Angelina Jolie went for a full on, all-black sack/sheet dress for Independence Day

I had several realizations all at once as I looked through these photos of Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt out and about in Los Feliz on the Fourth of July. One, I suddenly realized that Angelina Jolie and I both have the same “who cares?” haircut and hair length. I wonder if she went to Super Cuts too? Because it looks like she went into one of those cheap places and told them “Just take a few inches off, I don’t care.”

The second realization? I realized that Angelina has now gone Full Sack. While she’s always had a penchant for sack-dresses, this black sack takes it to the next-level. This is just a sheet. A long, black, shapeless, sack-sheet. With some kind of black trousers underneath. It’s so weird. Even when I went through my goth phase in my teens, I veered more towards “figure-conscious witch-wear” rather than shapeless black sacks. Don’t get me wrong, I love that Angelina doesn’t give a crap. It’s refreshing that she wanders around Los Feliz, looking ghoulish and witchy on America’s birthday.

Anyway, Angelina and Vivienne went to the grocery store on Independence Day. SO DID I. I wonder if – like me – Angelina had to run out because she was running low on Diet Pepsi and Independence Day snacks. Did she also spend the day binge-watching ESPN’s coverage of Wimbledon? Because that would just be weird.

Last thing: Vivienne looks SO MUCH like Brad in that profile shot.

35 Responses to “Angelina Jolie went for a full on, all-black sack/sheet dress for Independence Day”

  1. Lolo86lf says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:47 am

    That dress for the fourth of July! Not a very cheery outfit is it.

    Reply
  2. Runcmc says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:47 am

    That black sack is horrid but maybe it’s crazy comfortable?

    Anyway even her “who cares” look is worlds better than my Sunday best so keep on keeping on!

    Reply
  3. Oliphant says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Looks nice and billowy and comfy :)

    Reply
  4. bap says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Your outer garments mean nothing, one should look at the heart of the inner person. Angelina has a beautiful heart.

    Reply
  5. Tiffany27 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Viv looks so much like Brad!

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Ehh, she and Vivienne look comfortable. That is all that matters to me. Would it be a bad thing if she went full goth caftan/sackcloth? Nope. I prefer this than that ugly tan suit she wore weeks ago.

    Reply
  7. Yeahright says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I bet it’s cashmere and costs more than my life.

    Reply
  8. Lucy2 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:04 am

    That looks like something I would get tangled up in and trip over in the first few minutes. Or get caught on everything.

    Reply
  9. LooperFor says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Split ends ahoy!

    Reply
  10. Mannori says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:05 am

    she clearly is wearing trousers as Kaiser noticed under the dress, so is not properly a “dress” is more like kaftan of sorts, is self, so is very light and comfty. I take it as the opposite: is not a “I don’t give a fuck” outfit, to the contrary, Imo is a “I care very much about about public criticisms of whatever my body is” type of outfit instead, so she choses to cover up.

    Reply
  11. Jeesie says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I’m not sure where the idea she doesn’t care about fashion and style or that she’s somehow above it comes from. She’s almost always wearing extremely expensive designer clothing, even if it doesn’t look it sometimes.

    Between the bag, the sunglasses and the sandals here you’re looking at thousands of dollars, and I think it’s safe to assume the black sheet turned floor length poncho is designer too as it’s obviously not a mass-market product.

    Reply
  12. Giulia says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Kaftans are so comfortable and airy, love them. AJ likes the shapeless black sack though, which I find pretentious. She’s resting on pretty.

    Reply
  13. Polly says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Each to their own but I wouldn’t leave the house in that. I get she prefers comfort over style these days, but just switching to a jewel tone caftan instead of all that black in the middle of summer would be an improvement.

    Reply
  14. bap says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:13 am

    It seems that is it women who constantly criticize Angelina. Angelina has done so much to improve women issues.

    Reply
    • Goats on the Roof says:
      July 5, 2017 at 8:28 am

      🙄
      Seriously, this is a gossip site where one of the things we discuss is what famous folk are wearing. There’s not anybody here saying AJ is a terrible human being or that she doesn’t contribute a great deal to humanitarian causes.

      Reply
  15. Workdog says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:18 am

    All I know is it’s been flippin’ hot in California and black would be a hell to the no in my area!😃
    Her daughter is a cutie.

    Reply
  16. Aren says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I love how it looks and would love wearing something like that if it wasn’t because it’s probably a mess to put away when using the toilet.

    Reply
  17. Connell says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Is Angelina a Muslim now? I am sorry if I am not asking that correctly. I know she has spoken out before about not being religious, but has that changed? She has worn something similar when traveling overseas, but with a head covering. Vivienne does look so much like Brad.

    Reply
  18. Michelle says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:37 am

    She dresses for herself, not to please others. As it should be. I always wear black, not because I’m depressed or any other nonsense reason. Because I like it. Her style is always very minimal chic. And I love it!

    Reply
  19. Tig says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I echo the sentiment above- this just looks so hot! Maybe if it’s linen(?), but can’t imagine that much linen not turning into a wrinkled mess! And totally agree covering up to de-rail the “scrawny arms” tabloid covers🙄.

    Reply
  20. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:46 am

    She threw something on to go grab some dang groceries. This is much nicer than the torn Puebla dress I just wore to drop my kid off at summer camp.

    Reply
  21. LadyT says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I actually like her hair cut blunt just past the shoulders. Easy care and looks decent with just a wash and brush. I highly prefer it to the chopped and sliced styles that people pay a fortune for. A rare few look good but a lot of them I do not get at all.

    Reply

