Duchess Kate wears $2600 D&G to Wimbledon Day 1: cute or tedious?

Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club today. Kate was named the new patron of the club and patron of the Wimbledon Championships months ago, and it is the only patronage she ever really wanted. I suspect that it’s the only patronage she will really give a sh-t about long-term. Military families will come and go, and Kate will still want to flirt with Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and hang out for hours and hours to watch them play. Girl can only manage 20 and 30 minute visits to charities, but tennis? She clears her schedule for an entire fortnight.

Anyway, Kate arrived on Day 1 of Wimbledon a few hours ahead of Andy Murray’s first round match. She went to meet some of the ball boys and ball girls, and there seemed to be a small little reception and meet & greet with Hall-of-Famers Martina Navratilova and Kim Clijsters (who is working as a coach now). I also see photos of Feliciano Lopez and Dominic Thiem at this little reception too. Kate wore a black and white polka-dotted D&G dress, black sandals and a white tote bag. Honestly, the tote (by Victoria Beckham) is my favorite part of this look. My least favorite part? The price tag on this dress – it’s $2595!!! A $2600 dress for Wimbledon? In the immortal words of John McEnroe, YOU CANNOT BE SERIOUS. Also: Kate got a haircut!! And it doesn’t look bad at all. Very summery, this shorter ‘do. I suspect that most of the haircut was merely taking out all of the extensions and then getting a really good trim, but who knows?

Meanwhile, in an interesting piece of counter-programming for Waity’s Wimbledon Adventure Time, Kensington Palace announced today that William and Kate will bring Princess Charlotte and Prince George with them on the tours of Germany and Poland. The Cambridges are headed out on a five-day tour following the conclusion of Wimbledom two weeks from now. And we’ll be getting photos of the kids, so yay.