Johnny Depp could face perjury charges in Australia over the 2015 dog incident

Thanks to an excellent tip last week, we were one of the first outlets to cover some of the shady-ass details buried deep within some new filings in Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his former managers, The Management Group. TMG filed an extensive chronology of their communications with Johnny Depp, with the intention of proving that A) they had informed Depp of his extensive money issues for years and B) Depp has a history of lying publicly and a history of paying people off to lie for him. Within TMG’s filing, they claimed that they heard from other people in Depp’s orbit that Depp had been violent with Amber Heard, a confirmation which would have been nice last year, in the middle of the heated divorce.

TMG also claimed that Depp had full knowledge that his two dogs, Boo and Pistol, were being smuggled into Australia in 2015. Depp was working on Pirates of the Caribbean 5 at the time, and the story was that Amber Heard and some staffers accidentally smuggled in the dogs, which is against Aussie laws. Heard ended up pleading guilty to a minor charge and she basically just had to pay a fine. She and Depp released an awkward apology video about the incident too. Well, TMG claimed that Depp knew about everything, that he was “fully aware that he was illegally bringing his dogs to Australia, and when confronted [he] heavily pressured one of his long-term employees to ‘take the fall.’” Now at least one Australian politician wants Depp to face perjury charges.

Australia’s deputy prime minister has threatened US actor Johnny Depp with perjury charges in a new instalment of the “war on terrier”. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and then-wife Amber Heard failed to declare their dogs to Australian customs after arriving by private jet in 2015. Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce subsequently hinted that the government may reinvestigate Depp. “If the allegation is correct, there’s a word for that – it is called perjury,” Mr Joyce told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We’re an island continent and we take biosecurity very seriously and it doesn’t matter if you think that you’re Mr Who’s Who of Hollywood, you’re going to obey our laws.” Mr Joyce made international headlines two years ago when he said the dogs – Pistol and Boo – should “bugger off back to the United States” or risk being put down. Mr Depp fired back referring to Mr Joyce as some kind of “sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia”. Last year, Ms Heard pleaded guilty to falsifying her immigration papers and was placed on a A$1000 (£600, $760) one-month good behaviour bond. Her lawyer argued the actress thought Mr Depp’s assistants had already sorted out the dogs’ travel documents for their journey to Queensland two years ago.

[From BBC]

It’s probably just huffing and puffing by Barnaby Joyce, although there would be some kind of bizarre justice in seeing Depp brought up on perjury charges. Did he actually have to testify under oath though? Or did he directly lie to authorities in a formal interview situation? In any case, it feels like… maybe people are missing the real story? TMG said outright that they were fully aware that Johnny Depp was abusing Amber Heard.