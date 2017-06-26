Is Prince Harry having an engagement ring made from his mom’s bracelet?

The wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

It’s actually been a full month since we’ve talked about Meghan Markle. To be fair, she’s been working and keeping a lower profile in general. She did make an appearance at a film/TV festival in Texas to promote her show, Suits, but other than that, there has been little gossip about her and her relationship with Prince Harry. I’m not even sure that Harry and Meghan have seen each other since Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception in May. I’ve actually been wondering if Harry and Meghan aren’t going through some kind of rough spot, just because Harry looked so sad and post-breakup-y at Trooping the Colour, and because he jetted off to Malawi without Meghan. Maybe this is Harry’s way of easing expectations about an imminent engagement. Or maybe he just wants to throw us off the scent so it will be a surprise when he does propose? According to the Daily Star, Harry has already commissioned a jewelry to make an engagement ring for Meghan:

Prince Harry will give Meghan Markle an engagement ring made from his beloved mum’s old bracelet. A royal source told the Daily Star Sunday the huge emerald ring is “flashy but not ostentatious.” Our mole claimed the piece was commissioned from royal jeweller Harry Collins. And it will take the form of a cushion set on a platinum ring.

It will cost around £100,000 to make, but its link to his mother Princess Diana’s tasteful gem collection means it will be instantly priceless.

When the Daily Star Sunday contacted Mr Collins’ shop in posh Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, an employee laughed when asked about the ring. But they did not deny they were in charge of its design.

Since William gave Kate the famous sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring that belonged to Diana, there are limited choices for Harry if he wants to use something from Diana for an engagement ring. Most of Diana’s jewelry – or the jewelry she famously wore – were pieces from the royal collection, on loan from the Queen, and they went back to the royal collection after Diana’s death. Diana had personal pieces though, and I’ve always wondered what happened to those pieces. Diana did wear an emerald suite, but I’m pretty sure it was from the royal collection. Would the Queen give the nod for Harry to alter a bracelet from the royal collection to make into an engagement ring? Eh. That being said, there’s a ring of truth to this, in that I do think Harry will make an effort to tie an engagement ring to something worn by his mother. Also: thoughts on an emerald as an engagement ring? I wouldn’t mind – green might be Meghan’s favorite color or something – except that Kate also famously wears a colored gemstone. It seems copycatty of Harry. What if the sisters-in-law both have colored gemstone engagement rings? The comparisons would be endless and they would be unfair to Meghan.

Meghan Markle spectates from the stands on day ten of the US Open Tennis Championships

Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.

 

137 Responses to “Is Prince Harry having an engagement ring made from his mom’s bracelet?”

  1. JLB says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Emeralds are actually very soft, and not recommended at all for engagement rings, so I really hope he doesn’t go this route if the rumors are true, because it would damage the stone over time.

    Reply
    • marjiscott says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:21 am

      Yes, you are right. My Uncle was a jeweler and this is quite widely known. They can crack very easily, especially on a finger…

      Reply
    • TomatoGirl says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:34 am

      What are the good (strong) stones besides (boring) diamond?

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:57 am

      Historic note. Sarah Ferguson’s original engagement ring was emerald, but she made Andrew return it and design one with a ruby instead. The emerald was flawed and she wanted a ruby to go with her red hair.

      TomatoGirl, I cannot post links. You could do a search for gemstone hardness or the Mohs scale to get a list.

      Reply
    • LAB says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      My engagement ring is an emerald. When my husband designed it with a jeweller, he set it in a bezel so that it would be protected a bit more. The gold around it sits just a bit higher up so that the emerald doesn’t get as much wear and tear. (My husband also said, if it ever broke, not to take it as a sign from the universe, it’s how emeralds are and we could get a new stone put in)

      Reply
    • StartupSpouse says:
      June 26, 2017 at 1:08 pm

      @TomatoGirl Spinel is a largely unknown but absolutely beautiful stone. It’s very similar to corundum (ruby, sapphire, emerald). In fact, I think some of the Crown jewels that people think are rubies are actually red spinel.

      My engagement ring is a Burmese red spinel, which is much rarer than a diamond. I love diamonds, but they aren’t rare (except the really big ones and some color diamonds). Overall, it’s just a marketing scam.

      Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:27 pm

      @JLB – Very true – emeralds are soft and subject to easy chipping and scratching. They make very poor choices for engagement rings and a large one would look more like an enormous cocktail ring than anything else. I can’t imagine that 1) the Star has any inside info at all, since no one connected to Harry if they knew about such a plan, would tell the Star about it, and 2) his family’s collection of jewelry doesn’t include any number of historic rings he could choose from when the day comes. His great-grandmother and grandmother have gorgeous ruby and diamond rings that could easily be reset to look more modern. In fact, if memory serves, the Queen Mother’s original engagement ring was an enormous Kashmir sapphire, which she soon stopped wearing in favor of a pearl with diamonds her husband gave her. But you can’t even get Kashmir sapphires any longer except on the auction market or private collections, because those mines were emptied by the 1930s. The color is staggeringly beautiful. The problem, of course, would be that Kate has a sapphire engagement ring, too. Too bad.

      Reply
    • Lyssa says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      I love Tanzanites. Are they recommended for engagement rings?

      Reply
      • seesittellsit says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:47 pm

        @Lyssa – alas, the lovely Tanzanite is also a weak stone prone to chipping and scratching. If you are going to wear your engagement ring every day, take the kids to the park with it, grocery shop, do dishes, etc., stick with the tough stones: diamond, ruby, sapphire. You could, of course, be really exotic and run with Alexandrite – they are quite tough but also rare in large sizes and the really fine ones that show strong color change from a lakey green to a violet-purple in incandescent light can run $10,000/carat. I saw one once in Tiffany that was 10 carats and had a price tag of $110,000. The salesclerk saw the hunger in my eyes and let me try it on.

        In case anyone missed it, it was jewelry that got me interested in the royals, not the other way around . . .

        I also once tried on a 33.34CT Kashmir sapphire on a plain platinum band at a gem show in Sotheby’s in New York. It was the first time I understood why people killed for fabulous gems. It sold for $750,000. And that was 20 years ago.

      • Yup, Me says:
        June 26, 2017 at 6:15 pm

        Tanzanite is a soft stone, too. When my husband and I were designing my ring I really wanted the lavender blue coloring of a tanzanite. We ended up going with a periwinkle colored sapphire which I adore. It’s got the same tones of tanzanite but the hardness of sapphire.

  2. astrid says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I feel a break up coming

    Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I’m trying not to be colored by Harry’s negative press these days. Such a let down. Sigh.

    That said, I’m on the fence about towing it back to his mother but since she was no ordinary woman it will have value that will make it priceless. I wonder if he hinted at his girlfriend to get an idea of what she’d like???

    Reply
  4. Soprana says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Colored gemstone engagement rings are actually relatively popular nowadays. Most people I know seem to have one,or a combo of diamonds and gemstones. I don’t think it would invite comparison with Kate at all.

    Reply
  5. Linda says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Not going to happen. They are so over.

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I want an opal engamemt ring when the time comes.

    Reply
  7. Idky says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I think they’re done.

    Reply
  8. Merritt says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I saw speculation somewhere about an aquamarine ring that Princess Diana wore post-divorce being a possibility, but I don’t know enough about Diana’s jewelry to know if that was part of her own collection or if it was borrowed.

    Reply
  9. Suze says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:22 am

    No one knows anything, which is 100% as it should be.

    That said I still hold out hope for a Duchess Markle Sparkle. She would be the only bright spot in a sea of irritating Windsors.

    I would hope he wouldn’t do a Diana related ring. Let one relationship be untainted, jewel wise, by the ghost of Diana.

    Reply
  10. KatM says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Something seems off about all of this. I agree that this might be over or not as intense as it once was.

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      Where has Meghan been? Seems like she hasnt been seen with Lazy Harry since she had to sit in a hotel room during a wedding ceremony in a public Church.

      Reply
      • Nessa nessa says:
        June 26, 2017 at 1:36 pm

        Filming doing her job…maybe it’s the feminist in me but why is that never considered? Meghan has a job…Meghan has a job…Meghan has a job. Lol

        My lord that irks me…lol how is that never brought up. That’s where her ass have been working, minding her black/white mixed business. I don’t even care if they together or not….the woman has a career….*side-eye*

      • Nic919 says:
        June 27, 2017 at 12:20 am

        They are filming Suits right now in Toronto so since Meghan has an actual job, that’s where she is at. Unlike lazy Katy, she can’t just make herself available whenever Harry calls. And they were just together at the Pippa wedding so there is no reason to think they broke up.

  11. Citresse says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I’m glad it’s not made from the Fred and Gladys bracelet Charles gave Camilla before marrying Diana.

    Reply
  12. Harla Jodet says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Personally I wouldn’t want any piece of jewelry owned by my late mother-in-law-to-be to be fashioned as my engagement ring. Imo, that piece of jewelry should be about the two people involved and there are other pieces that Meghan could receive after the wedding but please, please keep the engagement ring as a symbol of your love.

    I remember being shocked to see Kate wearing Diana’s exact ring at the engagement press conference. One, who would want a ring from a marriage that was pretty horrible from start to finish, bad juju all around. Secondly, couldn’t William have re-set the stones, perhaps using the sapphire as a pendent and using the diamonds as the ring? Lastly, it just seems to be that William just didn’t want to spend a dime or a thought on the most important ring Kate would ever receive, not a great way to start a marriage imho.

    Reply
    • spidey says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:08 am

      Me too, I though William was crass to give her his mother’s engagement ring in the circumstances.

      Reply
    • Merritt says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:15 am

      The Queen’s ring was made using diamonds from jewelry originally owned by Prince Philip’s mother.

      Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:57 pm

      +1
      Especially from this late mother in law – Di. 20 years later and the mess still goes on embarrassing the POW RF. The middletons wouldn’t stop turning into something else, if Harry and Meghan went with HM treasures – something different from waity.

      Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      +10000 Harla Jodet

      Reply
    • Margaret says:
      June 26, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      Totally agree with you. I’ve always thought ill of William for doing that. I think it was insulting to Kate. To me it demonstrated he thought she wasn’t worth giving any original thought to or worth spending money on. An engagement ring should be one that is associated with the engaged couple and the life they are embarking upon together, not with the man’s deceased mother who had a horrible marriage for most of its duration and who died young in tragic circumstances. Not so bad I suppose if a jewel is taken from a piece of jewellery that was special to the late mother, and a new ring fashioned using it, but this was just Diana’s old ring given a bit of a clean. I could definitely understand William giving the ring to Kate to be worn as a dress ring, but not as her engagement ring. When I see Kate wearing William’s mother’s engagement ring, I feel he has some sort of creepy Oedipal thing going on.

      I hope Harry gives his fiancee a new ring, but I fear he will follow his brother’s lead and give her something of his mother’s.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        June 27, 2017 at 12:22 am

        I think it shows just what William thinks of Kate. She isn’t worth anything extra or special, but an obvious cliche. That ring is a bad omen for more than one reason. If Harry makes any effort for a ring, regardless of where the jewels come from, it already shows he is willing to put more thought into the ring and the relationship.

    • Ange says:
      June 26, 2017 at 8:49 pm

      Eh, it only has meaning if you give it meaning. Maybe Kate just loved the ring and didn’t care?

      Signed: the woman who used the engagement ring her partner gave his ex to make a new and better ring for herself.

      Reply
  13. scottiegal says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Fergie’s ring was a ruby and diamonds. Queen Elizabeth’s has a sapphire. I think Countess Sofie’s may have one as well. Several of the Scandinavian royals have colored gemstones in their engagement rings. You can go to the Royal Order of Satorial Splendor to see them.
    I’ve always thought he might dip into the Queen Mother’s collection for a ring. She had a lot of jewels and I think she left a lot to her great -grand children.

    Reply
  14. PettyRiperton says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:44 am

    Speculating about a make believe ring he will never give to Meghan until the break up announcement and he’s on to his next blonde bimbo.

    Reply
  15. TXgal says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Oh no! What do you guys think? Just because they haven’t seen each other could mean it’s over?

    Was she suppose to accompany him to Africa?? Mmmm….. I thought I read something about Harry wanting to show her his charity??

    What could have happened in that short amount of time since pippa’s wedding??

    Someone help a sister out! I need info.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:57 am

      no one knows anything

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:57 am

      I think it’s weird she is not on the Africa trip. I think they’re dunzo.

      Reply
      • Nessa nessa says:
        June 26, 2017 at 11:56 am

        She got a job that consist of her filming well into 4am each day she film that she is doing now. And you find it weird she didn’t put that on pause again so she can play with elephants with a bearded redhead? Bruh….

        I see now how they got away with being a couple under the radar when they did. Lol and no shade I’m lost on what she gains with being with this dude. She have been under the radar when she would be promoting. She can’t travel like she had, she can’t speak up without it hurting the brand of a family she isn’t even married into, she got her own money…millions in fact that she earned…and PH for all his traits…is a dumbass. I just….

      • Suze says:
        June 26, 2017 at 1:59 pm

        The woman is AT HER JOB

    • Skylark says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:16 am

      There’s absolutely nothing to suggest they’ve broken up – far as I can see, it’s just wishful thinking on the part of those who don’t like her and/or see her as ‘unsuitable’. Him being in Africa without her means diddly squat.

      FWIW, I think they’ll be engaged by the end of summer, if not before.

      But I do hope, for Meghan’s sake, the Harry she knows in private is a better, more mature, more humble Harry than the stupidly misguided and entitled one he’s revealed himself to be over the past week.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        June 26, 2017 at 12:54 pm

        We shall see. No one knows anything. You are speculating, too.
        And if anything, I think the poorly educated, rich, spoiled, entitled Harry isnt suitable for the beautiful, intelligent, hard working Meghan. Not the other way at all.

      • Skylark says:
        June 26, 2017 at 1:16 pm

        “And if anything…” “Not the other way at all.”? Reading comprehension fail! Let’s recap; this is what I said:

        “But I do hope, for Meghan’s sake, the Harry she knows in private is a better, more mature, more humble Harry than the stupidly misguided and entitled one he’s revealed himself to be over the past week.”

        Surely the above tells you that I think HE’S the one who’s going to be elevated by this relationship! If she sticks around, that is, and thinks he’s worth the effort.

        We are agreeing that he will be the lucky one. :)

    • Merritt says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:19 am

      No one actually knows. Her show is currently filming in Canada, so presumably she needs to be there to film her scenes or risk being in breech of her contract.

      I find it really interesting that many of the same people who slammed Kate for years because she didn’t seem to have much of a life outside of Prince William, are now complaining that Meghan isn’t dropping everything to be with Harry. Maybe they broke up but maybe she just has work to do.

      Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      June 26, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      +1.

      They were seeing each other it seem, all along and we didn’t know for months. Meghan seem comfortable at KP a few weeks, after the public found out – and that must have taken some time for her to be visiting/staying for her to gain easy access/walking under cover, through the gates. Security has also changed.

      Prince Harry will be more discreet visiting, as had taken place months before the media -public caught on. Good on both.

      Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      TXgal – from what I read, Meghan is working on her show therefore she can’t travel. And from what I could see on the organization’s website, Harry the Innocent’s soul charity Sentebale addresses HIV issues in Lesotho and Botswana. Had he flown her in to show her his charity, there would be questions about the funding of the trip.

      On another note, she is the face of another charity – Worldvision (maybe another one too, I don’t know). But from what I know about charities, there is fierce competition regarding the funding they apply to get, and they work hard to get public figures representing their causes to raise awareness and help attract donors. So I believe that Meghan, with an ongoing contract with a charity or another, will not be seen visiting Sentebale or another one for that matter. Time will tell. Invictus Games are approaching.

      Reply
  16. frisbee says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:04 am

    This story originated in The Star, a British tabloid even more unreliable than The Sun and The Daily Mail so I’d be disinclined to believe it without the engagement pictures. Is KP really going to give such information out to The Star? Would KP leak information like this to invoke Diana’s memory and deflect from Harry’s recent interview? Possibly. The timing seems a bit suspect, Harry puts his foot in his mouth, commentators react (Max Hastings isn’t the only one in the UK) and then up pops this story about Meghan after a whole month of radio silence ….mmmmm

    Reply
  17. Nessa nessa says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:27 am

    They may have broken up. But we have to remember something very important….SHE HAS A JOB!!!!

    She is working….filming like right now…like this exact moment. She is working, she is working, she is working. She has a job that she already took time off of to go being a plus one for a wedding reception. A reception…time off that likely pushed back on going production to a show that is preparing for a new season soon. She is working…she can’t exactly drop everything to be by that redhead’s side. And when news 1st broke, filming for suits was slowing down & they were wrapping up season 6. So yeah we saw them more frequently & yet not since we can count on one hand how often we saw them together since.

    And the rumored trip to Africa was supposedly to happen in October….

    But if they still together…cool but I’ll be shocked they could make it work. And it’s only been a month…lol

    Reply
    • Pumpkin Pie says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      If they can make it work as in their relationship now or getting married? I would be surprised if they could make a marriage work on the long term because royal life has privileges but also many limitations. IICR Chelsy Davey didn’t want to marry Harry the Innocent because of those limitations and rigidity. I don’t see how an independent woman with as many interests as Meghan could thrive in a royal marriage, or maybe she could as far as “external relations” go, she is used to be in front of the camera, she’s doing interviews, promotion work. She has discipline. So yes, in theory, there is a chance.

      Reply
      • Nessa nessa says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:05 pm

        Apparently she is or got a flight to London. Could be work related like last year, the DAVE tv stuff…..

        Anyway that’s the thing that give me pause…what would she get out of being with him? It’s so restrictive and her life have already been put on hold & changed & not exactly good. Yes she got more attention but she isn’t gaining from it. She doesn’t interact on social media like before, promo as much which is apart of her job, & she doesn’t travel like before. And she got money…She have an international relations degree & experience with working & conversing with diplomates (her time at the US Embassy). And she knows how to answer tricky political questions (Larry King interview).

        I guess my point is what would her “voice” be? Where could she feel comfortable to fit in? And in a country she does live in? I mean I know foreigners used to marry into the family in the past but still…it’s a lot SHE is giving up….just to be a mascot with a possible husband who is still unsure of what his own voice is.

      • Pumpkin Pie says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:29 pm

        I agree with everything you say.
        IMO there was a “fairy-tale” phase when they began their relationship but then reality kicked-in for her.

      • Nessa nessa says:
        June 26, 2017 at 6:44 pm

        That’s why I’m on the fence of any engagement talk. They haven’t been together that long & I think it’s something she will need to slowly get used to. Something to think about…..I think they are dating & that’s about as deep as it goes. See if they last a few years. No need to rush but that’s just me.

  18. Wren says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    I, too, think they have cooled or broken up.

    Regarding the ring, I always found it tacky and creepy that William gave Kate the exact ring his mom got, given that Diana’s marriage was so unhappy and the specter of his mom will always be hanging over them.

    I feel the same about Harry. Bringing the specter of his dead mom into their marriage is just creepy, and people will always talk about how it was DIana’s bracelet. He has enough money to go buy her a new ring, without the Diana taint.

    IF they wind up marrying at all.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      I always thought that too! It’s not like Diana died and was still married to Charles. I would not want that exact same ring as my engagement ring–bad karma. It’s not like the RF has a shortage of available jewels.

      Reply
      • Citresse says:
        June 26, 2017 at 12:47 pm

        But didn’t Diana occasionally wear the ring after the divorce? I know she wore it often, after the separation.

      • suze says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:07 pm

        The odd thing is, that if Diana’s account is to be believed (and who knows if it is, it was in Morton’s book along with assorted other embellishments), there wasn’t much sentiment around choosing the ring. She “grabbed it” off a tray of rings because it was the largest.

        I don’t think she wore it after their separation in 1992, but I don’t have the best memory so it may have made an appearance or two.

        It seems to be more treasured by Wills than it was by Diana herself. Heck, Kate seems much prouder of it than Diana ever was, but to give her credit, she’s been wearing it almost as long ; )

      • Citresse says:
        June 26, 2017 at 6:07 pm

        suze, from a little online research, I see Diana wore her engagement ring as late as 28 August 1996, ie- the day her divorce was finalized. She was visiting the English ballet. She wore a pretty light blue suit.
        I’m thinking wearing the ring was a statement to the press. She had negative feelings about the divorce yet at the same time wanted her freedom. Her life was filled with so much conflict.
        It was around that time she was involved with Hasnat Khan. I can’t imagine she wore the ring when meeting him for a date but who knows for sure?

    • Joannie says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      I found it quite touching that William gave his mother’s ring to Kate. Obviously it meant very much to him as does Kate. I doubt he put that ring on her finger without a lot of thought beforehand. Creepy and weird? That’s nasty!

      Reply
    • Deedee says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      I wouldn’t want the ring from a failed marriage on my hand. I always wondered if this was one more way that Normal Bill stuck it to his father, making him see that ring every time he’s near his daughter-in-law.

      Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:38 pm

      @Wren – I agree, as well. Symbol of a catastrophic marriage and he didn’t even pick it out, he had a tray sent up and she picked the one she wanted. He should have given her his great-grandmother’s Kashmir sapphire engagement ring, instead – at least outwardly that looked like a very happy marriage, and I suspect the sapphire was far more beautiful. Diana was very young when she married and pretty much picked out a cocktail ring as an engagement ring. At least the Queen Mother’s would have looked like estate/antique jewelry,

      Reply
  19. Molly says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Per E!, Harry flew to see Meghan before he went to Africa. They’ve invested a lot in following Harry and Meghan in Canada, and have always been right, so I have no reason to believe it’s not true.
    http://www.eonline.com/news/862693/prince-harry-secretly-visits-meghan-markle-in-toronto-inside-their-romantic-weekend

    Reply
  20. Rae says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Please do not use another Diana heirloom. Let the next generation be free of having to fawn at the alter of Diana’s memory.

    Wills already messed up by giving Kate that big blue vulgar thing; let Meghan (if it’s true), have something not Diana tainted AND NOT THE SIZE OF A SMALL CONTINENT!

    Reply

