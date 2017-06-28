The Accountant may get a sequel with Ben Affleck in talks to return: why?

accountant1
True story: I wanted to go see The Accountant one afternoon and forgot to check Rotten Tomatoes until I got to the theater. I saw that it had a dismal rating and so I went to see Deepwater Horizon instead and was not disappointed. I enjoy even mediocre action survival movies, for instance I saw Independence Day: Resurgence twice (don’t judge) but Deepwater was decent and entertaining. Since then I haven’t bothered with The Accountant, there are just way too many other shows and movies to catch. Some of my friends said they liked it though, so I’m open to watching it. My reluctance to see it, and the critcs’ opinions, don’t matter as much as the box office though, and so it’s getting a sequel. This isn’t inexplicable, it made money hence there’s a sequel coming. I thought Affleck was still getting his sh-t together in regard to whether he even wants to play Batman again so this is surprising to me.

Warner Bros is mobilizing a sequel to the 2016 hit The Accountant. Screenwriter Bill Dubuque, director Gavin O’Connor and Ben Affleck are in talks to return, along with the producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams. All those deals are being worked out right now. I’m told they will then work out the beats of the story, which likely will include Jon Bernthal, whose character asserted himself at the conclusion of the first film.

The original starred Affleck as the title character, a math savant with high-functioning autism who works as a forensic accountant and un-cooks the books for unsavory criminal organizations under the glare of law enforcement. When a new client put him in danger and the Treasury Department closes in, the title character’s skills as an assassin led to a body count that might have prompted John Wick to say, “Woah.”

The film isn’t the kind that usually makes a studio like Warner Bros rush to sequelize. But on a $44 million budget, it grossed $155 million. It was a clever, unusual crime thriller, and there is room to expand the palate with Bernthal, who played a long-lost bad-guy brother equally capable of creating mayhem thanks to the sadistic military ops father who trained them.

Affleck next stars as Batman in Justice League, which Warner Bros opens November 17.

[From Deadline]

Remember how, right before he went to rehab for whatever amount of time, Affleck was waffling about whether he would go through with the standalone Batman movie because no one liked his gangster movie, Live By Night? It also lost a sh-tton of money for Warner Brothers? He then pulled out of directing that movie. Maybe this is a pure business decision, like they ran the projections, realized a sequel to this movie would make some money. Also, the latest on the Batman movie, currently titled The Batman, has it moving forward with Affleck to star. Director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) told Batman-News “Yeah. Right now, that’s what is going on. For sure.” That doesn’t sound so sure. I hope Affleck stays sober or all bets are off.

wenn31744031

wenn31393100

wenn31390643

photos credit: WENN and Warner Brothers

 

29 Responses to “The Accountant may get a sequel with Ben Affleck in talks to return: why?”

  1. I just can't says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I’ll admit it. I liked it. I don’t know if I’d call it a good movie but for a $3 rental? Sure!

    Reply
  2. FishBeard says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:50 am

    UGH. He CANNOT act to save his life. Great behind the camera but in front of it? Nope. Not in my opinion.

    Reply
  3. Jessie says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I really liked the accountant and if it gets a sequel I’d gladly watch it.

    Reply
  4. FLORC says:
    June 28, 2017 at 8:55 am

    It’s a movie you pick after going over other movies.. Can’t decide. And settling on that because it’s late and you know you’re going to fall asleep on the couch to it.

    And of course he’s getting a possible sequel to a film that didn’t bomb horribly. He’s a recognisable white male lead! Execs are tripping over themselves to offer these to those who fit the mold.

    Reply
  5. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:02 am

    The Accountant is currently in rotation on HBO and I watched most of it. It wasn’t the worst film that I have watched this year but I don’t think it deserves a sequel. WB needs to get its act together because they have been taking Ls left, right, center, sideways, and upside down for a little while now. Wonder Woman and Kong Skull Island are the exceptions this year but two films aren’t going to save them. They still have to pay for several flops like King Arthur and Chips.

    I like the director that they hired for The Batman (this is a horrible title and needs to be changed immediately. The Batman will always be Michael Keaton.) The Planet of the Apes reboot is surprisingly my favorite franchise reboot. It may be because it doesn’t really get hyped like the Marvel films and the DCEU films.

    Reply
  6. Dorothy#1 says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I loved it!!

    Reply
  7. Adrien says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I’d watch The Accountant if it stars Andy Richter.

    Reply
  8. Ainsley says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:32 am

    I really liked it. I never go by ratings (rotten tomatos, metacritic, etc) as I find I enjoy a lot of movies they pan.

    Reply
  9. jwoolman says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I read the headline as Ben Affleck doing The Apprentice and thought “what the….”. Never mind. Carry on.

    Reply
  10. Tiffany says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I know that Affleck is coming back, but it reads like this will be a vehicle for Bernthal with Affleck role possibly being smaller. It would not be the worse idea given Affleck issues with Batman and stuff.

    Reply
    • FLORC says:
      June 28, 2017 at 9:56 am

      He’s not really. He’s just working more and getting bigger roles because of a few reasons.
      Money. Because, $$$!
      Social life/Private Life/Image Rehab. If there’s stuff keeping him busy it means there’s stuff to focus on instead of hungover pics and being a tabloid target. Mags will instead run promotions for his latest projects.
      And because he’s a name that sells. Which doesn’t mean he’s popular. Just a name that isn’t tied to a major scandal, but people know who he is. Along with being white male. Which I wish didn’t matter, but I’m not blind to it.

      His films aren’t breakthrough. His acting isn’t evolving. I think his best work is behind him. And being a-list there’s no motivation to improve. He doesnt have to fight for roles.

      Reply
  11. sophia petrillo says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I actually liked the Accountant okay even though I thought I would hate it based on the reviews.

    But I don’t think it needs a sequel and a few years ago there was a list of movies/book rights that Ben had in development floating around, and sooo much of it looked interesting and like something he could do great things with. What happened to that? I don’t want empty calorie sequels and superhero stuff. I want to see what he can do with Bunker Hill. Sigh…

    ETA: I liked Deepwater Horizon and the Accountant about equally. I didn’t feel like I wasted matinee money on either one.

    Reply
  12. TyrantDestroyed says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I went to watch it without expectations and came out gladly entertained so I’d watch the second part as long as it’s interesting

    Reply
  13. Tig says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I liked it as well. I know Anna K isn’t a CB fav, but she was good in this role. I really liked how her part was written. I also thought the pacing was of this movie was great. I doubt if they’ll get Jon B back- thought he was tied up with The Punisher/Defenders(?) with Netflix.

    Reply
  14. Sage says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I watched it for Jon and if he’s in the sequel then I will watch it too.

    Reply
  15. Avery says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:18 am

    I was surprised how much i liked it! I don’t know if i will go see it in the theater. I will still wait for the on-demand rental for $5.

    Reply
  16. Kimble says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:19 am

    We enjoyed it AND I watched it a second time on HBO, something I never do. I’m an autism mum and liked the way it was shown, not just by Ben’s character but by the non verbal woman who helped him.

    Reply
  17. LolaB says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Isn’t this movie based on an episode of “Archer”?

    Reply
  18. manta says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I rented it despite of Affleck and because of Simmons, Kendrick , Lithgow and because O’Connor directed Warrior, one film I really enjoyed. The supporting cast and the director are usually the decisive factors for me. It was ok but predictible.
    The part where JK Simmons assistant is the only one managing to figure the link between all of his aliases was dumb (no other crack at the Treasury could figure that?), the romantic angle
    between Affleck and Kendrick not believable, their dynamic worked better as buddies and Berntal overacts most of the time.
    And no the audience doesn’t need every important moment in a movie heavily underlined by a music score.

    The total unknown for me was Addai-Robinson and she was the good surprise of this film.

    Reply

