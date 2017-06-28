Prince Harry will likely get a huge, renovated apartment in Kensington Palace

There never would have been an ideal time for Prince Harry to publicly bitch about his royal status, but he really did choose an inopportune moment, didn’t he? The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven’t been seen in a week, so they’re not going to save him from this newscycle. Harry also hasn’t been seen, because he was undercover in Toronto with Meghan Markle, allegedly, and then he was off to Malawi with his taxpayer-funded security. And now this news: the Princeling Who Dreams of Being Ordinary will likely be getting an enormous Kensington Palace apartment (“apartment” = mansion within a palace) which will be completely renovated with taxpayer money.
A 21-ROOM apartment at Kensington Palace often mentioned as a possible future home for Prince Harry is to undergo a major refurbishment. Royal aides have refused to say how much the work at Apartment 1, currently the home of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, will cost but accounts published today reveal it will get a new roof and have its windows repaired or replaced this year.
There has been speculation that Harry, 32, could eventually move into Apartment 1, which stands next to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s similarly-sized Apartment 1A, the late Princess Margaret’s former home. The Prince, who is tipped to get engaged to his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle later this year, will eventually need a bigger home than his current small cottage at Kensington Palace.
In 2014, another member of the family, Princess Michael suggested in an interview with Tatler magazine that Apartment 1 would fit the bill. She said Wiliam and Kate have a “lovely big apartment, next to the Gloucesters, who I think will leave their enormous apartment because their children have gone. They’re rattling around this huge space and I think Prince Harry might go there. Then they’d be next door to each other – very good move.”
This comes in the same week where we learned about the increase to the Sovereign Grant by the government, where the government is giving the Queen a lot of money for renovations to Buckingham Palace and other royal properties. My guess is that this KP Apartment 1 renovation will come out of the Sovereign Grant as well. KP and Buckingham Palace are historical palaces which would be maintained by the British people in any case, whether or not there was a monarchy, because they are tourist attractions and connections to British history. Still, Harry chose a terrible moment to complain about his lot in life.
Of course Princess Michael would be first in line to say he should live in the Gloucesters – and not take the space she lives in!
Of course!
The Gloucesters live in this apartment so maybe direct your anger at them as they are having maintenance done not Harry. Not everything has to do with Harry, good god. It could be years until Harry gets a new apartment.
Especially given that the Gloucesters have been “rattling around” in there for three years since Princess Michael made that comment! Slating it for a new roof and new windows hardly seems a major overhaul. PITA expensive standard maintenance, yes, but I don’t think the new roof we put on our house was a massive renovation–it was something that needed done because otherwise, roofs start to leak. Maybe we should hold off on the bitching til he starts ripping out a brand new kitchen?
If the Gloucesters are rattling around in that apt.,how is it that Harry who is only one won’t be?
You are darn right Kaiser, he chose a bad moment to complain about his life.
Hahahaa at Princess of Michael of Kent giving that quote about downgrading the Gloucester’s in apartment and by extention superficial aristocratic status. I think we just got a glimpse of the petty rivalry between members of that family. I’m sure I have read about the Gloucesters feuding with Princess Michael who all feuded with Fergie and one of them used to spy on Diana from her apartment window and Diana retaliated by getting binocolars to openly spy back et cetera. Shady.
These seem like routine and needed repairs. Better to replace a leaky roof before it causes more costly damage inside of the home.
Princess Michael is awful. How large is the apartment that she lives in?
ohh so Princess Michael is a woman, I read that several times and thought -Are they mocking him by calling him a princess?
Can a brit explain the grant better? From what I understand the BRF pay taxes or some fee or something from the revenue they make on their land and properties and they get a percentage of that back in the form of the sovereign grant. This past year they paid something like 200million pounds more than previous years because of higher profits so they get a higher grant back….or am I worng?
Aww, more rooms for Harry living his ordinary life. With more rooms to clean (arghhhhh), more toilets to scrub, more windows to polish. Don’t forget the grocery shopping. Hard life innit, dear Harry?
I hope that Meghan will not be involved any potential refurbishment or decorating. In case she does move to the UK. She will live with Harry on taxpayers’ expense, won’t she?
