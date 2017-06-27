Unnamed sources swear that Brad Pitt & Sienna Miller are not happening

True story: when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt last year, he quietly hired a bunch of people to work on his side. He’s always been represented by CAA, and he added an assortment of lawyers and at least one crisis-manager type to help mitigate the damage being done. I believe he also hired someone to act as his publicist. So isn’t it a little bit fishy that no one from Brad’s camp – no publicist, manager or lawyer-type – will go on the record denying the Sienna Miller story?

According to the Sun, Brad and Sienna “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” at Glastonbury over the weekend. Considering that was the second time we’d heard about Sienna and Brad acting handsy and flirty, I believe that something is going down. Brad’s people haven’t formally denied it either. Instead, his camp has sent out someone (who knows) to act as an unnamed source refuting the Sun’s exclusive. The same source is also refuting the claim – by Aussie tabloid New Idea – that Brad has been going out on some dates with Elle Macpherson, a stupid, made-up story that drowns out the more credible Sienna Miller story. From ET:

Brad Pitt is still single following his split from Angelina Jolie, a source close to the actor tells ET. Despite recent tabloid reports that Pitt was cozying up to Sienna Miller at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. over the weekend, and that he was also spotted getting flirty with supermodel Elle Macpherson — who recently split from billionaire Jeffrey Soffer — in Los Angeles, our source says the 53-year-old actor isn’t dating anyone. The source adds that Pitt is actually friends with a male pal of Miller, and that there have been no romantic displays between him and the British actress.

[From Entertainment Tonight]

Us Weekly also spoke to an unnamed source in Brad’s camp too, interestingly enough:

Nope, not true. Brad Pitt is not dating Sienna Miller or Elle Macpherson, contrary to recent reports, sources tell Us Weekly. The actor, who split from wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016, attended the Glastonbury Festival over the weekend and was spotted at the event on Saturday, June 24, with Miller. Contrary to The Sun’s report that 53-year-old Pitt and Miller, 35, “couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” an insider tells Us that there’s nothing romantic going on between the two. “Brad was there with Bradley Cooper. Sienna is also good friends with Bradley Cooper. They were all hanging out as friends,” the insider informed Us. “There’s nothing going on there.” Pitt was also recently linked to Elle Macpherson in Australia’s New Idea. The source tells Us that’s also just a rumor and “absolutely not true.” Instead, Pitt has been focusing on himself and his kids since his nasty split from Jolie, 42.

[From Us Weekly]

Does anyone else wonder about the convenience of the Elle Macpherson story? Like, now Brad’s camp can come out and say “look, it’s all fake news, #MakeBradGreatAgain!” As I said before, where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and there’s a lot of smoke around the Brad-Sienna thing. I believe it. I’m not saying I believe that Brad and Sienna will, like, officially date and be the new super-couple or anything. But I believe they’ve been hooking up.