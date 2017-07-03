Did Jay-Z loan $20 million to Kanye West, and does that explain the Tidal beef?

Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44, is a treasure trove of gossip, dirt, confessions and more. Jay raps about Beyonce’s miscarriages and his infidelity. Jay-Z’s mother confirmed publicly that she’s gay on a spoken word part of the album. Jay says the twins were conceived naturally. He also name-checks Becky (with the good hair) and more. But Jay didn’t just keep 4:44 for all of his marital and familial drama. No, he also made some allusions to a beef with Kanye West. Years ago, Kanye was like Jay’s little brother. They were friends, they were tight, they collaborated all the time. Kanye fell for Kim and Kanye moved more heavily into fashion and well… you know, they just grew apart.

Late last year, Kanye bitched publicly about how he and Jay were barely even speaking at this point. And now it’s Jay’s turn, on the album, to drop this truth-bomb in the track “Kill Jay-Z”: “You dropped outta school, you lost your principles / You gave him 20 million without thinkin’/he gave you 20 minutes on stage, f–k was he thinkin’?” So now people are like, “Damn, did Jay-Z float a $20 million loan to Yeezy??” I really don’t know. I don’t operate in that world, so I have no idea if Jay was even capable of floating a loan of that size to Kanye. Well, interestingly enough, Kanye has now left Tidal and Tidal is now threatening to sue him. Huh.

Kanye West, a key player in Jay Z’s Tidal stable, has left the company over a money dispute and Tidal has threatened to sue him … TMZ has learned. Sources connected to Tidal tell TMZ, Kanye has been unhappy with the company for a long time. We’re told Kanye has complained the company owes him money — more than $3 million. Our sources say a month ago Kanye’s lawyer sent a letter to Tidal, saying the company was in breach and the contract was terminated. Over the next 2 weeks lawyers for both sides tried to resolve the conflict but failed. We’re told 2 weeks ago Kanye’s lawyer fired off a second letter declaring again the contract was over. Kanye’s decision to split from Tidal predates the release of Jay Z’s album in which he trashes Kanye, and we’re told Kanye had no advance knowledge of Jay’s lyrics. We’re told Kanye’s beef with Tidal is twofold — his Saint Pablo album resulted in 1 1/2 million new subscribers to Tidal, for which he was supposed to get a bonus but the company hasn’t paid. Kanye also says Tidal reneged on reimbursing him for music videos. Our sources say Tidal’s position is that Kanye didn’t deliver the videos required by the contract. Kanye’s response … I’ll deliver the videos when you pay me what I’m owed. We’re told Tidal fired off a letter to Kanye, saying as far as the company was concerned it still had an exclusive contract with the rapper and if he tried to go to another streaming service they’d sue him. We’re told Kanye’s willing to walk away, but if Tidal sues him, he’ll sue them right back.

Friendship and money never go together. The fastest way to end a friendship is to A) go into business with your friend or B) give a friend a loan or accept a loan from a friend. Tidal was always a shambolic venture, in my humble opinion, and Jay-Z should be thankful that Tidal hasn’t blown up in his face in some epic level. I have no problem believing that Tidal has short-changed Kanye, but I also have no problem believing that Jay personally loaned Kanye money, and that Jay felt like that loan was part of the Tidal deal.