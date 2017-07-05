Tori Spelling, deep in debt, threw a huge party for her daughter with ponies

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Throw Daughter Stella a Lavish Unicorn-Themed 9th Birthday Party amid Financial Woes https://t.co/Oa46dPgC0y
— People Magazine (@people) July 4, 2017
Tori Spelling knows how it looks to the press when she throws lavish parties. We know that she realizes how ridiculous it is because she threw an Easter party for her kids and didn’t hire photographers nor did she Instagram it. We only know about it because drone photos taken above her huge rental home show that she had a giant bounce house in her backyard. Tori is deep in debt after the IRS seized her bank accounts. She also owes money to the state of California and is being sued by several creditors for outstanding loans and unpaid credit card bills. So she knows what she’s doing and surely she’s making some money back by accepting freebies in exchange for advertising and by selling the photos. Like her trip to Europe last summer I doubt she makes enough to cover expenses though, but that’s Tori. That’s how she got in this mess in the first place. Here’s People’s report:
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s financial woes didn’t prevent them from hosting a whimsical and lavish birthday bash for their eldest daughter, Stella.
The proud parents organized a unicorn-themed 9th birthday party for their second oldest child on Saturday. Spelling, 44, and McDermott, 50, who married in 2006, welcomed their friends and family to a fun celebration, complete with unicorn horn headbands.
Also in attendance were the couple’s four other children: Liam, 10, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and 4-month-old Beau. McDermott is also dad to 18-year-old son Jack.
In photos obtained by E! News, guests, including 90210 costar Jennie Garth, Tori’s mother Candy Spelling and her brother Randy Spelling, were also treated to face painting, pony rides, piñatas and an elaborately decorated birthday cake.
Tori and Stella, whose birthday is June 9, have been celebrating her birth month with all things unicorn. Stella received a one-of-a-kind unicorn milkshake creation and a large unicorn-themed donut cake.
People ran this story with the background on Tori’s extensive money problems. E! ran it without a mention of any of that, so I would presume Tori sold them the story and photos, similar to how E! had the exclusive photos from that bizarre gender reveal party she had for her baby this Christmas, complete with a color-coded tree. Tori is all about selling her personal life, although given the way she spends and the return on investment it’s clear that the numbers aren’t working in her favor. That’s ok though, she’s counting on Candy to bail her out at some point only Candy seems to be holding out for the time being. Maybe Candy paid for this birthday party, just like she paid for the $40k baby shower for little Beau. I’m sure Dean’s ex wife, Mary Jo Eustace, would prefer that Candy pay some of the thousands in back child support Dean owes her instead of throwing big parties for their kids.
#fbf❤️ to last Friday when Stella turned 9! @spudnutsdonuts paired two of her fave things in life… Unicorns 🦄 and donuts 🍩 Creating the ultimate giant double decker magical donut creation! But that was just the kickoff. We've been in unicorn party planning mode for her upcoming party. The countdown is on: 8 days! #unicorn #slime #DIY @stellashares
Candy needs to stop enabling Tori by bailing her out. Tori needs treatment for compulsive spending.
Tori would only get treatment for compulsive spending if she could do it on television and get paid for it so she could spend more money.
I thought candy tried that before. Cutting tori off, but the lesson wasn’t learned and she got into worse debt. Candy stepped in to make sure her grandchildren were cared for, but tori and Dean were cutting contact. Years of this drama cut short… candy has to fund them if she wants to see her grandkids and know they’re ok.
You know, you can throw an amazing party without spending that much. Whatever is going on here, whether Candy bails her out or not ( I think she’s going to have to at this point) girl has got to deal with her money issues because the problem is not the money but the way she deals with it. If she got 20 million tomorrow, she’s still be broke in a few years. Tori needs to grow up and realize the she’s the only one who can really sort this out.
Of course she could, it’s called the Dollar Store. Decorations, treat bags, even gifts (the store near us has some nice things now, not at all cheap-like).
If only she’d lower her standards (eyeroll).
Tori better pray her mother lives for the next 50 years because when Candy goes, she will go through her inheritance in a year. Then what?
Maybe it is just me but if I was in trouble with the IRS, I would want to lead a more lowkey life. They don’t play, Tori and Dean are in for a hard slap from reality. Candy may be paying for the care and education of her grandchildren, but she may not want to bail out Tori for the financial mess she got herself into. Also where is Tori getting money to pay for all those storage lockers?
Did the IRS and State of California get all they’re owed when they seized Tori’s accounts? If not, Tori should tread lightly. This country locks people up for not paying their tax bill.
“McDermott is also dad to 18-year-old son Jack”. This should be included every.time. his kids with Victoria are brought up.
He has another kid too? yikes
I didn’t understand that milkshake cake thing. It looked gross, tbh.
I cannot imagine the stress of owing so much money. I freak every april, when taxes are due. One year we lacked the funds and had to make payments, it was terrible. We did it, unlike Tori.
Children don’t need lavish birthday parties, especially considering their dire financial situation. What about Jack, the son Dean owes two years of child support? He just graduated from high school with honours. No lavish party for him? They make me sick and Tori is modelling horrible behaviour for her children. Aren’r the IRS, American Express and their bank all over them right now too? You’d think she would want to tone things down. I doubt that the IRS would look kindly on lavish parties being thrown by someone with a huge tax lien. She’s in complete denial and I feel zero sympathy for her or her scum husband.
Her children, unlike Tori, won’t have a rich parent to bail them out. And Tori is raising them to be extravagant spenders, just like herself. They are broke yet living like rich people. Sigh. I feel sorry for these kids.
I never got why Candy created the monster that is Spendthrift-Tori and then pulled the rug out from under the monster she created by screwing her on the Spelling inheritance. She raised her to spend spend spend. Candy IS responsible for the mess. Now Candy is doing the same thing to Tori’s kids. Spoil them with nonsense they don’t need while the bills go unpaid. She pays their rent and food bills and for the kids’ school, a simple cake and ice cream family party with a couple of friends would be the appropriate party for a family struggling financially. Or get a coupon and take the child and a friend to Santa Monica Pier to ride the rides unlimited for $25 with coupon. It’s a great day and you can pack a lunch and bring a cake (homemade with a unicorn theme $15). Once they burn out on the rides, picnic on the beach.
