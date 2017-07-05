Angelina Jolie went for a full on, all-black sack/sheet dress for Independence Day

I had several realizations all at once as I looked through these photos of Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt out and about in Los Feliz on the Fourth of July. One, I suddenly realized that Angelina Jolie and I both have the same “who cares?” haircut and hair length. I wonder if she went to Super Cuts too? Because it looks like she went into one of those cheap places and told them “Just take a few inches off, I don’t care.”

The second realization? I realized that Angelina has now gone Full Sack. While she’s always had a penchant for sack-dresses, this black sack takes it to the next-level. This is just a sheet. A long, black, shapeless, sack-sheet. With some kind of black trousers underneath. It’s so weird. Even when I went through my goth phase in my teens, I veered more towards “figure-conscious witch-wear” rather than shapeless black sacks. Don’t get me wrong, I love that Angelina doesn’t give a crap. It’s refreshing that she wanders around Los Feliz, looking ghoulish and witchy on America’s birthday.

Anyway, Angelina and Vivienne went to the grocery store on Independence Day. SO DID I. I wonder if – like me – Angelina had to run out because she was running low on Diet Pepsi and Independence Day snacks. Did she also spend the day binge-watching ESPN’s coverage of Wimbledon? Because that would just be weird.

Last thing: Vivienne looks SO MUCH like Brad in that profile shot.