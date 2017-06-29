Emilia Clarke on dealing with everyday sexism: ‘It’s like dealing with racism’

I think Emilia Clarke is so pretty, but as a brunette, she looks like at least ten other actresses, right? Very pretty, but almost prettily nondescript. Anyway, we’re weeks away from Dragon Time, also known as the seventh season premiere of Game of Thrones. We can expect lots of interviews and magazine covers from all the stars. I’m hoping for at least one interview from Kit Harington where he comes across as a sad-faced, self-pitying dude who can’t stop feeling like he’s being terribly maligned as a “hunk.” As for Emilia, I have a feeling that some of her comments to Rolling Stone will not go over too well. You can read the Rolling Stone piece here, and here are some highlights:

The crap-pile that was 2016: She’s lived through Brexit and the ascendency of Trump, or, as she puts it, “ ’16. The f–king year where everything sh-t happened.” On political activism: “You can’t expect everyone to just stop doing their jobs and march every day of their lives. But we’ve got to be in this sh-t for the long game.” And for Clarke, being “in this sh-t” means not being OK with a lot of what goes on around her – a realization that grew and amplified “in a [post-Brexit] era where you suddenly go, ‘What do you mean my views are so vastly different from my neighbor?’ ” Her feelings on dealing with sexism every day: “I feel so naive for saying it, but it’s like dealing with racism. You’re aware of it, and you’re aware of it, but one day, you go, ‘Oh, my God, it’s everywhere!’ Like you suddenly wake up to it and you go, ‘Wait a f–king second, are you . . . are you treating me different because I’ve got a pair of t-ts? Is that actually happening?’ It took me a really long time to see that I do get treated differently. But I look around, and that’s my daily life.” Being a pretty woman & being a feminist: “It doesn’t stop me from being a feminist. Like, guess what? Yes, I’ve got mascara on, and I also have a high IQ, so those two things can be one and the same. Women have been great rulers. And then for that to be a character that I’m known to play? That’s so f–king lucky. Anyone who seems to think that it’s not needed need only look at the political environment we’re all living in to be like, ‘Oh, no, it’s needed. It is needed.’ ”

[From Rolling Stone]

It’s the comparison of sexism and racism that has garnered the most headlines. I was prepared to write another “this isn’t the Aggrieved Olympics, a white woman doesn’t know what a person of color goes through,” but I think her quote could probably interpreted a few different ways. In context, as she’s talking about Brexit and being vastly different from her neighbor, I took it as more “wow, we were told the world was post-racial and it’s really not, racism is still here every day, as is sexism.” 2016 was a hell of a year – I previously believed that we, as a society, were riding that arc bending towards justice and a more equal and less biased society. But then it all blew up in everybody’s faces and it was eye-opening, especially for white people who want to consider themselves allies. I think that’s what she’s trying to say. Or maybe she’s saying that racism and sexism are the same, who knows?