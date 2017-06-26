Is Prince Harry having an engagement ring made from his mom’s bracelet?

It’s actually been a full month since we’ve talked about Meghan Markle. To be fair, she’s been working and keeping a lower profile in general. She did make an appearance at a film/TV festival in Texas to promote her show, Suits, but other than that, there has been little gossip about her and her relationship with Prince Harry. I’m not even sure that Harry and Meghan have seen each other since Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception in May. I’ve actually been wondering if Harry and Meghan aren’t going through some kind of rough spot, just because Harry looked so sad and post-breakup-y at Trooping the Colour, and because he jetted off to Malawi without Meghan. Maybe this is Harry’s way of easing expectations about an imminent engagement. Or maybe he just wants to throw us off the scent so it will be a surprise when he does propose? According to the Daily Star, Harry has already commissioned a jewelry to make an engagement ring for Meghan:
Prince Harry will give Meghan Markle an engagement ring made from his beloved mum’s old bracelet. A royal source told the Daily Star Sunday the huge emerald ring is “flashy but not ostentatious.” Our mole claimed the piece was commissioned from royal jeweller Harry Collins. And it will take the form of a cushion set on a platinum ring.
It will cost around £100,000 to make, but its link to his mother Princess Diana’s tasteful gem collection means it will be instantly priceless.
When the Daily Star Sunday contacted Mr Collins’ shop in posh Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, an employee laughed when asked about the ring. But they did not deny they were in charge of its design.
Since William gave Kate the famous sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring that belonged to Diana, there are limited choices for Harry if he wants to use something from Diana for an engagement ring. Most of Diana’s jewelry – or the jewelry she famously wore – were pieces from the royal collection, on loan from the Queen, and they went back to the royal collection after Diana’s death. Diana had personal pieces though, and I’ve always wondered what happened to those pieces. Diana did wear an emerald suite, but I’m pretty sure it was from the royal collection. Would the Queen give the nod for Harry to alter a bracelet from the royal collection to make into an engagement ring? Eh. That being said, there’s a ring of truth to this, in that I do think Harry will make an effort to tie an engagement ring to something worn by his mother. Also: thoughts on an emerald as an engagement ring? I wouldn’t mind – green might be Meghan’s favorite color or something – except that Kate also famously wears a colored gemstone. It seems copycatty of Harry. What if the sisters-in-law both have colored gemstone engagement rings? The comparisons would be endless and they would be unfair to Meghan.
Emeralds are actually very soft, and not recommended at all for engagement rings, so I really hope he doesn’t go this route if the rumors are true, because it would damage the stone over time.
Yes, you are right. My Uncle was a jeweler and this is quite widely known. They can crack very easily, especially on a finger…
What are the good (strong) stones besides (boring) diamond?
Sapphire and ruby are the next hardest, and sapphire comes in an array of colors. But diamond is still ninety times harder than ruby or sapphire. Aside from emerald being relatively soft, it has a lot of inclusions that make it more fragile. The average person with an emerald would probably need to have it replaced a couple times and/or have the gem be made smaller with re-polishing. The royal family can afford to do this, and Megan won’t be doing as much dishes as the average person, but it’s not a gem you can expect to hold up well to daily wear and constant hard washing.
Sara, the taxpayers of England can afford to replace any emerald that cracks, not the Royal Family.
Sapphire. I find diamonds to be boring. Mine is a faded blue jean colored sapphire. Not traditional in any way.
There is the Carbonado, which i think is called a Diamond, but he is completly black and really gorgeous.
The same hardness as normal, white diamonds at the mosh scale.
I can vouch that sapphires can scratch. Had to have it buffed out on one I have. My engagement ring is a sapphire, and I don’t wear it that often becauuse of that.
@sarah actually.. the queen is quite wealthy in her own right without the taxpayers money from her family heirlooms, and their investments with the tutorage of her father, in property and horses and other art collections and etc…
I love morganite, personally.
I don’t know if it’s a hard stone but I nominate my birthstone – the humble amethyst. It looks especially nice when in a setting with diamonds to set it off.
Historic note. Sarah Ferguson’s original engagement ring was emerald, but she made Andrew return it and design one with a ruby instead. The emerald was flawed and she wanted a ruby to go with her red hair.
TomatoGirl, I cannot post links. You could do a search for gemstone hardness or the Mohs scale to get a list.
My engagement ring is an emerald. When my husband designed it with a jeweller, he set it in a bezel so that it would be protected a bit more. The gold around it sits just a bit higher up so that the emerald doesn’t get as much wear and tear. (My husband also said, if it ever broke, not to take it as a sign from the universe, it’s how emeralds are and we could get a new stone put in)
So is mine. I’m still very careful with it. I only ever wear it if it’s a special occasion.
@TomatoGirl Spinel is a largely unknown but absolutely beautiful stone. It’s very similar to corundum (ruby, sapphire, emerald). In fact, I think some of the Crown jewels that people think are rubies are actually red spinel.
My engagement ring is a Burmese red spinel, which is much rarer than a diamond. I love diamonds, but they aren’t rare (except the really big ones and some color diamonds). Overall, it’s just a marketing scam.
@JLB – Very true – emeralds are soft and subject to easy chipping and scratching. They make very poor choices for engagement rings and a large one would look more like an enormous cocktail ring than anything else. I can’t imagine that 1) the Star has any inside info at all, since no one connected to Harry if they knew about such a plan, would tell the Star about it, and 2) his family’s collection of jewelry doesn’t include any number of historic rings he could choose from when the day comes. His great-grandmother and grandmother have gorgeous ruby and diamond rings that could easily be reset to look more modern. In fact, if memory serves, the Queen Mother’s original engagement ring was an enormous Kashmir sapphire, which she soon stopped wearing in favor of a pearl with diamonds her husband gave her. But you can’t even get Kashmir sapphires any longer except on the auction market or private collections, because those mines were emptied by the 1930s. The color is staggeringly beautiful. The problem, of course, would be that Kate has a sapphire engagement ring, too. Too bad.
All these comments make a master class in precious stones, I love it
I love Tanzanites. Are they recommended for engagement rings?
@Lyssa – alas, the lovely Tanzanite is also a weak stone prone to chipping and scratching. If you are going to wear your engagement ring every day, take the kids to the park with it, grocery shop, do dishes, etc., stick with the tough stones: diamond, ruby, sapphire. You could, of course, be really exotic and run with Alexandrite – they are quite tough but also rare in large sizes and the really fine ones that show strong color change from a lakey green to a violet-purple in incandescent light can run $10,000/carat. I saw one once in Tiffany that was 10 carats and had a price tag of $110,000. The salesclerk saw the hunger in my eyes and let me try it on.
In case anyone missed it, it was jewelry that got me interested in the royals, not the other way around . . .
I also once tried on a 33.34CT Kashmir sapphire on a plain platinum band at a gem show in Sotheby’s in New York. It was the first time I understood why people killed for fabulous gems. It sold for $750,000. And that was 20 years ago.
Tanzanite is a soft stone, too. When my husband and I were designing my ring I really wanted the lavender blue coloring of a tanzanite. We ended up going with a periwinkle colored sapphire which I adore. It’s got the same tones of tanzanite but the hardness of sapphire.
I feel a break up coming
Oh don’t spoil our fun!!!!
I’m trying not to be colored by Harry’s negative press these days. Such a let down. Sigh.
That said, I’m on the fence about towing it back to his mother but since she was no ordinary woman it will have value that will make it priceless. I wonder if he hinted at his girlfriend to get an idea of what she’d like???
Colored gemstone engagement rings are actually relatively popular nowadays. Most people I know seem to have one,or a combo of diamonds and gemstones. I don’t think it would invite comparison with Kate at all.
They are especially popular in many of the royal families. I doubt people would give it a second thought.
I’m trying to remember some others. Maxima has an orange diamond. Mathilde of Belgium has ruby as does Mary of Denmark. Mette-Marit of Norway has her MIL’s ruby ring. Marie of Denmark has that horrible French Flag engagement ring. Alexandra of Denmark’s was ruby and ugly to boot.
They’ve been popular within the BRF long before Diana, the Queen Mother’s engagement ring as supposedly a sapphire.
Anne’s was sapphire and diamond too.
@Harla Jodet – it was indeed, and not just any sapphire, but a large Kashmir that would bring a fortune on today’s auction market. In my view, they are the most beautiful of all the varieties of sapphire, even the Burmese. There is a portrait of the young Duchess of York somewhere wearing it – she stopped wearing it fairly quickly.
There is precedent for sisters in law to have colored gemstones. Diana and Sarah Ferguson. Sarah’s was a ruby.
If I remember, Andrew first presented her with an emerald ring because of her red hair, but she didn’t like it and he regrouped and had the ruby ring maDE.
Not going to happen. They are so over.
Why do you think they are going to break up? Is it because you haven’t seen any photos of them recently. They could be trying to keep a low profile.
@Linda – doesn’t make sense. He just brought her to Pippa’s wedding reception a month ago. Nothing is set in stone but breaking up suddenly after that?! Unless of course she took one look around and decided to ditch him . . .
I want an opal engamemt ring when the time comes.
Way, way too soft for an engagement ring. If you’re prepared to always take it of when hand washing that helps, but I don’t like to have to do this when I’m out and about.
Sara is this also true of Ethiopian opals?
Aren’t opal stones rather soft? Although they can be beautiful.
notasugarhere, yes all opals are soft.
Thanks, sara!
They are, and not too many generations ago opals were looked upon as a “bad luck” stone!
http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.com/2012/03/tiara-thursday-oriental-circlet.html
Opal is my birthstone and I have a large Australian opal that belonged to my grandmother. I’ve had to have it polished twice as it scratches easily. All opals are somewhat fragile stones as they have 3-10% water content so not great for an engagement ring but a wonderful stone to wear for special occasions!
As others have said, opal is soft, and you have to keep it out of water or it dries up and cracks. And, of course, opals are also associated with bad luck, thanks to Sir Walter Scott.
I understood that you should never buy Opals for yourself but that you could receive them as a gift and there would be no bad luck! That is what my jeweller here in Thailand told me. I have a beautiful Ethiopian opal which is my ‘blingiest’ ring and really love the bright colour.
I think they’re done.
I saw speculation somewhere about an aquamarine ring that Princess Diana wore post-divorce being a possibility, but I don’t know enough about Diana’s jewelry to know if that was part of her own collection or if it was borrowed.
I love aquamarines!
No one knows anything, which is 100% as it should be.
That said I still hold out hope for a Duchess Markle Sparkle. She would be the only bright spot in a sea of irritating Windsors.
I would hope he wouldn’t do a Diana related ring. Let one relationship be untainted, jewel wise, by the ghost of Diana.
Can I get an Ahem!!!
Oh geez, I just noticed that I misspelt “Amen” sorry
ITA Why start the marriage with baggage. Kate got stuck with Big Blue, but Meghan should have something new so it is completely hers.
AMEN!!!
Amen to that. Feel so sorry for Kate bearing the burden of Diana’s engagement ring instead of having one made for her.
I think flying Elvi (couldn’t give a stuff about emeralds or bracelets) should be the last hurrah of the BRF.
Now that would be perfect.
An in honour of it being the last hurrah of the BRF they could all wear tiara’s….
IKR?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doreen Lawrence would be my nominee.
Doreen Lawrence would be great although I also could go for Mary Beard, brainy, sensible. They both have balls but are noticably lacking in dick, which is exactly what we need right now…
Is Dave the Attenborough too old?
+100
But do Royals really need ‘hard stones’. Except Princess Henry to be who seem to treasure her own domestic health re TIG. On a whole royals, have used staff for ALL the lifting – unless we fake it (like lazy chutney middleton) – just ask chutney’s former housekeepers (husband and wife team and recently CP Haakon former house staff).
Would she receive a title if she marries Harry?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Filming doing her job…maybe it’s the feminist in me but why is that never considered? Meghan has a job…Meghan has a job…Meghan has a job. Lol
My lord that irks me…lol how is that never brought up. That’s where her ass have been working, minding her black/white mixed business. I don’t even care if they together or not….the woman has a career….*side-eye*
They are filming Suits right now in Toronto so since Meghan has an actual job, that’s where she is at. Unlike lazy Katy, she can’t just make herself available whenever Harry calls. And they were just together at the Pippa wedding so there is no reason to think they broke up.
I’m glad it’s not made from the Fred and Gladys bracelet Charles gave Camilla before marrying Diana.
I actually really like Camilla’s engagement ring, which was an heirloom that had belonged to QETQM I believe.
I like it too, and it is massive. Very similar to Angelina Jolie’s engagement ring from Brad Pitt.
Camilla has some beautiful jewellery.
@spidey – second that! I love those large elegant emerald cut diamonds!
Personally I wouldn’t want any piece of jewelry owned by my late mother-in-law-to-be to be fashioned as my engagement ring. Imo, that piece of jewelry should be about the two people involved and there are other pieces that Meghan could receive after the wedding but please, please keep the engagement ring as a symbol of your love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially from this late mother in law – Di. 20 years later and the mess still goes on embarrassing the POW RF. The middletons wouldn’t stop turning into something else, if Harry and Meghan went with HM treasures – something different from waity.
+10000 Harla Jodet
Totally agree with you. I’ve always thought ill of William for doing that. I think it was insulting to Kate. To me it demonstrated he thought she wasn’t worth giving any original thought to or worth spending money on. An engagement ring should be one that is associated with the engaged couple and the life they are embarking upon together, not with the man’s deceased mother who had a horrible marriage for most of its duration and who died young in tragic circumstances. Not so bad I suppose if a jewel is taken from a piece of jewellery that was special to the late mother, and a new ring fashioned using it, but this was just Diana’s old ring given a bit of a clean. I could definitely understand William giving the ring to Kate to be worn as a dress ring, but not as her engagement ring. When I see Kate wearing William’s mother’s engagement ring, I feel he has some sort of creepy Oedipal thing going on.
I hope Harry gives his fiancee a new ring, but I fear he will follow his brother’s lead and give her something of his mother’s.
I think it shows just what William thinks of Kate. She isn’t worth anything extra or special, but an obvious cliche. That ring is a bad omen for more than one reason. If Harry makes any effort for a ring, regardless of where the jewels come from, it already shows he is willing to put more thought into the ring and the relationship.
Eh, it only has meaning if you give it meaning. Maybe Kate just loved the ring and didn’t care?
Signed: the woman who used the engagement ring her partner gave his ex to make a new and better ring for herself.
Fergie’s ring was a ruby and diamonds. Queen Elizabeth’s has a sapphire. I think Countess Sofie’s may have one as well. Several of the Scandinavian royals have colored gemstones in their engagement rings. You can go to the Royal Order of Satorial Splendor to see them.
I’ve always thought he might dip into the Queen Mother’s collection for a ring. She had a lot of jewels and I think she left a lot to her great -grand children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was she suppose to accompany him to Africa?? Mmmm….. I thought I read something about Harry wanting to show her his charity??
What could have happened in that short amount of time since pippa’s wedding??
Someone help a sister out! I need info.
no one knows anything
I think it’s weird she is not on the Africa trip. I think they’re dunzo.
She got a job that consist of her filming well into 4am each day she film that she is doing now. And you find it weird she didn’t put that on pause again so she can play with elephants with a bearded redhead? Bruh….
I see now how they got away with being a couple under the radar when they did. Lol and no shade I’m lost on what she gains with being with this dude. She have been under the radar when she would be promoting. She can’t travel like she had, she can’t speak up without it hurting the brand of a family she isn’t even married into, she got her own money…millions in fact that she earned…and PH for all his traits…is a dumbass. I just….
The woman is AT HER JOB
There’s absolutely nothing to suggest they’ve broken up – far as I can see, it’s just wishful thinking on the part of those who don’t like her and/or see her as ‘unsuitable’. Him being in Africa without her means diddly squat.
FWIW, I think they’ll be engaged by the end of summer, if not before.
But I do hope, for Meghan’s sake, the Harry she knows in private is a better, more mature, more humble Harry than the stupidly misguided and entitled one he’s revealed himself to be over the past week.
We shall see. No one knows anything. You are speculating, too.
And if anything, I think the poorly educated, rich, spoiled, entitled Harry isnt suitable for the beautiful, intelligent, hard working Meghan. Not the other way at all.
“And if anything…” “Not the other way at all.”? Reading comprehension fail! Let’s recap; this is what I said:
“But I do hope, for Meghan’s sake, the Harry she knows in private is a better, more mature, more humble Harry than the stupidly misguided and entitled one he’s revealed himself to be over the past week.”
Surely the above tells you that I think HE’S the one who’s going to be elevated by this relationship! If she sticks around, that is, and thinks he’s worth the effort.
We are agreeing that he will be the lucky one.
No one actually knows. Her show is currently filming in Canada, so presumably she needs to be there to film her scenes or risk being in breech of her contract.
I find it really interesting that many of the same people who slammed Kate for years because she didn’t seem to have much of a life outside of Prince William, are now complaining that Meghan isn’t dropping everything to be with Harry. Maybe they broke up but maybe she just has work to do.
I find that interesting too. She is gainfully employed, why shouldn’t she work? They make time for each other around those schedules.
I know. The idea that one of them can’t go anywhere without the other without it generating doom & gloom/high fiving (depending on the perspective of the overly invested) speculation is bafflingly infantile.
Agree 100% Merritt!
+1.
They were seeing each other it seem, all along and we didn’t know for months. Meghan seem comfortable at KP a few weeks, after the public found out – and that must have taken some time for her to be visiting/staying for her to gain easy access/walking under cover, through the gates. Security has also changed.
Prince Harry will be more discreet visiting, as had taken place months before the media -public caught on. Good on both.
TXgal – from what I read, Meghan is working on her show therefore she can’t travel. And from what I could see on the organization’s website, Harry the Innocent’s soul charity Sentebale addresses HIV issues in Lesotho and Botswana. Had he flown her in to show her his charity, there would be questions about the funding of the trip.
On another note, she is the face of another charity – Worldvision (maybe another one too, I don’t know). But from what I know about charities, there is fierce competition regarding the funding they apply to get, and they work hard to get public figures representing their causes to raise awareness and help attract donors. So I believe that Meghan, with an ongoing contract with a charity or another, will not be seen visiting Sentebale or another one for that matter. Time will tell. Invictus Games are approaching.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have been reporting nonsense even before…the thumb ring that was supposedly by Harry via DM. I don’t believe it but they have dropped mess in the going weeks…making a point to say “they have such busy schedules these next month or so in regards to her filming & his duties”.
They may have broken up. But we have to remember something very important….SHE HAS A JOB!!!!
She is working….filming like right now…like this exact moment. She is working, she is working, she is working. She has a job that she already took time off of to go being a plus one for a wedding reception. A reception…time off that likely pushed back on going production to a show that is preparing for a new season soon. She is working…she can’t exactly drop everything to be by that redhead’s side. And when news 1st broke, filming for suits was slowing down & they were wrapping up season 6. So yeah we saw them more frequently & yet not since we can count on one hand how often we saw them together since.
And the rumored trip to Africa was supposedly to happen in October….
But if they still together…cool but I’ll be shocked they could make it work. And it’s only been a month…lol
If they can make it work as in their relationship now or getting married? I would be surprised if they could make a marriage work on the long term because royal life has privileges but also many limitations. IICR Chelsy Davey didn’t want to marry Harry the Innocent because of those limitations and rigidity. I don’t see how an independent woman with as many interests as Meghan could thrive in a royal marriage, or maybe she could as far as “external relations” go, she is used to be in front of the camera, she’s doing interviews, promotion work. She has discipline. So yes, in theory, there is a chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyway that’s the thing that give me pause…what would she get out of being with him? It’s so restrictive and her life have already been put on hold & changed & not exactly good. Yes she got more attention but she isn’t gaining from it. She doesn’t interact on social media like before, promo as much which is apart of her job, & she doesn’t travel like before. And she got money…She have an international relations degree & experience with working & conversing with diplomates (her time at the US Embassy). And she knows how to answer tricky political questions (Larry King interview).
I guess my point is what would her “voice” be? Where could she feel comfortable to fit in? And in a country she does live in? I mean I know foreigners used to marry into the family in the past but still…it’s a lot SHE is giving up….just to be a mascot with a possible husband who is still unsure of what his own voice is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO there was a “fairy-tale” phase when they began their relationship but then reality kicked-in for her.
That’s why I’m on the fence of any engagement talk. They haven’t been together that long & I think it’s something she will need to slowly get used to. Something to think about…..I think they are dating & that’s about as deep as it goes. See if they last a few years. No need to rush but that’s just me.
I, too, think they have cooled or broken up.
Regarding the ring, I always found it tacky and creepy that William gave Kate the exact ring his mom got, given that Diana’s marriage was so unhappy and the specter of his mom will always be hanging over them.
I feel the same about Harry. Bringing the specter of his dead mom into their marriage is just creepy, and people will always talk about how it was DIana’s bracelet. He has enough money to go buy her a new ring, without the Diana taint.
IF they wind up marrying at all.
I always thought that too! It’s not like Diana died and was still married to Charles. I would not want that exact same ring as my engagement ring–bad karma. It’s not like the RF has a shortage of available jewels.
But didn’t Diana occasionally wear the ring after the divorce? I know she wore it often, after the separation.
The odd thing is, that if Diana’s account is to be believed (and who knows if it is, it was in Morton’s book along with assorted other embellishments), there wasn’t much sentiment around choosing the ring. She “grabbed it” off a tray of rings because it was the largest.
I don’t think she wore it after their separation in 1992, but I don’t have the best memory so it may have made an appearance or two.
It seems to be more treasured by Wills than it was by Diana herself. Heck, Kate seems much prouder of it than Diana ever was, but to give her credit, she’s been wearing it almost as long ; )
suze, from a little online research, I see Diana wore her engagement ring as late as 28 August 1996, ie- the day her divorce was finalized. She was visiting the English ballet. She wore a pretty light blue suit.
I’m thinking wearing the ring was a statement to the press. She had negative feelings about the divorce yet at the same time wanted her freedom. Her life was filled with so much conflict.
It was around that time she was involved with Hasnat Khan. I can’t imagine she wore the ring when meeting him for a date but who knows for sure?
I found it quite touching that William gave his mother’s ring to Kate. Obviously it meant very much to him as does Kate. I doubt he put that ring on her finger without a lot of thought beforehand. Creepy and weird? That’s nasty!
Yes, that marriage was such a rousing success that anyone would want to give their much beloved fiance the ring that started it all.
Thought – anyone else but whiny Willy, who held off from communicating his intentions with his father-HM, until near announcement. He played carol and waity .
Nothing proud about wearing- negative marriage/death.
I doubt very much thats how he sees it. That was his mother. it was her ring and reminds him of her.
While I think a restyling could have been in order, I agree. I don’t think it’s creepy either.
Not nasty. It is a sign of a marriage that was unhappy and doomed from the start. Who would start their marriage with that? If it had sentimental value to William, he could have given it to her but not as an engagement ring or had the stone made into a necklace or something . Stop being cheap and buy her a ring without the taint on it.
Same for Harry.
I wouldn’t want the ring from a failed marriage on my hand. I always wondered if this was one more way that Normal Bill stuck it to his father, making him see that ring every time he’s near his daughter-in-law.
Maybe having the ring re-set wouldn’t have been a bad idea. This ring is a constant reminder of Diana and her sad marriage.
Good theory about Bill the Ordinary sticking it to PC! Though I really doubt that Katie Dolittle and her mother mind it. In fact I am convinced they don’t mind it at all. It’s a prestige kind of thing.
@Wren – I agree, as well. Symbol of a catastrophic marriage and he didn’t even pick it out, he had a tray sent up and she picked the one she wanted. He should have given her his great-grandmother’s Kashmir sapphire engagement ring, instead – at least outwardly that looked like a very happy marriage, and I suspect the sapphire was far more beautiful. Diana was very young when she married and pretty much picked out a cocktail ring as an engagement ring. At least the Queen Mother’s would have looked like estate/antique jewelry,
Per E!, Harry flew to see Meghan before he went to Africa. They’ve invested a lot in following Harry and Meghan in Canada, and have always been right, so I have no reason to believe it’s not true.
http://www.eonline.com/news/862693/prince-harry-secretly-visits-meghan-markle-in-toronto-inside-their-romantic-weekend
I kind of like not knowing he saw her. E! on some mess *side eye*
Yeah I’m reading this and it’s all over the place…yeah I’m gonna say nope. Not true….
Meghan’s bff is Jessica Mulroney. Jessica’s husband works for or is somehow linked to E!, which is why they always seem to get the insider info on Meghan and Harry. If it’s a story from E!, then to me, it’s almost as if they got the “ok” from Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did laugh at the part about how “they have deep conversations.” It feels like there is this great push to prove that Harry and William have these deep meaningful relationships with the women in their lives – and maybe they do =- but my husband and I have a good relationship – married 10 years- and I would laugh so hard if anyone was like “well you two have deep conversations.”
@ becks it’s all over the place & sound like fanfic. The dates are off, locations is off….weird details. I think they heard something & just ran with it. I doubt Meghan or PH have boo to do with E! “exclusives” at all.
That’s not the same E… totally different entities
Please do not use another Diana heirloom. Let the next generation be free of having to fawn at the alter of Diana’s memory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
