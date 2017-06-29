Duchess Kate in a £1,790 ‘mod’ Gucci dress in London: cute or ridiculous?

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge today, visiting the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. She was there to open the V&A Exhibition Road Quarter, “the Museum’s new entrance, courtyard and exhibition gallery on Exhibition Road.” Kate has experimented with “mod” or “retro-’60s” looks before, and I don’t always hate it. I don’t hate this Gucci look on her, honestly. I wouldn’t wear it, but I don’t have the figure for it – this kind of dress can only be worn on straight-and-narrow women like Kate. Of course I chuckled a little at the shiny gold buttons – classic magpie, our Duchess of Buttons – but what really blows my mind is that this little Gucci frock comes at a price tag of £1,790. FOR REAL? I get that it’s Gucci and I get that Kate is trying to add more high-fashion pieces to her wardrobe, but man, she really gives her father-in-law’s credit card a workout.
Meanwhile, as her new role as honorary president of the All-England Club, Kate sat down with Wimbledon commentator/interviewer Sue Barker for a special: BBC1’s Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. Some of Kate’s Wimbledon-centric comments:
She wanted to attend the 2013 men’s final: The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that she begged her doctor to let her attend the Wimbledon final when she was pregnant back in 2013 – but he told her ‘definitely not’. Kate, who gave birth to Prince George on July 22 – just two weeks’ after Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic, also revealed that she wrote to the Wimbledon champion to apologise for her absence. ‘I was very heavily pregnant. I wrote to him [Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there.’
She says her mother is in love with Roger Federer: Sharing her mother Carole’s secret crush, she told Sue: ‘I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.’
Her father’s faux pas: ‘My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and had just seen Sampras play. My dad said “Hi Pete”. I was mortified.’
She wishes she was a tennis pro: ‘It inspires young people including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking “Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”
It does not surprise me at all that Carole Middleton is in love with Roger Federer. I imagine Roger is quite used to older ladies acting all cougar-y towards him. I remember that Kate wasn’t there to see Andy Murray win Wimbledon the first time, but she was there the second time, last year, when Murray beat Milos Raonic. Why can’t a pregnant woman watch tennis in the Royal Box? It probably has something to do with the ability to get to a hospital quickly, I would think. Like, if she went into labor at Wimbledon, it would take a lot longer than it should for her to get to a hospital?
Yes! Neck down! The hair ruins the look.
Never van get it right – even a simple frock – the dress is way too short.
Princess He ry to be, Meghan would make this so regally chic.
That’s always my complaint–her girlish hair.
I must admit she looks good in this and the shoes and bag are right. I never cared for the mod look, and I hate shiny buttons, but all this works on her. As for the price tag – well, she’s rich and my guess is somewhere inside her is a voice screaming, “WTF is the point of Mum and me working so hard to get here if we can’t enjoy it?!” I can’t really blame her.
I guess, but with the rest of us facing austerity cuts (the Tories and the DUP blocked a bill which would have given teachers, nurses, firemen, etc an increase over the 1% pay cap) it’s all a bit Marie Antoinette, that’s all. Especially with the Queen getting an extra £6m a year.
If ever there was a time to wear repeats, it’s now.
Agree.
The fact that this dress cost almost £2000 is insane. It is around a month’s pay for most people. It is just so incredibly tone-deaf and her spending for this year is already astronomical!
Did she pay full sticker price though? I wonder if some of her clothes aren’t comped or discounted by the designers.
Alisha, she is forbidden to take freebies, the Palace has stated that many times. Charles takes all of this off on his taxes as work expenses, that’s when we can ferret out the info about her huge clothing bills.
I like the dress too. She made it work for her IMO. No shade from me
Ok thanks for the info. I rarely follow the royals. That dress is definitely not worth that price.
Dress is a bit too short, it would look even better knee length. That said, I love the look. A nice change from her usual boring coat dresses. Kate should wear patterns more often.
.. and look at her looking off, while the pleb professinals – speaking to her. Their face and her look away in last pic seem totally disrespevtful/unprofessional as if she is entitled. ‘I am a prince’ wife’ …dont need to be polite respectful.
I love the dress, so classic. A bit short, but not her fault. It’s the designers fault. I like the pattern. Very 60′s like, I love the clothes from that era.
Not her fault? She constantly has things remade as custom, changing the hemlines, waist, collar, buttons, etc. If she wanted this dress made knee-length, they would have done it for her.
Ahhhh!! Her lack of hips horrifies me every single time. And she never dresses to make better of it!! This and most of her dresses just exaggerates that she is straight as a pencil. There seems to be a tailor for where hips SHOULD be but are lacking on her……. igggghhh
Edit: I agree, now I see a lot is also that the dress is too short, making it look like a grown woman in a little girls’ dress. Also not helping…
If that was a slightly longer tulip skirt it would have disguised it and given her a better outline – and that’s coming from a self confessed fashion moron – so if I can see it I’m sorry but there’s just no hope.
The too short skirt combined with the pockets placed almost on her shoulders make it look like a small child who had a growth spurt but she was forced into her “good” dress for one last wear. All that money and access to the best of the best and this is all she can do.
+100
To the above comments.
We see her sister trying out Meghan chic, like entitled waity did on that too short pants at Sir Ben sailing event….mascilune pipa look just as haggerd and awful. These two aged leather Wisterias cant dress dignified and chic for all the thousands of taxpayers Duchy funds they waste.
The red purse i think is too much as well.
Saw a video of her at this event bending very awkwardly to talk to a little girl without flashing. So weird. And those boob pockets are the worst part for me.
Thank you! It’s a very cute dress (very Mary Tyler Moore) but the details are slightly higher than they should be = it’s too small! The collar, breast pockets, waist & hemlines are above a “natural” position, and her biceps are tight while her shoulders are loose.
She’s accentuating her svelte waist and legs (which is probably her only intent) at the expense of a piece that should/could be tailored to her unique body.
Agreed. I feel like she may be one of those who *insists* she’s a size __ and refuses to size up when it would benefit her.
Yes, agree with everyone’s comments. Zapp – good observation, it does seem like ‘a child hit a growth spurt’ but wore it because it still fits. She has money for tailoring, or trying a couple sizes, I don’t get these mistakes.
Kate is built like a tree trunk, but she still looks great. It did amaze me that she didn’t develop bigger hips from having children, but I was never pregnant, so maybe this isn’t the way it works. Kate’s legs are really her best feature.
In the first few months after the birth, you can wear postpartum corsets to gently reshape your hip joints back to their original placement. That way you don’t have to invest in a completely new work wardrobe.
She can’t help her lack of hips, and clothing made for an hour-glass shape wouldn’t correct her figure. I’ve had the body shape of a 12 year old boy my whole life. Two of my three children had to be Caesarean section. Draw-string sweat pants always slip down the non existent hips. Not trying to complain, just point out it is the way she is built. I learned to appreciate my shape and dress for it. Kate’s dress could be a bit longer though.
I wish that she’d either stop raising the waistline of her dresses or start lowering her hemlines (although both would be beneficial). It seems that she wants to create the illusion of a higher waist, one that is in line with her elbows (that last pic of her crouching down to accept the bouquet? The dress’s waist is in the middle of her back). However, the high hem simply calls attention to distance between the dress’s waistline and her actual knees. She looks like she’s standing in front of a fun-house mirror – super long thighs and short shins. It’s all I see whenever I see pics of her in an above-the-knee dress. It calls attention to the very thing that she’s trying to hide. The proportions are all so wacky.
Thank you for saying this. The weird proportions annoy me endlessly and that’s all I see. On her, this looks like a little girl dress.
I like it. A bit more youthful…. not 100% sold on the shoes, but it’s a win for me.
I like it too and I never like what she wears, it’s usually to twee for me. I seem to be the only one so far who doesn’t think it’s too short. I’m actually surprised she didn’t raise the hem another 2 inches.
I agree. The drezs is lovely, but over and over – waity do not do justice nor as a royal make the wears appealing and regal chic- especially at the cost and coming out after her long rest – give any it factor especialky reprezenting HM RF meet greet.
I like it too. And she doesn’t look stick-thin in it.
Not bad. Does she only wear that style shoes?
I love the outfit and I would wear it too. She sounds cute on this interview.
It would be better without those pockets on the front. Ah well, at least she’s trying something different than those old lady church dresses she normally wears.
I love this look too – very sharp and stylish.
She looks ok, not sure about the top pockets
The dress if fine (not my favourite but at least it’s interesting) but I have to say she looks amazing at the moment. She looks happy and glowy. Not sure if it’s different makeup or just not being pregnant/broken nights, but it’s great!
She looks cute. It’s a nice look. Like the shoes.
I love Roger, too. Would love a Rafi/Roger final.
I actually really like this look! That said, I feel like the words “if children will be present, add 3 inches to the hem.” will be on my tombstone. No, its not because their little eyes shouldn’t have to see Kate’s legs, its because when she bends down to talk to them, she’s showing more than she should.
OMG. Three more inches would make all the difference!
It’s ridiculous that her dress cost more than a teachers monthly salary after tax. I don’t even care how it looks. These people are fing clueless, insensitive and ridiculous.
Tennis pro? Really? Her goal was to marry Bill the Ordinary. Her mother must have made that decision for her when she was born.
Tennis requires besides talent and brains, constant work and sacrifices. It looks like her talents are patience to wait for a man to be encouraged to marry her, shopping for bad clothes, vacationing multiple times a year, and spending money she didn’t earn. And yes, making chutney.
She’s determined and driven. I could see her becoming a tennis pro in another life, or at the least, a pro in something competitive. I wonder if tennis is in Charlotte’s future?
+100
She’s a joke!. The only work she will care to is willnot wait-y decade as beck and ‘call girl’.
I’d have made it to tennis pro for the time it took to get that ring-and I’m not even athletic .😀
And playing on her new $100,000 tennis court.
Carole introduced Kate to tennis so she could fit in with the aristo set.
She is wasting money on clothes. Nothing ever looks like it fights right and it never looks expensive on her. NO CLUE. To me, this dress looks small. To be honest, I am sick of the lot of them. Harry really tipped me over the edge!
And now this crap about Camilla in the Daily Fail. She basically loved her husband who fooled around but Charles gave her lots of attention.
Most pregnant women are able to work up until days before birth unless they are a high risk pregnancy. Kate wasn’t a high risk pregnancy and simply didn’t want pictures in the media looking too big. To pretend it was a medical issue when she would have been sitting in the shade and in the most comfortable place in the stadium is insulting to every other woman who has had to do actual work in the last few weeks prior to giving birth.
As for her outfit, it’s better than most but her hair ruins it. And it is yet another new outfit, meaning more money that Charles can get from the taxpayer as an expense. It’s beyond ridiculous.
This. Most pregnant women have to work right up until the birth, given the horrible leave policies in the US. CP Victoria worked the day before she went to the hospital to have Estelle.
This^
Well, Victoria may have worked but she didn’t have to. It’s quite unusual as well, the Nordic countries have very generous maternity leaves and you definitely won’t be judged for not working until the last minute. On the contrary!
Yes, she is very fortunate that way as is Daniel. They get something like 450 days combined between parents, until the child is 8 years old. Daniel is now taking more parental leave, spending time with Oscar.
Ugh, always with the unnecessary pockets and buttons!
Kate does love to overdo her outfits with multiple elements on the same garment.
The dress isn’t actually half bad, but with everything going on over how much money they get while their people are suffering she must be completely tone deaf. Like seriously this was the time for a re-wear or at the very least a British designer. Wish she’d worn different shoes as well.
Amazing hoe she begged to go to Wimbledon wonder did the do the same over her royal duties. Doubt it. IIRC wasn’t there a concert on for the Queen’s something around that time. Wonder was she as eager to go to that as she was Wimbledon?
+1000
Spot on!
I like this look. I see chest flaps are her new thing now, huh? Her hair is a little too “ringlet-y” but I like how it is pulled back and I like the shoes, a nice change from her praline Rossis or whatever else she wears all the time. So not totally perfect, but I think overall she looks cute and appropriate without being matronly. The dress is a little short which surprises me because usually she errs on the side of her skirts being too long.
She should have rocked a beehive. It’s the perfect dress for it.
Also, her bag and shoes aren’t the same color! finally!
Its a dated look and alot of money seeing it will be worn maybe a couple of times. The boob pockets look like sleepy eyes. Kate has a great figure and can do a lot better. I like the sensible shoes.
TBH Was more interested in what the lady behind the little girl in the yellow dress was wearing. Looks like culottes + whiye jacket and looks like something much more appropriate and stylish.
Sorry, and excuse me – but what great figure? I see NON – not even a bum except we know where one should be..
I’ve always had a bum and a waist but not everybody does (have a defined waist or round bum.) her figure is still nice. There is not only one kind of nice figure for a woman, in my opinion.
I like it, it looks stylish to me. Her hair style doesn’t match the dress vibe imo. But I spend most days in flannel so what do I know. I’ve always wished I could pull off that kind of silhouette. But even as a thin teen my hip to waist ratio prevented it.
One of her better looks and the shoes actually go with the outfit. Hair not sure it goes with the style.
It would be fine without the stupid pockets….
I do not hate it on her but yes, it’s a lot of money in these difficult times. My grandma left me some Burda patterns from 1968. Even if I bought the most expensive fabric and trims I could find here, I could make that dress for less than a 100 euros.
She was in the right place at the right time for marrying a prince. I am smart enought to sew my own clothes.
I love much of what Gucci has been doing lately, including this dress, though it does look like she grabbed a petite by mistake.
I would wear it, and I’m a little curvy, but if it’s going to be that short, it would look really cute with flats. However, I’d have to wear a knock-off because wow, that is expensive!
Love the dress, but for a truly mod look it should be paired with slender boots. At the very least, darker nylons.
A sleek high ponytail and some tights would have rocked this out. Oh well.
Totally! I do not understand her aversion to wearing her hair up. I have longer hair than Kate’s and I much prefer it in a ponytail or bun and not on my neck.
For someone who is very concerned about her waist and legs, this dress is so high-waisted and a touch too short. She looks ungainly in it. However, at least she did not wear it with nude heels. Baby steps…
Well, it’s too short for a Royal, high waisted, the flaps at the upper bust look stupid, the arms seem too tight…………………….so it’s perfect for Kate!
I think she looks ridiculous in this dress. Hate the hairstyle.
After waity has mangle the look..no thanks as well. She dresses as if she about to visit carol backyard.
I love this look. Wish I could afford it.
My mum loves Fed as well….
She looks like she’s recycling something she wore at age 12-Too short and tight in shoulders and bodice.I like the idea of this dress but she needs to size up ever so slightly and this dress (to me)screams for minimal makeup with red lip stain,pointy toe flats and a very chic bun.Misses the mark ever so slightly just about every time.I could see Letizia in this,I could see Meghan Markle in this too.
That dress is not a fave but as usual Kate manages to make it work for her with those amazing legs. I can see why her doctor advised her not to attend Wimbledon that year while she was close to delivery. A pregnant woma, that far along, sitting hours on end out in the heat is not a good idea. Sure she could have watched it somewhere in an air conditioned suite but for THAT match in particular, who wouldn’t want to experience it from The a Royal Box?
Kate came off great in that interview. Makes me like her even more. And Carol’s crush on Roger could explain his invite to Pip Pip’s wedding. Wonder if she was able to corner him for a dance? Lol.
Two inches longer on the dress and she would be perfect, well almost. Her hair needs hacking into some other kind of hairstyle.
It’s possible she was already partially effaced and dilated, which definitely would preclude a trip to Wimbledon!
Remind me again. How is wearing Gucci promoting British fashion?
Love it! She’s got great legs. Show them off!
Love it – finally something zippy and youthful. Just say no to lace!
Ugh ghastly …. dont like it she is always wanting to show her legs to cameras … she just doesnt get it she is in BRF…. not doing a modelling assignment..
I LOVE this dress! Seriously if it wasn’t so damn expensive I would go and buy one for myself, but my budget does not allow for Gucci.
I can’t believe the Lamebridges live off of Charles. What a bunch of grifters.
W&K don’t live off Charles, they live off the taxpayers. When they cannot find a way to make the taxpayers pay for what they want (a new $100,000 tennis court at Anmer on HM’s private estate), that’s when they go at Charles and guilt him into paying for it out of his private funds.
I wore a very similar dress in junior high (late 60s/early 70s), so I’m predisposed to liking this. Mine was from Sears, though!
I watched the video of her unveiling the plaque – so inelegant, she kind of stoops with her legs apart, and rude, she just drops the drape and leaves it for another lady to pick up. She looks gangly and uncomfortable.
She wrote a letter to a tennis player apologizing for not being there while letting members of the military know not to expect her to turn up every year. That’s our tone-deaf Kate.
And did she hand-write this one vs. the form letter printed out for the child at Hospice? Yep, that’s her.
Yep our good ol Duchess or Chutney- she has her priorities right where her pleasure is concerned.
I thought the same thing. Kate can write a letter of apology to a tennis player but not to soldiers or her charities when she backs out of an appearance. With the soldiers Kate was Twitter papped walking out of a salon with freshened hair later in the day. She broke a 100 year tradition for a haircut. Eye Roll.
That’s what jumped out at me, too! She fell over herself apologizing to Andy Murray for not being present for his Wimbledon win, but nothing to all the charities and duties she’s skipped out on. She’s been a royal for 6 years and she’s still a starry-eyed celeb-chaser with no sense of duty. Ridiculous.
Her makeup looks good.
The pattern of that dresses makes my head hurt a little when I look at it. I think it’s pretty hideous. I’m fine with the length, but I would have also been fine with it being an inch or two longer.
Since Willykins daddy dancing with the blonde in Verbier I think she has put the “little girl lost” can’t do anything without Willie, to bed” note her striding upright more confident approach these days. Seriously though would you want to admit your mother had a crush on Feds when he attended her sisters wedding, was Carole chasing him around the rose bushes.
the waist is so high it looks bad.
It’s a lovely dress and is screaming for a va va kaboom look with red heels and red lips! Kate doesn’t have the innate confidence to pull of this look. And it looks like Kate is due for a Botox touchup soon- her face has that dull, melted candle look to it.
This dress looks like she would have worn it in high school. Pattern is ok but the chest flaps are horrible and it should be to the knees. She also should have a high ponytail and red shoes.
Looks like she squeezed into her teddy bear’s frock. She looks uncomfortable and inelegant.
Love this dress – maybe a touch too short tho.
I really don’t get the Hair Hate. It’s beautiful, lustrous hair. It’s pulled away from her face & it looks just fine people!
