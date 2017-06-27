Kelly Osbourne blames Starbucks after peeing herself at Pride Parade

Kelly Osbourne attended NYC Pride despite the fact that she’s a complete idiot about the LGBT community. I don’t say that lightly, she’s claimed that there’s always a male and female role in gay relationships and she doesn’t acknowledge the existence of bisexual people, despite the fact that she’s had relationships with both men and women. She’s annoying, she’s entitled, she gets in beefs with people in which she’s always right, and she thinks that experiences are the only ones that are true and that other celebrities must be lying.

So Kelly was at the Pride Parade in New York City on Sunday. She had to pee badly, went into a Starbucks and begged to use their restroom. When they told her they didn’t have a public bathroom and that no one except employees was allowed to use their facilities, she got upset, peed her pants and then blamed Starbucks for it.

Osbourne’s rep told Page Six on Monday afternoon that the former “Fashion Police” co-host had to relieve herself after standing on a parade float for more than four hours and asked Starbucks employees if she could use the employee restroom. According to her rep, Osbourne was “adamantly refused” even though she offered to buy anything in the store if it meant gaining access to the employee bathroom. “It’s common decency to allow someone to use a bathroom,” her rep told us. “It’s compassion.” Osbourne, 32, said on Twitter that the refusal led her to wet herself. Osbourne, who saw a man leave the bathroom she was denied access to, also had an undercover NYPD officer in tow, who witnessed the same gentleman exiting the restroom. Starbucks told Page Six in a statement that the entire situation was a misunderstanding. “We are working to follow up with Ms. Osbourne to clarify any confusion. There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away,” a rep for Starbucks told Page Six on Monday. “We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!” When asked if Osbourne actually peed herself, the rep replied, “She doesn’t fib,” and noted he hadn’t actually asked her because he took her at her tweet’s word.

[From Page Six]

I have a weak bladder and I usually go to the bathroom whenever I can when I’m out. I’ll admit that. I won’t admit to peeing my pants though. How much of an a-hole do you have to be to not only demand that a place break the rules for you, but to them blame them for the fact that you didn’t prepare enough and then wet yourself? Plus she had her rep back her up as if this is a situation where she was right! There’s a complete lack of shame in all of that. That’s Kelly though, it’s always someone else’s fault. I really like Starbucks’ classy response on Twitter. Their rep apologized, was friendly and offered to talk to Kelly about it. Kelly will probably attack them again for not doing enough.

Also this is what Kelly tweeted and how Starbucks responded. Trash vs. class.

SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10 — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017