was A) her ensemble was completely tragic and B) in some photos, Jolie looked positively Kidman-esque. For the record, that’s why I chose those particular photos! I looked at them and thought “she looks… odd.” But in other photos, she looked like herself, so I have no idea. It wouldn’t surprise me if Jolie has gotten some Divorce Botox, but then again, I’ve thought she’s played around with Botox in the past.

It’s also possible that newly-single Angelina is feeling herself a little bit? Maybe. According to Life & Style, she’s maybe trying to flirt her way into a generous divorce deal with Brad.

Nine months after their nasty split in September 2016, Brad Pitt is actually thinking of getting back together with estranged wife Angelina Jolie. Life & Style has exclusively learned that the couple’s divorce settlement talks are on hold while they try to privately hash out where their six children are going to live. Brad thinks this time spent alone could create sparks between them again. “She has invited Brad over to her new Los Feliz mansion, which is close to his house,” the insider shares. “Part of him hopes they can resume their lives together there and have a new beginning.” But friends worry that the 53-year-old is being scammed. “Brad has blinders on when it comes to Angie,” the insider reveals. “His friends are very concerned that she is using him to get the divorce agreement changed, and once he realizes that, it could send him spinning.”

[From Life & Style]

Ever since Angelina’s divorce filing, I’ve wondered if there is any chance whatsoever that Brangelina could happen again. I don’t think Angelina is up for it – but is Brad? Does he secretly hope to Garner-Affleck this thing until he and Jolie are basically back together? I honestly think both Brad and Angelina are manipulative enough to think that they could bang their way into a favorable divorce negotiation. Man, that sounds like a good premise for a movie, right? Mr. and Mrs. Smith: The Divorce Negotiation, with guns and sex.