Kim Kardashian criticized for photo of Saint West’s front-facing carseat

Commemoration ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

Kim Kardashian has come back into the spotlight over the past few weeks, mostly because she debuted her new makeup line and she had do some promotion for it. The promotion worked too – the contouring kits are already sold out. They sold out in the first day/hours of going on sale. So now no one can Kontour Like Kim. Anyway, Kim’s resurgence has also included posting photos of her kids on social media, like the photo above, of little Saint West, which Kim posted to her Facebook over the weekend. Saint now looks so much like a West, when previously he looked all-Kardashian. Anyway, because she posted this photo on Facebook, the judgy mom patrol came out in full force to tell her that the carseat should be rear-facing. Judgy moms will judge everything.

Also: Kim is doing a poll on Twitter to name North’s new puppy. I kind of think North should be allowed to name her own puppy without mama making it into a Twitter poll, but I still voted. I voted for Baby Jesus, because I’m amazed that’s one of the options.

I would be happy with Baby Jesus Kardashian-West for a dog. I would also accept Sushi Kardashian-West. Sushi West is actually a cool name for a dog, and if Kim isn’t going to use it, I might adopt a dog or cat and name them Sushi West.

Also: here’s a photo of Kanye West outside of Khloe Kardahsian’s surprise birthday party last night. Kim wasn’t there?? Maybe the party was such a surprise that even Kim didn’t know about it. Or maybe Kanye went in Kim’s place? I have no idea. I sort of wonder how much time Kim and Kanye are even spending together these days.

Kanye West shows off his smile at Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebration

Photos courtesy of Kim’s Facebook and BACKGRID.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

124 Responses to “Kim Kardashian criticized for photo of Saint West’s front-facing carseat”

  1. Singtress says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:44 am

    She is too little to be front facing. There are pretty specific safety guidelines.

    Reply
  2. Missy says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Is a year old and at least twenty pounds…if so, the front facing car seat should be fine.

    Reply
  3. Caity says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    If they are driving in California, it is actually illegal for Saint to be forward facing. I’m sure some of the comments were judgmental, but even the Kardashians shouldn’t be above the law.

    Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Damn, that baby is gorgeous.

    Reply
  5. Runcmc says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Kim was at the party, I saw on Snapchat. And yes I’m thoroughly ashamed of myself for knowing that.

    As for “baby Jesus” as a dog name I dunno I feel like only a small child would think of that. Maybe these are norths ideas?

    Reply
  6. Caity says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Kimye were both there. Kim had videos and photos on her snapchat

    Reply
  7. Brunswickstoval says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:47 am

    New guidelines in the U.K. are very clear. Read facing til much older. My kids were babies in Australia a long time ago. I’d hate to parent in the social media generation. Or at least I would grow a very thick skin.

    Reply
  8. Kla23 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Dude he isn’t even 2 yet. He should be rear facing. Judgy moms are never fun but car seat safety is no joke.

    California law is rear facing until 2 years or 40 lbs.

    Reply
  9. Squiggisbig says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:53 am

    1. I’m confused about the front facing seat as I can’t imagine Kim has to put that in herself. Maybe it was just temporarily front facing for the photo?

    2. Kanye looks weird in that photo. I highly doubt they are spending much time together at all. Saw her on WWHL and she seemed to barely even know/care where he was then.

    Reply
  10. Nicole says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I mean I can’t stand mommy shamers but I believe most places it’s rear facing until 2 right? Because I know they upped the age for rear facing and when a child should graduate from booster seats.

    Reply
  11. Isa says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:55 am

    He’s safer rear facing.

    Reply
  12. JenB says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I don’t think it’s a law anywhere in the US that children must be in a rear facing carseat until the age of 2. It’s a recommendation but not a law. I switched both mine to front facing around 16 months. I hate the excessive judgement in society today. Let’s save our outrage for the truly despicable parents leaving their children in the car, etc.

    Reply
  13. Em says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:05 am

    It’s not judgment-based, this is a safety reason pure and simple. AAP guidelines say rear-facing until the age of 2. There are older recommendations saying until they reach the maximum height/weight for the car seat, which for infant seats can be usually around 35 lbs max (this varies). Regardless, newer revised guidelines strongly advise to keep toddlers rear-facing until age 2.

    “A 2007 study in the journal Injury Prevention: children under age two are 75 percent less likely to die or to be severely injured in a crash if they are rear-facing. Another study found riding rear-facing to be five times safer than forward-facing.”

    I work in Pediatric EM. I’ve seen the devastating consequences on a daily basis. I’m passionate about educating on this topic in any opportunity that presents itself. Please do the same.

    Reply
    • HelloSunshine says:
      June 26, 2017 at 9:15 am

      I wish there were more education on car seats and safety. Like information on when to make adjustments and such. I know several people who put their kids forward facing at 1 and never know if it’s okay to point out that they need to be rear facing.

      Reply
      • Char says:
        June 26, 2017 at 9:45 am

        I agree, but part of the problem is that people refuse to look at the data & research themselves. “My kid is big for their age” is not a good reason to ff. It has nothing to do with the size of their child, it has to do with the fact that their neck bones aren’t fused like adults & they are at higher risk for injury. Plus kids heads make up 1/3 of their body weight (unlike adults, which is more like 1/4) so that also factors into it. People should look up internal decapitation & then decide if they still want to risk ff, just because it’s not a law everywhere yet to extend rf. My son tops the charts for height & weight & I still had him rear facing until just a few weeks ago & he is 2.5. I would still have him rear facing if I wasn’t about to have another baby & our car seats both fit rear facing, side by side. It’s truly not about some new, ridiculous recommendations. Studies have been done that show that children are much safer rf. & if we know better now (then we did 10 years ago) we should do better, right?

      • KBeth says:
        June 26, 2017 at 10:30 am

        I agree, this has nothing to do with judgment or the obnoxious mommy mafia. Do your research, rear facing is safer.

    • magnoliarose says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      Exactly. She should know better.

      Reply
    • Diane says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:43 pm

      Thank you! I was forward facing as a baby and we had an accident. I broke of jaw and had many surgeries to fix the facial bone damage. I am now an adult and had a surgery last year on my jaw. My mom didn’t know better. I wish someone had told her. I have twins now as an adult and had them rear facing until the last possible fit. They are still in high back boosters. No safety is too much for my kids. I have actually had people try to shame me into not having a booster. Making fun of 50lb skinny kids in a booster. Ok…people are crazy. It is not mommy shaming to help save a child from what I or other children have had to endure. Safety of children is important and not shaming its educational.

      Reply
    • The Other Katherine says:
      June 26, 2017 at 9:34 pm

      Em, you are so right that this is a safety issue pure and simple. I had no idea how important it was for older babies until I was researching a bigger car seat for my son as he was approaching the height limit on his first one, and I was shocked by what I found on the safety issues. SHOCKED. Basically, a mediocre rear-facing seat is much safer, if installed correctly, than the best forward-facing seat money can buy.

      I find it appalling that any manufacturer sells car seats anywhere without a warning that they must never be used forward-facing before age 2, and that rear-facing for longer is always safer. Even where the local law doesn’t require it, it is unconscionable not to publicize the risks to the public. I don’t hold individual moms at fault, I hold government agencies and manufacturers at fault. As for me, my son is staying rear-facing to age 4, just like the Swedes have done to virtually eliminate young child fatalities in automobile accidents there.

      Everyone should watch this video to get a better intuitive feel for the physics that make rear-facing so much safer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tuZFVPv3Rpk

      Really, we’d all be safer rear-facing, but when we are older our vertebrae are more fully ossified, our neck muscles are stronger, and our heads are a smaller percentage of our body mass, so the difference in safety is less profound. Toddlers facing forward are at grave risk of paralysis in any head-on collision. :-(

      Reply
  14. Char says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:10 am

    It actually is the law to rear face until 2 in CA, PA, OK, & NJ. I’m in GA & my pediatrician says it will eventually be law everywhere.

    Reply
  15. Jaii says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Why bother naming the puppy when we all know it will go the same ways as the rest of the Kardashian animals. Poor puppy 😞

    Reply
  16. Maria F. says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:17 am

    i am not that religious, but for a family that goes to church regularly, I find the option of naming a dog Baby Jesus extremely insulting. There enough other names out there.

    And I am from Spain, where a lot of men are named Jesus. It is just the baby in front of the name that some how adds to it being disrespectful.

    Reply
  17. LadyJuliette says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Jeez, at least he’s in a car seat.

    Reply
  18. Babs says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:35 am

    It’s a Kanye/Jay-Z song on Watch the throne.
    “Sweet baby Jesus
    We made it in America”
    Kanye looks so out of it. MC Lyte wrote a message to him and he didn’t even burst out. I’m actually worried.

    Reply
  19. Gene123 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I mean she’s breaking state law. I have little sympathy because she has enough money to get the best car seat out there and bring out a car seat tech. Also with the amount of car accidents this family gets in and the fact that they are constantly chased by paparazzi, I wouldn’t risk it.

    Reply
  20. ElleBee says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Maybe he’s front facing just so she could take the picture.

    Reply
  21. Em says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:49 am

    It’s not just about legalities here. It’s about the safety of your child and protecting them from traumatic brain/spine injuries. The onus is on parents when it comes to child safety and trying to stay aware/up to date on guidelines. This isn’t about shaming anyone, it’s simply about protecting the health of our pediatric population who are at the mercy of our decisions.

    Reply
    • hannah89 says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:03 pm

      ….and despite that whole paragraph,

      its STILL.NOT.YOUR.CHILD.

      so shut up?

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        June 26, 2017 at 4:29 pm

        What is your point? She is a public figure and courts attention more than the average celebrity. We comment on her all of the time. This is no different. If she doesn’t want anyone to comment on her children then she should do like many others and keep them out of the spotlight. If you don’t want criticism stay off social media. It is that simple.

      • Goats on the Roof says:
        June 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm

        Rude, rude, rude.

        Would you say a concerned person should shut up if this kid was playing with broken glass or matches? Probably not. Car seat safety is a serious matter, and people should speak up about it.

      • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:52 pm

        You must be new, because discourse (or really, your lack of it) like this is not common here. People engage in respectful discussion, and it you are not interested in that, you will likely quickly find out it isn’t acceptable here. You are teetering on the brink of argumentum ad hominem.

  22. me says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Does anyone here actually believe Kim puts her child in a car seat? I am sure that’s one of the nanny’s many duties. Also, North should be allowed to name her dog. It’s been a week and the dog still has no name? What have they been calling it then? This makes no sense. Kim just loves attention and needs people to talk about her. Also, of course her contour kit sold out quickly. They use the old “only produce a limited amount so we can brag they sold out fast” trick. Works every time !

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:17 am

      Doggie? All American cats seem to respond well to Kitty, maybe the dogs are the same about Doggie. I hope so, since that’s what I call them when I haven’t been properly introduced.

      Of course, that would mean that regardless of the vote, Doggie will be its name….

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:43 am

      Judging by the name options – it seems like those are the kind of names a toddler would come up with. Maybe she’ can’t choose between them. Who knows.

      Reply
      • me says:
        June 26, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        I don’t know. I doubt North is like “mommy ask twitter to name my dog !”. LOL this is all Kim’s doing. I mean Penelope named hers right away and you would think North would copy as they are very close.

      • Erinn says:
        June 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

        Kids are weird sometimes, though. I just can’t imagine Kim REALLY would love a dog named Peachy Pop or whatever- that seems like a North thing. I don’t believe North prompted her to make a Twitter poll (though that’d be kind of funny) but it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that she couldn’t pick a name on her own, and they’re trying to narrow it down. Penelope is a lot older – and being close to your cousin doesn’t mean you’ll be as decisive as they are. I’ve asked my niece who’s really young questions about things, and she’s totally pulled the “I don’t want to pick” card. So who knows.

      • me says:
        June 26, 2017 at 2:26 pm

        You make some good points. By the way, Penelope is barely a year older than North.

  23. Stephanie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:56 am

    It seems illogical that there is an age law instead of a size/ weight law. Some two year olds are the size of one year olds while others (like my niece) are the size of 4 year olds. My sister is 6 feet, my niece’s dad is 6’4. She would never have fit in a rear facing car seat at 2.

    Reply
    • Char says:
      June 26, 2017 at 10:31 am

      It’s based on age because, regardless of size, kids bodies develop at a similar speed. Just because a kid is big for their age (my husband is 6’3″ & his brother is 6’5″- both my kids have always topped the charts for their height) doesn’t mean their skeletal system develops faster. You can buy car seats to rear face a tall child; I had to.

      Reply
    • Susan says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:18 am

      The law is age based with size exceptions. Also, the neck muscles of children are extremely weak based on age which is one of the main reasons that rear-facing is recommended.

      Reply
  24. NonoK says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Everyone who thinks the car seat is FF temporarily for a picture has never installed a convertible car seat. Once that sucker is in, it’s in!!

    Also, just a friendly reminder that 70% of car seats are installed incorrectly, and that there are free car seat checks/installations in the U.S. available through your fire department or similar safety department.

    Reply
  25. Zelda says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Statistically speaking, according to NHTSA, at least 50% of the holier-than-thou, finger waggy, internet/social media safety brigade currently use, or have used, an incorrectly installed child safety seat. At LEAST 50%; some studies place it much higher.

    Judge away.

    Reply
  26. thaisajs says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Looks like a nice carseat and the straps are set correctly. If they had to move him front-facing whatever. My kid switched at a year too cause I couldn’t cope with the endless crying in the car anymore. Those judgy moms don’t think about how distracting it can be to drive a screaming toddler around. I figured it was safer to have my kid front-facing and quiet than backwards facing and screaming and/or crying. To each his own.

    Reply
  27. Lindy says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:49 am

    On the one hand, as a mom, I get exhausted by the constant mommy wars/mommy shaming. It can be so divisive and ugly, and in reality, it feels like most moms are doing the best they can. There is SO MUCH information out there, and wading through it or doing all the necessary research can be overwhelming, even though it’s obviously important when it comes to safety issues.

    On the other hand, keeping a child rear-facing until 2 years/40 lbs is a really, really simple way to keep your kid safe. The research is at this point undeniable. Of course you hope you won’t be in a major collision and the odds are that you won’t. But if you are, then you’ll want your kid to be protected as much as possible. Rear facing is an easy way to do it. Is it fun, esp. as they get a little older? No. But if that’s all they know, they’ll be accustomed to it. I did many long, long road trips with my kiddo rear-facing at 2 and we all were ok.

    Also, it’s not just about the weight limit or age–it’s about developmental milestones like neck control. Honestly, I wish moms could find ways to support each other and be kind, even when it comes to important things like educating each other about safety issues. (Plenty of reasons to snark on the K family).

    Reply
  28. Tess says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:23 am

    It really depends on the baby’s pediatrician. Ours has recommended my 2.5 year old still be rear facing until she’s at least 3 because of recent info she’s read. Ive gotten pressure to turn her because she’s tall too but it doesn’t bother her or us and we trust her doctor so why not. Someone else the same age already has their kid front facing but I don’t pretend to know the specifics of their height/weight or car seat.

    Reply
  29. Margo S. says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Moms need to stop hating on one another. If saint is over the weight requirements let him face forward. Of course it’s recommended that kids are rear facing for as long as possible, but alas, all my kids were forward facing as soon as they got to the weight. Just my choice!

    Reply
  30. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:40 am

    He is a beautiful, beautiful baby.

    Reply
  31. HK9 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    (I think my first comment got eaten) The Mommie police are strong! I’m assuming KK is doing the correct thing. If not, and the law states somethings else, she will either have to change or deal with the consequences. The self-righteousness shining through the faux concern is blinding. Most car seats are installed incorrectly for one reason or another. There are also many car seat clinics to clear that up.

    Reply
  32. Olive says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Not here for the sanctimonious mommy wars, but Saint is very cute! He has Kim’s eyes.

    Reply
  33. Pandora says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    It takes years for child’s spine to be fully formed. Adding the fact that forward facing crashes are more severe, and the proportion of head to body, kids are at much higher risk of permanent spinal injury, such as internal decapitation.
    I read on this topic extensively due to nature of my job and general interest. Rear facing is more than 5 times safer than forward facing.
    Here is an excellent article that dabbles in anatomy and explains well why it is wise to keep littles rear facing.
    When my son outgrew his rear facing car seat at age 2, I bought one with higher specs. I understand a lot of parents can’t afford to do that but they can learn from my mistake.

    http://csftl.org/why-rear-facing-the-science-junkies-guide/

    Reply
    • Zelda says:
      June 26, 2017 at 7:59 pm

      The anatomical science behind the guidelines/laws are well and good. But getting lost in the “face which way, when?” debate is the fact that many child injuries and deaths in vehicle collisions are caused by improper installation of the seats themselves.

      Most parents probably don’t know how important the combined weight of seat and child is VERY important, and adjustments in seat types must be made, as well as how they’re secured.

      The L.A.T.C.H. system, for example, has very specific combined weight guidelines. Too heavy, 65+ pounds, and the seat anchors will release in a collision. It doesn’t matter how securely a child is restrained if the seat itself fails.

      But a majority of parents, and even some pro installers, still perceive L.A.T.C.H. to be superior to regular seatbelt installation – which is REALLY scary when you consider that combined weight for L.A.T.C.H. safe use in rear-facing seats may be as low as 25 pounds. Most “rear-facing until 2, or X height or X weight” laws are fairly recent, and car seat manufacturers haven’t caught up yet.

      What these laws will inevitably demonstrate is that rear-facing child restraint IS NOT always safer, and may, in a couple of scenarios, actually cause harm.

      A huge number of people also appear to be unaware, if you’ve visited a Goodwill or driven past a yard sale recently, that second-hand car seats are a VERY, VERY BAD IDEA. Perfect restraint in a perfectly installed car seat means absolutely nothing if that seat has been in even a minor accident before.

      And then there’s the horrifyingly high percentage of injuries and deaths caused by kids who weren’t restrained AT ALL.

      Rear-facing vs. front-facing is the trees, and our overall safety ignorance is the forest. We should probably concentrate more on the latter.

      Reply
  34. Julaho says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Car seat recommendations change but luckily there are always enough moms to tell you when you’re doing it wrong.
    It was torture to have my kids rear face until 1 (the recommendation then so don’t bite), because they both have terrible motion sickness and sitting backwards in a car is sure fire way to lose your lunch.

    Reply
    • Zelda says:
      June 26, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      This. Within about three minutes of “backward” motion, my daughter begins to throw up. Violently. I have vertigo/inner ear issues, and I think she probably will, too.

      I got the height/weight all clear from my kids’ doc before we went forward-facing, and it was such a relief to know my rear-facing, reclining, carsick baby wasn’t going to aspirate vomit, silently and unnoticed.

      Reply
      • Ka says:
        June 26, 2017 at 6:28 pm

        We determined, with our pediatrician, to forward face one of my kids at 15 months. He had extreme motion sickness and would vomit every time we were in the car- even for a 5 minute ride. The safety concerns of aspiration, as well as having to pull the car quickly over to side of the road- sometimes on busy highways- made us determine that forward facing would be best for us. I know that generally speaking rear facing is best- and I definitely did that with my child who did not have motion sickness. That being said- there can also be safety concerns that cause you to switch earlier.

  35. Sam says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    It looks like it is rear facing to me and she is just sitting beside him taking the picture….? Or am i losing my mind?

    Reply
  36. Queen B says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Kim may not be violating law if her son weighs at least 40lbs per California Highway Patrol

    https://www.chp.ca.gov/Programs-Services/Programs/Child-Safety-Seats

    Current California Law:

    •Children under 2 years of age shall ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds OR is 40 or more inches tall. The child shall be secured in a manner that complies with the height and weight limits specified by the manufacturer of the car seat. (California Vehicle Code Section 27360.)

    Reply
  37. hannah89 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    ” Judgy moms will judge everything.”

    Except themselves. Man, I feel bad for the sad lives of those women.

    Reply
  38. nemo says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    FYI: her contour kit is 48$, and yet, it has about 0.032 oz. *4 of the product. people are pissed about this.

    Reply
  39. magnoliarose says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    The Mommy Mafia is mighty but in this case it is a safety issue. It might give the signal that this ok to other mothers when it simply isn’t.
    Next up is her victim routine for being criticized.

    Reply
  40. Vanessa says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Wow, and I thought our safety laws regarding carseats in Australia were severe. Rearward facing for two years??

    Reply
  41. Tess says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:55 am

    My car’s owner manual actually states that children should be rear facing until 4 (2016 Volvo, in Canada). The fact that Sweden has ZERO infant and toddler motor vehicle deaths year after year says it all.

    I will say though that at least North’s harness straps appear to be at the right height for forward facing (just above shoulders), quite snug (would pass the pinch test and then some by the looks of it) and the chest clip is at the right height. Extended rear facing is increasingly the norm in Canada, however many people I’ve seen leave harnesses way too lose with chest clips too low.

    Our laws in Canada could be better but at least all (or almost all?) provinces have a proper use requirement, which dictates that you must max out the age/height/weight allowances of your seat. Meaning that if a convertible seat is good for rear facing until 40 lbs, you can’t legally turn it forward facing until the child has reached 40 lbs no matter what other laws say (such as the 1 year, 22 lbs threshold). I don’t think too many people know this though.

    My hope is that in the not too distant future, we’re talking about child passenger safety on airplanes as passionately as we do with cars. Infant unrestrained in a lap on an airplane? Now that’s really effing nuts.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment