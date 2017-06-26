Is Prince Harry having an engagement ring made from his mom’s bracelet?

It’s actually been a full month since we’ve talked about Meghan Markle. To be fair, she’s been working and keeping a lower profile in general. She did make an appearance at a film/TV festival in Texas to promote her show, Suits, but other than that, there has been little gossip about her and her relationship with Prince Harry. I’m not even sure that Harry and Meghan have seen each other since Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception in May. I’ve actually been wondering if Harry and Meghan aren’t going through some kind of rough spot, just because Harry looked so sad and post-breakup-y at Trooping the Colour, and because he jetted off to Malawi without Meghan. Maybe this is Harry’s way of easing expectations about an imminent engagement. Or maybe he just wants to throw us off the scent so it will be a surprise when he does propose? According to the Daily Star, Harry has already commissioned a jewelry to make an engagement ring for Meghan:

Prince Harry will give Meghan Markle an engagement ring made from his beloved mum’s old bracelet. A royal source told the Daily Star Sunday the huge emerald ring is “flashy but not ostentatious.” Our mole claimed the piece was commissioned from royal jeweller Harry Collins. And it will take the form of a cushion set on a platinum ring. It will cost around £100,000 to make, but its link to his mother Princess Diana’s tasteful gem collection means it will be instantly priceless. When the Daily Star Sunday contacted Mr Collins’ shop in posh Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, an employee laughed when asked about the ring. But they did not deny they were in charge of its design.

[From The Daily Star]

Since William gave Kate the famous sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring that belonged to Diana, there are limited choices for Harry if he wants to use something from Diana for an engagement ring. Most of Diana’s jewelry – or the jewelry she famously wore – were pieces from the royal collection, on loan from the Queen, and they went back to the royal collection after Diana’s death. Diana had personal pieces though, and I’ve always wondered what happened to those pieces. Diana did wear an emerald suite, but I’m pretty sure it was from the royal collection. Would the Queen give the nod for Harry to alter a bracelet from the royal collection to make into an engagement ring? Eh. That being said, there’s a ring of truth to this, in that I do think Harry will make an effort to tie an engagement ring to something worn by his mother. Also: thoughts on an emerald as an engagement ring? I wouldn’t mind – green might be Meghan’s favorite color or something – except that Kate also famously wears a colored gemstone. It seems copycatty of Harry. What if the sisters-in-law both have colored gemstone engagement rings? The comparisons would be endless and they would be unfair to Meghan.