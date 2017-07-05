Tori Spelling, deep in debt, threw a huge party for her daughter with ponies

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Throw Daughter Stella a Lavish Unicorn-Themed 9th Birthday Party amid Financial Woes https://t.co/Oa46dPgC0y — People Magazine (@people) July 4, 2017



Tori Spelling knows how it looks to the press when she throws lavish parties. We know that she realizes how ridiculous it is because she threw an Easter party for her kids and didn’t hire photographers nor did she Instagram it. We only know about it because drone photos taken above her huge rental home show that she had a giant bounce house in her backyard. Tori is deep in debt after the IRS seized her bank accounts. She also owes money to the state of California and is being sued by several creditors for outstanding loans and unpaid credit card bills. So she knows what she’s doing and surely she’s making some money back by accepting freebies in exchange for advertising and by selling the photos. Like her trip to Europe last summer I doubt she makes enough to cover expenses though, but that’s Tori. That’s how she got in this mess in the first place. Here’s People’s report:

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s financial woes didn’t prevent them from hosting a whimsical and lavish birthday bash for their eldest daughter, Stella. The proud parents organized a unicorn-themed 9th birthday party for their second oldest child on Saturday. Spelling, 44, and McDermott, 50, who married in 2006, welcomed their friends and family to a fun celebration, complete with unicorn horn headbands. Also in attendance were the couple’s four other children: Liam, 10, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and 4-month-old Beau. McDermott is also dad to 18-year-old son Jack. In photos obtained by E! News, guests, including 90210 costar Jennie Garth, Tori’s mother Candy Spelling and her brother Randy Spelling, were also treated to face painting, pony rides, piñatas and an elaborately decorated birthday cake. Tori and Stella, whose birthday is June 9, have been celebrating her birth month with all things unicorn. Stella received a one-of-a-kind unicorn milkshake creation and a large unicorn-themed donut cake.

[From People]

People ran this story with the background on Tori’s extensive money problems. E! ran it without a mention of any of that, so I would presume Tori sold them the story and photos, similar to how E! had the exclusive photos from that bizarre gender reveal party she had for her baby this Christmas, complete with a color-coded tree. Tori is all about selling her personal life, although given the way she spends and the return on investment it’s clear that the numbers aren’t working in her favor. That’s ok though, she’s counting on Candy to bail her out at some point only Candy seems to be holding out for the time being. Maybe Candy paid for this birthday party, just like she paid for the $40k baby shower for little Beau. I’m sure Dean’s ex wife, Mary Jo Eustace, would prefer that Candy pay some of the thousands in back child support Dean owes her instead of throwing big parties for their kids.

Birthday party #2 a big success! Happy belated birthday party for Cousin Stella. #birthdayparty #birthdaygirl #stellamcdermott A post shared by Bill Horn (@thebillhorn) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

And the #unicorn milkshake creation @bigdsburgers created for Stella to celebrate her 9th bday ( remember the days when bdays lasted an entire weekend?) This was an edible work of ART! A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT