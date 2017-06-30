Rihanna’s new boyfriend had a ‘life-sized bear’ flown on a private jet to ‘woo’ her

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are happening. Rihanna is rich on her own, so it’s not like she needs to date a wealthy Saudi heir just to be kept in the lap of luxury. Rihanna is with Hassan because she wants to be with him. Reportedly, they’ve been happening for months and Rihanna managed to keep that sh-t locked down until this week, when a paparazzo got those steamy shots of Rih and Hassan getting frisky in a Spanish villa. So, who’s the alpha in this relationship? Um, do we really have to ask? Of course not. Apparently, Hassan is so enamoured, he tried to woo Rihanna by flying a life-sized bear on a private jet, just to impress her, or something? Like, it was a token of his love.
She’s reportedly told friends she’s ‘in love’ with her new beau, Hassan Jameel. And it isn’t difficult to see why Rihanna is completely smitten with the handsome Saudi heir, as it’s revealed he ‘flew a life-size bear half way around the world in an otherwise empty jet’ to impress her.
The billionaire – whose family own the rights to the distribution of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia – wooed the singer, 29, in the early stages of their relationship with the ‘seriously big romantic gesture’.
And the cuddly gift seemed to have worked, as Rihanna was spotted putting on a very hot and heavy display with Hassan while on holiday in Spain this week. Speaking about the grand gesture, a source told The Sun: ‘It sounds outrageous, but these guys are obviously in a different world to the rest of us – although even by their standards with was a seriously big romantic gesture.
The nicer gesture might be to fly Rihanna wherever she wants on the private jet, because chica flew commercial out of LAX, on her way to Spain to meet up with Hassan. I mean, there’s the wastefulness of the gesture, but then there’s an added level of… why not send the private jet to pick up your girl? As for the life-sized bear… it’s nice. Drake bought Rihanna stuffed animals too. I guess she has a thing for stuffed animals. Me? Say you love me with jewelry.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.
I’m surprised Rihanna is the kind of girl who likes life-sized bears, I thought she would prefer something more hip and cool.
Gads. She is so trashy. This Saudi dude is having a time and then he is gone. No long term relationship here. And it is not on RiRi’s terms.
You and bro?! SHE is the one getting the gifts and enjoying the crap out of it.
yeah, sending a bear is just a thing any player would do to get laid. I mean, there is zero reason to suggest she’s “alpha” and he’s not. To get sex with a star is a massive boost of self esteem for him, that’s for sure. Or for any guy. So the fact that she sleeps with him is more of an investment from her than some stupid bear from him.
I mean, he may be in love , i dont know, but the bear is no indication.
Rihanna and stuffed animal….huh.
Any kids those two may possibly have would break the high beauty mark.
Did he fly Leonardo di Caprio across the world just for Rihanna to see him? How sweet.
Seriously if a guy did this to me I would ditch him like yesterday. What a stupid reason to pollute the world.
Agreed! How selfish and self-indulgent, “never mind the rest of the planet, I want to be romantic!”
THIS
yes! sick of these people.
Coming here from the post on Harry and Meghan: thinking of the marvelous gifts Harry should have someone air-ship for Meghan. Or maybe he just supports Canadian businesses and orders on-line. Romantic flower bouquets. Or else. All good if paid for from his money. Electronic first-class air tickets in her email box.
If you dont give a crap about the planet and inequality such a gesture will make you happy!
hear hear!
Yikes , she looks awful latley. She can not dress to save her life.
I\m with you Kaiser, jewelry is the key to my heart, luckily my husband knows me very well!
I bet the life sized bear was made from an actual bear.
That’s kind of silly. She’s not a child
Tom Cruise reads the “stuffed” part and scoffs. It’s not love until lives are in danger.
Barefoot on that airport mat? Ueber-gross.
Don’t get me started on people walking either barefoot or only wearing socks on the plane.
You are required to remove your shoes before going into the scanner. Not a choice.
Can you wear socks though?
Well, you certainly CAN wear socks. The last time I flew, I wasn’t wearing socks already and didn’t have a pair in my bag so had to go through barefoot. *shudder* It happens.
I wouldn’t be able to trust a guy who did something like that. Then again, I’m just not a romantic. I find it all fake. Show me who you really are, that’s romantic.
Umm, he’s Saudi. He’s the boss in romantic relationships. Some strong women like that type of thing.
I want to hug her!
Fly me a private jet full of jewelry then we
will talk!
😆
She’s so pretentious, you know that this is all just a show for more publicity and attention. She is leaking this relationship left and right
