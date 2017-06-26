Kim Kardashian criticized for photo of Saint West’s front-facing carseat

Kim Kardashian has come back into the spotlight over the past few weeks, mostly because she debuted her new makeup line and she had do some promotion for it. The promotion worked too – the contouring kits are already sold out. They sold out in the first day/hours of going on sale. So now no one can Kontour Like Kim. Anyway, Kim’s resurgence has also included posting photos of her kids on social media, like the photo above, of little Saint West, which Kim posted to her Facebook over the weekend. Saint now looks so much like a West, when previously he looked all-Kardashian. Anyway, because she posted this photo on Facebook, the judgy mom patrol came out in full force to tell her that the carseat should be rear-facing. Judgy moms will judge everything.
Also: Kim is doing a poll on Twitter to name North’s new puppy. I kind of think North should be allowed to name her own puppy without mama making it into a Twitter poll, but I still voted. I voted for Baby Jesus, because I’m amazed that’s one of the options.
What should North name her puppy?
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2017
I would be happy with Baby Jesus Kardashian-West for a dog. I would also accept Sushi Kardashian-West. Sushi West is actually a cool name for a dog, and if Kim isn’t going to use it, I might adopt a dog or cat and name them Sushi West.
Also: here’s a photo of Kanye West outside of Khloe Kardahsian’s surprise birthday party last night. Kim wasn’t there?? Maybe the party was such a surprise that even Kim didn’t know about it. Or maybe Kanye went in Kim’s place? I have no idea. I sort of wonder how much time Kim and Kanye are even spending together these days.
She is too little to be front facing. There are pretty specific safety guidelines.
He’s over a year old, isn’t the recommendation that he be a year old and twenty pounds
AAP recommendation is at least two, or until the child has maxed out the rear facing limits for their seat.
For the past several years the recommendation has been to keep them rear- facing until at least two years old.I’m not sure about California but I don’t think that is law, just a strong recommendation. It has been shown to be much much safer in that position toddlers. It sucks because front-facing makes the child happier but the safety is worth the grumpy child.
I switched my kid at a year to a front facing seat, she outgrew her rear facing one, she was huge
A year is too young to be front-facing, full stop.
In so happy the recommendation is now 2. I’m crazy, mine rear face until 3. My oldest didn’t mind it or know any different, and she just sat with her legs bent a bit or crossed and was always comfy. If ever in a wreck, she’d slide up the back of her seat, rather than get thrown forward and whip her neck and her knees together. Broken legs are easier to fix than a broken neck.
In Sweden they rear face until 4 and have ZERO child traffic fatalities. That’s incredible.
Amny states have passed rear facing until at least age 2 regardless of height or weight.
@ wiffie-
Sweden’s rule is very wise. The head to body proportion of a two year old versus a four year old is very, very different, and physics are not kind to that difference. Also, musculature is much more developed by four years.
My kids live in Anaheim and my little grandson was in a front-facing seat before he was a year old. He’ll be eight next month.
In new Zealand and Australia its a year. I’m sad my 8 year old moved out of even his bolster set. It means he’s no longer my lil man. Frowny face.
California’s rule is under 2 is rear facing.
Yup. My California kiddo was back-facing until two years. I remember because she went from a babysitter to a preschool for daycare at the same time I was researching car seats. Apparently rear-facing seats are more safe than forward-facing, hence the recommendation to keep babies in the rear-facing as long as possible.
Isn’t it based on weight? Not age? I mean he could be too small but he could be a solid baby.
Idk Id rather call smoke and mirrors on her line selling out fast, and say it was a small batch ordered which is why it sold out quickly, because they wanted that press and craze of “sold out”, so there is a rush when the stock becomes “available” again.
When my kids were younger we were at a local event where the police department had officers demonstrating the proper safety usage of car seats. The officer I spoke with said it’s weight, not age that determines the kind of car seat a child should be in and whether it’s front facing/rear facing and whether or not their ready for a booster.
It’s technically based on weight, but should be based on age, because a large one-year-old may be the same size as a two or three-year-old, but that one-year-old still only has one-year-old bone development.
No, it’s based on age, because age signals a specific bone density. A child is much likely to survive a collision rear facing than he or she would forward facing at a certain age, regardless of weight.
Gosh it’s only 6 months rear facing in Australia.
Thanks, Honey. I wondered about whether things had changed since my children were babies. We had the rear-facing capsule, and took mine out of them when it was obvious they no longer fit, were uncomfortable and could sit up properly, and into the front-facing seats they went. The seats they had were pricey, but strapped them in really well, and luckily, we were never in a crash to test their safety. It’s been a while for me, so I wondered if things were still the same. I don’t remember ever seeing a rear-facing seat here. Do we even have them?
One year in Slovakia. You cant buy a rear facing car seat for babies over 9-10 kg. I waited as long as possible with changing from baby carrier to car seat and only after my baby was too long i swapped.
Oops. Sorry, I meant Honest B. 🙄 at myself…
LOL @ Singtress…..Saint is a boy! In Cali, legally a child under age two has to be rear facing until they are at least 40 pounds or 40 inches. Kim doesn’t care, it’s always the pic that matters most. Saint West looks unamused. He and his dad probably talk about what a tool mommy is. Lol again!
To be fair to Kim – most people around here don’t realize the safety risks of front facing too early. My niece is going to be two next month. She’s been front facing for a while now – and personally it freaks me out. But there are a lot of things that have happened when it comes to the kid that have freaked me out as well – but there’s only so much toe stepping you can do, sadly. I’ll suggest what I can, but I’m the in-law. All I know is that there are going to be VASTLY different rules with any child of mine when it’s under grandma and grandpas watch than there currently are.
Note: laws in NS are: A child must be at least one year and 10 kg (22 lb) before he/she can be placed in a forward facing seat. A child must remain in a forward facing seat until they are a minimum of 18 kg (40 lb).
I don’t know what the law is in California, as I am Canadian. I do know that there are laws re height and weight, however, I didn’t switch my son to forward facing until he was 2 (and I spoke with his pediatrician to confirm) but the reason for the recommendation to keep them rear facing until 2 yrs is because younger than that kids don’t have enough control of their neck and in an accident they can be seriously injured because of that.
official California law is found here: https://www.chp.ca.gov/programs-services/programs/child-safety-seats
Rear-facing car seats are required until age 2 unless the child weighs 40 pounds or more OR is 40 inches or more in height.
Man are there two year olds more than 40lbs?!? My son is 6 and weighs 40 lbs!
At Pinetree – yes, my then-two year old was 45 pounds. He’s not overweight, just tall and solid.
Is a year old and at least twenty pounds…if so, the front facing car seat should be fine.
These are outdated guidelines. Children really should be kept rear-facing until at least two.
That’s what I did with my kids – 20lbs or 1 year old – but my kids are 22 and 20.
If people such as Kim are following the law then everyone else needs to mind their own business. We forward faced our daughter just before 1 year old, she was huge, 27lbs already and incredibly tall. All kids are different, my daughter is now 3 and she’s in a booster seat, which she is legally allowed to be in. She is 45lbs and the same height as an average 6year old, I hate the car seat mafia more than any other judgy mom issues.
Honey people in here hate the Kardashians. They could tomorrow literally give all their money to cancer research or aids reasearch and still hate them.
Car seat mafia lol….yeah it’s not always about age. Kid has always been bigger than average for her age, at one she was as tall as a lot of two year olds.
Kim is NOT following the law–in California the child should rear-face until at least two. Also, people like me who offer gentle suggestions on proper car seat safety are not out to shame or judge. We just understand that too many babies are harmed by this “My kid, my decision!” mentality some have. In the event of an accident, any parent would want a car seat to prevent harm to their child. The best way to ensure that happens is following approved guidelines.
It’s your choice but acknowledge that it is more dangerous. The reason the recommendations have changed is the realization that multiple factors need to happen before the risk goes down. Age, head-to-body ratio, spinal stability, weight, and ability to stay properly positioned without a five point restraint. It’s not sanctimonious to point out poor health choices.
@ GirlBye,
But they never would be that charitable, so not much point made there.
If they are driving in California, it is actually illegal for Saint to be forward facing. I’m sure some of the comments were judgmental, but even the Kardashians shouldn’t be above the law.
Damn, that baby is gorgeous.
He’s always looked so much like his sister Nori, even at birth it was obvious.
say what you will, Kim and Ye made beautiful babies.
Kim was at the party, I saw on Snapchat. And yes I’m thoroughly ashamed of myself for knowing that.
As for “baby Jesus” as a dog name I dunno I feel like only a small child would think of that. Maybe these are norths ideas?
That was my thought also. Maybe Kim just pared down the list of names Nori suggested. Can’t imagine the kid wasn’t bursting with ideas.
Kimye were both there. Kim had videos and photos on her snapchat
New guidelines in the U.K. are very clear. Read facing til much older. My kids were babies in Australia a long time ago. I’d hate to parent in the social media generation. Or at least I would grow a very thick skin.
I think you are shining light, I think the word is common sense.
It’s only rear facing until 15 months old in the U.K., whereas its 2 years in California.
Dude he isn’t even 2 yet. He should be rear facing. Judgy moms are never fun but car seat safety is no joke.
California law is rear facing until 2 years or 40 lbs.
1. I’m confused about the front facing seat as I can’t imagine Kim has to put that in herself. Maybe it was just temporarily front facing for the photo?
2. Kanye looks weird in that photo. I highly doubt they are spending much time together at all. Saw her on WWHL and she seemed to barely even know/care where he was then.
I mean I can’t stand mommy shamers but I believe most places it’s rear facing until 2 right? Because I know they upped the age for rear facing and when a child should graduate from booster seats.
He’s safer rear facing.
I don’t think it’s a law anywhere in the US that children must be in a rear facing carseat until the age of 2. It’s a recommendation but not a law. I switched both mine to front facing around 16 months. I hate the excessive judgement in society today. Let’s save our outrage for the truly despicable parents leaving their children in the car, etc.
It is definitely the law here in PA, rear facing until at least 2. That said they could very easily be in a hired car and not their own.
In PA, it’s the law until 2 but you can switch them earlier if they meet height/weight limits. I switched my child around 15 or 16 months as well because he hated rear facing and would cry all the time and I think it made him carsick. Much better after front facing.
I live in Wisconsin and legally a child has to be rear facing until 2 years of age. I hate judgy moms but when it comes to young children and car seats, nearly half of all deaths and injuries in car accidents are caused by kids not being in a car seat properly. People don’t need to be cruel towards her but I do hope she fixes it!
JenB, I’m with you! So much mommy shaming, even here on CB.
We front faced my toddler at 21 months old and 30 pounds. We were about to take a 12 hour car trip to Florida and it would have been hell for everyone involved if he stayed rear-facing. He’s the size of most 3 year olds, so I was fine with it.
In California the law changed Jan 2017. A child must be refacing till 2 UNLESS he/she is 40lbs OR 40 inches or taller. I highly doubt he is either, since my 3 year old is off the charts for height and is still only 38 inches and not even 35lbs!
It’s the law in California. It isn’t about judging. They changed the law for very good reasons not mention drivers in LA are insane.
It’s not judgment-based, this is a safety reason pure and simple. AAP guidelines say rear-facing until the age of 2. There are older recommendations saying until they reach the maximum height/weight for the car seat, which for infant seats can be usually around 35 lbs max (this varies). Regardless, newer revised guidelines strongly advise to keep toddlers rear-facing until age 2.
“A 2007 study in the journal Injury Prevention: children under age two are 75 percent less likely to die or to be severely injured in a crash if they are rear-facing. Another study found riding rear-facing to be five times safer than forward-facing.”
I work in Pediatric EM. I’ve seen the devastating consequences on a daily basis. I’m passionate about educating on this topic in any opportunity that presents itself. Please do the same.
I wish there were more education on car seats and safety. Like information on when to make adjustments and such. I know several people who put their kids forward facing at 1 and never know if it’s okay to point out that they need to be rear facing.
I agree, but part of the problem is that people refuse to look at the data & research themselves. “My kid is big for their age” is not a good reason to ff. It has nothing to do with the size of their child, it has to do with the fact that their neck bones aren’t fused like adults & they are at higher risk for injury. Plus kids heads make up 1/3 of their body weight (unlike adults, which is more like 1/4) so that also factors into it. People should look up internal decapitation & then decide if they still want to risk ff, just because it’s not a law everywhere yet to extend rf. My son tops the charts for height & weight & I still had him rear facing until just a few weeks ago & he is 2.5. I would still have him rear facing if I wasn’t about to have another baby & our car seats both fit rear facing, side by side. It’s truly not about some new, ridiculous recommendations. Studies have been done that show that children are much safer rf. & if we know better now (then we did 10 years ago) we should do better, right?
I agree, this has nothing to do with judgment or the obnoxious mommy mafia. Do your research, rear facing is safer.
Exactly. She should know better.
Thank you! I was forward facing as a baby and we had an accident. I broke of jaw and had many surgeries to fix the facial bone damage. I am now an adult and had a surgery last year on my jaw. My mom didn’t know better. I wish someone had told her. I have twins now as an adult and had them rear facing until the last possible fit. They are still in high back boosters. No safety is too much for my kids. I have actually had people try to shame me into not having a booster. Making fun of 50lb skinny kids in a booster. Ok…people are crazy. It is not mommy shaming to help save a child from what I or other children have had to endure. Safety of children is important and not shaming its educational.
Em, you are so right that this is a safety issue pure and simple. I had no idea how important it was for older babies until I was researching a bigger car seat for my son as he was approaching the height limit on his first one, and I was shocked by what I found on the safety issues. SHOCKED. Basically, a mediocre rear-facing seat is much safer, if installed correctly, than the best forward-facing seat money can buy.
I find it appalling that any manufacturer sells car seats anywhere without a warning that they must never be used forward-facing before age 2, and that rear-facing for longer is always safer. Even where the local law doesn’t require it, it is unconscionable not to publicize the risks to the public. I don’t hold individual moms at fault, I hold government agencies and manufacturers at fault. As for me, my son is staying rear-facing to age 4, just like the Swedes have done to virtually eliminate young child fatalities in automobile accidents there.
Everyone should watch this video to get a better intuitive feel for the physics that make rear-facing so much safer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuZFVPv3Rpk
Really, we’d all be safer rear-facing, but when we are older our vertebrae are more fully ossified, our neck muscles are stronger, and our heads are a smaller percentage of our body mass, so the difference in safety is less profound. Toddlers facing forward are at grave risk of paralysis in any head-on collision.
It actually is the law to rear face until 2 in CA, PA, OK, & NJ. I’m in GA & my pediatrician says it will eventually be law everywhere.
Why bother naming the puppy when we all know it will go the same ways as the rest of the Kardashian animals. Poor puppy 😞
i am not that religious, but for a family that goes to church regularly, I find the option of naming a dog Baby Jesus extremely insulting. There enough other names out there.
And I am from Spain, where a lot of men are named Jesus. It is just the baby in front of the name that some how adds to it being disrespectful.
I was looking for someone to come up with this, I’m glad you did. Ridiculous, to say the least (and I say this as agnostic).
Jeez, at least he’s in a car seat.
Please read some stats on how many children are injured–many gravely injured–by improper car seat use.
Yeah, jeez, at least she’s doing the bare minimum! She could have been keeping him amused for the picture by letting him play with a plastic bag and an open bottle of beer! Give her a break, she’s doing her best!
Lol
It’s a Kanye/Jay-Z song on Watch the throne.
“Sweet baby Jesus
We made it in America”
Kanye looks so out of it. MC Lyte wrote a message to him and he didn’t even burst out. I’m actually worried.
It’s obvious Kanye is mentally ill. I think he’s medicated but it will tak a little time to find out what works for him and what doesn’t. I do hope that he is able to take care of his mental health without losing his edge and creativity. It would be nice to see old Kanye back tbh
“MC Lyte wrote a message to him and he didn’t even burst out.”
Burst out?
He didn’t get mad as he would have only a few months ago. That’s not a proper way to say it?
Have an outburst?
Ha. Yes, have an outburst, thanks NSSB. Sorry, I messed up with the English.
I mean she’s breaking state law. I have little sympathy because she has enough money to get the best car seat out there and bring out a car seat tech. Also with the amount of car accidents this family gets in and the fact that they are constantly chased by paparazzi, I wouldn’t risk it.
Maybe he’s front facing just so she could take the picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not just about legalities here. It’s about the safety of your child and protecting them from traumatic brain/spine injuries. The onus is on parents when it comes to child safety and trying to stay aware/up to date on guidelines. This isn’t about shaming anyone, it’s simply about protecting the health of our pediatric population who are at the mercy of our decisions.
….and despite that whole paragraph,
its STILL.NOT.YOUR.CHILD.
so shut up?
What is your point? She is a public figure and courts attention more than the average celebrity. We comment on her all of the time. This is no different. If she doesn’t want anyone to comment on her children then she should do like many others and keep them out of the spotlight. If you don’t want criticism stay off social media. It is that simple.
Rude, rude, rude.
Would you say a concerned person should shut up if this kid was playing with broken glass or matches? Probably not. Car seat safety is a serious matter, and people should speak up about it.
You must be new, because discourse (or really, your lack of it) like this is not common here. People engage in respectful discussion, and it you are not interested in that, you will likely quickly find out it isn’t acceptable here. You are teetering on the brink of argumentum ad hominem.
Does anyone here actually believe Kim puts her child in a car seat? I am sure that’s one of the nanny’s many duties. Also, North should be allowed to name her dog. It’s been a week and the dog still has no name? What have they been calling it then? This makes no sense. Kim just loves attention and needs people to talk about her. Also, of course her contour kit sold out quickly. They use the old “only produce a limited amount so we can brag they sold out fast” trick. Works every time !
Doggie? All American cats seem to respond well to Kitty, maybe the dogs are the same about Doggie. I hope so, since that’s what I call them when I haven’t been properly introduced.
Of course, that would mean that regardless of the vote, Doggie will be its name….
Judging by the name options – it seems like those are the kind of names a toddler would come up with. Maybe she’ can’t choose between them. Who knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kids are weird sometimes, though. I just can’t imagine Kim REALLY would love a dog named Peachy Pop or whatever- that seems like a North thing. I don’t believe North prompted her to make a Twitter poll (though that’d be kind of funny) but it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that she couldn’t pick a name on her own, and they’re trying to narrow it down. Penelope is a lot older – and being close to your cousin doesn’t mean you’ll be as decisive as they are. I’ve asked my niece who’s really young questions about things, and she’s totally pulled the “I don’t want to pick” card. So who knows.
You make some good points. By the way, Penelope is barely a year older than North.
It seems illogical that there is an age law instead of a size/ weight law. Some two year olds are the size of one year olds while others (like my niece) are the size of 4 year olds. My sister is 6 feet, my niece’s dad is 6’4. She would never have fit in a rear facing car seat at 2.
It’s based on age because, regardless of size, kids bodies develop at a similar speed. Just because a kid is big for their age (my husband is 6’3″ & his brother is 6’5″- both my kids have always topped the charts for their height) doesn’t mean their skeletal system develops faster. You can buy car seats to rear face a tall child; I had to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, just a friendly reminder that 70% of car seats are installed incorrectly, and that there are free car seat checks/installations in the U.S. available through your fire department or similar safety department.
Exactly! Unless there is poop or vomit on my kid’s car seat, it ain’t coming out. I don’t care if Annie Leibovitz wants her picture.
Yeah I was thinking that reading those comments as well. Does no one understand how hard they are to install??! I can pull the stupid tether with ALL of my strength and still not get it to the required tightness of not being able to shift over 1 1/2 inches so I always have to get my husband to do it.
Yes, but Kim doesn’t have to install it and uninstall it herself. No problem for her to tell a hireling to get it front-facing for pics and then re-install it for rear-facing.
Even though I bet it is just a case of Kim being dense…..I highly doubt she’s the one actually putting and taking the car seat out. If she really wanted a photo of her son in a car seat, she’d probably make someone else do the grunt work.
Statistically speaking, according to NHTSA, at least 50% of the holier-than-thou, finger waggy, internet/social media safety brigade currently use, or have used, an incorrectly installed child safety seat. At LEAST 50%; some studies place it much higher.
Judge away.
Looks like a nice carseat and the straps are set correctly. If they had to move him front-facing whatever. My kid switched at a year too cause I couldn’t cope with the endless crying in the car anymore. Those judgy moms don’t think about how distracting it can be to drive a screaming toddler around. I figured it was safer to have my kid front-facing and quiet than backwards facing and screaming and/or crying. To each his own.
On the one hand, as a mom, I get exhausted by the constant mommy wars/mommy shaming. It can be so divisive and ugly, and in reality, it feels like most moms are doing the best they can. There is SO MUCH information out there, and wading through it or doing all the necessary research can be overwhelming, even though it’s obviously important when it comes to safety issues.
On the other hand, keeping a child rear-facing until 2 years/40 lbs is a really, really simple way to keep your kid safe. The research is at this point undeniable. Of course you hope you won’t be in a major collision and the odds are that you won’t. But if you are, then you’ll want your kid to be protected as much as possible. Rear facing is an easy way to do it. Is it fun, esp. as they get a little older? No. But if that’s all they know, they’ll be accustomed to it. I did many long, long road trips with my kiddo rear-facing at 2 and we all were ok.
Also, it’s not just about the weight limit or age–it’s about developmental milestones like neck control. Honestly, I wish moms could find ways to support each other and be kind, even when it comes to important things like educating each other about safety issues. (Plenty of reasons to snark on the K family).
It really depends on the baby’s pediatrician. Ours has recommended my 2.5 year old still be rear facing until she’s at least 3 because of recent info she’s read. Ive gotten pressure to turn her because she’s tall too but it doesn’t bother her or us and we trust her doctor so why not. Someone else the same age already has their kid front facing but I don’t pretend to know the specifics of their height/weight or car seat.
Moms need to stop hating on one another. If saint is over the weight requirements let him face forward. Of course it’s recommended that kids are rear facing for as long as possible, but alas, all my kids were forward facing as soon as they got to the weight. Just my choice!
He is a beautiful, beautiful baby.
(I think my first comment got eaten) The Mommie police are strong! I’m assuming KK is doing the correct thing. If not, and the law states somethings else, she will either have to change or deal with the consequences. The self-righteousness shining through the faux concern is blinding. Most car seats are installed incorrectly for one reason or another. There are also many car seat clinics to clear that up.
People are “outraged” because it gives them the opportunity to pick at Kim but they won’t admit that.
Not here for the sanctimonious mommy wars, but Saint is very cute! He has Kim’s eyes.
but if they didnt have those, what would they do!
oh thats right, logoff their blogs and raise their kids lol but they wouldnt get attention!
It takes years for child’s spine to be fully formed. Adding the fact that forward facing crashes are more severe, and the proportion of head to body, kids are at much higher risk of permanent spinal injury, such as internal decapitation.
I read on this topic extensively due to nature of my job and general interest. Rear facing is more than 5 times safer than forward facing.
Here is an excellent article that dabbles in anatomy and explains well why it is wise to keep littles rear facing.
When my son outgrew his rear facing car seat at age 2, I bought one with higher specs. I understand a lot of parents can’t afford to do that but they can learn from my mistake.
http://csftl.org/why-rear-facing-the-science-junkies-guide/
The anatomical science behind the guidelines/laws are well and good. But getting lost in the “face which way, when?” debate is the fact that many child injuries and deaths in vehicle collisions are caused by improper installation of the seats themselves.
Most parents probably don’t know how important the combined weight of seat and child is VERY important, and adjustments in seat types must be made, as well as how they’re secured.
The L.A.T.C.H. system, for example, has very specific combined weight guidelines. Too heavy, 65+ pounds, and the seat anchors will release in a collision. It doesn’t matter how securely a child is restrained if the seat itself fails.
But a majority of parents, and even some pro installers, still perceive L.A.T.C.H. to be superior to regular seatbelt installation – which is REALLY scary when you consider that combined weight for L.A.T.C.H. safe use in rear-facing seats may be as low as 25 pounds. Most “rear-facing until 2, or X height or X weight” laws are fairly recent, and car seat manufacturers haven’t caught up yet.
What these laws will inevitably demonstrate is that rear-facing child restraint IS NOT always safer, and may, in a couple of scenarios, actually cause harm.
A huge number of people also appear to be unaware, if you’ve visited a Goodwill or driven past a yard sale recently, that second-hand car seats are a VERY, VERY BAD IDEA. Perfect restraint in a perfectly installed car seat means absolutely nothing if that seat has been in even a minor accident before.
And then there’s the horrifyingly high percentage of injuries and deaths caused by kids who weren’t restrained AT ALL.
Rear-facing vs. front-facing is the trees, and our overall safety ignorance is the forest. We should probably concentrate more on the latter.
Car seat recommendations change but luckily there are always enough moms to tell you when you’re doing it wrong.
It was torture to have my kids rear face until 1 (the recommendation then so don’t bite), because they both have terrible motion sickness and sitting backwards in a car is sure fire way to lose your lunch.
This. Within about three minutes of “backward” motion, my daughter begins to throw up. Violently. I have vertigo/inner ear issues, and I think she probably will, too.
I got the height/weight all clear from my kids’ doc before we went forward-facing, and it was such a relief to know my rear-facing, reclining, carsick baby wasn’t going to aspirate vomit, silently and unnoticed.
We determined, with our pediatrician, to forward face one of my kids at 15 months. He had extreme motion sickness and would vomit every time we were in the car- even for a 5 minute ride. The safety concerns of aspiration, as well as having to pull the car quickly over to side of the road- sometimes on busy highways- made us determine that forward facing would be best for us. I know that generally speaking rear facing is best- and I definitely did that with my child who did not have motion sickness. That being said- there can also be safety concerns that cause you to switch earlier.
It looks like it is rear facing to me and she is just sitting beside him taking the picture….? Or am i losing my mind?
Kim may not be violating law if her son weighs at least 40lbs per California Highway Patrol
https://www.chp.ca.gov/Programs-Services/Programs/Child-Safety-Seats
Current California Law:
•Children under 2 years of age shall ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds OR is 40 or more inches tall. The child shall be secured in a manner that complies with the height and weight limits specified by the manufacturer of the car seat. (California Vehicle Code Section 27360.)
He looks kind of small to be 40 lbs.
” Judgy moms will judge everything.”
Except themselves. Man, I feel bad for the sad lives of those women.
Yes, you have been pointing them out and judging them all through this article.
FYI: her contour kit is 48$, and yet, it has about 0.032 oz. *4 of the product. people are pissed about this.
The Mommy Mafia is mighty but in this case it is a safety issue. It might give the signal that this ok to other mothers when it simply isn’t.
Next up is her victim routine for being criticized.
Wow, and I thought our safety laws regarding carseats in Australia were severe. Rearward facing for two years??
My car’s owner manual actually states that children should be rear facing until 4 (2016 Volvo, in Canada). The fact that Sweden has ZERO infant and toddler motor vehicle deaths year after year says it all.
I will say though that at least North’s harness straps appear to be at the right height for forward facing (just above shoulders), quite snug (would pass the pinch test and then some by the looks of it) and the chest clip is at the right height. Extended rear facing is increasingly the norm in Canada, however many people I’ve seen leave harnesses way too lose with chest clips too low.
Our laws in Canada could be better but at least all (or almost all?) provinces have a proper use requirement, which dictates that you must max out the age/height/weight allowances of your seat. Meaning that if a convertible seat is good for rear facing until 40 lbs, you can’t legally turn it forward facing until the child has reached 40 lbs no matter what other laws say (such as the 1 year, 22 lbs threshold). I don’t think too many people know this though.
My hope is that in the not too distant future, we’re talking about child passenger safety on airplanes as passionately as we do with cars. Infant unrestrained in a lap on an airplane? Now that’s really effing nuts.
