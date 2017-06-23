Donald Trump’s ‘Fox & Friends’ interview was a hilarious & terrifying mess

I’m not trying to oversell this or anything, but Donald Trump and Melania did a pre-taped interview with Fox News and it is one of the funniest things I’ve watched this week. Keep in mind, this was supposed to be a friendly interview with a cable news network devoted to glorifying all things Bigly. And the Biglies managed to f-ck it up. Because of course they did. To be fair, Melania didn’t do anything wrong, really. She’s just there to sound like a trophy wife/true believer in Deplorablism. But Emperor Bigly? In between threatening independent counsel Robert Mueller and stroking his own ego, Bigly manages to admit that those tweets about the “tapes” were intended to intimidate James Comey.
Some quotes:
On Robert Mueller: “Robert Mueller is an honorable man and hopefully he’ll come up with an honorable conclusion,” Trump said, though he noted that Mueller and Comey were “very, very good friends” and also criticized the makeup of Mueller’s growing team of attorneys involved in the investigation. “I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters, some of them worked for Hillary Clinton. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous if you want to know the truth.”
On obstruction: “Look, there has been no obstruction. There has been no collusion. There has been leaking by Comey, but there’s been no collusion, no obstruction, and virtually everybody agrees to that.”
Why he threatened Comey about the tapes: “When he found out that there may be tapes out there…I think his story may have changed. I mean you’ll have to take a look at that because then he has to tell what actually happened at the events And my story didn’t change — my story was always a straight story, my story always was the truth. But you’ll have to determine for yourself whether or not his story changed, but I did not tape.” He added: “[The suggestion] wasn’t very stupid. He did admit that what I said was right and, if you look further back before he heard about that, maybe he wasn’t admitting that.”
What he’s done: “I’ve done in five months what other people haven’t done in years.”
On Democrats: “They are, right now, obstructionists. All they wanna do is obstruct. I think they’d do much better as a party if they tried to get along with us. I think the American public is tired of obstructionists. Boy, would the people love to see the two parties getting together and coming up with the perfect health care plan.”
No, really, he actually said this stuff out loud. The funniest part was in the middle of his diatribe about Comey and how Trump tweet-lied as a way to influence Comey’s testimony (which is the definition of witness intimidation or obstruction), the Fox News reporter Ainsley Earhardt told Trump that “was a smart way to make sure [Comey] stayed honest during those hearings.” Trump’s reply? “It wasn’t very stupid, I can tell you that.” NO REALLY. HE SAID THAT. Whenever you feel like banging your head against the wall over the cruelty and insanity of this administration, please just remember that Trump is possibly the most self-defeating (as he’s trying to self-aggrandize) man who has ever held public office.
Screencaps from Fox & Friends.
He’s a horror.
How Hillary lost to this monster?!
Russia. He’s the fake president.
What amazes me is not how self-defeating he is, but how little that matters to Republicans or his supporters. Every time I see a story like this, my first thought is — it won’t make a difference. And it never does.
Exactly, it doesn’t matter at all to his supporters. As long as he’s trying to dismantle everything Obama did they are all for it. I don’t even think they listen/watch/read anything he actually says.
Exactly! I almost unfriended yet another white woman on Facebook because she recently posted to mention her unwavering support of Trump. I just can’t stand their ignorance.
Right?! He could shoot someone in front of news crews and it would be like “Oh that CNN is the worst, biased” and “thank god it wasn’t Hilary!” It’s mind blowing.
I keep reposting this tweet by Max Temkin, because just when you think it can’t get any worse…
“Trump’s never gonna get out of this one – they got ‘em.” –me, every day for the last year.
Best description (also: “He’s a monster” but I like horror better).
“I’ve done in five months what other people haven’t done in years.” He is right about that one. It took others years to spread so much hate. So, yay for Trump for being right once in his life. Now he can go with Cosby.
He is right – he’s done a lot in 5 months that others haven’t done in years. He’s made hatred, racism, sexual assault, sexism, hate crimes, nooses all over Washington D.C., and complete contempt for the poor all totally normalized and acceptable in his short tenure. Congrats, you unbelievable asshole!
Unfortunately, I think he’s also made the USA the laughing stock of the world.
Hitler was a busy man as well, js.
Sssshh, don’t tell Trump. Don’t give him any ideas.
Please, please, please let me wake up from this nightmare. The stress of having a truly unhinged psycho running this country is taking a massive toll on me.
Me too. My stomach is shot to hell.
Same here. I live in Europe. This whole world situation is terrifying I can’t believe there’s nothing anyone can do.
I’ve taken a news break this week and it’s been the best thing. I was getting horrible anxiety. I feel like there’s nothing we can do right now-I can’t watch or listen.
It’s just a daily struggle to accept that someone so blatantly stupid and horrible has been elected president. I mean BLATANTLY stupid. It’s actually really frightening when it sinks in.
That part is certainly hard to accept, but harder for me is to see the sheeple that continue to support him.
Posted on my FB yesterday the story from Politico about him admitting to not taping Comey. One of my friends said it was okay because the police lie all the time when talking to suspects. Told her, apple and oranges. Not even close.
SMDH…there is no behavior from this man that Cult 45 will not excuse.
For the first 100 days, every day that he told yet another insane lie, every day that he reversed an EO put into place to protect American lives, every day that he embarrassed our country by insulting our allies, every day that a new piece of the Russian collusion puzzle came out; I clung to the hope that *this* would be the thing that finally turns his supporters but NOPE.
I’ve finally accepted that nothing will sway them and they are all a lost cause.
“Cult 45″—brilliant!
@swak: “the police lie all the time” from the same people who excuse EVERYthing the police do and shout “All lives matter!” The hypocrisy from these people is astounding.
Are you absolutely positive this isn’t an SNL cold open?
““I’ve done in five months what other people haven’t done in years.”
if by that you mean, lie, cheat, violate the constitution and commit treason, then I agree.
He got the lowest approval rating the fastest. Maybe he was talking about that?
My thoughts exactly. The sensitive Intel shared with nonallies. The staff shuffling. The numerous political missteps. And every time he opens his mouth he’s telling us how stupid he is. Which… for some presidents took years because they had staff covering for them.
He’s also wasted more money, golfed, offended the world, and caused more panic than any president ever did. And he did all that in just 5 months. What the hell is he bragging about?!
Is he still claiming to be trying to “unify” us?! Just wondering if that is still one of his lies or if they just admit to not giving a sh7t about most of the people in this country. I don’t remember any other politician doing a victory lap about other wins & rubbing it in like this to his consituents. Any. Ever. Let alone the president of the entire country. WTF. He is only working for himself & a few cronies & don’t let us forget that when he goes down. This adds gas to the fire that burns for my hatred of the entire party.
The tides will turn- they will. Damn, I am looking forward to that day.
His repetitive, babbling, ignorant orange face never makes sense. It’s like he couldn’t even get it right by accident. Yeah he’s done plenty of things in 5 months…and I hope he pays for it for 5 to 10 years in a jail cell where he finally learn to read.
He never ever makes sense. Nonstop contradictions and word salad. They should have thrown his orange ass into jail years ago. Lock him up, throw away the key
Yes Sir, Loser-in-Chief, no other president had approval ratings in the toilet after five months.
http://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/data/100days_approval.php
Woosh! Flushed right down his golden toilet
Wow that disapproval rating is really high. Thanks for the link. I didn’t know that it compared so poorly to other presidents. I focus on the approval rating, I guess. How can 41% of your country approve of this joker? That’s just way too high. Then again, I read the other day that Nixon (?) said the Rs would never get less than 35% of the vote. Trump’s only 6% away from that. I also read that while 85% of Rs still support trump, the number who strongly support him has dropped by 10%. Something encouraging.
She’s ” probably never heard of the term unmasking”..? 🙄
Well it is Fox News…
“I think the American public is tired of obstructionists.” Isn’t that what happened the last 8 years when Obama was president? And the hits on Donald just keep coming (from himself no less).
Yeah their circular accusations are amazing. So we’re just pretending that there was never years of attempted cross party cooperation with zero reciprocation, and we’re now going in the direction of being “hurt” that people don’t want to “work together” with those same people. And that’s on top of ignoring the fact that their version of cooperation is just following whatever batsh!t thing they want with zero question…. Got it.
Melanias body language is something else. He spends her portion of the interview glancing at her when she speaks which in fairness is what you expect. You look at the person speaking. She spends the rest of the interview staring blankly at the interviewer never ever once glancing at her husband or even so much as nodding in agreement. I think he did something to her. Something bad and for whatever reason she chooses to stick around as the distant spouse never filing for divorce.
Yes, and she only smiled when she was talking = delivering her lines.
Blows my mind that people are still clinging to some fantasy that this bloviating moron is smart.
I know right?! There are very successful and I thought intelligent people that love this guy. It’s, it’s ………..I have no words.
He is not smart. Not even street-smart. It looks like he never read a book.
And the interview followed a script, for him and for her. And he looks medicated.
Melania’s feet hurt.
Is there a double-entendre thing about her feet ?
I’m just going to continue this is a nightmare. I’ll wake up soon.
How did this clown win against Hillary? Then again I see dozens of “Make America Great Again” hats and “Hillary for prison” shirts in my state.
I want to scream at them
Is this the easiest case that Robert Mueller ever investigated? If not, I really want to know what was. Do they still make America’s Dumbest Criminals?
OMG! He is so fucking enraging. Hillary, the Clintons, Obama. Move on damn it. When will him and his stupid supporters realize that the ACA was created by the Republican Mitt Romney? Romneycare.
This is so nit-picky, with everything else awful about him, but how can he be president and say the word “wanna”? I would say that He sounds like a preschooler at my daycare, but not even my kids are a stupid as this man.
Looks like he watched the Untouchables too many times. That’s his Capone imitation. I hope he ends up in the pokey for tax evasion. Just like Capone.
He has the intelligence, common sense, and vocabulary of a 4 year old. Wanna, covfefe,bigly,yuge, and not being able to pronounce China correctly (Gyina)
“It’s a joke…it’s really…it’s a joke” – Nigel Tufnel.
He looks like a balled up bag of garbage. He sounds like hot shit on fire.
Fuck him and all his people.
Also- why is he always swaying back and forth and to and fro?
Ha! He reminds me of an inflatable clown punching bag.
lol. Perfect! This swaying , fat, ugly, orange faced jerk definitely reminds me of an inflatable clown punching bag. I’d enjoy punching him all day
Ugh, yep in 5 months he’s destroyed our infrastructure created by presidents from all parties in the past. Another bowl of ice cream and a giant piece of cake for you, you orange diabetic a##hole. I hope scientists are right that he will keel over from eating rich foods.
And for the last time, how can Dems be obstructionists if they are in the minority and have no teeth? It boogles the mind!
On another note, 2 watchdog groups filed a lawsuit against him for hiding/documentation during his presidency. That includes deleted tweets.
When asked if President Trump should step down as president due to his Friendship with Vladimir Putin, Robert Mueller replied, We’re going to see.
He has indeed done more in five months than others have done in years. He has managed to insult and alienate countries who were our friends and allies. No argument there. He has embarrassed America in a hundred ways, not the least of which was shoving his ass through a group of dignitaries and pushing aside a Prime Minister, so he could be in front for a stupid picture. He has no manners or social skills at all, and I’m beginning to think he’s feral. Yep. He should be damn proud of himself.
Of course Mueller had to hire Clinton supporters; Republicans are complete morons.
I just watched his recent speech in Iowa and now this interview and wow. I started to wonder if he is not terminally ill with a brain cancer. The only thing that can possible make sense in explaining all the huge pile of c*ap he says all time is to have a massive tumor overtaking his common sense.
Naw…he jsut wants affirmation from his adoring cult. Since he isn’t getting any positive feed back from media and general public he does these crazy rallies to affirm his horrible Presidency. He riles them up by saying crazy things because he is underlying fan base is “crazy”. He isn’t crazy, he is a horrible President and a man with zero integrity, morals and a coward on top of it.
Watched CNN this morning and flat out called it a state news interview. Perfect description. Fox is nothing more than state news for the Republican party. A traitorous news network for a traitorous lying President.
So how can all those people keep claiming that there is no evidence of obstruction, when once again, Trump openly admits that he tweeted about tapes because he was trying to intimidate Comey?
