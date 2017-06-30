Rihanna’s new boyfriend had a ‘life-sized bear’ flown on a private jet to ‘woo’ her

European Premiere - The Martian, Odeon Leicester Square, London, England, 24/09/15

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are happening. Rihanna is rich on her own, so it’s not like she needs to date a wealthy Saudi heir just to be kept in the lap of luxury. Rihanna is with Hassan because she wants to be with him. Reportedly, they’ve been happening for months and Rihanna managed to keep that sh-t locked down until this week, when a paparazzo got those steamy shots of Rih and Hassan getting frisky in a Spanish villa. So, who’s the alpha in this relationship? Um, do we really have to ask? Of course not. Apparently, Hassan is so enamoured, he tried to woo Rihanna by flying a life-sized bear on a private jet, just to impress her, or something? Like, it was a token of his love.

She’s reportedly told friends she’s ‘in love’ with her new beau, Hassan Jameel. And it isn’t difficult to see why Rihanna is completely smitten with the handsome Saudi heir, as it’s revealed he ‘flew a life-size bear half way around the world in an otherwise empty jet’ to impress her.

The billionaire – whose family own the rights to the distribution of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia – wooed the singer, 29, in the early stages of their relationship with the ‘seriously big romantic gesture’.

And the cuddly gift seemed to have worked, as Rihanna was spotted putting on a very hot and heavy display with Hassan while on holiday in Spain this week. Speaking about the grand gesture, a source told The Sun: ‘It sounds outrageous, but these guys are obviously in a different world to the rest of us – although even by their standards with was a seriously big romantic gesture.

[From The Daily Mail]

The nicer gesture might be to fly Rihanna wherever she wants on the private jet, because chica flew commercial out of LAX, on her way to Spain to meet up with Hassan. I mean, there’s the wastefulness of the gesture, but then there’s an added level of… why not send the private jet to pick up your girl? As for the life-sized bear… it’s nice. Drake bought Rihanna stuffed animals too. I guess she has a thing for stuffed animals. Me? Say you love me with jewelry.

Rihanna at Los Angeles International Airport

Rihanna at Los Angeles International Airport

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Rihanna’s new boyfriend had a ‘life-sized bear’ flown on a private jet to ‘woo’ her”

  1. Char says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I’m surprised Rihanna is the kind of girl who likes life-sized bears, I thought she would prefer something more hip and cool.

    Reply
  2. PIa says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Rihanna and stuffed animal….huh.

    Reply
  3. NeoCleo says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Any kids those two may possibly have would break the high beauty mark.

    Reply
  4. Slowsnow says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Did he fly Leonardo di Caprio across the world just for Rihanna to see him? How sweet.
    Seriously if a guy did this to me I would ditch him like yesterday. What a stupid reason to pollute the world.

    Reply
  5. SoulSPA says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Coming here from the post on Harry and Meghan: thinking of the marvelous gifts Harry should have someone air-ship for Meghan. Or maybe he just supports Canadian businesses and orders on-line. Romantic flower bouquets. Or else. All good if paid for from his money. Electronic first-class air tickets in her email box.

    Reply
  6. QueenB says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:35 am

    If you dont give a crap about the planet and inequality such a gesture will make you happy!

    Reply
  7. Phaedra says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Yikes , she looks awful latley. She can not dress to save her life.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I\m with you Kaiser, jewelry is the key to my heart, luckily my husband knows me very well!

    Reply
  9. Adrien says:
    June 30, 2017 at 10:58 am

    I bet the life sized bear was made from an actual bear.

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:10 am

    That’s kind of silly. She’s not a child

    Reply
  11. Melody says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Tom Cruise reads the “stuffed” part and scoffs. It’s not love until lives are in danger.

    Reply
  12. Pumpkin Pie says:
    June 30, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Barefoot on that airport mat? Ueber-gross.
    Don’t get me started on people walking either barefoot or only wearing socks on the plane.

    Reply
  13. HoustonGrl says:
    June 30, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    I wouldn’t be able to trust a guy who did something like that. Then again, I’m just not a romantic. I find it all fake. Show me who you really are, that’s romantic.

    Reply
  14. YepIsaidit says:
    June 30, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Umm, he’s Saudi. He’s the boss in romantic relationships. Some strong women like that type of thing.

    Reply
  15. Ferald says:
    June 30, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    I want to hug her!

    Reply
  16. BlueSky says:
    June 30, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Fly me a private jet full of jewelry then we
    will talk!
    😆

    Reply
  17. Amy Pannell says:
    June 30, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    She’s so pretentious, you know that this is all just a show for more publicity and attention. She is leaking this relationship left and right

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment