E!: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry are fine, he was in Toronto two weekends ago

As I was writing that Prince Harry story yesterday, I did wonder aloud if something had shifted between Harry and Meghan Markle. The story was about how Harry maybe commissioned an engagement ring to be made from one of his mother’s bracelets, specifically a ring with an emerald stone. Are they there though? Two months ago, I believed that Meg and Harry would be engaged by the end of the summer. Now I’m not so sure. But someone – Meghan or people close to her, I suspect – want us to know that Meghan and Harry are fine. Before Harry jetted off to Malawi, he stayed in Toronto with Meghan for a few days. E! News did a rather exhaustive story about all of the Harry-Meghan news and more. Some highlights:

He was in Toronto two weekends ago: Multiple sources tell E! News exclusively that the 32-year-old prince flew out to Toronto June 17 to visit his 35-year-old girlfriend. “They hadn’t been together for a while, so it was exciting for both to see each other,” one of the sources says. “Harry had planned to fly out this time as he felt it was unfair for Meghan to always be the one flying around, and she’d just come back from the U.S.” According to the source, they “relaxed” at home, “cooking meals together and eating outside in the garden a lot. It’s Meghan’s favorite ‘room’ in the house. She calls it a room because it’s the perfect patio space.”

They did leave her house a few times: Harry and Meghan wanted to fly under the radar, though they did occasionally pop out to “a couple of favorite spots where people don’t immediately run to the press to say they’re there,” the source tells E! News. One of those places is the home of two close friends, whom the pair visited over the weekend. “Harry and Meghan spent time at Meghan’s friend’s home, who are now Harry’s friends, too. Harry loves being part of her world in Toronto,” the source says. “It’s nice getting away from London every now and then—although they both love London, too.”

Meghan plans on moving to London: A second insider says Meghan is prepared to move to the U.K. to be closer to Harry. The couple is “in an extremely solid and happy place at the moment,” the insider adds. “They aren’t rushing ahead at a ridiculous speed or making rash decisions. But, yes, they love each other very much and neither could imagine being without the other. They speak about the future a lot, whether it’s getting each other’s take on future career plans or where they’ll be as a couple. They talk about living in London—Meghan really sees herself moving, and he really wants that.”

The sketchy timeline of this trip: Harry’s trip was a brief one, as he traveled to Malawi June 20. He is camping out in Liwonde National Park, where he’s assisting with the elephants, and should return to London Tuesday. (Another insider denies Harry flew to Toronto to see Meghan after attending Trooping the Colour, insisting that he “hasn’t been to Toronto in a month” and was “100 percent” in Africa.)

Meghan left Toronto on Sunday, June 25th, and flew to London: “She looked happy and pleased to be greeted by airport personnel,” says a source at the airport, who adds that the actress didn’t mention her boyfriend by name. “She carried her one bag and was accompanied by private security from the car to the gate.” Meghan arrived in London early Monday morning and is staying at Kensington Palace. And though the main reason for her trip is to spend time with Harry, a source says she has “other work” to attend to while she’s visiting the U.K. “Harry and Meghan have deep conversations,” a source close to Meghan says. “Harry really has grown up from his wild days, and this is the first relationship he feels like there is a possible future.”

A Harry insider speaks about the Newsweek article: “Some of those quotes were wholly misunderstood and taken out of context. Of course there isn’t anyone who sits there and dreams about becoming King or Queen, and that’s what Harry was getting at. The point is, it’s something you’re born into. You don’t get the choice. If/when that day comes, you just get on with it to the best of your ability. It’s fair to say there were was a little disappointment with way the Newsweek article was interpreted, but it wasn’t anything that caused Harry to get in trouble. How the British media handled the story was the most frustrating part. It’s been rather unfortunate.”

A proposal is coming: Harry and Meghan are in a “solid, strong place” at the moment and are “very future focused,” the insider tells E! News. “They talk about their future plans together all the time. There’s no doubt that he won’t propose before the year is out and it won’t come as a surprise to Meghan.”