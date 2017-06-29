“Piers Morgan’s cohost Susanna Reid is an everyday hero” links
  • June 29, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Susanna Reid is the hero we deserve for co-hosting a morning show with Piers Morgan every day. She’s also a hero for this video. [Jezebel]
Review of Baby Driver: the sound-mixing is good. [LaineyGossip]
Iggy Azalea, still clinging desperately to relevancy. [Dlisted]
Men are obsessed with Hilary Duff’s thighs. [Popoholic]
Cash Me Ousside Girl is in trouble with the law. [Starcasm]
Starting your own line of coffee is the new “starting a lifestyle blog.” [Wonderwall]
Katy Perry & Niall Horan are flirting, I think. [JustJared]
Some news about Deadpool 2: Deadpoolier. [IDLY]
Lady Gaga is your new substitute teacher. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Who is better at Instagram, Drake or Ansel Elgort? [Socialite Life]

Good Morning Britain

 

8 Responses to ““Piers Morgan’s cohost Susanna Reid is an everyday hero” links”

  1. Pedro45 says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Serious question: Why does Piers Morgan still have a job? Any job that involves him writing or speaking or appearing on camera or breathing?

  2. Bread and Circuses says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Not that I like Piers Morgan one bit, but he does look like he’s in on the joke, or at least playing along. That facial expression was too perfect.

    It was a good laugh, and I have to give him credit for being sporting.

  3. Lillian says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Great video

  4. INeedANap says:
    June 29, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    I like Hillary Duff, she seems sweet and put together. But I love that men are really into her. She’s an everyday, achievable kind of pretty and honestly it’s nice to see an object of adoration that looks like she could be your fun coworker at the office.

  5. What Was That? says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    To say. Piers Morgan is a Troll is unfair to Trolls who only want to live in a cave and scare humans…..He has deliberately chosen to be ‘outspoken’ for the publicity same as that awful Kate somebody…He Laps up any attention…just like a certain Orange Thing…
    Just like on the internet…don’t feed the trolls and I happy to say have never watch this or any other thing he is involved with.
    He is an embarrassment

  6. Skylark says:
    June 29, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    What uninformed nonsense from Jezebel re Reid as hero! There’s nothing remotely heroic about her.

