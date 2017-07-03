“Adele canceled the rest of her tour, citing vocal cord damage again” links

Adele is quitting her tour early because she’s damaged her vocal cords again. Her fans are not happy about it either. [Dlisted]
**Note: We’ll have some very light posting on the Fourth of July (tomorrow). We hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday!
It sucks for sure. I was supposed to be at the last show and I was super excited. It’s a bummer and I doubt we could go to a rescheduled date.
Welp it happens.
Love her, but let’s be honest, she doesn’t use the best technique; if she treated her voice with respect, I don’t think she would be struggling like that.
Exactly.
I think it is that she doesn’t know how to use good technique. She gasps for breath in many songs, really almost yells….she has to go back to square one and relearn how to sing properly or her career will be over soon.
And I say this as a huge fan. I want her to be around a long time.
So do I and I think you’re right, she’s a ‘throat’ singer and has said herself that she has no real ‘technique’ because she didn’t learn to sing properly. Makes you wonder what they teach them at the ‘Brits’ school.
Yeah, its definitely annoying since some of those people may have paid for hotels and wont be able to get their money back on that. But I mean, what would you rather? She strain her voice even more to the point where its permanently damaged?
Anyone who knows anything about singing knows that she doesn’t really know how to sing properly. She has awful technique and it doesn’t surprise me at all that she keeps damaging her vocal cords.
+1
Plus 2
I do feel bad for people who paid flights and hotels.
I thought she went to a performing arts school and had training. Why would she not be using proper technique?
I’m a fan, but this realllly annoyed me for some reason. I mean Celine Dion has been singing forever…even tours Europe in the summer. Frank Sinatra sung forever too and was a smoker and sung in smoky venues! I’m sure the list can go on…
I hate to say it, but I don’t think Adele takes good care of herself. It’s not the first time that it’s been brought up that she doesn’t use good technique. Girl, get yourself together.
My dad knew someone who was a VIP manager in Vegas and apparently, a lot of the demands for her show centered around protecting Celine’s voice. The theatre has to be a certain temperature or she wouldn’t sing. Celine won’t talk for a certain number of hours leading up to the shows.
That’s not a secret. They also specially built and designed her Ceasar’s theater especially to preserve her voice.
I think it’s important to point out that Adele was in the midst of a massive world tour consisting of 123 performances. She managed to complete 121. It sucks that she had to cancel but it’s best to err on the side of caution for sure.
But dates were added and now she can’t finish the original dates. I think that’s what’s got people really mad.
If you don’t have a voice that can hold up to 123 performances, don’t schedule that many.
This is really unfortunate for the fans who bought tickets, booked rooms, etc. I think she’s very talented and I love her voice. Her music conveys a very personal emotional honesty and vulnerability— and those qualities combined with her fabulous voice are a rare combination. But, at some point along the way, a career requires that an artist grows up, maintains discipline, and becomes a professional. Celine Dion is a perfect example.
pru, if she went to school for the performing arts, that is basically a high school. Some teachers are excellent and some suck. Luck of the draw and obviously she didn’t get a good one.
Also, opera singers train for years and don’t talk when they are touring. Adele needs discipline and to start her training over if she is to survive as a singer.
You also need a diet of certain foods to protect your throat from things like acid reflux. Alcohol is a big NO, too. When your instrument is your voice certain precautions are needed. I was trained for 10 years, never made a go as a professional (it was a hobby, an outlet for my energy) and whenever I performed everything revolved around preserving my voice and respiratory health.
I’m sorry that she’s having such trouble, and for the fans who won’t be able to go see her. I hope she can work with someone who can teach her to sing without doing so much damage.
I saw a lot of people really furious about this, but I don’t know what they expect her to do if she physically can’t perform. If you are paying a lot of money for transportation and lodging, travel insurance is the way to go.
Happy 4th Celebitches!! Have a wonderful Cheeto free celebration !
I celebrated Canada day the other day with bbq burgers, Poutine, rice krispy squares, nanaimo bars. A Canada abroad done as it should be. 🇨🇦
Do you accept tips? Trump apologist Chris Christie dgaf at all now because the NJ government shut down and all the beaches were closed just in time for the holiday except oh wait! He and his family were there on the otherwise empty beach. He even made a point of saying he “didn’t get any sun” and when asked about the photos and the “no sun” statement a spokesperson said “well he wore a hat”. Is #TrumpEffect a thing yet? It should be, and Christie and Giuliani should be at the top since Trump association brought out their hidden true ugly side.
That hat did not protect his fat body from the sun.
I understand the fan’s annoyance. She’s been around a hot minute. She has access to excellent professional help. She needs to learn proper vocal techniques. It’s part of her job for which she is very well paid. Professional due diligence, Adele. Get on that.
I think it’s interesting that people will rip the fast food worker struggling at the drive thru a new one for screwing up an order but will excuse highly paid people who have a ton of support all their f*ck ups.
Happy Fourth Celebitches! Love you all! Party safe — 🇺🇸⛱🎉
