Duchess Kate wears $2600 D&G to Wimbledon Day 1: cute or tedious?

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club today. Kate was named the new patron of the club and patron of the Wimbledon Championships months ago, and it is the only patronage she ever really wanted. I suspect that it’s the only patronage she will really give a sh-t about long-term. Military families will come and go, and Kate will still want to flirt with Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and hang out for hours and hours to watch them play. Girl can only manage 20 and 30 minute visits to charities, but tennis? She clears her schedule for an entire fortnight.

Anyway, Kate arrived on Day 1 of Wimbledon a few hours ahead of Andy Murray’s first round match. She went to meet some of the ball boys and ball girls, and there seemed to be a small little reception and meet & greet with Hall-of-Famers Martina Navratilova and Kim Clijsters (who is working as a coach now). I also see photos of Feliciano Lopez and Dominic Thiem at this little reception too. Kate wore a black and white polka-dotted D&G dress, black sandals and a white tote bag. Honestly, the tote (by Victoria Beckham) is my favorite part of this look. My least favorite part? The price tag on this dress – it’s $2595!!! A $2600 dress for Wimbledon? In the immortal words of John McEnroe, YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS. Also: Kate got a haircut!! And it doesn’t look bad at all. Very summery, this shorter ‘do. I suspect that most of the haircut was merely taking out all of the extensions and then getting a really good trim, but who knows?

Meanwhile, in an interesting piece of counter-programming for Waity’s Wimbledon Adventure Time, Kensington Palace announced today that William and Kate will bring Princess Charlotte and Prince George with them on the tours of Germany and Poland. The Cambridges are headed out on a five-day tour following the conclusion of Wimbledom two weeks from now. And we’ll be getting photos of the kids, so yay.

123 Responses to "Duchess Kate wears $2600 D&G to Wimbledon Day 1: cute or tedious?"

  1. Jessica says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:49 am

    This hair is so much better!!!!

    Reply
  2. dodgy says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:50 am

    The shoes are a bit too on the nose, but eh. The hair is looking better.

    I don’t really get the soft power of the RBF at all. In light of Brexit and the omnishambles we have over here, I don’t see how they’d help, tbh.

    Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I just don’t understand, $2600 for this??? And those shoes don’t polish off the dress. But I have come to terms that with Kate, it’s almost always a miss and not a hit.

    Letizia and Maxima are worth watching fashion wise. Kate puts me to sleep.

    I was under the impression opened toed shoes were a no no for the British royal women. If that’s not true, maybe she will throw out those shoes she is constantly wearing.

    Reply
    • RoyalSparkle says:
      July 3, 2017 at 8:46 am

      +1000
      This is just sickening the amount waity throw to look regular – nothing special – and she looks nothing like the star’s wife.

      Meanwhile, Countess Sophie recycle one of her Ascot dresses, to open a Flower Show and she looks more regal in £900 compare to waity middleton waste of Duchy taxpayers funds.

      Reply
      • Pan_Alice says:
        July 3, 2017 at 9:17 am

        William has a personal fortune from Diana’s estate. Charles owns the Duchy of Cornwall, it’s nothing to do with William at the moment. Neither of which are funded by British taxpayers.

      • Elaine says:
        July 3, 2017 at 9:39 am

        No, Charles does not ‘OWN’ the Duchy. It is set aside for the Prince of Wales. Whoever that might be. For now, it is Charles.

        The Duchy is like the White House. Does Trump own the White House?! Um, no,
        he does not own the White House. He manages and runs it.

        Charles benefits from the Duchy’s largesse, but he is merely a caretaker. Like the Queen and Buck House. She doesn’t own that either.

        And the funds that Charles uses to pay for Kate’s clothes, are tax deductions. Every $2000 dress is a tax deductible item.

      • Cee says:
        July 3, 2017 at 9:53 am

        He does not own the Duchy of Cornwall. He “administers” it during his time as Heir and POW. William will manage it once his time comes. The Duchy, although it generates revenues, does get funds through taxes.

      • LAK says:
        July 3, 2017 at 11:52 am

        Elaine: Le Sigh…..😟

      • frisbee says:
        July 3, 2017 at 12:24 pm

        Elaine and LAK: Le Sigh ditto – WHY is this having to be explained on every single Royal Post?

      • notasugarhere says:
        July 3, 2017 at 12:47 pm

        Because her most devout fans insist that she isn’t spending taxpayer money, therefore it isn’t anybody’s business.

      • Joannie says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:07 pm

        Prince Charles pays more UK tax pro rate than Starbucks or Amazon. He raises a great deal more money for established charities as well. He’s very successful with the duchy plus think of those he employs. He doesnt take the duchy with him when he dies.

      • notasugarhere says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        However well he does or doesn’t do with the Duchy, he is doing it as an employee not the owner. The wasteful expense on the wardrobe for a lazy employee (aka Kate Middleton) should be stopped as it is company money (taxpayer) not his.

      • LAK says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:39 pm

        Joannie: Everyone on this forum pays more tax pro rata than Amazon or starbucks.

        Further, Charles’s personal tax arrangements are voluntary unlike the rest of us, and were forced on him just like the same was forced on the Queen in the 90s.

        The duchy tax liabilities are the same as any other corporation which means he is expected to pay said tax just like other corporations. Are we really applauding him for doing what is expected him?

      • frisbee says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:49 pm

        And he does this all on his own? I think not, he has a plethora of advisers and business managers, the best in the country to call on, this is not his achievement, it is not a business he built up from nothing (like Dyson for example), it’s something that was handed to him – on a plate – and that will be handed on (or preferably back to the country it belongs to) when the time comes. Oh and the reason he pays more tax pro rata than Starbucks or Amazon is because they routinely cheat on their tax bills in the UK by registering the companies in the Netherlands. The government has been fighting for years to get them to pay a reasonable sum given what they earn in the UK.
        Edit – as LAK said above (we must have posted at the same time) his Tax bill isn’t something he can really dodge.

  4. minx says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Her hair looks a little more stylish, I suppose. That dress looks like it cost about $100. I do like the shoes.

    Reply
  5. Shelley says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I really hope she gets a makeover by a reputable and adult stylist at some point. She bores me to tell. Even when she looks average she just seems blah.

    Reply
  6. Kristi says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:58 am

    The chin implant and cheek fillers are FAR too big for her face.

    I like the hair. I don’t like how she devotes her time to tennis and neglects her charities. Still dislike her heavily.

    Reply
    • No Dignity in that says:
      July 3, 2017 at 10:51 am

      Kate: All surface no substance!

      I dislike her, too.
      There was nothing wrong with her round face of her early 20ies.
      But those implants and nose jobs and eye lifts were necessary because Kate wanted to feel like a angular-chinned triangular-faced disney princess with giant cheek bones and a dainty little nose. Because that is all Kate understands about being a princess: looking like one.

      And yes, the fillers and the botox. All her crow feet are gone. Her bunny nose when she smiles. The sunken-in look around her eyes is gone thanks to fillers. She should stop starving herself then she wouldn’t need so many fillers.

      Reply
  7. astrid says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Wow, she looks better than she has in a long time. Sadly the bar is set pretty low and $2600 is ridiculous for that dress.

    Reply
  8. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    July 3, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I thought D & G we’re cancelled.

    Reply
  9. PettyRiperton says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Nice hair, horrible dress and meh shoes. Kate girl hire a stylist please! There is no reason Kate shouldn’t be looking like the baddest b*tch the room. Part of her “job” is to look good otherwise what’s the point.

    Reply
  10. Em' says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I, for one, applaud her shoe game. I mean wouldn’t wear them but thank god she got rid of her beige/nude heels and her wedges. It is such a step up for her.
    I often wonder why she doesn’t wear Victoria Beckham. But again, I wonder a lot of things when it comes to her (lack of) fashion style.

    Reply
  11. Shambles says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:10 am

    She’s wearing interesting shoes!! Her hair looks pretty!! The dress is cute!! Congratulations, British Celebitches. While our own figurehead is beating up the news media in effigy, one of yours managed to look nice. ;)

    Reply
  12. SoulSPA says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Where should I start? First off, ” Girl can only manage 20 and 30 minute visits to charities, but tennis? She clears her schedule for an entire fortnight.” PRICELESS! Wondering if the time used for her appearances at Wimbledon will be cut up in short periods to manipulate the public into thinking she’s had “many engagements”. And who will accompany her in the Royal Box. I hope that the BBC will have a decent coverage of the event.

    And I think she should wear Victoria Beckham. I love most of her brand’s outfits – just a matter of my personal taste. But most of all, Keen Tennis Player/Lover Kannot should improve her posture. It’s still bad.

    I like the shoes but I do not want to see a close-up. First I wanted to, but I changed my mind. I do hope however that her feet got some attention. Remember that infamous image of her feet some time ago when visiting a temple?

    Reply
  13. ElleBee says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I can buy that same fabric for $10 a yard and have it made for $40. This is Baarbados Dollars btw. Why does it cost so much?

    It’s a cute dress but not nearly worth that money. Her hair has improved though

    Reply
  14. seesittellsit says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:32 am

    For once, I like the dress and the sandals – and for once, the sleeves don’t stop a couple of inches above the elbow, the dowdiest of all sleeve lengths, and the looks is relaxed and summery. The shorter hair is an improvement, as well – she doesn’t look so much like a woman in her mid-thirties trying to look 18. I wonder if she’s pregnant again? As for the price – this is a rich woman married to a very rich man who is heir to very, very rich fortune: what a surprise, she dresses like one.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      July 3, 2017 at 12:09 pm

      Surprise, the money she is spending belongs to the taxpayers not to her husband.

      Reply
      • bluhare says:
        July 3, 2017 at 12:36 pm

        notasugar, it doesn’t. It’s from Duchy of Cornwall and Charles probably takes a tax deduction on it but it isn’t taxpayer money.

        If that were true, everyone who takes a business tax deduction would be considered playing with taxpayers money.

      • notasugarhere says:
        July 3, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        bluhare, ultimately both the Cornwall and Lancaster Duchies belong to the taxpayers. They won’t go with the Windsor family when they’re thrown out. The Windsors are charged with being good stewards, but they aren’t the owners. Whatever is wasted on her ridiculous wardrobe is money that could be better spent elsewhere, like improving housing for people in the Duchy.

      • Addie says:
        July 3, 2017 at 1:07 pm

        It is thoroughly wasteful spending. The Duchies ultimately belong to the people; profits would be better directed to helping the people rather than this profligate family. Nota is right; when they get kicked out, they won’t be taking the Duchies with them.

      • bluhare says:
        July 3, 2017 at 2:12 pm

        I did not say Charles owns the Duchy of Cornwall, but the income from it is for his upkeep so it does not belong to the taxpayers, and that is what he uses to fund his children’s business (theoretically only business) activities.

        And Charles does improve the Duchy. I think his town is Poundbury? Can’t remember. Always want to call it Poundland which I know is not right. I have an unhealthy love of Poundland.

        Whether the spending is wasteful or not, the income from it is his, and I’m also aware that should Britain become republican, the duchies and crown estate will revert to the government.

      • notasugarhere says:
        July 3, 2017 at 4:00 pm

        The income isn’t his personally, and he is required to be a good steward and use it wisely. That doesn’t involve 200,000 a year for his lazy DIL’s clothing. The majority of those funds should be poured back in to the Duchy itself, not a handful of spoiled representatives.

      • Tina says:
        July 3, 2017 at 4:19 pm

        Charles is allowed to spend the Duchy’s income as he sees fit. That said, spending a lot of money on Italian designers (extremely well established Italian designers at that) is not the best use of the Duchy’s money. Diana spent a lot of money on clothes, but she was careful to go to up and coming British designers a lot of the time. Any of Suzannah, Goat, Self Portrait etc would have given Kate a much more interesting and considerably cheaper dress than that.

  15. NOLA says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:34 am

    When you can’t have buttons, choose a dress with a design so huge that the polka-dots *look* like buttons. ;)

    Reply
  16. Sushi says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Why a new dress every time she appears. No wonder why they need a huge apartment to store all those dresses.

    Reply
  17. OSTONE says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I thought open toe shoes were a no no due to BRF protocol? Man I feel lighter myself just looking at her haircut. And that dress is not worth 2k.

    Reply
  18. SoulSPA says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Coming back here from the DF link provided by Kaiser. Thanks Kaiser!

    “She also revealed that she often feels tempted by a career in tennis, adding: ‘It inspires young people including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.’ ”

    Where will the b*s*t end? Really, Katie?

    Reply
  19. Tanguerita says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:42 am

    How does D&G still exist? They make the worst, cheapest-looking trash.

    Reply
  20. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Trust me she will be papped there every day or almost every day for the next 2 weeks. Expect Mr and Mrs Pippa Middleton and Ma & Pa to also be spotted in the royal box.

    She’s had the wiglets taken out they will be back in for the upcoming holiday to Germany and Poland.

    Reply
  21. Connell says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:48 am

    On anyone else, this wouldn’t look good. A dress with big polka dots. Seriously. However, on Kate this looks wonderful. I thought her hair is the best it’s ever been, and the shoes are cute too. It’s ridiculous how much designer clothes cost these days. I used to sew my own clothes, and this would be a very simple dress to make.

    Reply
  22. Mary says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Mom hair mom dress

    So the people in her country pay taxes so she can wear an ugly AF $2600 dress to a tennis match? I swear The royal family are the biggest grifters ever. Get a job

    Reply
  23. Hazel says:
    July 3, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Such a boring dress for the price tag!

    Reply
  24. Lainey says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Tone deaf. Just completely and utterly tone deaf.

    Reply
  25. Anett says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:07 am

    The dress probably costs even more, since the the square neckline is a bespoke version.

    Reply
  26. L84Tea says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I actually like this look for one particular reason–she looks more like the old Kate Middleton than the DOC. I used to really enjoy her look when she was waity Katie, and everything down to the white tote reminds me of it.

    Reply
  27. Elaine says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:17 am

    …Dolce and Gabbana? Um, If the BRITISH Princess and future (possible) BRITISH Queen, won’t wear BRITISH Designers then what the heck is she for?!!

    That’s the second excuse they use for justifying Monarchy.
    First excuse for nurses and teachers to finance the Billionaire lifestyle of whining babies who may or may not even want to do it- Tourism!

    Second excuse for the poor and struggling to pay taxes for the third homes of part-time charity greeters who say ‘good job!’, call it a day, and expect $2000 dresses while doing so – Promotes British designers!

    O RLY?

    Reply
  28. Starlight says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:33 am

    With a positive DM story on Duchess Sophie Wessex recycling her Ascot outfit for the Hampton Court flower opening show – Sophie 10 Brownie points.

    Reply
  29. BeamMeUpScottie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Sigh. It makes little sense commenting on Kate’s dresses as she never manages to look stylish no matter how much she spends on her outfits.

    This dress for example, is a waste of taxpayers’ money. It looks cheap and shouldn’t cost more than £200 – tops.

    Reply
  30. Thelittlejenni says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Hair looks great, I wish she wouldn’t wear dolce & gabbana with their terrible stance on politics.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      July 3, 2017 at 11:27 am

      She probably doesn’t follow politics or doesn’t even know the meanig of the word. Too busy with the kids, you know. (snark) She should be wearing British design. Between the D&G, Gucci and Chanel she’s been seen in lately, the optics are looking worse and worse for Ole Waity. She just doesn’t give a s**t about her role unless it involves overspending on bad clothes or spending time watching tennis or Ben Ainslie. SMDH

      Reply
  31. Kaz says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I feel spotty…oh so spotty….
    A lot of money for a simple spotty dress. I bet a dressmaker could whip up something like this for a LOT less than D&G did. Shamefully expensive really. Should mix up some Zara with it like the Euro royal ladies.
    Like the shoes, so summery…and like the wonderful tote bag instead of a teenie clutch.
    Her hair is looking great too. No ringlets is such a plus!

    Reply
  32. Maria says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Like her hair. And the shoes are cute. Dress looks exactly like the one she wore when she was pregnant, if you remember she had a Marilyn moment with that dress.

    Reply
  33. SoulSPA says:
    July 3, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Managed to keep an eye on the BBC One to see Andy Murray play the second set. Saw Keen Kate twice: first time speaking with two persons in the box, she was chewing gum. The BBC did not disappoint! Excellent coverage! Second time after the match was suspended due to rain, when she left the royal box. No Ma or Pa or Pippy Jimmy in sight.

    Reply
  34. starryfish says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I don’t care if it’s D&G that dress is basic as all get out & ugly too, she could have saved her money a found the same dress at Primark.

    Reply
  35. Ladiabla says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:27 am

    The dress is cutesy, but nowhere near worth that amount of money. Like someone above said, $200 tops, and that’s reaching. I don’t care how well it’s made.

    Reply
  36. Maria says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:29 am

    And she is carrying a tote. Nice change from the clutch.

    Reply
  37. LaMaitresse says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Only dear Waity can make a pricey dress look cheap! Hair is better. She’s the most clueless spendthrift I’ve ever encountered, and I don’t think Normal Bill spends a penny on his wife’s inane clothing bills! It’s beyond me how she hasn’t even bothered to try to be a member of the Royal Family, instead of a footballer’s wife!

    Reply
  38. KatM says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:37 am

    The cut of the dress is fine/good but the giant polka dots are very distracting. It almost hurts my eyes to look at it. The price is absolutely obscene for how unattractive it is.

    Reply
  39. vava says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Why is that bag smashed in at one corner?

    Meh on the dress. I sew, and I could do better than that. Poor choice of fabric design for that dress, the dots don’t line up at the seams at all.

    I like the sandals from what I can see of them, but if I had her budget, you’d be seeing more interesting shoes/sandals on my feet. LOL

    Reply
  40. Reece says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:49 am

    This is the dress that needs a belt to break the pattern. Everything else is nice, esp the hair trim

    Reply
  41. No Dignity in that says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:53 am

    The handbag?
    Looks like some expensive Birking thing? How much?

    Reply
  42. Maum says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Bad 80s dress.

    That handbag is also at least the same price as the bag.

    That is one ridiculously expensive outfit.

    Reply
  43. MissMarierose says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I thought part of their purpose was to promote Britain around the world, e.g. wear British designers. I mean, tbf, she wears a lot of McQueen and LK Bennett, but why doesn’t she ever wear Victoria Beckham?

    This purse is the first time I’ve seen her with anything VB. I would think VB’s designs would suit Kate better than a lot of the frilly lace stuff she normally sports.

    Reply
  44. khaveman says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Youthful, summery and stylish! And hooray for different shoes! Usually does pumps.

    Reply
  45. Gailly says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Can I ask a dumb question? Why do the royals need to carry totes, purses, etc? Is it just to complete an outfit/fashion statement?I feel like you always have someone traveling with you who can hold your things. (For fellow Veep fans, I’m thinking about Gary and the Leviathan!)

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      July 3, 2017 at 12:07 pm

      I think they carry them so that there wouldn’t be too much backlash even though I’ve seen Kate in particular without handbags. Stop the press! Helper carrying tote! Kate is too precious! End of the joke. Now sarcasm: maybe Keen Kate carries handbag because her preciousness needs her things handy. Like smart phone to see if Andy wrote her back. Reports from mother and nanny on the children. Chewing gum to help her with smoking cravings. And the blusher, let us not forget the blusher for those filler contoured cheeks.

      Reply
  46. Patty says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Damn at all that sun damage on her face, arms, and chest. She is not aging well at all.

    Reply
  47. Mazzie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    $2500 for the dress and Dolce and Gabbana couldn’t spend 10 minutes matching the pattern so the dots aren’t cut in half? Just because something is designer doesn’t mean it’s good.

    Reply
  48. Lana 234 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Hate the dress. I like the shoes and bag. The new hair cut is better than what she had before.

    Reply
  49. Wren says:
    July 3, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I like her shorter hair, but the dress looks like something you can get at Ross for under $100.

    Reply
  50. Diane says:
    July 3, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Kate always looks nice but always looks the same … just a variation on the previous look.
    Diana knocked it out of the park. If Harry and Meghan hook up, Meghan will also hit it out of the park.

    Reply
  51. Lizabeth says:
    July 3, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    I don’t like the mismatched pattern at the waist seam either. But the skirt is pleated so I am not sure the pattern could be matched by any seamstress. (Its mismatched on the model too) A belt would have helped. Or as we were taught in HomeEc classes, not every print will work with every dress pattern.

    Reply
  52. Ravine says:
    July 3, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Off-topic, but STOP THE PRESSES: series 2 of The Windsors (a British sitcom spoofing the Royal Family) is doing a “big” Megan Markle storyline!

    https://www.comedy.co.uk/tv/the_windsors/interview/richard_goulding/

    Very interesting that she’s already considered “fair game” enough to influence the plot. Series 1 referenced Chelsea and Cressida, but just as very minor gags. I’m looking forward to seeing how they portray her…

    Reply
  53. Egla says:
    July 3, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I have a couple of “bespoke” dresses as in I went to a seamstress, showed her a picture on a magazine and she copied the dress EXACTLY as it was shown there. I went, for each dress and pants, at least twice to have it fitted before the final round. Even when I went to pick up the clothes I had to wear them there at the store to see if it was all ok. My clothes are cheap, as they should be, but at least you could tell that someone has worked on them to make them fit properly. Sometimes when I ask for something different I have been told NO as that particular modification wouldn’t work on my body.

    This clothes she wears, sure are fine, but I think the girl has a disorted idea of her body. Yes she is slim BUT she lacks hips and she has broad shoulders. I think someone should look into her clothes and help her give them some shape and ideas. She can look demure and modern at the same time, she can wear all the colors under the rainbow, she can wear different shoes and combine all that and look stylish.

    Reply

