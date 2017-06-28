“Lindsay Lohan is launching her own lifestyle site, lord help us” links

Come see what I'm really up to 😊😊 https://t.co/wMhKaWpSIV pic.twitter.com/azpCu00l6j
— Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 27, 2017
Lindsay Lohan is launching a lifestyle website. God help us all. [Dlisted]
Johnny Depp hasn’t lost any work following his “joke” last week. [LaineyGossip]
Marisa Tomei’s recent looks are cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times. [Pajiba]
Donald Bigly got creepy with an Irish reporter. [Jezebel]
Draya Michele is a rare woman who looks great in this color. [Celebslam]
Transformers: The Last Knight did not do well, hurray. [The Blemish]
Kris Jenner also said words about OJ Simpson’s gloves. [Reality Tea]
Terrible fashion from the Baby Driver premiere. [Moe Jackson]
Chris Pratt is looking thicc. [OMG Blog]
Here’s an interesting addendum to the Gawker-Hulk Hogan case. [Buzzfeed]
Cue Lindsay ripping off a designer, developer, and probably stealing all of her content/images as well.
Why is the SNL sketch about the scammer ex-pornstars playing so vividly in my head?
“How to end your career in 3 steps” and “How to age 20 years in 4″.
The jokes write themselves.
“See what she’s really up to”?
Abort! Abort!!
Good God, please spare us the puckered lips and those “I’m so hot” looks. Ugh. UGH!
In the first pic, it looks like her mouth is permanently puckered into duck lips.
It’s such a shame – I always found her so attractive (pale freckly redhead is my ideal) plus she was so talented.
Drugs, alcohol and batshit-crazy, greedy parents might do that to you.
A $2.99 monthly subscription? Seriously?
hahahahaha….no thanks
Just the person I’d want to take “lifestyle” advice from. Thanks but no thanks.
Anyone want to buy a line of Lohan-branded petri dishes?
But, do we know what TYPE of lifestyle she’s promoting?
She’d be an expert on several topics:
– How to turn a water bottle into a super-cute vodka container
– Navigating through a dysfunctional family life by numbing the pain
– How to get the smoky eye look with cigarette smoke
Plus much more that is NSFW.
Lilo topics
- How not to take responsibility, i.e. Blame it on the black guy.
-”Borrow” items from several people to add to your collection.
-Develope “friendships” with older foreign gentlemen.
-Learn to speak in a new wacky sounding accent.
-Go on exotic vacations on another persons dime while continuing to drown in debt.
We need more Lohan on here
I’ll take it over Goop’s.
I could see Donald Trump undressing that poor female reporter with his eyes..eww shudders and dry heaves**
Nothing about the death of Michael Nyqvist? I was really shocked to hear about it but there’s been hardly anything about it anywhere.
Yeah, young, too, at 56. Fare thee well and condolences to his family, remember him fondly in your best of times and raise a glass.
He was such a great actor. I had no idea he passed away, only 56… RIP, Nyqvist
Is there anyone on this planet not interested in becoming a lifestyle “guru”?
She’s honestly looking a lot better. I wish her well.
Transformers will still probably earn billion gazillion overseas so the franchise will continue till eternity.
Disappointed JD is in an HP spinoff movie. At this point, he is very much replaceable. Aidan Turner should take all his roles.
Y’know, if it were an HONEST portrait of her lifestyle — grifting, hooking, theft, lying — I might indeed be worth $2.99 a month.
But of course it will be one long gush of product placements.
