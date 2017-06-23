Donald Trump’s ‘Fox & Friends’ interview was a hilarious & terrifying mess

I’m not trying to oversell this or anything, but Donald Trump and Melania did a pre-taped interview with Fox News and it is one of the funniest things I’ve watched this week. Keep in mind, this was supposed to be a friendly interview with a cable news network devoted to glorifying all things Bigly. And the Biglies managed to f-ck it up. Because of course they did. To be fair, Melania didn’t do anything wrong, really. She’s just there to sound like a trophy wife/true believer in Deplorablism. But Emperor Bigly? In between threatening independent counsel Robert Mueller and stroking his own ego, Bigly manages to admit that those tweets about the “tapes” were intended to intimidate James Comey.

Some quotes:

On Robert Mueller: “Robert Mueller is an honorable man and hopefully he’ll come up with an honorable conclusion,” Trump said, though he noted that Mueller and Comey were “very, very good friends” and also criticized the makeup of Mueller’s growing team of attorneys involved in the investigation. “I can say that the people that have been hired are all Hillary Clinton supporters, some of them worked for Hillary Clinton. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous if you want to know the truth.”

On obstruction: “Look, there has been no obstruction. There has been no collusion. There has been leaking by Comey, but there’s been no collusion, no obstruction, and virtually everybody agrees to that.”

Why he threatened Comey about the tapes: “When he found out that there may be tapes out there…I think his story may have changed. I mean you’ll have to take a look at that because then he has to tell what actually happened at the events And my story didn’t change — my story was always a straight story, my story always was the truth. But you’ll have to determine for yourself whether or not his story changed, but I did not tape.” He added: “[The suggestion] wasn’t very stupid. He did admit that what I said was right and, if you look further back before he heard about that, maybe he wasn’t admitting that.”

What he’s done: “I’ve done in five months what other people haven’t done in years.”

On Democrats: “They are, right now, obstructionists. All they wanna do is obstruct. I think they’d do much better as a party if they tried to get along with us. I think the American public is tired of obstructionists. Boy, would the people love to see the two parties getting together and coming up with the perfect health care plan.”