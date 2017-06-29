Prince William, Harry & Kate will re-dedicate Princess Diana’s grave on her birthday

I still don’t know how I feel about the fact that Princess Diana was buried at her ancestral home at Althorp, the seat of the Earl Spencer (Charles, Diana’s brother). Charles Spencer apparently insisted that Diana be buried at Althorp, and the royal family didn’t feel like they had much of a say in the matter. I feel like William and Harry probably regret that a little bit, now that they’re older. But what other options were there? To bury Diana at Windsor Castle, or Highgrove (Prince Charles’ country estate)? Maybe Althorp was the best choice. This weekend, William, Harry and Kate will be going to Althorp on what would have been Diana’s 56th birthday. They will take part in a rededication of her grave:
The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will rededicate their mother’s grave on what would have been her birthday this weekend, as they include Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a special service to remember her. The Duke, Duchess and Prince Harry and the children will attend a private service at Althorp House, as the Archbishop of Canterbury helps them commemorate Diana, Princess of Wales in the 20th anniversary year of her death.
The rededication, understood to comprise words of reflection and prayer at the graveside, will take place after the memorial underwent extensive redesign following an accusation that the burial site had been neglected. The Spencer family last year began the first major programme of works to the estate gardens in 350 years, saying they would “honour” the memory of Diana in time for the anniversary.
This Saturday, on what would have been Diana’s 56th birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte will gather at Althorp in a private ceremony. The Prince of Wales will be absent, performing Royal duties in Ottawa to mark Canada Day with the Duchess of Cornwall. Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, and her sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Fellowes will also attend. Earl Spencer’s third wife, Lady Karen, whom he married in 2011, has overseen the renovation project.
Kensington Palace said in a brief statement: “The service, which will fall on what would have been the Princess’s birthday, will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by her family.”
The service will be private, with aides declining to give details on any readings or prayers to be delivered.
I would assume that William and Harry have insisted that there be no photographers, although you never know what the Earl Spencer might have up his sleeve. It’s my understanding that William and Harry don’t have much to do with their uncle, although I think they’re close to Lady Sarah and Baroness Fellowes, their aunts. It’s also interesting to me that William is okay with bringing Charlotte and George. That actually pinged a little at my heartstrings. I know I’m being manipulated, of course, and Will and Harry both have a vested interest in reminding people about their grief over their beloved mother. But still, this summer is going to be really hard on them, because it’s the 20th anniversary and all of that.
Meanwhile, after Kate returns from Althorp, she’ll be attending Day 1 of Wimbledon as the new patron/honorary president of All-England club on Monday. She’ll be meeting some of the ball boys and ball girls and staffers. And presumably she’ll stick around for some Day 1 action. I can’t wait to see the draw! I’m sure Kate has her fingers crossed for family friend Roger Federer. What if we get another Federer-Nadal final, you guys?
She was a divorced woman when she died. Althorp is OK for her burial place.
Pretty sure they didn’t want her resting place to become an overrun tourist spot. But it always seemed such a lonely spot, isolated on that island and all. I’ve always had the feeling that even family and friends don’t visit it much.
Is anyone else reading Camillas bio serialisation in Daily Fail? My God its a disaster. Its best summarised as “Camilla was a stunning, engaging sensitive angel who married the world’s most awful man who was so terrible he even dated Princess Ann before he met Camila but Gods angel overcame”. ” Charles was a smart, thoughtful sensitive soul cursed with a cold mother who cared more about the crown than poor baby”. “Princess Anne is to be avoided as she is to quote the book ‘notoriously abrasive’”. “Diana was an evil crazy manipulative cow and God’s best angel aka Camila and the world’s most thoughtful man Charles, were at her mercy from the moment she at 19 connived to enter their lives”.
I dont usually pay attention to these people but I just had to look up the author. And one quick image search turned up pics of her with Camilla in Montegro last year. What kind of woman puts out a hit piece on another woman on the 20th anniversary of her death? I have renewed sympathy for William and Harry after going down that rabbit hole.
There was no need for this to be announced. Clearly a ploy for sympathy.
ITA
Since there were press reports that her grave had been neglected it makes sense that they would announce that it has been restored and will be rededicated.
This is one event that should be kept private. It is closed on that day, so no one would be around. Plus visiting a gravesite in memorial is normal (i imagine they’d go every year), but why are they calling it a rededication? Will they do this every 20 years? Or just a one off?
Never heard of a grave re-dedication before. You can bet that, if Willnot ever does come to the throne, he’ll reinstate his mother’s HRH immediately.
Twenty years later, and I *still* can’t believe Diana is dead. Remember vividly coming home to see everyone riveted to the TV to watch the breaking news. And I got up at 4am to watch her funeral, same as I did for her wedding. (I’m old, okay?) It’s hard to explain, to those who don’t remember her, the sheer mega-wattage of her celebrity. No one today (certainly not Kannot) can compare.
I remember watching her wedding with my mother and years later doing the same for her funeral. Hard to believe twenty years have passed
@Alix
I can’t believe she’s gone either (still). I still miss Princess Diana and JFK Jr. Those two were fun to follow as celebrities and it’s hard to think of anyone who compares.
This is Charles Spencer’s idea; I’m a little surprised the boys are going, but how they feel about Althorp is a bit of a mystery so maybe it makes sense and the public are just out of the loop. Anyway, the site got pretty overrun and neglected and Althorp announced they were updating it out of respect. TBH respectfulness hasn’t really been the Althorp attitude toward Diana though. More like “let’s cash in.”
I watched her wedding and her funeral, too. It was so shocking when she died because she was such a huge celebrity we somehow forgot that she was a mere mortal.
