Unnamed sources swear that Brad Pitt & Sienna Miller are not happening

True story: when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last year, he quietly hired a bunch of people to work on his side. He’s always been represented by CAA, and he added an assortment of lawyers and at least one crisis-manager type to help mitigate the damage being done. I believe he also hired someone to act as his publicist. So isn’t it a little bit fishy that no one from Brad’s camp – no publicist, manager or lawyer-type – will go on the record denying the Sienna Miller story?
According to the Sun, Brad and Sienna “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” at Glastonbury over the weekend. Considering that was the second time we’d heard about Sienna and Brad acting handsy and flirty, I believe that something is going down. Brad’s people haven’t formally denied it either. Instead, his camp has sent out someone (who knows) to act as an unnamed source refuting the Sun’s exclusive. The same source is also refuting the claim – by Aussie tabloid New Idea – that Brad has been going out on some dates with Elle Macpherson, a stupid, made-up story that drowns out the more credible Sienna Miller story. From ET:
Brad Pitt is still single following his split from Angelina Jolie, a source close to the actor tells ET. Despite recent tabloid reports that Pitt was cozying up to Sienna Miller at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. over the weekend, and that he was also spotted getting flirty with supermodel Elle Macpherson — who recently split from billionaire Jeffrey Soffer — in Los Angeles, our source says the 53-year-old actor isn’t dating anyone. The source adds that Pitt is actually friends with a male pal of Miller, and that there have been no romantic displays between him and the British actress.
Us Weekly also spoke to an unnamed source in Brad’s camp too, interestingly enough:
Nope, not true. Brad Pitt is not dating Sienna Miller or Elle Macpherson, contrary to recent reports, sources tell Us Weekly. The actor, who split from wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016, attended the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend and was spotted at the event on Saturday, June 24, with Miller.
Contrary to The Sun’s report that 53-year-old Pitt and Miller, 35, “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” an insider tells Us that there’s nothing romantic going on between the two.
“Brad was there with Bradley Cooper. Sienna is also good friends with Bradley Cooper. They were all hanging out as friends,” the insider informed Us. “There’s nothing going on there.”
Pitt was also recently linked to Elle Macpherson in Australia’s New Idea. The source tells Us that’s also just a rumor and “absolutely not true.”
Instead, Pitt has been focusing on himself and his kids since his nasty split from Jolie, 42.
Does anyone else wonder about the convenience of the Elle Macpherson story? Like, now Brad’s camp can come out and say “look, it’s all fake news, #MakeBradGreatAgain!” As I said before, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and there’s a lot of smoke around the Brad-Sienna thing. I believe it. I’m not saying I believe that Brad and Sienna will, like, officially date and be the new super-couple or anything. But I believe they’ve been hooking up.
If they don’t, they should. Perfect summer fling.
I like Poppy’s outfit.
Yep, I wouldn’t be surprised if they’d been hooking up, by he/his team want it known they’re not dating.
His team seems to want to make him look desirable, look two women want him again. No A LISTER will ever date his sorry behind because they don’t want to become tabloids stars like Angelina did.
“No A LISTER will ever date his sorry behind because they don’t want to become tabloids stars like Angelina did.”
Are you saying Angelina wanted to be a tabloid star? I’d hope not.
Pretty sure they will both move on. I hope they can co-parent respectfully and find more suitable partners. I don’t think there’s much love lost between them now, so who he/she dates really doesn’t matter.
No that’s not what I’m saying. She became a tabloid star thanks to him. Other. A list women will not want the same thing happening to them. Even Goop said no thanks!!
Who he dates obviously matters to his Pr team. No one outted them- not like there are photos of him out with Elle so I guess his team decided to release that info.
Did her team release the info about her dating Jared Leto? She hired a big team after the divorce too. I’m pretty sure it’s all just idle gossip and isn’t coming from either team. They are both A-list stars and speculation sells magazines/gets clicks.
doubt it, lily. Unlike Brad Pitt She’s not everywhere trying to sell anything right now. She doesn’t seem to want attention on anything but her humanitarian work she did for refugee day. Pay attention. He’s all over the place even has his friends posting photos of their house in France while he gets tattooed. He might as well be a kardashian at this point.
After his GQ interview, I think no A listers (especially those with kids) is willing to date him at the moment. Yes he is Brad Pitt the number one producer in Hollywood, so what, the guy has serious issues. Who would want him near their kids.
Actually, besides Charlie Sheen, is there any other famous person who has had their kids taken away from them?
Mildred, the only one I can think of is Brad Pitt’s twin aka Robin Thicke.
RT’s son told his teachers that Daddy was hitting him so CPS got involved of course RT and his team blamed his ex wife.
Kelly Rutherford lost custody, but that was a good thing.
Page six story denial was they were part of a group of people and again this denial they were part of a group of people, so I draw my own conclusion they are hooking up good for him but why he is going to parties where there are a lot of booze 🍷.
Nah. He’s just checking out a music festival… he’s not “drinking” and “partying” and “hooking up”. He’s doing Dad stuff and writing poetry about his broken heart…
I’m not sure I follow. Are those his only two choices? Drunk and stroking a woman or writing sad Dad poetry? Or is it ok to go enjoy some music with friends when Jolie is in custody of the kids anyway?
BTW everyone is jumping on The Sun’s story about Sienna but ignoring the part of the exact same article that says he was “tee-total at the festival.”
As someone who doesn’t drink, it’s really hard to avoid alcohol. Even in a non-festival environment someone is always, always pushing it on me. And it is possible to go to music festivals or other venues where alcohol is prevalent and not drink. Plenty of sober people do it. Others struggle to be around booze so they have to stay away. I’m guessing Brad is likely just fine, especially if it’s not the kind of thing he does every day.
Alcohol problems run the gamut from those that can’t get out of bed without shakily taken a shot of vodka to “social” drinkers that finally realize it’s escalated to a very real “personal” problem. Likewise recovery is virtually impossible for some and oddly easy for others. Being around alcohol can be a white-knuckle disaster to an eh-not for me nonevent. A far cry from a one size fits all situation.
Absolutely. Which is why if he’s pictured around drinking/partying, it doesn’t automatically mean he’s off the wagon. We really have no idea.
I was agreeing- just adding my 2 cents. We really have no idea.
I’ll add that we only have an account of the two of them with their hands all over each other from a source at The Sun. I find it a bit funny that no one who saw the two of them with their hands all over each other bothered to take a picture. I mean, there are pictures from Glastonbury of Brad Pitt with Bradley Cooper and fans. There are pictures from Glastonbury of Brad Pitt hugging and hanging all over Tilda Swinton. But I haven’t seen one picture of Brad Pitt with his hands all over Sienna Miller.
Ehh not like this is the craziest story I’ve ever heard but I don’t believe it. So much of the tabloids are lies and half truths. I do believe Brad is probably getting something on the side from someone, though. Angelina will get hers soon enough, too. Though I doubt it would ever be public. But they’re two attractive, sexual, people who aren’t attached anymore so why the heck not?
I genuinely dont see any smoke here. Sienna is an easy story to sell and she happened to be in the same room so ofcourse people with papers tried to sell tried to turn it into a story. If those two were canodling even in the VIP, trust me somebody would have taken at least a grainy pic. Imagine tending bar or guarding the door or managing the room or hanging for dear life on the arm of whatever celeb you came with and the opportunity to make that fortune in two seconds fell in your lap?
That’s what I say too – show me the pix!!
People were trying to make Brad/Sienna (Brienna?) a story before there was anything to suggest they’d even been in the same place recently. Same with Kate Hudson.
That always makes the no smoke without fire thing irrelevant to me. It’s very easy for tabloid writers to create the fire, and then everything looks like smoke.
I like Sienna. I could see this being a fling but not long term though. She gets very easily bored in relationships and Brad is uber- committal. I think Gwyneth dumped him because she felt too young to settle down and I think he pushed both Angelina and Aniston down the isle. Maybe also still has drinking issues. Summer loving?
As I said yesterday, eh, whatever.
Look, Brad is going to hook up. He is embracing his freedom. I expect no less. He is the male J-Lo. He is never single for long.
Is he “dating”? As in the serious, “we are in a relationship”-type dating? Nah, I seriously doubt it. At least for now.
But I expect him to roll out a new “relationship” probably sometime in the fall, maybe after the 1 year anniversary of the split. He won’t want to look rudderless or too unserious (like a playboy) for too long.
But in the meanwhile you can bet your a$$ Brad is getting his groove on.
Now whether it’s with Sienna or Elle, or some other woman – or all three? I could not care less.
The reason for my indifference is because it’s beyond obvious that he and Jolie are happier apart.
I am Jolie fan. And Jolie has been suffering something fierce with this relationship. She has looked so much better/happier since the split. So yeah, (as a fan) I want her happy and healthy.
As far as Brad is concerned, what I care about is his sobriety. Because he needs to be an engaged parent and if he falls of the wagon it’s another setback.
Beyond that Brad can kiss rocks as far as I’m concerned.
Embracing his freedom, because being married and having a family was a terrible prison sentence he barely escaped. Such a brave weasel is our Bradley.
More than likely, it is Angie and the kids who are enjoying being free of this ragey alcoholic. Funny how no one wants to acknowledge how hard it must have been for THEM living with him.
@Zut alors I agree with you a 100%.
So how soon after the Sun or some other rag publishes a story is a movie star supposed to deny it? If they deny too soon, then you would say they’re too quick to deny so it must be true. But if they wait too long, probably because they aren’t even aware of the story, then it must be true too. Can’t win.
He looks like Robin Thicke in that first pic.
Yeah he does and on his looks….he Needs to stop shaving. When a man hits a certain age…scruff should be mandatory. He’s desperately holding on to his youth by trying to be all “fresh-faced” (I’ve noticed this with T. Cruise as well). Doesn’t work bro. The “older, distinguished” face is perfectly fine for a guy. But scruff is Photoshop for the aging face.
Brad and Sienna make sense, I think they’re hooking up- even if this story is from the lying Sun. I think the main reason his team can’t officially refute it, is there may be pics, initially when the Fail asked his reps for comment they declined and then only later on the denials from gossip cop & others- his team was probably trying to assess who saw what, what pics exist if any etc.
I also find the Elle story convienent, but probably the figment of someone’s imagination. He will date & he’s allowed. I personally think he’s in a bind, he wants hot, sexy, interesting Brad stories out there, but the optics aren’t necessarily good- in that yes he’s allowed to have fun/ move on – but when he hasn’t been seen publicly with his kids in 10 months and they’re presumably off in Namibia on a family vacation with their mother for so far 2 weeks without him…while he’s at Glastonbury, yes working but also partying- it just looks a tad off, hence the ” fake news” denials. Just my take. Either way, good luck to all & I hope everyone gets to a good & happy place especially the kids.
His team probably bought the photos.
any story from Page six is 100% bullshit, it was them who started the fake Cotillard/Pitt affair
If she’s still dealing with Bennett Miller I suppose that’s the male pale ET mentions above. Him and Pitt are supposedly good friends. Sure he will find someone soon enough though.
If she’s still with Bennett Miller, why wouldn’t her reps just say she’s in a relationship and not with Brad? I’d be seriously annoyed if I were Brad and she was riding my coattails while actually in a relationship with someone else. At least Kate Hudson came out with her boyfriend. I’m guessing she’s not with Bennett anymore, but maybe I’m giving her too much credit.
The reason for the denial is probably because he’s still in court trying for custody? He at least wants to LOOK like he wants his kids. Partying and hooking up randomly doesn’t look good for him in court. Hopefully Angelina has the proof she needs to finish this damn divorce already.
I’m looking forward to when angelina is in a good healthy relationship with someone who truly loves & cares for her & the kids. She truly deserves happiness in her life. I think someone who’s into humanitarian efforts & away from Hollywood is who she will be with.
Funny you mention that Michelle about Angie dating nonactors because prior to Brad storming into her life – this is after BBT but before Brad – Jolie said she pictured herself with someone outside of Hollywood. A humanitarian/activist maybe a physician working for the cause.
Then Brad and the other kids came along. And while I think Angie and Brad accomplished a lot together it’s clear they are no longer sharing the same goals.
Anyway I still hink Jolie will find her humanitarian. That’s where her passion is.
I think the aussie mag New Weekly has pics of brad & sienna. That’s what it says on the cover. It’s a little Fuzzy but u can see brad in the pic. Can’t get access to rest of pics. The douche Ian halperin is providing the storyline so that part = grain of salt
Wow that’s weak. I know he’s a hasbeen now but can’t get a better magazine to buy the pix?
Goop was asked if she would date him again and she said no. I wonder why?
Gee, maybe because she is in a serious relationship with another man (Brad Falchuk)?!
Like that would stop her or him. It’s probably because as I said anyone who decides to date him will end up being in the tabloids and dragged through the Brangelina drama. No A lister will do that to her career.
That didn’t stop her when she was married.
Because they broke up literally 20 YEARS AGO? That would be my guess. And she’s in a relationship. Is she supposed to dump that Brad to get back with the other one?
she seems shallow, he seems shallow, great couple! I guess it would say a lot about him.
ET says Sienna is dating Bennett Miller and Brad and Elle were not even in the same city when this “date” happened.Im surprised a tabloid hasn’t said he is screwing Tilda Swinton since she is Blonde like Kate,Sienna,Goop,Elle..
Tilda? Tabloids would never write a story like that about her. She is unusual, nothing like those other women whose names you mentioned. Tabloids want Brad with someone “cute”, someone their readers aspire to be like, so yes, they want him to be with Kate or Sienna or someone like that.
Kween Angie will always control his every move now. Poor Brad, keep it on the low down he should. He’s entitled to Life After Divorce after all.
Meh, I still think they’re seeing each other😙
