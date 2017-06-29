“Piers Morgan’s cohost Susanna Reid is an everyday hero” links

This moment was just too beautiful for words, @susannareid100… 😂😂😂@piersmorgan @CharlotteHawkns pic.twitter.com/hK2n88nBS4
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 28, 2017
Serious question: Why does Piers Morgan still have a job? Any job that involves him writing or speaking or appearing on camera or breathing?
I simply refuse to believe anyone could think he’s half-way intelligent, they just like that he pisses off liberals. They swarm his DM columns to leave nasty comments and fuel his absurd persecution complex. DM just wants the clicks.
Not that I like Piers Morgan one bit, but he does look like he’s in on the joke, or at least playing along. That facial expression was too perfect.
It was a good laugh, and I have to give him credit for being sporting.
Great video
I like Hillary Duff, she seems sweet and put together. But I love that men are really into her. She’s an everyday, achievable kind of pretty and honestly it’s nice to see an object of adoration that looks like she could be your fun coworker at the office.
What on earth is a gummybear thigh?
To say. Piers Morgan is a Troll is unfair to Trolls who only want to live in a cave and scare humans…..He has deliberately chosen to be ‘outspoken’ for the publicity same as that awful Kate somebody…He Laps up any attention…just like a certain Orange Thing…
Just like on the internet…don’t feed the trolls and I happy to say have never watch this or any other thing he is involved with.
He is an embarrassment
What uninformed nonsense from Jezebel re Reid as hero! There’s nothing remotely heroic about her.
Yep. And she jumped ship from the BBC for some very big bucks in order to generate this chaff. This tabloid shite has upped the viewing figures a bit but from the lowest of low bars.
