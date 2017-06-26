“The trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect 3′ seems aca-tedious and aca-overdone” links

Here’s the trailer for Pitch Perfect 3. I think they’ve run this into the ground. [Pajiba]
Issa Rae’s romper at the BET Awards was surprisingly cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
Beyonce’s proteges accepted her BET Award on her behalf. [LaineyGossip]
Did Lil’ Kim rob someone?? [Dlisted]
Netflix canceled Girlboss, a harbinger for girlbosses everywhere. [Jezebel]
Kendall Jenner looks just like Emily Ratajkowski now. [Celebslam]
I probably would do this too if I did a UFC fight. [The Blemish]
I refuse to believe this is really Snooki? [Reality Tea]
The trailer for Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. [OMG Blog]
Leslie Jones is unbreakable: the interview. [Buzzfeed]
It was aca-over done with movie 2. Movie three is just aca-no more.
My first thought was OMG, they’re making another one? Because the second one was such a huge success??
Second thought? Yeah, I’ll watch it. But only when it hits netflix. *hangs head in shame*
Cute movie the first time, my daughter and I both enjoyed it. Then, of course, they have to beat it to death.
Pitch Perfect 2 was HORRIBLE. I can’t believe they are making another one. The first one was good, they should have stopped there.
Hey, I enjoyed it! I might be biased because I loved both movies so far. Idk, I think they’re simply entertaining!
I loved the first Pitch Perfect movie and am going to pretend there were no sequels lalalala I can’t hear you.
I agree, this feels like a reach for the Pitch Perfect series.
I want to see the move “The Big Sick” so badly. I hope it comes to more theaters soon.
Me too! I haven’t been able to figure out when it will be in my area. It only hits my suburbs when it expands to several hundred theaters.
I swear my husband knows every line to the first one and every song. Drives me insane. God forbid it comes on TV. I don’t know if I can take a third movie.
Freedom and Glory would be lovely names.
Loved the first Pitch Perfect but the sequel, wasn’t good.
Can’t remember but wasn’t there a lot of racial stereotypes? It was a bit much. I really need to rewatch it but it wasn’t great.
The third one seems like it’s trying too hard.
The first one made my head explode. I was so pissed about the way they portrayed Asians. They literally don’t speak or just give you the stink eye and self-segregate. What the actual f*ck? Couldn’t watch the second one nor will I watch this one.
Wow that picture of snooki…what work did she do?!?! It doesn’t look like her at all. Also she’s always heavily tanned but in that photo if I didn’t know who it was I would have thought that was a black woman.
Right?!?!
She was on TV for something last night and I was flipping channels and I was astonished. She looks SO different, like a completely different person!
The pout looks bigger, she must put some fillers in.
Snooki switched ethnicities?
Hmm the second part of WHAS looks Kind of funny..I’ll probably watch.
OK. Need a silly link that doesn’t involve cats (too easy):
https://youtu.be/v5SofsWGBF4
(Anchorman fight scene parody with real British tv anchors)
That was good..Ed M should have brought a bacon sarnie !🥓🥓🥓
I’m so sad at the Girlboss cancellation. And so angry at Netflix. First it was Sense8 and now this. Although it seems I’m in a small group who enjoyed Girlboss. I have rewatched it over and over since it premiered and was looking forward to seeing how it would continue now that Nasty Gal had been born.
AGREE. Sense 8 was truly groundbreaking – diverse, inclusive, showed real life issues without exploitation….yes, the travel and cinematography was amazing, but this isn’t a national geographic show. Plenty could have been shot in less expensive locations without sacrificing the plot. We as a society NEED these types of shows. I’ve been meaning to watch girlboss if only to contribute to the ratings.
I can’t believe they cancelled it so quickly. It was on my list, but it JUST came out. Give people a little time.
I actually enjoyed the trailer. I’ve never seen the first one & the second one to me was meh, so… I think I might enjoy #3 better.
