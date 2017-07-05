Kanye West is really mad at Jay-Z for making fun of his mental health

I realize that the Jay-Z/Kanye West story might be a legitimate fight, feud or beef, but surely it occurs to people that it’s very possible that Jay and Yeezy are actually sort of fine? Like, Jay might be trashing people in his new album but he gave them a heads-up and everyone involved is like “sure, make that money, Jay.” It just seems like Jay-Z and Kanye are not really “above” publicly milking some kind of conflict for record sales, downloads and/or publicity. In any case, the beef – real or procured – continues unabated. In the past week, Jay’s album dropped and he seemed to call out Kanye for being mentally ill and for taking a $20 million loan from Jay. Kanye in turn made noise about pulling out of Tidal, claiming that Tidal hasn’t been paying him what he’s owed. So, what now? Team Yeezy sources went to TMZ to talk about how Kanye is really mad that Jay decided to diss Kanye because of his mental illness.
Jay Z’s attack against Kanye West on 4:44 has nothing to do with Kanye bailing from Tidal … it’s all about Kanye’s concert rant … and Jay clearly does not think Kanye’s mental condition at the time was an excuse. Sources connected to the 2 moguls tell us Jay was enraged when Kanye went on stage November 19th in Sacramento and first went after Beyonce with thoughts that were difficult to understand and then calling out Jay for shutting him out of his life.
As one Kanye source put it, “Kanye was days away from going to a psych ward with some really serious mental issues. We get why he [Jay] was upset, but give Kanye a break.” We’re told Kanye had no idea Jay would go after him on 4:44 and when he heard it he was “shocked.” Jay’s new album contains the lyrics, “I know people backstab you I felt bad too. But this f*** everybody attitude ain’t natural. But you ain’t a saint, this ain’t kumbaye. But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye. You gave him $20 million without blinkin’. He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*** was he thinking’? f*** wrong with everybody is what you sayin’. But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”
Which… I kind of agree with. Even though I said that we should keep an open mind about whether Jay and Kanye are in cahoots, if Jay didn’t give Ye a heads up, then Jay was kind of off-side for trashing a guy who legitimately had to be hospitalized because he was in midst of a nervous breakdown. As for that $20 million loan? Team Yeezy says it wasn’t a loan.
The $20 million Jay-Z fronted Kanye West was NOT a gift — as Jay insinuated on his album 4:44 — it was all part of Jay’s deal with ‘Ye. Sources with direct knowledge of Jay and Kanye’s business relationship tell TMZ, the $20 million was an advance from Roc Nation to cover expenses — including the floating stage — for Kanye’s “Saint Pablo Tour.” The money covered various production costs and staff.
It’s actually standard for artists at Kanye’s level to get such an advance. It’s part of the deal. Jay certainly made it sound like he and Roc Nation gifted Kanye the dough. In the song, “Kill Jay Z” Jay raps … “But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye // You gave him 20 million without blinkin’ // He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*** was he thinkin’? // ‘F*** wrong with everybody?’ is what you sayin’ // But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”
We broke the story … Kanye bailed on Jay-Z’s streaming service, Tidal, over a money dispute. Kanye’s decision to leave had nothing to do with the $20 mil. He claims he’s owed unrelated millions for subscription bonuses and music video expenses. Jay has threatened to sue Kanye if he make an exclusive deal with another streaming service, but we’re told Kanye’s done with exclusive deals. Jay and ‘Ye were once like brothers, and they still are … Cain and Abel.
While I feel confident with making educated guesses about movie industry deals, I really don’t understand the financial arrangements with elite musical artists. Like, at all. The Kesha mess was confusing and frustrating on many levels, partly because I didn’t understand how she could still be forced contractually to work with Dr. Luke, and how she had lost so much money. What I’m saying is that the financial stuff behind the music industry is pretty sketchy. What I’m saying is that I don’t know if it’s reasonable to assume that Kanye would have expected $20 million for his tour, or if that money would have to be paid back or whatever. I just don’t know.
Photos courtesy of PCN and Getty.
I have lost all respect for Jay, so take this with a grain of salt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please stop using mental illness as an excuse to be an asshole. Mental illness does not force you to be horrible to people. Also remember Kanye was doing this long before his breakdown.
Rap is built on beef so frankly I’m not surprised he came for Kanye. He came for his wife and by all gossip accounts Kimye are obsessed with Bey and Jay. 4:44 is pretty great and some of Jay’s best. It’s also more than this stupid beef
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. Maybe Kanye’s environment should have prevented him from performing in such a state, but of course, he is their cash cow.
But even if he was not feeling well, Jay Z has the right to be offended by what was said.
At the end of the day, i believe this is all about controversy and selling records. Everybody has been focused on that line since the album dropped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay,
Deriding people’s mental health issues is sh*tty and I don’t condone it. But I don’t understand why people are acting shocked at Jay-Z, as though he were of such staunch moral fiber before. The guy is smart, successful, and can be funny but he is also a mercenary, deeply misogynist, and frankly, more than a bit sleazy. I mean, people have heard his rhymes about women, right? Not to mention his profligate use of the nword. Dude is hardly PC.
Kanye is also a douche. Again, how many times has he been offensive. This is another misogynist, and one who has used homophobic slurs in his rhymes although he professes to be queer positive. We’re supposed to forget all that because we now deem him to have mental health issues??? As Nicole stated, we should not give him a pass just because he is not well, dude is an *sshole, plain and simple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. People act like having a mental illness is a magic wand that makes people forgive and forget what you did easily. That’s not how that works. It doesn’t erase why you did or how people felt because of your actions. I tell clients this all the time. You cannot control how people react to you. Being mentally ill may give them a framework for more understanding but again it does not erase the action.
And Kanye was an ass before this. So yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“he is also a mercenary, deeply misogynist, and frankly, more than a bit sleazy. I mean, people have heard his rhymes about women, right?” Jay Zs lyrics on women are actually among the least misogynist of the genre. Two weeks ago we had an Eminem post and not only was there no mention of his violent lyrics against women, it was filled with “he is so cute” comments. And my post on his lyrics some of which threaten a specific woman by name were moderated out. But here we are, the instant the subject is a black dude…. Its “dude is hardly PC”.
“Not to mention his profligate use of the nword”…..lmao As if the N-er word was not already on the tips of white tongues. Yes’ its the song about black people in Paris and not white peoples unadulterated hate thats the problem. Those black people who dont wish to reclaim ithe word are entitled to that opinion and should just not use it. I stand firmly and proudly in the reclaim camp. This site reclaims “bitchy”, gay people reclaim the F word and Its not your business that black men and women have reclaimed the N word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DEM,
I can’t tell if you are trolling (I think you probably are) or not but here goes:
1) The point that I was making was that BOTH Jay-Z and Kanye have used problematic language so we shouldn’t be shocked if that Jay is being insensitive in this instance, nor should we necessarily be sympathetic to Ye in this instance because he has a history or being an insensitive clod too.
2) I can’t comment on the Eminem thread as I am also not here for that trick for numerous reasons, including his misogyny, so uh, nice try
3) Though I wasn’t critiquing Jay’s use of the nword, but rather was saying that his use of it demonstrates that he does not subscribe to notions of what is considered to be acceptable, I am also not here for that term. It is ugly, it is violent, and I don’t think that it’s something that Black people need to reclaim. I don’t know how you got that I was not Black from my comments but I am so you can step off with telling how I should feel about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dem -
I know Em has been called out plenty on this site. He hasn’t gotten a big magical pass by any means. I don’t actually think I saw the recent Em post – and I’ve been on this site for like 5 years or more. Some posts slip through the cracks, or people are busy, or whatever. Personally I think Em is incredibly talented – but also someone who grew up with a really f—ed up life. It doesn’t excuse his behavior as an adult, but I also don’t look at him and think “he had every chance, and a healthy relationship with women, why is he talking this shit”. He was a mess, he’s gotten a lot better about certain things, but the Slim persona is played up so much, and a lot of awful things are said across so many categories. I tend to think of Jay similarly. He got dealt a sh-t hand growing up – he pulled himself up, but unfortunately his lyrics still are incredibly problematic at times. He’s still incredibly talented, and I don’t think his lyrics are an exact display of who he is as a person. I think most artists exaggerate like crazy and try to keep a persona kind of separate from their real life, but it doesn’t mean that it’s ‘okay’ that they say the things they do. I’m not writing him off as a person because of it though. As long as there is growth happening – that’s great. But if they suddenly devolve into a much worse place, then I’m going to have to stop supporting them as artists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
jay is just a former drug dealer. There is always something so dark and fake about the fireworks he and beyonce stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mental illness is not an excuse for being an asshole – and no doubt Kanye IS an asshole. BUT making fun of mental illness, and someone displaying clear signs of mental illness is not only majorly off-side but extremely cruel.
Just because the guy he is mocking is an idiot doesn’t make his cruelty acceptable. Jay-Z is an asshole. No excuses. Done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^^This^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. And Jay could have called him out on his a-holery without using the words “crazy” and “insane.” He was clearly mocking his mental status. And then people wonder why getting treatment for mental illness is such a stigma in the black culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree that there’s no excuse for mocking mental illness, but I interpreted it as Jay calling himself insane. The song seems to be written as if Jay’s talking to himself. i.e. “You gave him 20 million”, meaning Jay gave him 20 million. “You’re the one who’s insane”, meaning Jay is the one who’s insane.
I’m not a fan of either so I’ve got no dog in this fight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel sorry for this asshole or his wife. Lord knows they have said and done enough nasty things to other people: case in point: the music video where Kanye was lying around with naked dolls that looked like Amber Rose and Taylor Swift, in effect just reducing them to nothing but sex toys for Lameye’s pleasures. And then Kim
Was laughing about it too. So this is karma and I don’t feel sorry that Jay Z is calling out Kanye for being a thieving, nasty, asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it all fell apart when Kanye made his big deal with Jay-Z and then Jay and B refused to go to his wedding. Beginning of the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kanye has always been signed with Jay Zs label and the Tidal deal came after the wedding as I recall. In any case, that wedding came on the heels of the elevator incident. Attending that wedding would have been troublesome on a number of fronts
1) the rumored mistress was attending the wedding
2) all eyes would have been on them at a wedding which as any married couple knows is a very difficult situation to have to hide marital strain
3) the Kardashians and their mouthy friends would have been selling stories for weeks.
4) Jay says on this new album that success changed Kanye. Its the verse with the school drop out mention. He was always corky but even we can see he lost perspective.
5) I think J and B have always disapproved of Kim. I think they feel the K klan have exploited Kanyes grief and mental issues. This part is just my conjecture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Ryan Murphy is taking notes, this would make a great idea for a future Feud mini series.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t realize Jay got with Bey when she was so young. Someone did an excellent breakdown of timeline, and it sketchy.
http://colyssa.tumblr.com/post/162557820409/a-recap?ref_url=http://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=tumblr-post-162557892433-calzonafan2014&autosize=1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yh he got with her realllyyyy young, this was her what second relationship. I will forever side eye jay z for that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t seem like Kanye and Jay have been friends for years. So I disagree that this is a publicity stunt. I disagree about Jay going after Kanye’s mental illness but rappers always go after each other in lyrics. It’s not new.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taking $20M for tour expenses tells me that Kanye is a bad businessman and clearly knows nothing ahout how the industry works if he thinks he can get away with taking that money from his record company or boss and think it won’t be recalled.
Record companies are notorious for the bad, draconian contracts they give musicians. Every penny the record company spends is recalled from the artist end of the deal which is already slim pickings for the artist.
Every musician eventually gets a harsh economic lesson in how these companies operate. Elite or obscure.
The only exception remains Madonna and only because her original contract was peanuts + record company refusing to keep the usual real estate because they thought she was a waste of their time. She was instantly successful after signing that contract and able to make money from her own music. She’s been negotiating from a point of strength ever since. That was a lesson learnt for the industry and record companies make sure to give the same draconian contract even if they think you are a waste of time and money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
. Kanye has ranted on stage for most of his career. He’s interrupted award shows more than once, he’s gone off script during a telethon, his lyrics have called people out, and his shows wouldn’t be the same without his stopping the music to spout his fury at someone. This time the target was Jay. We know now that he was having a mental health issue at that time, but I really don’t see his going off on Jay as indicative of that. It just seemed like Kanye being Kanye. Jay is as big an asshole as Kanye, but I doubt he saw Kanye’s rant on himself as anything out of the norm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse