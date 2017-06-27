Duchess Kate is allegedly hiring a ‘supernanny’ to deal with the kids’ ‘tantrums’

The Duchess of Cambridge was criticized last week for her “sheer” Alexander McQueen dress at Royal Ascot. The criticism wasn’t about the fact that she bought another “bespoke” white lace dress AGAIN, the criticism was that Kate was “flashing” again. I’m not feeling the criticism though – it was reportedly so hot at Royal Ascot last week that they lifted some of the wardrobe requirements so that people wouldn’t pass out from the heat. If Kate had worn her dress with a slip, she would have been burning up. I will say this though: even if she had this dress specially made for Royal Ascot, she should have put it on the backburner for another event, because the combo of high-neck, long-sleeves and lace is too much for a warm, outdoor summer event.
Meanwhile, did you hear the rumor that William and Kate hired another nanny? Nanny Maria – aka “the Spanish Nanny” – is still around, as far as I know. But sources claim that Will and Kate have hired a “supernanny” to work out some of the issues they’ve been having with the kids:
Prince William and Kate Middleton have hired a ‘super nanny’ for George and Charlotte, just three months before George starts school, according to Grazia magazine. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously described their son in interviews as ‘a little bit of a rascal’.
And sources have now reportedly told Grazia that Will and Kate have hired a ‘£250,000 super nanny’ for Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2. The new nanny, who’s yet to be named, will work alongside George and Charlotte’s current nanny, Maria Borrallo, the source revealed.
The decision has come three months before George starts at Thomas’s School in Battersea, South London. The source told Grazia: ‘The new nanny is a graduate of Bath’s prestigious Norland College. She’s fluent in six languages and will speak to the children in French and Spanish, as well as using her skills as a qualified child behavioural specialist to help Kate and William deal with tantrums and other issues.’
From what I gather, Prince George was a handful and a half when he was a baby and for the first few years of his life. But the vibe I’ve gotten is that George has chilled out a lot since Charlotte was born, and that Charlotte is more of a handful these days. I guess I believe that even with the combination of Kate, Carole and Spanish Nanny Maria, there’s probably a “need” for a supernanny. I mean, why not? My question is: who pays for the supernanny?
Yuck.
I’m not buying it. George and Charlotte are extremely well behaved at public events which can be scary or stressful for small children.
They do appear to be well behaved children.
Not jumping on the hate Kate bandwagon, sue me.
They have definitely not thrown tantrums in public so it makes the need for a super nanny specializing in tantrum stopping decidedly odd. and costly.
Oh I definitely buy the second nanny bit. Harry and Wills had a whole staff of them in their childhood. Also, it’s not at all unusual for kids to have entirely different personalities, and different issues, at home.
It also drives home that these people are about as far from normal and ordinary as you can get.
What I won’t do is side eye this. These kids are growing up in extraordinary circumstances that require specific coping skills. If a nanny can help, go for it. Grandma Carole is probably great for indulging them, as is her perogative as a grandparent, but a nanny can provide structure.
And if WillKate are actually going to take on full time duties (I know, I will believe it when I see it, too, but it may happen), they do need round the clock help.
Suze, plenty of two-parent families have two full-time working parents and no help at all. These two are not in need of multiple nannies in order to show up and do the job. Their son is already in pre-school three days a week. He’ll be going to school possible full-time in the fall. Their daughter could be starting pre-school 3 days a week then too. Plenty of ability to drop the kids off at school/care, put in a full working day, and never hire a nanny. Millions of other people do this every day.
@nota Almost no one on earth has the help WillKat does.
But at least it’s in the open now. If anyone buys into the normal and ordinary narrative at this point, they are just obtuse.
Plus, no one excuses for slagging off on your workload now, kids. Get cracking.
My kids are angels in front of other people, generally they are very well-behaved and know their boundaries, but at home alone with parents they revel in pushing our buttons and boundaries. So yeah I believe that. I was having such a hard time developing patience and not knowing how to deal with my kids at that age that I reached out to a specialist to help me from a parenting perspective. She still visits me sometimes whenever I am going crazy. She keeps me sane. In our culture one look or spank was enough, kids are different these days and old parenting methods don’t work. I will not judge them for getting someone to help deal. Kids are very different these days, as are parents. My friend also used a specialist and I am using hers now, her girls are tweens and she still has the specialist visit her. Parenting is not easy, and there is no book or course one can take to do right by the kids, and sometimes even intuition doesn’t work.
My friend bemoans her sons three-ager phase. He’s the most well behaved guy, but apparently pushed boundaries when just with parents. She knows its completely normal and he’s seeing what he can get away with. Not sure a super nanny is going to wipe away normal childhood behavior but sure…. They already have 2 parents that hardly work, 1 full time nanny, suspected other part time nannies, a hands on grandma, housekeeper with some kid duties…. yes another nanny will make them more “normal.”
Every ad they put out for household staff includes a line about part-time childcare duties so regardless of standalone childcare arrangements, rest of staff is expected to help out with childcare.
I love 3-year-olds. Every other word out of their mouth is why. You can spend all day following them around answering their questions. It’s my favorite age in kids.
I had a little guy who always asked, “what’s it made of?” and “how does it work?” all the freaking time at that age. He’s a mechanic for the Navy now, and plans to get a degree in engineering. I guess payback will happen when I start asking him, “how does that work?”
A super nanny! What next, I ask you?
The thing is she is super busy, you see. Very busy and extremely keen. So she needs a team of nannies and tons of space across several homes taxpayers paid millions of pounds for. So much keening keenness.
Oh my gosh! I actually snored in my dring reading your comment!
Please let me be wrong, but what if they really can not handle their own kids? I mean we are talking about two pampered, childish, arogant adult who are not taking any responsibilities. How should this two set good exampels and not raising also pampered entieteld children? Do not get me wrong those are beautiful sweet kids, but so was William and see what an a*hole is he now.
William was called Billy the Basher when he was young. He also acted up a great deal during Andrew and Fergie’s wedding. So far his kids have been better behaved at least in public.
I have to admit, “snored in my dring” really made my brain work, although in my defense I didn’t get much sleep last night or the 2 nights before.
Is the nanny for the kids – or for her?
😉
Caveat: this is grazia, about as reliable as the daily star, but it says everything that it’s remotely believable of these very normal people who wouldn’t dream of paying anyone a shade above minimum wage.
Spotted the news this morning about the “8% increase in income from public funds, after the Crown Estate’s profits rose by £24m” (courtesy of the BBC website) – and immediately thought of you and the amount of times you’ve explained the Crown Estate business on this site! All that dosh from public funds and they still can’t pay above minimum wage…
I actually bookmarked it to read. I find that stuff interesting, although apparently WKH’s upkeep is private and very sensitive. Probably because it’s exorbitant compared to the work they do.
@ bluhare – if you can access this, you might find it interesting
https://www.republic.org.uk/sites/default/files/royalexpenses.pdf
it’s the ‘alternative’ version of Royal Expenses!
Frisbee: the mail had an article titled’ the royal family’s crown estates makes x money” it gave me such an eye twitch!!! Lol.
Bluhare: any requests for information are met with ‘security risks’. And if it’s sent to Charles, he is exempt from FOI requests so it’s binned.
What is required here is someone like the lady who finally exposed the MPs’ expenses corruption. She was stonewalked for years, told revelation might pose security risk, took the matter to the highest court in the land before she got her way.
LAK, LAK! I’m going to give you palpitations! Article today on Auntie’s website:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-40412343
Scroll down and look at the graphic. “Queen owns…”
I’m sitting here shouting! No she effing doesn’t! No monarch has owned the Crown Estate since George III! You’re the effing state broadcaster and you can’t even get that right, you effing badgewankers!
Sixer: URGH URGH URGH 😤😡😠🙍♀️i feel a rage stroke coming on.
are you on twitter? I’m not, nor do i want to be, but someone needs to tweet @bbcPeterhunt to tell him the Queen (or royals) doesn’t own and has never owned the crown estates. Jeesh. No wonder the royals get away with taking our taxes when the bloody BBC is feeding them these lies. The Crown Estate’s own website doesn’t support ‘ the Queen owns……’ nor does the BRF website, but this lie is perpetuated all.the.time.
It’s the way Charles will eventually succeed in getting the duchy and or the Crown estates. Through a campaign of misinformation.
I might actually email them to complain. Others have noticed cos I saw it via the Twatter.
Sixer….but i shall comfort myself with Dickie Arbiter, ex- press secretary to HM, saying Harry is too thick to be allowed to speak in public unchaperoned😂😂😂😂
https://mobile.twitter.com/RoyalDickie/status/878719377272655872
She has a nanny, her double-duty mother.
For William and Harry. To help deal with their tantrums…
Soooo… she doesn’t work outside the home, rarely does any royal engagements because she & Normal Bill are Hands-On-Parents but now there is a 2nd nanny? Whatever will both nannies do all day while Kate is being hands on with the kids? Don’t get me wrong – I get the need for help if they are working or doing charity events. Bur this i don’t get. It’s like the quote in the Nanny Diaries where the main character talks about women who have nannies so they can lunch & go to the spa. Tax money at work?!
With one nanny for each kid then Kate has plenty of time to work full time Royal hours. Which is far less than full time for non royals. How are they going to explain the low hours this time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does the Freedom of Information act apply as concerns royal spending? Every single pence spent by the royals from taxpayers’ HARD EARNED money should be accounted for, with receipts, and published in whatever relevant written medium.
They are exempt from FOI requests. They were sneaky in getting that exemption by insisting that only Charles and HM are exempt, BUT the family finances are held by HM and Charles which means you can’t get the information about other members.
Regarding public money, they are only required to disclose Sovereign grant accounts. The other streams of funding are wrapped up in other govt depts which makes it harder to pinpoint.
However, other depts have to explain their budgets to parliamentary committees which are public and when royal line items pop up, you get the standard ‘security risk’ refusal to explain.
However, some depts unintentionally disclose financial information eg the year the police disclosed that WK were the highest cost for security (for that particular year) though they didn’t say what that cost was.
And the FO disclosing how much each royal’s tours cost.
Thanks for this LAK, your comment is very clear!
Still, I wonder: these “exemptions” could be revised, or is the current practice irreversible? Security risks, those apply sometimes, but accountability remains, there are ways to work around, that is if there is a will there is a way. Yes I sound naive, I take it. Streams of funding could also be revised in order to ensure transparency.
Katey Dolittle and Ordinary Bill’s security cost a lot, surprise, considering how little they do in terms of royal work. Holidays and shopping sprees galore, but what really matters, close to zero.
And all of this while there was talk about an NHS collapse. I read details on TG and DM and I was truly appalled.
Usually when the royals successfully get a legal understanding with Parliament, it is permanent. They are careful to word the documents in a way that covers future generations eg exemption is for the Sovereign and POW such that future generations unnamed, but enjoying those titles, will enjoy the same benefit.
Regarding WK’s security, i’m not surprised it is the highest. These two keep visiting unsecure locations all the time, seemingly on a whim, such that Police and emergency services from said locations are called up to high alert for duration of visit. Throw in the kids and it’s added security nightmare.
So un-democratic and outrageous.
This should not be the case. There shouldn’t be a problem with so much spending if there was value to this money, and there’s none, because they don’t really work.
I hear Kate doesn’t have any friends to speak of to go to lunch with. That unlikable she’s been since the Waiting Years (20xx-2011). Maybe she lunches with her parents, and sister and PA. Oops, PA is busy, working. I also hear she’s busy colouring adult colouring books, making chutney and surfing incognito. Mumsnet is her favourite site!! She likes engaging with the other mothers.
There are many days I would love to have a super nanny in my life-the head banging days.
That’s a ton of money though-250 a year in addition to other nanny’s salaries. Jeebus. I hope it’s not all on the taxpayers’ dime. I have no issue with people paying for what they choose but it’s different when it’s the taxpayers…
Girl, get two nannies and send one to me. I have a 16 month old and these tantrums are no joke. I can’t imagine having two with tantrums like this.
For this, she (and all brunt of the tantrum bearing parents) gets my sympathy.
The kids have been in public settings that would freak out a lot of kids and have yet to do anything remotely tantrum like. Normally kids save their fits for the public for maximum damage so I doubt that they are even having “tantrums” like we are imagining. The way Kate overreacted to George when he stepped on Pippa’s train which looked accidental on the video shows just how little she can handle. Kate can barely handle being an adult much less caring for kids full time.
And where are they anyway right now? On holiday in France again?
Kate’s next appearance will be at Wimbledon July 3, so another week off for the Duchess of Dolittle?
My daughter doesn’t throw tantrums in public, but at home it’s an entirely different story. In public, she’s outgoing, energetic, and social. It’s likely their children are quite appeased when they’re out so as to avoid a tantrum. That’s nothing groundbreaking, parents have been doing that for thousands of years.
However, at home if she can’t pull the straw out of her drink, or if Minnie Mouse’s tail touches her when she’s carrying her, it’s a tantrum. This happens at the drop of a hat, one after another because she doesn’t have the language skills to communicate her frustrations. As she gets older, it gets worse. I can’t imagine having another child for her to compete with, or throw tantrums because he’s in the vicinity of a purple ball she doesn’t even want to play with.
Kids are hard and regardless of how little work or how hands on she actually is, she has two small children and a man child to contend with, and it’s obvious Kate has never learned to deal with it. I have no shade for people hiring nannies, although as an above commenter stated, on their own dime is different than taxpayers. Kids suck sometimes and if you can afford the help, get it. They might be better off having nannies around most of the time than having someone like William try to parent them.
Faye’s experience is mine, as well, with my kids. Kids don’t always tantrum in public. And most, if not all, toddlers have a few tantrums here and there. Most kids have a lot. Developmentally, they’re at the stage where they are having these intense emotions, but they lack the language and knowledge to deal with it. As a parent, the behavior can be overwhelming, so I apply no shade to this situation. I’ve been there, and it sucks.
I also kind of get Kate intervening with George when he stepped on Pippa’s train. In public, a lot of parents overcorrect with their kids. People are judgy little shits about any type of child misbehavior in public, so you discipline or intervene kind of to show people that you’re trying! Parenting is hard! Please don’t be a dick to me and my kid! Almost every parent I’ve ever known (including myself) has fallen into this trap at least once.
If they didn’t use the hands on parent thing then it would be less of an issue, but as it stands the taxpayers are paying for not one but two nannies and Will and Kate can still barely do a quarter of the work that his elderly grandparents do. No kid is perfect, but it’s not like George and Charlotte are having such fits that Will and Kate have to stay home to deal with them and need to forego actual work.
Parents who pay for their own nannies can get as many as they want. That has never been the case here. Parents who have nannies are usually work full time jobs. Neither parent does in this case. No one should be comparing these two to regular parents because they aren’t.
As Harry told us, by the time that William is King, they will not be working like The Queen etal. Their current low numbers speaks to that long term strategy even if they are labelled workshy in the interim.
Kate is opening the new Victoria and Albert museum exhibition on Thursday 29th.
Yep, I will not blame her for getting all the help she can get with the kids, I would too if I had the opportunity.
My only issue is with them insisting they’re giving their kids “normal” upbringing while having a whole staff of nannies and childminders, as justified as it is. Pretending to be middle class royalty. Yeah right.
Damn you all….Mommying is hard work…all that incessant crying and whining…getting pawed with dirty sticky hands and having to make decisions…that’s the worst part…what do you do? Well you hire someone to take care of all that then you can second guess their decisions…see that’s easy.
Well, no actually, you hire two people. Nanny Maria is already on.
Actually if this article is true, it’s a real sigh of how petulant W&K are. You want us to work harder, fine we’d just add to the staff.
And by the way, welcome to parenthood. Young children have tantrums.
Weren’t they in their 30s when they started having children? Most people in their 30s should be able to raise children by themselves. With ongoing learning, of course. And they already have so much help! But no skills.
posted in the wrong place – soz.
“all that incessant crying and whining…getting pawed with dirty sticky hands and having to make decisions” Seriously thought you were talking about William for a minute.
lol!
I just cackled so loud! Lolol!
I just read in People that the little prince and princess were absolutely brilliant children! Lol she would not burn up with a slip, plenty of southern ladies will attest to that. She really just needs a good stylist that can recommend better things, certainly something “cooler” than a high necked long sleeved lace dress for an outdoor summer event. It reads fussy and hot.
I agree. You can also line a dress with fabric that is not as sheer.
That’s the issue- the liner needed to be of a heavier fabric.
None of the other royal ladies expired from the heat and none of them were flashing. She knows what slips are, she used to wear them during the dating years. How do we know? Because she didn’t weight her hems and they kept flying up to expose the slips. Better than what she keeps exposing now.
Exactly!!! A cotton slip actually keep the non-natural material of many dresses from sticking to you. Slips don’t make you hotter!!!
I doubt Kate knows what a slip is, though.
It’s all fun and games until they’re preteen ya’ll! I would take back the tantrums in exchange of hormones!
Agree! When they’re big and hormonal it’s a whole ‘nuther challenge.
There’s a saying where I come from: small kids suckle milk, big kids suckle blood.
Truer words were never spoken! Tantrums and late night feedings are no walk in the park but the hormones 😳
Oh, yeah!!! My kids each had one temper tantrum, which I totally ignored. Never a second.
But when my sons turned 16, they turned into monsters. Finally got human again around 22.
I’m afraid we mostly all do this in our teens. I was a very “good’ kid who loved and respected her parents, but even I admit by my standards I was a selfish asshole from age 17 up until around 23. Not all the time, but I def. had my moments. There are things I said to my mother (who is a saint) in that period that I still regret intensely.
I wish we didn’t have to go through that intensely selfish, reactive, getting-grumpy-at-stupid-things stage in order to develop ourselves as adults, but I guess it happens to all of us.
Please let it be Mary Poppins!
Better yet, Maria Von Trapp.
Nanny McPhee is the only one that would work, she could sort out William’s petulance problem while she was at it…
Kate doesn’t need another nanny. What she needs is a stylist.
lol yes.
How nice all their nannies are fluent in multiple languages, seeing as neither W nor K speak a second language. Sometimes they barely speak English coherently.
Kaiser, the nannies are paid out of the Duchy which is taxpayer-owned, not owned by Charles Windsor. W&K were already costing at least 4 million USD annually before.
Sigh … foreign languages … On the knowledge-of-foreign-languages note, Maxima of the Netherlands and Mary of Denmark have each learned the language of their new country. Neither Dutch nor Danish is my first language but I am fairly familiar with both. Maxima and Mary sound fluent – I will not get into the grammar because I don’t master these languages – but their accents are quite genuine. And they seem to have accomplished a lot more than Chutney pre and post royal marriage.
As a non-Brit, I find Chutney’s accent hilarious. I understand Bill better but TBH I can’t stand that ueber posh upper-class accent. No offence to anyone.
Does anyone else remember the reports of William’s misbehavior as a child? I love children but even I was put off. One story said that Will’s class was putting on a play and Will told the little girl who was selected to play the princess that she couldn’t be a princess as they should be beautiful, like his mother, implying that the little girl was not. I remember being surprised that Will did not have better manners.
He was also known for hitting adults, photographed publicly doing it a few times. Billy the Basher title is one he earned.
He was nicknamed William the basher for his habit of bashing other kids and once he realised what royaling met, espevially his future destiny to be King, he took to telling the staff that as King he would have them fired. His bodyguards described him as a sly, secretive boy.
Much of his behaviour can be blamed on Charles and Diana who found his behaviour amusing. It took the Queen ordering them to instal discipline that it was done.
However, through his later childhood and teen years, stories leaked out about how uncontrollable he was.
I always attribute his better behaviour to boarding school because whether or not he was indulged there, bratty, inconsiderate behaviour would not have been tolerated.
Not too sure about the original source of the story. But the story could hold some truth for a few reasons IMO.
1. It’s possible Nanny Maria wants to leave. Maybe Maria doesn’t want to move to London and be stuck doing George’s 1-hr roundtrip school runs each day. (Or maybe she doesn’t want to wear that awful uniform
2. From what I could see Kate may have over-reacted to the incident with Pippa’s train. And she hovers over Charlotte alot. To me, she seems pretty anxious about her children’s behavior. To some extent that is understandable given the attention they get. Maybe she wants George and Charlotte more “trained” before starting school and nursery in London. Not sure parents in London will be as close-mouthed as the handful of Montessori parents who were likely Norfolk neighbors. And for Kate “I’m a hands-on mum” Cambridge bad press re: either child’s behavior would likely be a really big deal.
3. She could be planning for baby #3. Another nanny would likely be “needed” and Kate may be worried how the older kids will adjust. It wouldn’t be unusual to worry but most “normal” parents wouldn’t hire a live-in specialist!
4. She could be drinking her own “having a totally happy childhood like I did guarantees life-long freedom from all mental health issues” kool-aid. To her, tantrums in early childhood may seem more worrisome than they usually are.
I am pretty sure there will be a blanket on reporting on the kids when they start school. And with a third child for WK (rumours say she wants three as she has two siblings), we can be sure that duty will be put on hold quite often. A bare minimum to keep up with the appearances: not that the public will believe they’d be still “keen” on performing their duties. And we know what they do the rest of the time.
Just came in to say wow Charlotte is the spitting image of QE 2!
I see Carole and Pippa.
Me too. She looks like Carole’s mini me. From the squinty eyes to the hair to the smile.
First a short comment about the lace dress: she loves showing off and flashing. In the Ascot occasion at least just the legs and not the torso. If she could not wear the slip under the skirt, why not change the outfit completely. We don’t hear about other royal women showing off their legs or buttocks for that matter. Mistake after mistake. She loves the attention, that’s a fact we can’t deny.
About the kids, I do sympathize with parents with small children. I used to throw tantrums until the age of five or six but not in public. Yes, I still remember some of them. Pushing boundaries and being disobedient. It seems that all the kids I see around me in public are well behaved. At home it should be another issue.
The alleged hiring of the super nanny and parenting skills: Bill the Ordinary and Waitey Duchess of the Chutney had all the time in the world for some parenting courses. They must have learned something from specialists or Chutney’s mother. BUT! I don’t see them having the intellectual capacity to read specialized books like most women and their partners do when expecting. Nor the skills to apply them. Lack of academic achievement and that of real work and responsibility plus the immediate availability of support in anything they need in their daily lives mean that they don’t even have to try to overcome challenges. I am saying all this as criticism to the public statements they’ve made: no nanny for the first child and that they (Billy) need time to be there for their children when they grow up. Duty would come when becoming King.
Allegedly!
+1
I think the ‘they haven’t thrown fits in public, so they’re fine’ commentary is kind of hilarious. I have one kid who acts out, under stress, in public, and one who just goes mute and smiles and nods with whatever is said, because she can’t handle more than that. I am 100% these two kids under 5 have tantrums around their distracted parents.
Its Grazia, they are like the Fail – a bastion of factual journalism. sarcasm
There could be an element of truth in this in that there will be an additional nanny on top of 2 they have – remember that another one was hired on the quiet soon after Charlotte was born.
It has not been that hot in England. Remember that over here a “heatwave” is like 80F. I’ve been wearing jeans and a t-shirt every single day, as have a million other Brits. The argument she had to wear sheer lace otherwise she would have passed out in the brutal heat of an English summer in a shaded tent with copious iced drinks on hand is nonsense.
Was 30+degrees for a week were I live including Ascot week!
I liked her dress. I didn’t notice how sheer it was, and I doubt her or her stylist did either when she tried it on and bought it. Ofc, you’d think that she’d check for that sort of thing but. Y’know. I’m surprised they let her into Ascot though–their dress code is *strict* and they don’t entertain this sort of stuff easily.
Also, the idea of hiring a “supernanny” just for tantrums is ridiculous. My guess is that Waity is overwhelmed with the work it takes to raise two young children. Not a bad or a surprising thing–lots of parents with young children in that age bracket are exhausted, working mom or SAHM or no. Regardless of whether you have a nanny or other forms of childcare, they still need a LOT of attention and care from their parents at that age, because you can offload the day to day details of their care to nannies, but the primary emotional work is still on the parent. That’s normal.
What’s not normal is trying to offload that work onto yet another nanny because you’re not willing to handle it or because it’s not as easy as you think it is. I’m guessing that’s Waity’s problem. She’s exhausted by how much energy it takes to look after two children and wants to call in the works to try and “fix” the situation. But at the end of the day, it’s a waste because this period in their lives will work itself out in a few years. But you’re never going to get back the money you threw after hiring another nanny for nothing.
She didn’t buy the lace dress off the rack. It’s a bespoke dress. I think most women would think about checking the see-through factor for a white lace dress with light lining before wearing it in the sun. Or would have told the designer I don’t want to wear a slip so make sure the lining is sufficient. But maybe that’s just me.
Like I said, you would think she’d check for that sort of thing, but of course she didn’t. It’s either because she didn’t care enough to check, or she knew and went ahead and it anyway. Neither is becoming of the situation or her station.
No surprise with the children they look spoilt as for the dress yes it was boiling hot that day but the men kept their frock coats on and my view is she likes to be an exhibitionist
And I don’t even get why people go on and on and on about what beautiful children they are. No they are cute for now cuz they are kids and they are doing thing that are developmentally appropriate for their ages- there’s nothing amazingly great looking about them and we will surely see that once they grow older. And with spoilt, lazy and arrogant parents like WK, I don’t hold out much hope that these wee kids will gain much of a work ethic, or humbleness or interest in other things and people.
Agree.
+10000
So with two nannies and Granny Carole, what do Will and Kate do again when they are not bothering to raise their children? They aren’t hands on parents, full stop. Willie plays at whirly birds and complaining about his terrible lot in life and Kate is essentially the courtesan and womb for hire that he had to marry.
Their outfits in that first picture are hysterical. How old are these people, and from what era do they hail? lol (Kate’s pink dress/hat ensemble clashing with Will’s red military outfit equally awful.)
Children are highly perceptive and aware and do behave according to their audience and environment. All 3 of my kids learned quickly who they could throw down with and who did not play around. In daycare, they are angels who eat all their veggies and don’t have paci to sooth them or an iPad to entertain them. But at home they give us hell. They are little sociopaths.
My brother has two children aged 9 and 6. They are MONSTERS. Some days there are 4 adults around them and still it’s hell. Most of the time there is little difference in behavior if they are inside or outside. Truth be told my parents especially my father spoils them a lot, I don’t remember doing that with us when we were young, so he has a negative effect on them. They KNOW who to call when aren’t having their way. When they don’t behave “Aunt is coming soon” (aunt being me) is the threat that works usually for 2 seconds. “Father is coming” is the last resort and so far it works for 5 seconds. Having an outsider giving them some discipline would be great but as we are poor……
Now, not having father at home and mother being her I can imagine that they truly need help. And it’s ok. As for who pays for all that I think it’s established now that there is a whole huge propriety that works for them (The Duchy) so no point in discussing that over and over. Sorry for the brits but that’s the reality they have and it’s not that bad. If you could hear some stories from other places…oh boy.
Her clothes!!!!!! Hmmm. She has idiots around her, apparently, and she lacks imagination herself soo no wonder she wears the same kind of dress two years in a row and looks stupid and inappropriate because she doesn’t know clothes. White shows, needs undergarments, better avoid if in strong light as it’s sure it will show something. Anyway, I’ll go back to my ill fitting jeans now as I have things to do. I have to decide if I am going to buy a dress and sandals of light pants and a shirt to go with them. I am poor can’t do both this month.
“£250,000″ “£250,000″ Is that really “£250,000″ I see before my eyes?! And it’s a second nanny?
That should go over well.
And that dress is simply idiotic – it’s too short, for one thing. I saw Eleanor Tomlinson in a similar dress at Ascot and she looked divine in it, mostly because it was the right length (that is to say, slightly longer) and the shoes were much sexier and the dress was sleeker and less poufier.
Jesus Lord.
One of the most interesting slips from Harry’s nobody wants to be king debacle was a slip that William and Kate aren’t naturals with children.
They’re excusing Kate from not wearing a slip because it was hot? So don’t wear white sheer fabric problem solved. Plus it is Kate we’ve seen a lot more than her legs through a skirt. We’ve seem the royal bread box as well as George and Charlotte’s milk bottles if you know what I mean.
Second in line Mummy, and you aren’t. x
