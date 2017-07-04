Michelle Rodriguez praises Vin Diesel as a ‘supporter of strong women’

Michelle Rodriguez has a beef against the Fast and Furious franchise, but don’t think she has any ill will against co-star Vin Diesel. The 38-year-old actress, who has played Letty in five of the films in the series, recently slammed the movies for their portrayal of women. She later made sure that Vin, who plays her love interest in the movies, didn’t get any of the flak.

On Saturday, a video of the two actors together showed up on Vin’s Instagram. In it, Michelle thanked him for being “the biggest supporter of strong women” and added, “I’ve always appreciated that about you throughout the years and just know that if I ever post anything, that it’s not you I’m talking to.” Vin gave Michelle a playful kick and jokingly said, “Of course it’s not me!”

Proud of Our saga… but we must try to reach higher each time. The challenge is what makes it fun and exciting. Its also why this saga has reached the level that it has… you have been the best fans in film history and we are forever grateful… Dom and Letty. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

The impetus for the video stemmed from a post Michelle shared to Instagram last week where she commented, “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise.”

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love 🤘🏼❤️🤗🙏🦄✨🌍🙊🤔 A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Fast and Furious director F. Gary Gray responded to Michelle’s comments, telling the Business Insider:

I thought there was a strong representation of women in the movie when you bring on what I thought was one of the strongest antagonists in Charlize Theron. And then you have Helen Mirren, who has a cameo that’s strong. I can’t speak for Michelle, she has a very specific point of view and I can’t take anything away from that, but I would like to think that with ‘The Fate of the Furious’ specifically, I can’t speak to the other films, I thought the combination of female characters was pretty strong.

[From the Business Insider]

This, of course, isn’t the first time that Michelle has expressed her displeasure about the female characters in the Fast and Furious movies. Back in September, while working on F&F 8, Michelle told Entertainment Tonight that while she admired the work of Charlize Theron in the flick, calling her “the most powerful villain this franchise has ever seen,” she asserted that “In order for me to be a part of the franchise in the future, they need to up the ante on the females. I mean, it’s like a sausage factory in this thing.”

I have never seen a Fast and Furious movie, and, frankly, I don’t think I’m missing much. I understand where Michelle is coming from though. It would be awesome to see more kick-ass ladies in action films. I hope the tide has turned since the success of Wonder Woman. Also, Vin Diesel seems like a sweetheart.