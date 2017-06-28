“Lindsay Lohan is launching her own lifestyle site, lord help us” links

Lindsay Lohan is launching a lifestyle website. God help us all. [Dlisted]
Johnny Depp hasn’t lost any work following his “joke” last week. [LaineyGossip]
Marisa Tomei’s recent looks are cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times. [Pajiba]
Donald Bigly got creepy with an Irish reporter. [Jezebel]
Draya Michele is a rare woman who looks great in this color. [Celebslam]
Transformers: The Last Knight did not do well, hurray. [The Blemish]
Kris Jenner also said words about OJ Simpson’s gloves. [Reality Tea]
Terrible fashion from the Baby Driver premiere. [Moe Jackson]
Chris Pratt is looking thicc. [OMG Blog]
Here’s an interesting addendum to the Gawker-Hulk Hogan case. [Buzzfeed]

Lindsay Lohan attends Iftar hosted by One Family

 

24 Responses to ““Lindsay Lohan is launching her own lifestyle site, lord help us” links”

  1. Erinn says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Cue Lindsay ripping off a designer, developer, and probably stealing all of her content/images as well.

  2. justcrimmles says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Why is the SNL sketch about the scammer ex-pornstars playing so vividly in my head?

  3. Char says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    “How to end your career in 3 steps” and “How to age 20 years in 4″.

  4. minx says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    The jokes write themselves.

  5. Ankhel says:
    June 28, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    “See what she’s really up to”?

    Abort! Abort!!

  6. Chetta B. says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Good God, please spare us the puckered lips and those “I’m so hot” looks. Ugh. UGH!

  7. Paris says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    A $2.99 monthly subscription? Seriously?

  8. Barb says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    hahahahaha….no thanks

  9. smcollins says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Just the person I’d want to take “lifestyle” advice from. Thanks but no thanks.

  10. Incredulous says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Anyone want to buy a line of Lohan-branded petri dishes?

  11. Heat says:
    June 28, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    But, do we know what TYPE of lifestyle she’s promoting?
    She’d be an expert on several topics:
    – How to turn a water bottle into a super-cute vodka container
    – Navigating through a dysfunctional family life by numbing the pain
    – How to get the smoky eye look with cigarette smoke
    Plus much more that is NSFW.

    • Dragonlady Sakura says:
      June 28, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      Lilo topics
      - How not to take responsibility, i.e. Blame it on the black guy.
      -”Borrow” items from several people to add to your collection.
      -Develope “friendships” with older foreign gentlemen.
      -Learn to speak in a new wacky sounding accent.
      -Go on exotic vacations on another persons dime while continuing to drown in debt.

  12. Skins says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    We need more Lohan on here

  13. Pumpkin Pie says:
    June 28, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    I’ll take it over Goop’s.

  14. L says:
    June 28, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    I could see Donald Trump undressing that poor female reporter with his eyes..eww shudders and dry heaves**

  15. Lulu says:
    June 28, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Nothing about the death of Michael Nyqvist? I was really shocked to hear about it but there’s been hardly anything about it anywhere.

  16. Ash says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    Is there anyone on this planet not interested in becoming a lifestyle “guru”?

  17. prissa says:
    June 28, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    She’s honestly looking a lot better. I wish her well.

  18. Adrien says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    Transformers will still probably earn billion gazillion overseas so the franchise will continue till eternity.
    Disappointed JD is in an HP spinoff movie. At this point, he is very much replaceable. Aidan Turner should take all his roles.

  19. Bread and Circuses says:
    June 28, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Y’know, if it were an HONEST portrait of her lifestyle — grifting, hooking, theft, lying — I might indeed be worth $2.99 a month.

    But of course it will be one long gush of product placements.

