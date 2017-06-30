Johnny Depp could face perjury charges in Australia over the 2015 dog incident

Thanks to an excellent tip last week, we were one of the first outlets to cover some of the shady-ass details buried deep within some new filings in Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his former managers, The Management Group. TMG filed an extensive chronology of their communications with Johnny Depp, with the intention of proving that A) they had informed Depp of his extensive money issues for years and B) Depp has a history of lying publicly and a history of paying people off to lie for him. Within TMG’s filing, they claimed that they heard from other people in Depp’s orbit that Depp had been violent with Amber Heard, a confirmation which would have been nice last year, in the middle of the heated divorce.
TMG also claimed that Depp had full knowledge that his two dogs, Boo and Pistol, were being smuggled into Australia in 2015. Depp was working on Pirates of the Caribbean 5 at the time, and the story was that Amber Heard and some staffers accidentally smuggled in the dogs, which is against Aussie laws. Heard ended up pleading guilty to a minor charge and she basically just had to pay a fine. She and Depp released an awkward apology video about the incident too. Well, TMG claimed that Depp knew about everything, that he was “fully aware that he was illegally bringing his dogs to Australia, and when confronted [he] heavily pressured one of his long-term employees to ‘take the fall.’” Now at least one Australian politician wants Depp to face perjury charges.
Australia’s deputy prime minister has threatened US actor Johnny Depp with perjury charges in a new instalment of the “war on terrier”. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and then-wife Amber Heard failed to declare their dogs to Australian customs after arriving by private jet in 2015.
Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce subsequently hinted that the government may reinvestigate Depp.
“If the allegation is correct, there’s a word for that – it is called perjury,” Mr Joyce told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “We’re an island continent and we take biosecurity very seriously and it doesn’t matter if you think that you’re Mr Who’s Who of Hollywood, you’re going to obey our laws.”
Mr Joyce made international headlines two years ago when he said the dogs – Pistol and Boo – should “bugger off back to the United States” or risk being put down. Mr Depp fired back referring to Mr Joyce as some kind of “sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia”.
Last year, Ms Heard pleaded guilty to falsifying her immigration papers and was placed on a A$1000 (£600, $760) one-month good behaviour bond. Her lawyer argued the actress thought Mr Depp’s assistants had already sorted out the dogs’ travel documents for their journey to Queensland two years ago.
It’s probably just huffing and puffing by Barnaby Joyce, although there would be some kind of bizarre justice in seeing Depp brought up on perjury charges. Did he actually have to testify under oath though? Or did he directly lie to authorities in a formal interview situation? In any case, it feels like… maybe people are missing the real story? TMG said outright that they were fully aware that Johnny Depp was abusing Amber Heard.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Good. I doubt it will come to anything, but if it could just be enough to keep him out of Australia that would mean he’d automatically lose out on some roles. It’s something.
It’s Johnny Depp. If a studio wants him, they’ll just shoot elsewhere. The only thing that will end him is a long string of commercial and an even longer one of critical flops. The good news is that he is on the right path for that. But never forget in Hollywood every white man gets a resurgence, just look at Mel Gibson
+1
I’m actually surprised that confirmation of the abuse hasn’t been reported more. It’s barely been mentioned. Especially since websites/news sources and the general public kept saying she’s a liar and gold digger.
Well legally and officially speaking,until someone actually says it under oath it will be considered hearsay.It would be nice if TMG actually named their sources and called them to testify about it.Otherwise for me at least it’s not the groundbreaking concrete confirmation and that’s why it’s not covered that way from big outlets..Of course that has nothing to do with if you believe Amber or not.It’s only about the supposed confirmation.After all some may argue that these guys are sued for fraud so how can you take their word as 100% true,especially when they are in the middle of an ugly legal battle and never came out with the info when it really mattered?These guys are accused of doing really shady things so how can they be considered 100% valid?I repeat this has nothing to do with if someone believes Heard or not.I’m just debating on the fact that it really is a concrete confirmation which I believe that,at this point,is not.
Of course it IS something but until the case goes to court and people testify about it,it doesn’t actually means that much.Saying that TMG is lying has nothing to do with the DV case nor does it mean that I don’t believe Amber.Remember it’s about if they did or didn’t do the things they are accused of which ,among others, is stealing money.Just look at how it took away the attention from the real issue in this lawsuit.
I know the whole world made a joke of Barnaby Joyce last time, and he says some ridiculous things, BUT our quarantine laws are important! Entire industries can be wiped out by foreign pests and diseases and that means honest hard working people can lose everything. Anyone who thinks they’re above the law should pay for their selfishishness.
The gross part is the Pistol & Boo incident barely breaks the top ten list of despicable things about Johnny Depp.
I don’t think Depp ever testified about this case so there’ll be no perjury.However there’s a very interesting tidbit.I remember that last year in Depp’s evidence list there was supposed proof that Heard lied in purpose in court down under.Since the case was dropped we never saw it,(some emails I think).So if TMG opens the dog case and if Depp also brings the evidence against Heard she may actually be the one charged with perjury given the fact that only she spoke under oath.That would be weird.
Wow! I understand Australia’s serious about their quarantine laws but, they’ve must not got anything more serious going on oh like, terrorism; if their priority is getting Johnny Depp back and holding him accountable for perjury regarding his two tiny dogs; that I understand Amber Heard now keeps!
