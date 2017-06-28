Kris Jenner: Kim’s sex tape was ‘one of the most horrific things we went through’

The Hollywood Reporter has been doing extensive coverage ahead of the Emmy nominations announcement on July 13th. The campaigns are coming to a close as we speak, and I guess Kris Jenner wants Keeping Up with the Kardashians to be a major player in the reality-show categories, because she’s been doing a lot of press lately, specifically industry-press. In addition to appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s reality-show roundtable, Kris also did THR’s awards-chatter podcast. And the quotes are just as asinine as you would expect.
On O.J. Simpson: “After that initial shock of, ‘What’s going on,’ I just felt like I knew, probably, what had happened,” Jenner says, apparently alluding to her belief that O.J. had killed Nicole
On Kim’s sex tape: Jenner calls that time “devastating” and “one of the most horrific things that we, as a family, went through,” and says she finds “offensive” any suggestion that she and/or Kim conspired to make the video public as part of an effort to attract publicity. “Of course it’s nonsense,” she says. “You know, haters are gonna hate. People are gonna come up with the most ridiculous things.”
Jenner says that she has learned to develop thicker skin: “I’m a lot softer than you would imagine,” she volunteers, elaborating: “It stings sometimes when somebody says, ‘You’re so fat,’ or ‘You’re too old to be on social media,’ or ‘You look awful in that outfit’ — like, such silly, stupid things. You’re going, ‘Really?’ I’ll call up Kim and go, ‘Do I look that bad in that picture? Do I look fat?’ But I think the most hurtful thing is when people will say, ‘Oh, you’re just managing your kids — you’re getting money from your children’ or your family or whatever. I’m thinking, ‘Well, hell yeah! I mean, I’m trying to create a business here, and nobody has their best interest like I do. We all love working together and we love our situation. Why don’t you go worry about your own situation and go get a job yourself?’”
On bullies: “There’s definitely a lot of bullies out there,…The internet is a crazy place. There’s a lot of really miserable, unhappy, terrified, angry, bitter, nasty people out there that don’t have jobs or are hopeless or depressed and sad, and they can be a big, fat, important bully by going online and typing a really ugly statement to someone else that they’ve never even met before, that has feelings and a heart. And I thought, ‘Wow, what happened to just you know, ‘give peace a chance’? What happened to the ’60s?!’” She notes, with a chuckle, “I’m from a different generation — I’m, like, vintage.”
Yeah, what is there to say other than Kris Jenner’s children would have turned out better if they had been raised by wolves instead of Kris Jenner? That’s particularly true of the youngest kids, Rob, Kylie and Kendall. While Kendall isn’t as big of a mess as Kylie and Rob, Kendall is dumb as dirt and Kris wants that. Kris wants all of her kids to be needy messes, so they need her and her managerial skills. Now, Kris does have great managerial skills – I would argue that she’s a better manager than a mother. As for Kris bitching about how she and Kim didn’t orchestrate the whole sex tape thing… please. Kris and Kim made millions off that tape.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
No one believes you, honey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe Kris did not orchestrate the creation of the sex tape. I do believe she figured out how to cash in once she knew it was already done. Those are two different things.
Many people have made sex tapes and it comes to nothing. Let’s use the now Djing Paris Hilton as an example.
Kris is a money maker cuz Paris’ tape happened first and her career sank after it.
Go Kris!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering they had it reshot with better lighting.. i totally believe you Pimp Mama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haters gonna hate, but liars gonna lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did they really. This family…. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kris is so, so thirsty I wouldn’t allow her near the ocean. She’d drink the whole dang thing dry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t she have to sign off in order for it to be released? I mean it was produced and sold on DVD, right? She had to approve that. It wasn’t just leaked on the internet, was it?
And a 60 something year old woman saying “haters gonna hate” is really pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bahahahahaha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, they staged the whole thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Revisionist history because she wants.mainstream respectability..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The kids probably would have been better off raised by wolves, but it’s not just Kris. They have a father. Bruce is also responsible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG… lol, Kris you know your whole klan would not be famous today were it not for your baby girls sex tape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse