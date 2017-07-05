Emily Ratajkowski: ‘People don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big’

Emily Ratajkowski covers the latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar Australia. Do you like the editorial? I can’t decide. On one side, I hate the center part Emily was given and I dislike the fact that none of the clothes seem to fit her properly. On the other side, I’m grateful that this editorial wasn’t some sexed-up, put-her-in-lingerie-and-call-it-a-day thing. You can see Bazaar Australia’s editorial here. Some quotes from the cover story:

People don’t want to work with her because of her body: “There’s this thing that happens to me: ‘Oh, she’s too sexy’. It’s like an anti-woman thing, that people don’t want to work with me because my boobs are too big. What’s wrong with boobs? They’re a beautiful feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue. I have no problem with the backlash, because I feel it illustrates my point over and over.” Her long-term boyfriend Jeff Magid. “My boyfriend is super confident and was raised by his mum, so he also genuinely loves and admires women. Not just ‘Oh yeah, women are cool’. He deeply loves and respects women, so he loves what I’m all about.”

[From Harper’s Bazaar Australia]

I’m exactly the kind of person who reads that comment about being too “sexy” and thinks, “No, girl, they don’t want to work with you because you’re kind of an a–hole who won’t shut up about how sexy you are.” But I sat here and thought about it, and I understand that I’m part of the problem too, which is the point Emily is making, although she could explain it better. The point – I think? – is that her image is very sexy, very bombshell, and she doesn’t get a lot of work in films because women and some men don’t necessarily want to hire her or work with her because of that image. There is that anti-woman disrespect of “oh, she’s just a dumb, big-boobed famewhore.” It’s not fair to her.