Judgment delayed in the trial over those 2012 topless photos of Duchess Kate

It’s been sort of back-burner royal story, but it’s worth discussing this week, since it’s so slow. Back in 2012, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge skipped out on the London Paralympic games so they could go on vacation in France. Paparazzi got long-range shots of Will and Kate in various stages of undress as they were lounging by the pool of the private estate in which they were staying. Those photos were published by a few European tabloids. William sued as many people as he could, and the lawsuit has been making its way through the French court system for years. Well, the trial started this year, and we were due to get a judgment this week. But it’s been delayed. Hm.

A judgment has been delayed in the trial held over the publication of topless photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge. A court in Nanterre, west Paris, was due to deliver its verdict on Tuesday but has postponed the hearing to September, a judicial source told AFP. The trial of six people, including three photographers, linked to Closer magazine and regional newspaper La Provence was heard at the court in May. The long-lens images of Kate, taken as she holidayed with the Duke of Cambridge in the south of France, adorned the front and inside pages of France’s Closer magazine in September 2012. They showed Kate sunbathing in Provence on the terrace of a private chateau owned by Viscount Linley, the Queen’s nephew, and ran alongside an article about the loved-up pair entitled “Oh my God!”. Ernesto Mauri, 70, chief executive of publishing group Mondadori which produces Closer, faces one charge of using a document obtained by a breach of privacy, as does Marc Auburtin, 57, who was La Provence’s publishing director at the time. Laurence Pieau, 51, editor of Closer magazine in France, is charged with complicity. Agency photographers Cyril Moreau and Dominique Jacovides and Valerie Suau, a photographer for La Provence, all face charges of invasion of privacy and complicity. Moreau, 32, and Jacovides, 59, deny taking the topless photographs at the centre of the controversy, which are alleged to have been sold on to Closer. Suau, 53, who is said to have taken photographs of Kate in her swimwear which were printed in La Provence, told the court she did not intend to breach the royals’ privacy at the time. Paul-Albert Iweins, representing Closer magazine, argued the photos did not constitute a breach of privacy and cast the young couple in a positive light. A new date for the verdict is expected to be announced on Tuesday at the Tribunal de Grande Instance de Nanterre.

What I find interesting about this is that even with all of the delays and stops and starts, William has never done anything to let the issue drop. Like, this could have been settled with some kind of financial agreement and a formal public apology from the photographers and the publication. But William is bound and determined to see everyone involved punished to the extreme. From what I remember, the photographers were actually on public land when they took the photos (with long lenses) and William successfully bullied the British press into never publishing the photos. While it’s nice that he’s so protective over Kate, this isn’t really about that, is it? It’s about his loathing of the press. So why is the judgment being delayed? I really don’t know.

Also: I found this video fascinating. It’s an official Wimbledon video of Kate’s visit on Day 1, and while there’s not a lot of sound of Kate’s accent, I couldn’t stop watching this because of Kate’s hair. She recently got a haircut, and she keeps touching her hair, petting her hair, fussing over her hair. It also still looks like she’s wearing extensions in the back, which can be seen clearly in motion.