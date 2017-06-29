Céline Dion wore a $110,000 outfit complete with leather overalls: hot or huh?

Singer Céline Dion, whom, thanks to Pete Holmes, I now refer to as Salon Dijon, has never shied away from daring fashion choices. (Remember the Billboard Awards?) Céline was spotted leaving the Hotel Royal Monceau in Paris on Sunday in quite the get-up. The 49-year-old singer donned a loose fitting pair of black faux leather Givenchy overalls over a white, flowy blouse. She accessorized this look with pearl-accented sandals by Kanye West x Giuseppe Zanotti and a pair of huge, blinged-out sunglasses. The price tag for this ensemble was close to $110,000. That’s a whole lot of wow, and not in a good way.
Céline has been treating the streets of Paris as her own fashion runway, and the parade of outrageous attire didn’t end on Sunday. On Wednesday, she stepped out in a classic rock-inspired tee, paired with high heeled suede boots, a snakeskin trench coat and a jaunty hat. Again, there’s just so much going on here. The tee looks alternately too big and too boxy and there’s too much brown. The boots on their own, I’d wear in a second though.
And since I’m all about credit where credit is due, I love this all pink look she showed off last week. The Dice Kayek ensemble consisted of a classically tailored blouse and pencil skirt, topped with a jewel accented coat, which Céline wore like a cape. She accessorized with a pink St.Laurent purse, Christian Dior sunglasses and crave-worthy Casadei peep-toe platforms. It’s a really subdued, elegant look. I’m not going to say anything about “age specific”, as I am guilty of having more than one pair of bling bling jeans and rock t-shirts in my closet and Céline is my contemporary.
Céline is currently on a European tour, which kicked off on June 15 in Copenhagen and includes stops in Sweden, France (of course), the Netherlands, Germany and England before wrapping up on August 3 in Birmingham. The singer is then off to Sin City, returning to her residency at the Colosseum at Casears palace starting in September. It’s a good thing she’s booked because this lady has expensive taste in clothes.
Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images, Backgrid
Celine’s insane outfits give me so much joy. SO.MUCH.JOY.
Along with her insane performances, including extra facial expressions and haaaaands. I love her. She makes me smile. Every. Time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha me too. She looks insane but owns every look. I love it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So many of her fashion choices look so over styled. Not things you would think are cloths she just put on. Too much styling. Not natural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even though the pleather overalls make her look like a character our of Hostel, I love that she’s having fun
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her fashion choices may be “interesting” but Celine looks like she is having fun. Unlike a certain reality show star who dresses awful most of the time and looks like she is being lead to the guillotine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With the exception of the pink outfit which is quite lovely and the jeans and t-shirt outfit which is cool I do not like the rest of them. They are too outlandish and over the top. Unless she is trying to get some attention by dressing crazy like that I do not understand why she would want to look like that. On a positive note I love her music and her personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Big fat nope to all of these. The pink dress/coat ensemble was pretty until I saw the hooves for shoes. She’s a beautiful person but why the crazy clothes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she’s having fun. Had I her cash, I’d buy those peep-toe platforms in a heartbeat.
My closet is full of age-inappropriate wear; no judgment, here. Life is too short – have fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really does look like she’s having a blast, good for her! I’m 44 and live in my band t-shirts, jeans and super stylie sandals. I look good too. Never been a Celine fan, but it’s nice to see her funky style, I’m loving it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she on fashion tour? Because it does seem like that. And I love it. Celinr treats her walk from hotel to a car as a runway show. While most outfits are not for my taste I love seeing her walks. Can you imagine how many clothes she brings and how carefully put together she travels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her..she could wear a blingged out paper bag and I would just put down to her rollicking sense of humour. Funny and talented..at least she’s not running around in leather underwear. What is age..but a number. I wear a lot of Eileen Fisher and my granddaughter says they are the most boring clothes created..she said I look a lot more interesting when I was in my protesting gear. I think today I’m going to dye my salt and pepper hair purple in her honour…my granddaughter, not Celine…for her I’ll wear my big rinestone earrings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love it! At least she is not boring with her fashion and you can tell she enjoys it. She has the same stylist as Zendaya who, in my opinion, will soon be a fashion icon if she keeps it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only Celine can pull it off, and quite frankly, after the past couple of years in Celine’s life, it’s good to see her having some fun and smiling. Go Celine, do whatever you like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s just these times we live in but I do not care. She always looks like she’s living her best life and her crazy brings me joy. Rock on, Lady!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with most of you. She obviously loves fashion and has fun with it. Now, that being said, my favorite look is actually from one of the photos at the end where she’s wearing the ripped jeans, basic white tee and that killer long tailed blazer (or is it a coat? Anyway…) while sporting casual hair and seemingly no makeup. That look screams me!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree with you. Could please-pretty-please anyone ID the t-shirt with the little birds for me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh is putting it mildly..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awe, she’s coming into her own after her grief. She’s Celine so let’s just support and acknowledge her wackiness!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeans and t-shirt always for the win. The first one…jeez louise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse