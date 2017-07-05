Angelina Jolie went for a full on, all-black sack/sheet dress for Independence Day

I had several realizations all at once as I looked through these photos of Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt out and about in Los Feliz on the Fourth of July. One, I suddenly realized that Angelina Jolie and I both have the same “who cares?” haircut and hair length. I wonder if she went to Super Cuts too? Because it looks like she went into one of those cheap places and told them “Just take a few inches off, I don’t care.”
The second realization? I realized that Angelina has now gone Full Sack. While she’s always had a penchant for sack-dresses, this black sack takes it to the next-level. This is just a sheet. A long, black, shapeless, sack-sheet. With some kind of black trousers underneath. It’s so weird. Even when I went through my goth phase in my teens, I veered more towards “figure-conscious witch-wear” rather than shapeless black sacks. Don’t get me wrong, I love that Angelina doesn’t give a crap. It’s refreshing that she wanders around Los Feliz, looking ghoulish and witchy on America’s birthday.
Anyway, Angelina and Vivienne went to the grocery store on Independence Day. SO DID I. I wonder if – like me – Angelina had to run out because she was running low on Diet Pepsi and Independence Day snacks. Did she also spend the day binge-watching ESPN’s coverage of Wimbledon? Because that would just be weird.
Last thing: Vivienne looks SO MUCH like Brad in that profile shot.
Photos courtesy of Terma/4CRNS/SL/Backgrid.
That dress for the fourth of July! Not a very cheery outfit is it.
I think AJ is depressed. I also think Angie has hair extensions and they are matted. Going thru a divorce is hell on earth, especially with six children.
That black sack is horrid but maybe it’s crazy comfortable?
Anyway even her “who cares” look is worlds better than my Sunday best so keep on keeping on!
I imagine the fact that she gets weight-shamed constantly has something to do with it – sack dresses make it more difficult to add a photo to a tabloid story calling her a negligent mother because she’s “too thin”.
Looks nice and billowy and comfy
Your outer garments mean nothing, one should look at the heart of the inner person. Angelina has a beautiful heart.
I assume that you mean what you wrote, but, sorry, it sounds so increadibly corny, especially when discussing a horrible sack dress she is wearing.
IA, I never see these “the inside is what matters!” type posts when AJ looks incredible. Bit hypocritical for people to insist fashion doesn’t matter when she looks like she is wearing a Hefty trash bag.
Agree. It’s also like hauling out the biggest guns – how dare you critisize what Angelina wears, she has such a beautiful heart. well, as long as she is not wearing in on the sleeve of her sack dress, I refuse to feel bad discussing the latter.
I never see this sentiment when people are going after Jennifer Garner for choosing to be comfortable.
What Merritt said. Garner gets crucified for being unstylish, whereas Jolie is beatified.
Viv looks so much like Brad!
Ehh, she and Vivienne look comfortable. That is all that matters to me. Would it be a bad thing if she went full goth caftan/sackcloth? Nope. I prefer this than that ugly tan suit she wore weeks ago.
I bet it’s cashmere and costs more than my life.
That’s what I thought, too.
That looks like something I would get tangled up in and trip over in the first few minutes. Or get caught on everything.
Split ends ahoy!
she clearly is wearing trousers as Kaiser noticed under the dress, so is not properly a “dress” is more like kaftan of sorts, is self, so is very light and comfty. I take it as the opposite: is not a “I don’t give a fuck” outfit, to the contrary, Imo is a “I care very much about about public criticisms of whatever my body is” type of outfit instead, so she choses to cover up.
I’m not sure where the idea she doesn’t care about fashion and style or that she’s somehow above it comes from. She’s almost always wearing extremely expensive designer clothing, even if it doesn’t look it sometimes.
Between the bag, the sunglasses and the sandals here you’re looking at thousands of dollars, and I think it’s safe to assume the black sheet turned floor length poncho is designer too as it’s obviously not a mass-market product.
That’s a grocery bag she’s carrying.
Right hand, black leather handbag. You can see it in the pic of her hand on Viv’s back.
Lol. In one of the shots you can see she’s got a black leather bag of some kind. And I’m pretty sure she doesn’t get her clothes at Old Navy or Target, to me everything she wears looks expensive, too.
@Esmom
Angie loves her designer bags, but I’m with her on that. Probably why I focused right in on it even though the bag was hidden behind a child. 😂
Kaftans are so comfortable and airy, love them. AJ likes the shapeless black sack though, which I find pretentious. She’s resting on pretty.
Each to their own but I wouldn’t leave the house in that. I get she prefers comfort over style these days, but just switching to a jewel tone caftan instead of all that black in the middle of summer would be an improvement.
It seems that is it women who constantly criticize Angelina. Angelina has done so much to improve women issues.
🙄
Seriously, this is a gossip site where one of the things we discuss is what famous folk are wearing. There’s not anybody here saying AJ is a terrible human being or that she doesn’t contribute a great deal to humanitarian causes.
All I know is it’s been flippin’ hot in California and black would be a hell to the no in my area!😃
Her daughter is a cutie.
I love how it looks and would love wearing something like that if it wasn’t because it’s probably a mess to put away when using the toilet.
Is Angelina a Muslim now? I am sorry if I am not asking that correctly. I know she has spoken out before about not being religious, but has that changed? She has worn something similar when traveling overseas, but with a head covering. Vivienne does look so much like Brad.
I was thinking it was something she wore on one of her diplomatic trips, and just threw it on here. I suspect, as other PPs have said, she doesn’t like having her body scrutinized, and who can blame her.
She dresses for herself, not to please others. As it should be. I always wear black, not because I’m depressed or any other nonsense reason. Because I like it. Her style is always very minimal chic. And I love it!
I echo the sentiment above- this just looks so hot! Maybe if it’s linen(?), but can’t imagine that much linen not turning into a wrinkled mess! And totally agree covering up to de-rail the “scrawny arms” tabloid covers🙄.
She threw something on to go grab some dang groceries. This is much nicer than the torn Puebla dress I just wore to drop my kid off at summer camp.
I actually like her hair cut blunt just past the shoulders. Easy care and looks decent with just a wash and brush. I highly prefer it to the chopped and sliced styles that people pay a fortune for. A rare few look good but a lot of them I do not get at all.
