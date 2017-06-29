Duchess Kate in a £1,790 ‘mod’ Gucci dress in London: cute or ridiculous?

The Duchess of Cambridge visits the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A)

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge today, visiting the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. She was there to open the V&A Exhibition Road Quarter, “the Museum’s new entrance, courtyard and exhibition gallery on Exhibition Road.” Kate has experimented with “mod” or “retro-’60s” looks before, and I don’t always hate it. I don’t hate this Gucci look on her, honestly. I wouldn’t wear it, but I don’t have the figure for it – this kind of dress can only be worn on straight-and-narrow women like Kate. Of course I chuckled a little at the shiny gold buttons – classic magpie, our Duchess of Buttons – but what really blows my mind is that this little Gucci frock comes at a price tag of £1,790. FOR REAL? I get that it’s Gucci and I get that Kate is trying to add more high-fashion pieces to her wardrobe, but man, she really gives her father-in-law’s credit card a workout.

Meanwhile, as her new role as honorary president of the All-England Club, Kate sat down with Wimbledon commentator/interviewer Sue Barker for a special: BBC1’s Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. Some of Kate’s Wimbledon-centric comments:

She wanted to attend the 2013 men’s final: The Duchess of Cambridge has revealed that she begged her doctor to let her attend the Wimbledon final when she was pregnant back in 2013 – but he told her ‘definitely not’. Kate, who gave birth to Prince George on July 22 – just two weeks’ after Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic, also revealed that she wrote to the Wimbledon champion to apologise for her absence. ‘I was very heavily pregnant. I wrote to him [Murray] afterwards saying sorry for not being there.’

She says her mother is in love with Roger Federer: Sharing her mother Carole’s secret crush, she told Sue: ‘I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. Roger [Federer] is my mother’s heartthrob. I don’t think she will mind me saying that! I think he probably knows that too.’

Her father’s faux pas: ‘My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and had just seen Sampras play. My dad said “Hi Pete”. I was mortified.’

She wishes she was a tennis pro: ‘It inspires young people including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking “Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”

[From The Daily Mail]

It does not surprise me at all that Carole Middleton is in love with Roger Federer. I imagine Roger is quite used to older ladies acting all cougar-y towards him. I remember that Kate wasn’t there to see Andy Murray win Wimbledon the first time, but she was there the second time, last year, when Murray beat Milos Raonic. Why can’t a pregnant woman watch tennis in the Royal Box? It probably has something to do with the ability to get to a hospital quickly, I would think. Like, if she went into labor at Wimbledon, it would take a lot longer than it should for her to get to a hospital?

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

