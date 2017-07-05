Was Kristen Stewart the best-dressed woman at the PFW Chanel show?

It should be obvious by now that I have little respect for the House of Dior these days, but you probably also know that I also loathe most of what Karl Lagerfeld has done to Chanel. On one hand, Lagerfeld has had a lot of success at Chanel, and Chanel – as a label/brand – still has an enormous amount of cachet and power. Lagerfeld understands marketing and he’s not afraid of growing the brand and bringing in new blood and fresh talent. On the other hand, Lagerfeld’s designs are often struggling, unflattering and kind of awful. So imagine my surprise when I was looking through the Chanel photos at Paris Fashion Week and… I didn’t really hate these clothes? Not all of them, although of course there are a few questionable looks.
Katy Perry brought her mom to the Chanel show, which is kind of sweet. Katy was also given a sort of bizarre “suit” to wear. The pattern on the fabric looks a lot like… the x-rays of astronauts? Maybe? And the suit consists of a three-quarter-sleeve jacket and a skirt over knee-high shorts? In any case, I weirdly do not hate this.
No, I honestly don’t know what Cara Delevingne is wearing. Lagerfeld loves her for some reason and I really don’t get it. She doesn’t fit with Chanel at all.
Here’s Kristen Stewart, wearing what other outlets are referring to as a “catsuit.” Are we really calling it that? It’s, like, a onesie? A really flattering onesie that makes Kristen look kind of awesome. I never knew a onesie could be so stylist, honestly. Kristen looks really great here (and her short hair looks so much better than Cara’s).
Tilda Swinton in a very strange kind of pantsuit, and yes, those are pants. Like, hyper-palazzo pants. I would wear the pants and I would wear the blazer, but not together. I would wear the blazer with jeans, and I would wear the pants with a t-shirt. And I would wear those fug slippers when hell froze over.
It’s kind of cool that Julianne Moore got the little black minidress while a younger woman like Katy Perry got the more classic “Chanel suit/lady who lunches” look.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Claudia S. looked good too.
Yes! Claudia looks the best, imo. The only one I’d copy.
Stewart looks ridiculously amazing here.
Absolutely agree!!
i’d commit all sorts of horrible crimes for kristen’s onesie, i love it
With the exception of Julianne Moore, this page is pretty much a color chart on the different effects you’ll get when you leave your toner on for x-amount of minutes. Pretty much 50 shades of peroxide.
I don’t care for capri length pants on anyone, so no I don’t like like Kristen’s look. I think they all look a hot mess.
No thanks. I guess I’m not a high fashion person. wouldn’t wear any of this
I didn’t know what to expect, but I like what KS’s wearing. I can’t say though if it’s one piece or two pieces masterfully combined. If it’s one, I can’t imagine what going to the loo is like. Does the wearer need an assistant? Is the piece hanging down the floor when she’s taking care of the business? Is there a Channel zipper in the crotch area?
Dang, saying it again. I like Kristen’s look. She looks great with short blondish hair and I really like her outfit. I’m not a KS fan at all but she’s really upped her style lately!
I can’t stand Lagerfeld, but I love how Katy looks.
Still, Katy and Kristen should’ve switched clothes, I’m sure they both would have been more comfortable.
Also, out of all of these I think I would wear Claudia’s outfit. It looks comfortable and chic.
They all look so much better than the dior crowd.
I would wear what Claudia and Julianne are wearing. The rest are fug! What’s going on with the Paris Haute Couture houses?!!!
Sometimes I go to charity shops that only have brands and this is the kind of outfit they have. You see Dior, Chanel, Rykiel, Dolce & Gabanna and your heart goes boom and then… you take the item and a) you have no idea how to wear it b) you secretly think someone sewed a Dior label onto a totally bonkers fashion student project reject.
Katy looks like Cara’s a fatigued mother.
Katy Perry has aged herself 15 years with that look. The edgy mother of the bride? The weird suit getup? The shorter hair doesn’t work for her like it does for Cara or KS.
Kristens stylist picks the best Chanel looks for her. I Ike Caras look too.
