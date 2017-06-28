Prince Harry will likely get a huge, renovated apartment in Kensington Palace

There never would have been an ideal time for Prince Harry to publicly bitch about his royal status, but he really did choose an inopportune moment, didn’t he? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t been seen in a week, so they’re not going to save him from this newscycle. Harry also hasn’t been seen, because he was undercover in Toronto with Meghan Markle, allegedly, and then he was off to Malawi with his taxpayer-funded security. And now this news: the Princeling Who Dreams of Being Ordinary will likely be getting an enormous Kensington Palace apartment (“apartment” = mansion within a palace) which will be completely renovated with taxpayer money.

A 21-ROOM apartment at Kensington Palace often mentioned as a possible future home for Prince Harry is to undergo a major refurbishment. Royal aides have refused to say how much the work at Apartment 1, currently the home of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will cost but accounts published today reveal it will get a new roof and have its windows repaired or replaced this year. There has been speculation that Harry, 32, could eventually move into Apartment 1, which stands next to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s similarly-sized Apartment 1A, the late Princess Margaret’s former home. The Prince, who is tipped to get engaged to his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle later this year, will eventually need a bigger home than his current small cottage at Kensington Palace. In 2014, another member of the family, Princess Michael suggested in an interview with Tatler magazine that Apartment 1 would fit the bill. She said Wiliam and Kate have a “lovely big apartment, next to the Gloucesters, who I think will leave their enormous apartment because their children have gone. They’re rattling around this huge space and I think Prince Harry might go there. Then they’d be next door to each other – very good move.”

[From The Express]

This comes in the same week where we learned about the increase to the Sovereign Grant by the government, where the government is giving the Queen a lot of money for renovations to Buckingham Palace and other royal properties. My guess is that this KP Apartment 1 renovation will come out of the Sovereign Grant as well. KP and Buckingham Palace are historical palaces which would be maintained by the British people in any case, whether or not there was a monarchy, because they are tourist attractions and connections to British history. Still, Harry chose a terrible moment to complain about his lot in life.