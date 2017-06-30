L&S: George Clooney wants to move back to LA, it’s too dangerous in the UK

It seems to me that if Amal Clooney got to choose where she would live permanently, she would probably pick a posh neighborhood in the heart of London, and then a secondary place in a ritzy penthouse in Manhattan. If George Clooney got to choose where he would live permanently, he would choose the same places: LA, with a summer home in Como, Italy. During the last trimester of Amal’s pregnancy and in the first months of the twins’ lives, the Clooneys have been in England, mostly at their fancy and newly-renovated English country estate. I’ve been thinking this whole time, “I wonder how long before George gets so bored with this English countryside stuff.” According to Life & Style, he’s pretty much looking for excuses to move Amal and the babies to LA.
Life & Style magazine has exclusively learned that George Clooney recently made plans to move back to LA, for the safety of his family, after the latest spate of terror attacks in England.
“He doesn’t feel like Amal and the twins are safe living in the English countryside,” an insider tells Life & Style. “He’s determined to move his family to LA, where he feels much more secure.”
George’s safety concerns had been growing for years. The Oscar winner “has been subject to very serious threats in the past,” reveals the insider, because of his humanitarian efforts in Darfur, Sudan. And Amal’s work as an international human rights lawyer, along with her public pleas for foreign governments to prosecute terrorists, has made her a potential target. When George learned that he was going to be a father, those concerns went into overdrive. “As soon as Amal found out she was pregnant, he hired former Secret Service agents to assess all his properties and make recommendations for improvement,” the insider reveals. “His mansion in Studio City [Calif.] was deemed the most secure, and it’s within minutes of an LAPD station.”
“He’s waited so long for this family,” the insider adds. “He’ll do whatever it takes to keep them safe.”
I don’t doubt that George takes his protection and the protection of his family seriously. I don’t doubt that the English estate has a ton of security upgrades. I also don’t doubt that George probably thinks Los Angeles is more secure and “easier” in general. But that’s not why he wants to move back to LA: he wants to move back to LA because he’s going crazy in the English countryside. That’s Amal’s fantasy, not his. He wants to be back in LA, playing basketball with his bros and doing his normal Clooney things. Watch this space, because I feel like it will be very interesting to see what happens next.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I cannot see Amal living in a gated LA community.
Clooney really doesn’t seem the type to buy into or perpetuate alarmist panics over safety.
If you terrorists as an excuse then they win. Just say you are bored.
The reality check has taken over. He’s feeling trapped with crying babies…Amal’s focus on the infants and breast pumping…and George is longing for the good ol days when he was the only thing Amal wanted hanging off her hip.
Poor Georgie…welcome to the reality of family and raising children. Your’s is a life of privilege…Quit selling us your happier than ever story…when we know what life really is like raising kids. HARD. Amal will never know what the real struggles are…as she’ll have plenty of help raising those twins. The hardest thing she’ll endure is being back out there pushing the twin stroller for her daily PAP walks…as I’m sure she won’t give up the opportunity to be back in the public eye…searching for the camera lens the instant her feet hit the pavement.
I think the reality is Out of Sight; Out of Mind. There really isn’t that much talk about them nor the babies. I doubt this story is true. I just think George realizes and Amal that they are not on people’s minds.
Reality check is that L & S is a crap magazine that makes things up.
He has the right to sell whatever image he wants. We are adult consumers of entertainment, it is our doing how we let celebrities’ image to affect us. No one has to sell us a sob story to make us feel good about ourselves.
True, MM, it could all be the Big Fluffy from a cheap tabloid during a dry news spell over the summer. Or it could be Clooney fluffing up his image. BUT I too have been wondering how long Clooney would last in the English countryside with all its bucolic wonders – even with trips into London. Sure they speak english but England is “different” culturally and I say that as a grown child of British parents (Londoners). And after a while, George would start to go crazy in that kind of environment. We will see.
Then the pap strolls will start.
Yeah, that’s crap. There aren’t any terrorist attacks in semi-rural Oxfordshire. They pick populated places.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thought the same – no story here.
I doubt GC would say something so ignorant given all that’s happened in London/Paris in recent months. He doesn’t strike me as an alarmist.
That’s exactly what I was going to say. It actually seems a bit too precious and out of touch from him, if true at all. They are not regular people going to regular places within the city, and even with the recent attacks, it’s more likely to die from a car accident than from a terrorist attack. These articles don’t help at all.
Last week I said ‘Now that Clooney is a family man and has hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank the stars seem to be aligning for a tilt at the presidency.’ Then someone told me it won’t happen because he doesn’t even live in America anymore. ☺
Thus, he’s making an excuse to move back.
Clooney has said in the past that he could never run for political office because he had too many skeletons in his closet regarding past behaviour. But if The Donald can sit in the White House, I guess anything is frightfully possible.
Please. I felt safer during my summer abroad in London than I ever have in any American city.
I think ‘spate of attacks’ is a little hyperbolic. And in any case, I can promise you there were more shootings/violent attacks in LA last week (or this year) than in London. Let alone the English country side.
I can see that he would want to live in LA, and fair enough, but touting LA as somehow being ‘safer’ than rural England is a little disingenuous and, well, patently false, based on facts and figures.
Exactly.
George is right, Europe is becoming dangerous. London has had stabbings, etc., Manchester has had problems. I do not feel confident that GB can handle the situation. They are starting to arm police, which is a step forward. In France, the police are militarized. Macron is trying to pass a permanent police state, so private houses can be entered as needed. This would include no rallies or protests. They are working hard trying to get terrorism under control. Germany is incredible the way the police are prepared. Stockholm was recently named the rape capital of the world, and they have done nothing to help themselves. Italy is broke, not sure what to do with the refugees. I thought Amal had family in France. I wonder if they are still there.
Yeah, that’s why he should move to the safe haven that is America. Eyeroll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Ghost : LOL. Snicker, snicker.
LOL
Yeah, it was really too bad that the police took a whole eight minutes to take down the London Bridge attackers. GB clearly can’t handle the situation at all.
… But Trump is President… the USA would be the last place i’d move to if I had an estate in the english countryside especially given the country is being not-run by a mob-style boss.
G20 is in a week. That should give us a taste of how the world is going to handle USA. If this story has legs, I’d bet they’ll at least wait for that to play out before deciding.
Besides all that, I bet George desperately misses Rande Gerber & Cindy and family.
Stockholm being the “rape capital” is completely false but great job parroting Trump bs.
Its from L&S…that says it all
The US has had how many mass shootings over the past few years? This story is such BS.
Clooney’s place in Studio City is pretty modest, nice but not a “mansion.” Maybe that’s why it is easier to secure.
Love the comment by the insider ” George has waited sooo long for a family”.
Since when, according to him until he met and married Amal he was quite happy not having children .
So he has waited , what a couple of years.
He’s American. He wants to live in America. Moving to a foreign country (or having a holiday home) is novel and exotic, but in the end you always end up wanting to go “home”. His main obstacle now is that America isn’t “home” to her. Oh, to have the first world problems of the jet-set society.
@ Bee. ITA. I am currently working in China teaching english. It is a great adventure and has been life changing but I have to agree that in the end, you just want to go “home” where you understand the language and the culture, where all your friends and family are. Even if it is just for a visit, you want to go home. Living abroad has given me a whole new level of respect for immigrants who give it all up to try to make it in another country. It must be jarring.
LA living is a lot less formal than british country side. The movie: Easy Virtue does depict british country life quite well, go check the trailer.
