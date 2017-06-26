Donald Trump did a convoluted & insane tweet-storm after WaPo bombshell

On Friday, the Washington Post published a blockbuster exclusive in a year full of blockbuster exclusives. I’ll summarize the WaPo story, which you can read in its entirety here. The CIA had evidence showing Vladimir Putin giving the order the disrupt/hack the American election in favor of Donald Trump. Putin literally gave the orders to ensure Trump’s victory. That happened in the summer of 2016. In the months that followed during a heated and increasingly awful national election, President Obama and his team debated what recourse to take: should they punish Russia and how? Do they alert the American people to the extent of Russia’s interference? Should the repercussions towards Russia be merely economic? By December, Obama had chosen a combination of options, including increased sanctions and the expulsion of Russian diplomats. Some people within the Obama White House felt like they “choked” in the middle of an unprecedented cyberattack.

Personally, I feel like Obama did not do enough to speak to the American people as Russia was waging a cyberwar in the middle of the election. If there’s one thing I blame Obama for, it’s for falling into one of Trump’s stupidest traps, which is where Trump kept bitching about the election being “rigged” and how people shouldn’t believe the results if Hillary Clinton won. Obama came out and said that nothing was rigged and that we should all believe in the results of what would be a fair election. That was a trap. The election was rigged – in Donald Trump’s favor, with direct orders from Putin. Obama should have informed the American people about what was happening as it was happening.

As WaPo points out, of course, Obama believed Hillary Clinton would win no matter what and that she would be the one dealing with the aftermath. Obama left several cyber-warfare tools in place for his successor, and at that point, he knew his successor would be Donald Trump. Trump has done literally NOTHING about any of this. You can argue that Obama did not do enough, and I’m right there with you. Obama didn’t do enough. But Trump has done nothing to protect America. Because he doesn’t care. Because he’s still trying to tweet his way out of everything.

Since the Obama Administration was told way before the 2016 Election that the Russians were meddling, why no action? Focus on them, not T! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

Why no action from your administration, T? And this:

Obama Administration official said they "choked" when it came to acting on Russian meddling of election. They didn't want to hurt Hillary? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

I don’t follow Trump’s strained train of logic here – he believes that if Obama had done more to punish Russia, then Hillary Clinton’s chances would have been hurt? That makes no sense. But the worst is this:

Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2017

He seems to be saying that Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, gets to “collude” with her own party, so he should be allowed to collude with his own party, Russia.

Trump also did an absolutely ridiculous interview on Fox News on Sunday morning. I could honestly only listen to this for a few minutes because of the interviewer and because of Trump’s insanity. Trump does get butthurt about how Obama referred to the GOP healthcare bill as “mean.” Trump says Obama “actually used my term, MEAN. That was my term.” That confirms a story last week that Trump referred to the AHCA as “mean,” something denied by his own people. It also confirms that Bigly will accuse Obama of anything and everything, including using Trump’s WORD.