Two week trip complete #🍎 #conildelafrontera 🇪🇸#victorydanceofahomebody

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Gwyneth Paltrow was on vacation for two weeks. She spoke at the Cannes Lion event last week, but spent the rest of the time lounging on beaches and yachts in the South of France and then spending some time in Spain, all of which likely involves drinking goat-milk smoothies (gross) and thinking about her own wellness, perhaps interspersed with some vagine steaming. For all of this, Gwyneth is a hero and a legend in her own mind.

You see, Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t merely on vacation, she was trying to accomplish something very important: going on vacation as a self-described “homebody.” She posted the above Instagram with the message “Two week trip complete #victorydanceofahomebody.” As in, a successful vacation now needs a victory dance. Don’t get me wrong, I’m an actual homebody and it would take a lot out of me to NOT do anything except vacation abroad for two solid weeks. So I “get” what she’s trying to say. The problem is that she’s full of sh-t, like always. She goes on vacations all the time. She’s not a homebody. I feel like this “homebody” thing is part of Gwyneth’s rebranding – she’s not just Business Goop, she’s also American Blonde Who Is Accessible To Peasants. Is it working? Ha.

Speaking of Gwyneth’s rebrand, The Cut did a fascinating story on wellness, and how Gwyneth is tapping into this wellness scheme. It’s a fascinating read about privileged women with more money than sense and the way the market has shifted to sell those women all of the expensive faux-remedies possible. The Cut also quotes extensively in the last half from doctors who recognize the wellness movement for what it is: a scam perpetuated by the new version of snake-oil salesmen. And saleswomen.

30 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow did a ‘victory dance of a homebody’ for completing her vacation”

  1. minx says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Oh Goopy, you never disappoint.

    Reply
  2. swak says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Please take a seat, Gwyneth. You are not a “homebody”.

    Reply
  3. astrid says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Deep down inside I’ve always felt she’s one of us down to earth homebody peasants!

    Reply
  4. QueenB says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:13 am

    ” snake-oil salesmen. And saleswomen”

    EQUALITY!!!

    Reply
  5. lala says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:13 am

    lol I hope she isnt tyring to fool people into thinking that is a photo of her dancing because nope.

    Reply
  6. lizzie says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:14 am

    that article from The Cut is BANANAS. i need to think of the next big workout crazy…i should probably put this bacon, egg and cheese bagel down first tho

    Reply
  7. Sam Louise says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Oh Gwennie, you become more insufferable every single day. Please go and steam your ladybits at an expensive island retreat and leave the rest of us to earn a living.

    Reply
  8. SM says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:15 am

    All you need to know about Goop: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qg0HCStAYMA. And this is not the first time Stephen Colbert dragged Goop.

    Reply
  9. It'sJustBlanche says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Her skin is going to hell. That is all.

    Reply
  10. Boston Green Eyes says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Does anyone else think she is aging horribly? That pic of her is very unflattering and what’s up with the cat-eyes? ;-)

    Reply
    • Jenns says:
      June 28, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Looking at her Instagram, I think she looks much younger without the makeup.

      Reply
    • TQB says:
      June 28, 2017 at 9:22 am

      ME. I don’t know if it’s one of the links above, but I read a terrific take-down of her by an MD. Perhaps the most biting commentary was the question of, if a wealthy woman in her early 40s is supposedly suffering from all the symptoms she blames on “toxins,” (exhaustion, poor sleep, etc etc) d’ya think maybe it could be caused by all the crazy fad diets and treatments?

      Reply
      • Pumpkin Pie says:
        June 28, 2017 at 10:34 am

        All those ueber-restrictive crazy diets must mess their system up. I refuse to believe that they don’t starve. Their BRAIN, hello, internal organs, hormone levels, skin, suffer, hence exhaustion and depression, then on to the next diet/cleanse promising to heal the body and the mind. And so on.

        There should be a law against Goop’s G(oop) S$$$t so-called health advice.
        Aren’t there laws/rules/regulation re publishing content on health and medical issues? There should be.

    • JackieJormpJomp says:
      June 28, 2017 at 10:13 am

      Jesus. She’s in her mid 40′s. Her skin doesn’t have to look 30. It looks age-appropriate.

      Reply
  11. nemera34 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:37 am

    But people are buying what she’s selling. So what is wrong with them. They are spending a load of money on her site.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:53 am

    This is new gloss on an old trend.
    People looking to make money off of the desperate and pained and uninformed have been around forever. Pinworm eggs for diets and seances for the grieving in the 1800s, smoking for health and the demonization of fats with a push towards fad diets in the late 1900s.

    Its the lowest of the low. I feel like these people justify it to themselves with somehow thinking that if you are stupid enough to fall for it, you deserve it. Goops entire business model is based on victim recruiting and blaming at a certain level, while her brand is based on ‘female empowerment’ and the naturalistic fallacy. Watching her try to pivot her brand to remove or downplay some of these hypocrisies is going to be interesting.

    Reply
  13. Adrien says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I think Gwyneth will benefit from procedures with actual scientific research like botox and fillers. They are not bad when done minimally and correctly.

    Reply
  14. NeoCleo says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I wish she would just go away already. Her health advice to us “peasants” is not only hoax material, some of it is downright bad.

    Reply
  15. The Hench says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:28 am

    * staggers in through front door laden with suitcases*

    “Ohmigod, you guys. I am EXHAUSTED. I’ve just spent a terrible two weeks lying around on a yacht, having beauty treatments, shopping in expensive stores, drinking champagne and generally being forced to have a good time. You have no idea how hard it was. People put me in front of a camera and everything. Occasionally, I even had to speak a foreign language and go out in the sun….in a bikini!! Quelle horreur! Seriously, I am so glad to be home. I cannot WAIT to get back to the daily grind in the office and the rain and the excitement of doing my own ironing. Come to think of it, I think I’ll celebrate by putting a load of laundry on. ”

    * exit stage left carrying a huge bundle of dirty clothes, laughing happily*

    Reply
  16. Michelle says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Haha. First time commenter. Goop’s instagram is full of her daughter at dance recitals, etc. I feel like it’s pretty obviously her daughter- she doesn’t refer to them by name or show their faces on instagram.

    Reply
  17. annaloo. says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:35 am

    If you have a brain, you’re not wasting money on Goop.

    Reply

