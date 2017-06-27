Donald Trump caused a steep decline in how the rest of the world views the USA

One of the biggest nonsense claims of Donald Trump during his unhinged campaign was that under a Bigly administration, America would start “winning” again. It was a branding tool, and it wasn’t subtle – Bigly thought that America looked like a “loser” under President Obama, and that Obama himself was a loser (because he’s black, remember). Bigly kept repeating it, that America needed to “win,” that his supporters were going to be tired of all of the “winning” when he became president. Well, guess what? New data from Pew Research:

Although he has only been in office a few months, Donald Trump’s presidency has had a major impact on how the world sees the United States. Trump and many of his key policies are broadly unpopular around the globe, and ratings for the U.S. have declined steeply in many nations. According to a new Pew Research Center survey spanning 37 nations, a median of just 22% has confidence in Trump to do the right thing when it comes to international affairs. This stands in contrast to the final years of Barack Obama’s presidency, when a median of 64% expressed confidence in Trump’s predecessor to direct America’s role in the world. The sharp decline in how much global publics trust the U.S. president on the world stage is especially pronounced among some of America’s closest allies in Europe and Asia, as well as neighboring Mexico and Canada. Across the 37 nations polled, Trump gets higher marks than Obama in only two countries: Russia and Israel. In countries where confidence in the U.S. president fell most, America’s overall image has also tended to suffer more. In the closing years of the Obama presidency, a median of 64% had a positive view of the U.S. Today, just 49% are favorably inclined toward America. Again, some of the steepest declines in U.S. image are found among long-standing allies.

[From Pew Global]

TL; DR version: no one but Russia and Israel is buying Trump’s special brand of unhinged-crazy-winning. All of our allies are frightened and appalled. America, Americans and the American president are all laughingstocks in the world. Deplorables still believe that they’re “winning” though. You know why? Because Trump tells them so.

Another hit for our global image? We, a nation of immigrants, will be watching as parts of Trump’s pathetic Muslim Ban go into effect starting now. The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the Muslim Ban could be partially implemented ahead of the case heading to the high court in October. Ugh.

Meanwhile, what is Bigly doing today? Tweeting about the CNN “scandal” where CNN had to retract a story about members of Trump’s transition team meeting with shady Russian bankers. That story – and the story of the retraction – is a complicated mess, but WaPo did a good job of explaining it. Like, I understand why and how CNN got it wrong, but I feel like CNN was on the right track, because for the love of God, Trump transition people (including Precious Jared Kushner) were meeting with shady Russian bankers? But Bigly is declaring victory against fake news. Ugh. Also: why is “Russia” in sarcasm-quotes here?

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Bigly followed that up by retweeting some Fox News story about Hillary Clinton and Loretta Lynch, because he really is that pathetic. Oh, and he’s hyping one of the Deplorables’ books, because this is the president of the United States.