Kelly Osbourne blames Starbucks after peeing herself at Pride Parade

Kelly Osbourne attended NYC Pride despite the fact that she’s a complete idiot about the LGBT community. I don’t say that lightly, she’s claimed that there’s always a male and female role in gay relationships and she doesn’t acknowledge the existence of bisexual people, despite the fact that she’s had relationships with both men and women. She’s annoying, she’s entitled, she gets in beefs with people in which she’s always right, and she thinks that experiences are the only ones that are true and that other celebrities must be lying.
So Kelly was at the Pride Parade in New York City on Sunday. She had to pee badly, went into a Starbucks and begged to use their restroom. When they told her they didn’t have a public bathroom and that no one except employees was allowed to use their facilities, she got upset, peed her pants and then blamed Starbucks for it.
Osbourne’s rep told Page Six on Monday afternoon that the former “Fashion Police” co-host had to relieve herself after standing on a parade float for more than four hours and asked Starbucks employees if she could use the employee restroom. According to her rep, Osbourne was “adamantly refused” even though she offered to buy anything in the store if it meant gaining access to the employee bathroom.
“It’s common decency to allow someone to use a bathroom,” her rep told us. “It’s compassion.”
Osbourne, 32, said on Twitter that the refusal led her to wet herself.
Osbourne, who saw a man leave the bathroom she was denied access to, also had an undercover NYPD officer in tow, who witnessed the same gentleman exiting the restroom. Starbucks told Page Six in a statement that the entire situation was a misunderstanding.
“We are working to follow up with Ms. Osbourne to clarify any confusion. There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away,” a rep for Starbucks told Page Six on Monday. “We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!”
When asked if Osbourne actually peed herself, the rep replied, “She doesn’t fib,” and noted he hadn’t actually asked her because he took her at her tweet’s word.
I have a weak bladder and I usually go to the bathroom whenever I can when I’m out. I’ll admit that. I won’t admit to peeing my pants though. How much of an a-hole do you have to be to not only demand that a place break the rules for you, but to them blame them for the fact that you didn’t prepare enough and then wet yourself? Plus she had her rep back her up as if this is a situation where she was right! There’s a complete lack of shame in all of that. That’s Kelly though, it’s always someone else’s fault. I really like Starbucks’ classy response on Twitter. Their rep apologized, was friendly and offered to talk to Kelly about it. Kelly will probably attack them again for not doing enough.
Also this is what Kelly tweeted and how Starbucks responded. Trash vs. class.
SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/scVsNAUh10
— Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) June 26, 2017
photos credit: Getty and WENN
Eewww how can you pee yourself just to make a point. She is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care much for Smelly Kelly but I find it hard to believe Starbucks doesn’t have a bathroom. Where do they employees go to relieve themselves if they don’t have one.
Sort of off topic I zoomed in on the first pic from the bottom because I thought that was Ozzy Osborne standing by Kelly in the shirt that says I’m Epic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Starbucks always has a customer bathroom, in my experience. Maybe there was a long line so she asked to use the employee bathroom? One of the things I love about Sbux is that they always have a bathroom, they keep it relatively clean, and they usually don’t make you buy something to use it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely hate Kelly Osbourne but I do not believe for a second they don’t have a bathroom. I also think establishments have a moral obligation to help someone if the situation is an absolute emergency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. There are regulations about what kind of eateries need to have restrooms and I believe Starbucks has to. Never been in a Starbucks that didn’t have one. That said, she probably stood there making such a fuss instead of looking for another restroom that she helped cause her own problem. Grow the hell up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People on Dlisted pointed out that buildings in Manhattan (or wherever this was) frequently have employee bathrooms in restricted areas of the building where employees need keys to access. Not to mention, it was Pride. Can you really blame businesses for not wanting hundreds of non-customers destroying their bathroom, even if there is one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a tiny Starbucks without a washroom. It’s likely that only establishments that have seating have washrooms and based on the Starbucks’ I’ve been to in Manhattan (or other restaurants), there would have been a line or she would have had to walk forever to get to the washroom so she would have pissed herself anyway.
Plus she’s Kelly Osbourne, I’d probably say no to whatever she was asking me for because she’s awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many places in NYC, Boston, and other older East Coast cities don’t have public bathrooms. Yes, they have bathrooms for the staff, which might double as a broom closet or be shared with other companies in the building. City ordinances regulate them by size or seating capacity. Seats above the limit, you have to have a public bathroom. That particular Starbucks does not have one and the company has explained that they usually direct people to the bathroom of another nearby Starbucks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t speak to the Starbucks but there is a Tim Hortons I frequent that is also a small store with no public washroom. I also have a small bladder so I have to choose wisely lollll. And if I was staff at these places, I wouldn’t want to share the only bathroom with the public, so I can’t fault them. Even for a “celebrity”. I never thought of the logistics of being in a parade with no toilet access. I’m thinking if I have that experience I will have to wear an adult diaper!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve actually been in that Starbucks many times and no they don’t have a bathroom(maybe employees go into an adjacent business??). Many many many stores in NYC don’t. She’s such an entitled creep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not true. A Starbucks near my work was built out of a building lobby area and they don’t have a bathroom. I assume the employees go to a bathroom on a private floor within that office building. Starbucks inside Wells Fargo doesn’t have bathrooms either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On this issue I dont think she is an entitled creep. I have fibroids that press against my bladder. That means there are days when i get urinary urgency even when theres actually very little in my bladder. Between that and anxienty, its very difficult to accurately plan my bathroom times. There have been times where I have used the bathroom before leaving a venue only to desperately need one less than ten minutes later. No joke! On days like this I sometimes have to rely on the kindness of strangers to let me use their private bathrooms or cut queues.
Some people without medical urinary challenges are dismissive and it just sets the anxiety off which makes it harder to control the muscle. I have peed myself as an adult but luckily it was in the dark. I had to walk to a darker corner in squelchy shoes to decide what to do next (i wrapped my jacket around my waist and called my bf to pick me up).
So I understand this. I’m not one to post it on social media but I get it. The manager should just have walked her to the bathroom, even though its for staff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bettyrose
In pretty much every Starbucks I’ve been to (around Europe) I had to put in a code printed on my receipt to get into a bathroom. Of course, you can always ask other customers to give it to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now you guys got me defending Smelly Kelly. If they didn’t have a bathroom perhaps they could have said well we use so and so bathroom, maybe you can ask them. They could have allowed her to ask the people in charge of the place where they go to tinkle, they didn’t have to ask for her. And as far as we know at least she didn’t use the do you know who I am card. She said she would even make a purchase if they allowed her to tinkle. Kelly probably jumped off that float thinking Starbucks had a public bathroom. I don’t think she went in with the intentions of being a rude ass.
Sometimes when you gotta go, you gotta go. I bet people would be more sympathetic if it was,a pregnant woman or a little girl who had to go really bad and couldn’t hold it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rty is that specific to Starbucks or do other places in Europe do that? I’ve never heard of that or seen it at Starbucks or any other place in the US.
Not every storefront has public bathrooms. I don’t know if this already exists but they should make an app that maps out public restrooms for people with medical issues that need to find one asap.
If there is a private employee restroom, possibly doubling as a broom closet or whatever there would be liability issues. And she’s the exact kind of person that would sue if she slipped.
ETA: There are indeed apps for that! http://www.everydayhealth.com/crohns-disease/living-with/apps-to-help-you-find-a-bathroom/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I share Rty’s experience with punching the code thing. They also give you access to wi-fi, the password is written on the receipt.
A ridiculous story, last year I went with a friend to this quite posh restaurant and when I went to the loo they asked for 50 cents. I had no change at all in my purse, nothing. My friend didn’t have any change either. In retrospective I could have maybe talked to the waiter and have him vouch that I was there for a meal – which was quite expensive btw. Luckily, it was not an emergency so after we left we went to a coffee shop and I used the loo while my friend got us takeaway coffee. But ever since then I keep change in my purse.
In the Hague there are places where they allow you to use the loo if you pay like 50c and that’s very cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They must have their own toilet or access to another toilet.
Not sharing the staff toilet with costumers is maybe related to hygiene issues? I don’t know for sure but that’s the only justification I can think of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it’s a small back area, the employee washroom is likely where (or near where) all the employees keep their coats, bags, etc. so it is a security risk to let someone use the washroom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys. It was the Pride parade. Do you know how many people were there, and likely going in and out of that Starbucks? But Kelly Osborn needed hand holding to find a bathroom during an insanely busy time? Seriously, a manager should have dropped what they were doing to take care of her? Not to mention, if you have that many bathroom issues, perhaps a public, crowded parade isn’t for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some 6th and 7th Avenue stores in Manhattan removed their public bathrooms. I know because I have visited a few of them recently and they said they don’t have them anymore. Maybe it is a space thing, maybe too many people were using and not keeping them clean. They are not required to have bathrooms if their location is under a specific size. I can also see how they would not let her use their bathroom for employee usage. If they allow her, they have to allow everyone and employees may not want to clean up after people. Kelly is an entitled a_hole and that has not changed. I just cannot stand her especially after she gave the hairstylist’s phone number on social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has a history of abuse- it may be she was drunk. I’m nearly sad for her- this doesn’t sound like sober behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see her doing this on purpose so she could throw a public fit and get attention, she loves drama and she’s not famous for much else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Certainly it’s the only reason she’s talking about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Outrage and public posting over a toilet? She looks ridiculous, not Starbucks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that’s the attention she wants I doubt her sanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What else would she make it public for? Awareness? She’s an attention hound, for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, sounds about right. Got her on here didn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet her pee smells like weed and patchouli.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on ! She was awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet it smells of entitlement and stupidity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That too !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is it Starucks’ fault that you peed on yourself? You’re a grown ass adult! If you have to pee, go find another place to pee!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who has to pee all the time, I don’t understand this at all. Was there no other place on that block? One place didn’t have a bathroom, so she peed her pants? What if they did have a bathroom, but there was a long line?
And if she waited that long, then that’s on her, not Starbucks. She is such a spoiled brat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sounds like my four year old who likes to constantly says “See you made me…”. Kelly and I are the same age and if she can’t handle not something as simple as not peeing herself then maybe she should stay home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is her mother’s daughter unfortunately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is stupid, gross and entitled. I’m a person who has to pee a lot, too, so I always sorta plan in advance when I’m going to be out for a while for something like a parade. But emergencies happen, I get it. However, like most normal people, I wouldn’t demand that Starbucks give me a place to pee and then trash them via social media when they don’t. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, I’m the same way, I know which places in town have decent public restrooms because I’m a frequent urinator😄
I wonder if they have port a pottys set up along the parade route, I can see her thinking she’s too good for those.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty sure there are porta potties but she probably thinks they are “gross.” I know for a fact when you plan public events, the city govt makes you rent port a potties per however many people you estimate will be at your event.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Porta-potties are gross and a an absolute last resort. They are also a godsend at times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes exactly! I’m the same and I’ve been in plenty of places where they don’t let customers pee (sometimes there’s only a staff toilet) or none at all. It takes 10 seconds to try another place, and I can proudly say I’ve never had to pee my pants only to blame it on some poor cafe manager just doing their job! She’s a total brat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Plan ahead and know where you can go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know where most of the public bathrooms are in Boston and which ones require getting a code or token from staff and which don’t. Bars and hotels always have public bathrooms
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should have known better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LoL she’s an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Predator with this hair. She’s got a weird face shape for the side cuts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CB I feel the same way about this Poster Child for Nepotism at its Worst. I’m still kicking myself for clicking on a post about her pee. Ugh, I actually want to get back to work now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I know that Starbucks it’s super small so it doesn’t have a bathroom. There’s one like two blocks over that does.
I can’t stand her. So entitled
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Two blocks is a looooong way when you have to go. Throw in the motion of rapid walking and you’re in big trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This karma thing is efficient.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she had needed to crap, would she have filled her pants and put THAT on social media? This person is incredibly dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, I think she absolutely would. Pictures included. She is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why didn’t she go somewhere else? Starbucks definitely wouldn’t be the only place in the area. The world didn’t need to hear about her peeing her pants!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hasn’t she been canceled yet!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so vile. Disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have sympathy for her on this. I have ms so I have incontinence issues. Granted, I know this and prepare so this has never happened (I find a place immediately) but I can see it happening. People need to be a little nicer to people in distress with the restroom. She might have a medical issues to limiting her ability to plan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Medical issues might keep her from having complete control of her bladder, but only mental issues would get in the way of her failing to plan/act in the event that her first choice of restroom didn’t work out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kelly was at a parade, she wasn’t just walking down the street and needing to pee. And it’s extremely unlikely that she has a medical issue (for one thing, it’s Kelly Osborn, she would have told us).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Granted. But my point is sometimes it is hard to plan because the issue is immediate and causes panic. She’s probably the wrong messenger here but it does seem mean to me to deny a restroom to someone who is clearly in distress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most likely that Starbucks is using a private bathroom within the building. I doubt the landlord would like them to let people to go up to their building to use their restrooms. In this day and age of building security, the landlords or bldg mgmt pretty much discourage random people from wandering around their facilities.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re not denying her a bathroom, there wasn’t one. And do you folks not know how crowded NYC is for the Pride parade? Kelly is likely not the only person who needed to use the bathroom, nor the only person going into that Starbucks. That place was probably insanely busy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are several Starbucks within a couple of blocks of that one and I think they have public restrooms. The Starbucks she went to is a small location. There are also many drugstores and grocery stores in the area she could’ve gone too. She handled this situation badly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like more logistics need to be thought of for the parade if she was indeed on a float. A lot of parade floats in New Orleans have portapottys built in, or the good old standby of a bucket of kitty litter w a toilet seat on top.
As the song goes, Ain’t nowhere to pee on Mardi Gras day, so got to plan all your bathroom trips out for any of your parade spots! No one is gonna pity you if you pee on their lawn.
Kelly needs some self responsibility.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s NYC for heavens sake. That’s just the way it is. You find businesses with public bathrooms. I know that area well and I can think of quite a ew she could have used . BTW all the idiot tourists that wait for the ball drop in Times Square hold their pee or pee in cups (eeeewwe) if they leave for a bathroom they might not be let back in. GROSSS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl, in the UK you have to pay to use the public toilets!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^That’s crazy! How much do you have to pay to use the restrooms in the UK?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are pay bathrooms here in the US too. According to my mom, almost every place was a pay toilet when she was a kid. They had little pay locks on the stall doors. I remember a ladies room at the Vatican where we had to pay for toilet paper
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, Germany here, you have to pay as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lightpurple. This is not what it means. Meaning, you have to pay to use the restroom even if you are a customer at a department store, movie theater, restaurant for example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a moron. If she had bladder issues (no shame in that), she should have strapped on a depends (they sell pads instead of full on diapers) before she went to a parade. Anyone who’s ever been to these outdoor events (parades, festivals) know bathrooms are few and far between. You either limit your liquid intake or you wear something underneath.
Sorry not sorry. Yay Starbucks for offering her a “free drink” for her troubles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s an idiot. Really rubs me the wrong way–no talent, no education, just a big mouth and famous parents. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
seriously, bitch? you’re wealthy af but won’t shill out the 1-2 dollars it would have taken to be a paying customer? she’s nasty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Starbucks dont always have public bathrooms, it depends on the size. The employee bathroom is probably in the back and for Health & safety reasons they cant let non-employees back there. Unless she has a medical condition and she cant control her bladder, then I have zero sympathy for this woman. I cant imagine choosing to piss myself in a public place rather than walk next door the the next business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse