Gwyneth Paltrow did a ‘victory dance of a homebody’ for completing her vacation

Gwyneth Paltrow was on vacation for two weeks. She spoke at the Cannes Lion event last week, but spent the rest of the time lounging on beaches and yachts in the South of France and then spending some time in Spain, all of which likely involves drinking goat-milk smoothies (gross) and thinking about her own wellness, perhaps interspersed with some vagine steaming. For all of this, Gwyneth is a hero and a legend in her own mind.
You see, Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t merely on vacation, she was trying to accomplish something very important: going on vacation as a self-described “homebody.” She posted the above Instagram with the message “Two week trip complete #victorydanceofahomebody.” As in, a successful vacation now needs a victory dance. Don’t get me wrong, I’m an actual homebody and it would take a lot out of me to NOT do anything except vacation abroad for two solid weeks. So I “get” what she’s trying to say. The problem is that she’s full of sh-t, like always. She goes on vacations all the time. She’s not a homebody. I feel like this “homebody” thing is part of Gwyneth’s rebranding – she’s not just Business Goop, she’s also American Blonde Who Is Accessible To Peasants. Is it working? Ha.
Speaking of Gwyneth’s rebrand, The Cut did a fascinating story on wellness, and how Gwyneth is tapping into this wellness scheme. It’s a fascinating read about privileged women with more money than sense and the way the market has shifted to sell those women all of the expensive faux-remedies possible. The Cut also quotes extensively in the last half from doctors who recognize the wellness movement for what it is: a scam perpetuated by the new version of snake-oil salesmen. And saleswomen.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
Oh Goopy, you never disappoint.
Please take a seat, Gwyneth. You are not a “homebody”.
Deep down inside I’ve always felt she’s one of us down to earth homebody peasants!
” snake-oil salesmen. And saleswomen”
EQUALITY!!!
Anyone can now be a dangerous huckster!
lol I hope she isnt tyring to fool people into thinking that is a photo of her dancing because nope.
That was my first thought.
according to “People” it’s Apple jumping. Rather impressive, I dare say.
If it is a picture of Apple, then I can’t even begin to fathom why her own mother wouldn’t make that obvious in the tweet. As a mum myself, if I had a gorgeous pic like that of my daughter, I’d want everyone to know it was her!
Ahem….because she is an egomaniac who wanted everyone to think that it was her jumping? Just a thought. Scroll to the end then you can see the picture. But you are right, she didn’t tag Apple. http://www.elleuk.com/life-and-culture/culture/news/a36688/it-looks-like-apple-martin-is-already-an-amazing-dancer/
She put and apple emoji in the description though. I can imagine the thought process – she probably realized that she should give credit to her daughter, but didn’t want to make it too obvious and allow people to still believe that she – Gwyneth, is so flexible, so she decided to make it as vague as possible. Now if someone complains, she has an excuse that the emoji is there and it’s our – peasant’s fault that we didn’t get her sophisticated description.
that article from The Cut is BANANAS. i need to think of the next big workout crazy…i should probably put this bacon, egg and cheese bagel down first tho
If you make your bacon, egg and cheese bagel the next craze I am so with you.
Oh Gwennie, you become more insufferable every single day. Please go and steam your ladybits at an expensive island retreat and leave the rest of us to earn a living.
All you need to know about Goop: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qg0HCStAYMA. And this is not the first time Stephen Colbert dragged Goop.
Her skin is going to hell. That is all.
Does anyone else think she is aging horribly? That pic of her is very unflattering and what’s up with the cat-eyes?
Looking at her Instagram, I think she looks much younger without the makeup.
ME. I don’t know if it’s one of the links above, but I read a terrific take-down of her by an MD. Perhaps the most biting commentary was the question of, if a wealthy woman in her early 40s is supposedly suffering from all the symptoms she blames on “toxins,” (exhaustion, poor sleep, etc etc) d’ya think maybe it could be caused by all the crazy fad diets and treatments?
All those ueber-restrictive crazy diets must mess their system up. I refuse to believe that they don’t starve. Their BRAIN, hello, internal organs, hormone levels, skin, suffer, hence exhaustion and depression, then on to the next diet/cleanse promising to heal the body and the mind. And so on.
There should be a law against Goop’s G(oop) S$$$t so-called health advice.
Aren’t there laws/rules/regulation re publishing content on health and medical issues? There should be.
Jesus. She’s in her mid 40′s. Her skin doesn’t have to look 30. It looks age-appropriate.
But people are buying what she’s selling. So what is wrong with them. They are spending a load of money on her site.
They are bored wealthy ladies. If they dont spend on this it will just go to the next “meditation consultant” or plastic surgeon.
This is new gloss on an old trend.
People looking to make money off of the desperate and pained and uninformed have been around forever. Pinworm eggs for diets and seances for the grieving in the 1800s, smoking for health and the demonization of fats with a push towards fad diets in the late 1900s.
Its the lowest of the low. I feel like these people justify it to themselves with somehow thinking that if you are stupid enough to fall for it, you deserve it. Goops entire business model is based on victim recruiting and blaming at a certain level, while her brand is based on ‘female empowerment’ and the naturalistic fallacy. Watching her try to pivot her brand to remove or downplay some of these hypocrisies is going to be interesting.
I think Gwyneth will benefit from procedures with actual scientific research like botox and fillers. They are not bad when done minimally and correctly.
I wish she would just go away already. Her health advice to us “peasants” is not only hoax material, some of it is downright bad.
* staggers in through front door laden with suitcases*
“Ohmigod, you guys. I am EXHAUSTED. I’ve just spent a terrible two weeks lying around on a yacht, having beauty treatments, shopping in expensive stores, drinking champagne and generally being forced to have a good time. You have no idea how hard it was. People put me in front of a camera and everything. Occasionally, I even had to speak a foreign language and go out in the sun….in a bikini!! Quelle horreur! Seriously, I am so glad to be home. I cannot WAIT to get back to the daily grind in the office and the rain and the excitement of doing my own ironing. Come to think of it, I think I’ll celebrate by putting a load of laundry on. ”
* exit stage left carrying a huge bundle of dirty clothes, laughing happily*
Haha. First time commenter. Goop’s instagram is full of her daughter at dance recitals, etc. I feel like it’s pretty obviously her daughter- she doesn’t refer to them by name or show their faces on instagram.
Their faces are all over her Insta. She’s gotten less precious about that in the last few years.
If you have a brain, you’re not wasting money on Goop.
