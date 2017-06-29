Why did Emmanuel Macron invite Donald Trump to Paris for Bastille Day?

French president Emmanuel Macron is pretty clever. He’s a lot smarter than I originally thought, actually. He proved himself during the G7 summit last month, where he outsmarted and outmaneuvered Donald Trump physically and intellectually at every turn. Macron squeezed the life out of those sad baby fists and it was glorious. So I have to wonder… what does Macron have up his sleeve now? World leaders will be gathering in Germany in the middle of July for the G20 summit, and Trump is expected to make the trip, of course. He’ll also be traveling to Poland, and it was just announced yesterday that Trump will be tacking on a trip to Paris. He’ll attend the 100th anniversary parade for Bastille Day. Macron invited Trump over the phone, and the White House confirmed that Trump will be tacking on the trip to Paris.
President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit the nation on Bastille Day next month, the White House said Wednesday.
“President Trump looks forward to reaffirming America’s strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people, and to commemorating the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I,” the statement said. “The two leaders will further build on the strong counter-terrorism cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries, and they will discuss many other issues of mutual concern.”
Trump spoke by phone with Macron on Tuesday. According to the White House, he congratulated the French president on “France’s successful parliamentary elections” during the call and complimented his French counterpart “for his leadership of the new political party that secured a majority in the French National Assembly and wished him luck in launching his legislative agenda.” A French readout of the call said Macron “renewed his invitation” to the president and first lady Melania Trump “to attend the parade on July 14th,” marking 100 years since the entry of the United States into World War I.
An Islamic State-inspired Bastille Day attack last year in Nice, France, killed more than 80 people after a truck plowed through a crowd celebrating the French national holiday. Then-President François Hollande called it an act of “terrorism.” In a pair of tweets last year, Trump called the attack “horrific” and offered his “prayers and condolences to the victims and families of the terrible tragedy. When will we learn?” he added. “It is only getting worse.”
What does Macron have up his sleeve? Is he going to showcase – once again – that he is the alpha? Does he want to crush the baby fists once again on home soil? Unknown. But I’m sure Macron knows what he’s doing. And whatever it is, it’s going to be awful for America, because Bigly is a buffoon.
Some other pieces of news – Bigly screeched at a $35,000-a-plate fundraiser at his DC hotel last night. Parts of Bigly’s Muslim Ban take effect today. And even some Republicans wonder if the GOP health care bill is a little bit TOO tax-cutty.
I can’t wait to see the shade!!! Macron runs circles around Emperor Orange!!!
Me either!! Go get him Macron!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
This won’t end well. The last time Macron humiliated him, Trump pulled out of the Paris agreement.
I TOTALLY agree with you !! I really hope macron knows what he is doing ! I hate Trump but macron is not good either !
He invited him to Bastille Day, it’s a slap in the face in terms of the attached symbolism, LOL !! But Drumpf and his clique don’t seem to get it !!
Allez allez Macron !!
Drumpf is stupid. The Paris Agreement is not a unilateral product, as in a French product. But he doesn’t get it.
I want to hear, the G20 being in Germany, that Angela Merkel dishes it to Drumpf very bigly, and that Macron follow it up with a double scoop on Bastille Day.
Macron, crush those little orange Vienna sausages attached to Emperor Zero’s hand. Then flash your cute smile with the slight gap and yell something in French, in front of the world, that we all know will be a massive insult. Then serve him escargot with ketchup.
Get im good!
Lol, thank you. Eric, you never disappoint.
Lol thank you for that Eric
You are !!!!!!!
We shouldn’t take as fact that Macron placed the invite at his on volition. The way these things work is France wants something…maybe assistance in some parts of the world, maybe a trade deal, maybe closer intelligence sharing and makes the call. The US sits on the request. France sends a France friendly CEO to ask a US friendly CEO what can be done to sweaten the deal. The US CEO who is most definitely either in oil, coal or tobacco because that’s how Trump rolls, then has a private dinner with Trump who says something like “the UK revoked their invite to me, did you know that?” The CEO takes the message back that Trump could use an ego stroking visit right next door to the UK. The telephone chain resumes and Macron grits his teeth and lays out the invite.
The key will be to watch what future bilateral cooperations are announced that day.
Could be Brexit message for UK? “We, the EU27, don’t need you as an Atlantic bridge”?
I think Merkel, Macron and Trudeau are working in tandem on ‘managing’ Trump when and where they can. Plus this latest in Canadian news, where Justin Trudeau explains he feels he can “work with” Trump https://www.thestar.com/news/world/2017/06/22/donald-trump-is-a-willing-listener-you-can-work-with-trudeau-says.html
They’re coddling Trump too but they know that’s how to get him onside.
Remember the video footage of Macron and Trudeau in brief walk and talk… they have great rapport. This is strategic and well done because not inflaming Trump is important for world safety.
I thank them for really trying to “handle” him. It’s got to be incredibly frustrating. I’m an American watching the news with knots in my stomach.
Cringing with embarrassment already. Of course, Macron could simply treat him with respect and dignity and Orange Voldemort will manage to look the complete idiot on his own and Macron knows that. Everyone knows that. Merkel just stated she plans to confront Orange Voldy at the summit.
But, most importantly, will Princess Nagini make this trip, how much will she grift if she goes, and what inappropriate outfits will she show us?
Agree, Light Purple. baby fists milling around actual world leaders brings back that horrible fist to the gut feeling. baby fists only needs to show up and he will be the obvious idiot in the group.
We have lost our place as a world leader, except for the fact that baby fists has the arsenal that could unleash WW III.
Yes to everything you said. I’m terrified and mortified in advance for whatever idiocy Bigly unleashes this time.
I bet Princess Nagini will be there. Her horcuxed vag loves young, hot, elected world leaders.
Macron definitely has something up his sleeve. Even if it is only to remind Cheeto Mussolini that “let them eat cake” usually ends badly. Really badly.
I hope he invited trump to France to shame and humiliate him.
Maybe it’s to remind him what happens to leaders who sit in gold plated rooms and think entirely too highly of themselves…
Although I doubt Trump would get the allusion.
Marcon Troll level: Expert
Bring a man, whose administration is rolling back civil rights and freedom to a celebration of independence from a tryannical monarch. Bravo, Marcon!
He really is good at this.
Cow 45 with the military might on display at the parade??
I wonder how long it will take 45 to include “You know, if it wasn’t for us, you’d all be speaking German right now” into a televised speech?
Unfortunately, many Americans still seem to find this “joke” completely hilarious.
45 will probably be too busy showing a map of his electoral win. This idiot is so f@cking embarrassing.
Wasn’t the UK invitation revoked over security fears? Hope the French don’t have any problems!
Or perhaps Macron is taking one for the team and inviting Emperor Baby Fists to visit during a time when security cannot be fully guaranteed? Nah. Can’t be…
France invites a different country each year.
Macron gets that Trump only understands personal and bilateral relationships between countries, so he invites Trump to something he understands.
I don’t know what he wants beyond that, we’ll see.
People here were quite surprised even if it’s the 100th anniversary of America entry in WW1.
Another day in Hell:
@realDonaldTrump 32 minutes ago
I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..
@realDonaldTrump 26 minutes ago
…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!
The president of the United States, folks. I would like to once again thank all of you asshats that voted for him. 😡
Garbage person he is.
I mean, I still CANNOT wrap my head around the fact that THIS PERSON IS OUR PRESIDENT.
*THIS* IS THE KIND OF JUVENILE GARBAGE THAT OUR PRESIDENT TWEETS!!!!!!
I think saying he acts like a toddler is insulting to toddlers at this point. How is the GOP not dying of embarrassment? Wait, don’t answer that rhetorical–we all know why.
All this shit stain does is watch TV and golf in-between decimating Obama’s legacy.
JFC he is PATHETIC.
Ugh one of my Facebook friends went on a rant about how horrible this is and how the POTUS shouldn’t have time for this juvenile behavior and a deplorable responded sarcastically that “its so horrible Trump stands up for himself and the country…”??? Huh how is this accomplishing anything??? He is cyberbullying people (especially women) about looks and intelligence rather than doing his job. THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES ACTS LIKE HE IS A 5 YR OLD ON A PLAYGROUND. I don’t like Joe and Mika but this is insane.
Also are we supposed to ignore the fact he is criticizing others plastic surgery when all the women in his life have spent their life doing just the same thing. He must put Melania in quarantine every time she gets botox. *eye roll*
Additionally, didn’t Ivana tell a story in her book about being violently raped by 45 because he was upset about his sh*tty hair transplant?
At the very least, the man is grossly overweight and painted orange, he is in no position to mock anyone for their appearance.
And yeah (surprise!), the Deplorables love his deplorable behavior. They are on social media saying how “hilarious” the POTUS is and how they adore the fact that he speaks directly to his base. It’s all just so sad to see how juvenile these folks are…no wonder they love this dbag.
I say this every single day. At some point, every single day, I am caught short and made slightly nauseous at the words “President Trump.” I will NEVER get used to hearing it.
Maybe if (when? Praying, fingers crossed) the news story is “Former President Trump’s resignation took effect at 6 AM today.” I would not shudder at that.
Until that day, I will resist the impulse to scream out loud “I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS ORANGE IDIOT IS PRESIDENT!!” I have varying levels of success at confining it to internal screaming.
I know. In the W years and during the election seasons since, I have tried to be diplomatic around my kids, trying not to sway their opinions to automatically align with mine (like so many parents do, grr). But with Bigly all bets have been off and thankfully they ascertained very early on that he is an idiot and an embarassment. Although I can’t imagine that they wouldn’t see him any other way.
Just yesterday my older son and I were talking about the kids he knows from school who support Trump. As the listed them off, I asked if he noticed any common denominators. He didn’t at first — because he tends to see the good in everyone — but I did immediately, with the exception of one boy. They are jerks and bullies with highly conservative parents. The kinds of people who wore “Hillary for Prison” t-shirts and call people like me “libtards.” Thankfully my son has no interest in being actual friends with them — I would have a really hard time with it if he did.
The Saudis gave Trump a show, and got what they wanted. Macron wants something. And he’s giving him a real show. But I wonder how the inevitable protests will figure in?
I hope French people come out in droves to let him know that he is NOT welcome.
Poor Trumpflake will have a tantrum.
Plans are underway.
Excellent. As a dual citizen of both the US and France, I salute you.
Give him hell, sis.
@Nibbi
YEA!
Maybe Macron will quietly shove Donald into the Bastille for safe keeping? Oh, wait. It was destroyed. Darn.
The conciergerie still stands. Marie Antoinette’s cell is available
Inviting him for Bastille Day seems pretty symbolic in and of itself.
Maybe they are going to unveil a NEW Bastille?
Macron is wily like a fox.
This is a definite strong-officially-cordial-yet-alpha-handshake move. i salute him.
He knows that we will get out there on the streets and protest the shit out of Trump. I’m already planning my signs. I *welcome* this opportunity to yell out some frustration and anger. As an American resident here, it’s been really hard to watch what’s happening at home.
To teach him what happens to wasteful, selfish leaders when they impoverish their people?
Oh, a dick contest. Great. Exactly what we the people need *mother of all eyerolls*
Funny how we are invited to take the street on that particular occasion, but when it’s to defend our rights we are brutalized by police for no reason. Not everyone is a tool, Emmanuel. You want trump, deal with it on your own.
Ok…. People go to see the parade every year.
I mean Trump is still not worse than Bachar Al Assad and many others France invited for Bastille Day.
I really do hope that SuperMacron has a sinister, movie villain wothy plan, otherwise I would have to withdraw my adoration.
Maybe he will hang a giant placard at the Arc de Triomphe that says “Make the planet great again – vote Schwarzenegger!”. Or instead of the military parade, he will allow protesters to flood the Champs Elysees.
Hopefully the French will protest, they are pros at it and block everything. Super annoying but effective. I was there during the taxi strike against Uber in Jan. 2016. They blocked access to all airports so you couldn’t take a taxi/Uber in or out of the airport, passengers had to disembark on the highway and walk the rest of the way with their suitcases. After a 7+ hour transatlantic flight, I was not thrilled to take the RER/subway to my hotel. Wouldn’t mind if they did this to Trump.
Vive la France! Macron knows exactly what he’s doing, and a lot of Americans including me will be rooting for Macron all the way.
This will be like when Macron invited Putin to Versailles. He’ll impress him with the red carpet welcome and then tell him off to his face.
