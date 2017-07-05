Taylor Swift’s annual Taymerica party was either subdued or non-existent

At this time last year, the internet – and the world! – was abuzz with all of the paparazzi photos taken on at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion on the Fourth of July. Swifty had gone all out for the annual Independence Day/Taymerica party, inviting the squad, various squad-adjacent people and, of course, Tom Hiddleston. Tom wore the “I heart T.S.” t-shirt as he frollicked on the beach and the rest was Tiddles History. I was actually looking forward to a repeat of all of that this year, something hopefully involving poor Joe Alwyn looking like a hostage as Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne danced wholesomely around him. Alas, ‘twas not to be.
Last year, Taylor Swift‘s famed Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island mansion was the ultimate star-studded spectacle. Nearly every member of the Squad was in attendance, and Swift went very public with her romance with Tom Hiddleston, who sported a “I Heart T.S.” tank top as the lovebirds frolicked in the ocean. This year, the scene at Watch Hill was much quieter – and fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the “Bad Blood” singer and her new beau Joe Alwyn were left disappointed.
Though there was a large inflatable slide set up in the yard again this year, there were no signs of a party. Teenage fans camped out at a nearby lighthouse with “We Love You Taylor” signs were slightly rewarded when Swift’s father sent over 1989 guitar picks.
Last week, there were unconfirmed reports of Swift’s private plane leaving London and landing in Rhode Island with Swift and Alwyn aboard. However, the pair haven’t been spotted around town at any of Swift’s usual haunts.
“Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past.”
E! News also confirms that there didn’t seem to be much happening at Taylor’s mansion, minus the big, inflatable slide. The models of the squad really are in France for Paris Fashion Week right now, but I would guess that Taylor was always going to do a more low-key celebration this year, regardless of whether the models could show up. She probably did have a few people over, plus her parents, plus Joe Alwyn. But no coordinated Instagram-drop and no professional photographer and no “I heart T.S.” t-shirts. Sad! I really mean that, it’s sad. Taylor’s Independence Day party is an annual tradition. She shouldn’t cancel it just because she went WAY overboard last year. #RIPTaymerica
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
i knew this was going to happen. I foresee some strategic leaks once she has something to sell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump stole Swift’s limelight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh YEAH. What to do???
I can’t help feeling like yday was a sad day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If only we could go back to the halcyon days of the Great Tiddlesbanging.
Everything has gone so wrong since then. If the flying Elvi don’t turn up soon, I might just give up the ghost.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are in serious need of some Flying Elvi, puff pastry swans, and catapults.
Comic Con is coming soon. Perhaps Lord Dragonfly will show up and do something hilarious for us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something good needs to happen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will stand up and applaud him until my hands fall off if he has the guts to show up to Comic-Con in an “I heart TS” t-shirt, hahahahahaha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he did that, I’d never posh bash him again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was fun *sigh* this is a little something to keep you going until that glorious day when all the flying elvi join in the Duchess Sparkles procession to Westminster Abbey
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4X2DqyfYOs8
I’m rather partial to the big green one that looks a bit like a disco dancing bogey meself…the people in the background seem to be playing rounders….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me likey!
I stumbled into the rabbit hole that is Love Island yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve just stumbled into the rabbit hole of Elvis impersonators on You tube, some of them are really, hilariously crap – I’m clearly not alone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5M6bsEZHC90
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies.
I’ll have to check out Love Island. My summer’s guilty pleasure right now is Claws, which is trashy and violent and has Dean Norris, Carrie Preston, and Harold Perrineau (My Augustus Hill!) so I’m expecting great things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do not check out Love Island! It’s Blind Date plus sex. Nothing wrong with blind dates leading to sex, but do we have to commercialise and reality TV-ify EVERYTHING?
I am in search of a new guilty pleasure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t seen Love Island but if it’s annoying Pierce Morgan it’s probably worth a watch…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This ties nicely into the “she’s so private and why she broke up with Hiddles” narrative
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, but Hiddles is also so private. The fans has no idea where in the world he currently is…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. It is all about protecting that storyline she created. Because, you know, British guys are all about the 4th of July.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All Swift exes must go from Prince Charming to evil villain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does. All the foolishness last year was totally Tom’s idea. He made her throw that ridiculous party.
I would say Swifty is growing up, but I doubt it. She’s just rebranding. How exhausting must it be to be this image conscious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which she had been throwing for years and he knew just where to tell the paps to stand in the Watch Hill section of Westerly, Rhode Island.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Tom insisted on wearing an I heart TS shirt as well! Oh yes – he had it specially made (even though this is a guy who literally has been wearing the same clothes for the past 5-10 years). Taylor understood the importance of being private – she warned him (that’s what her PR has been pushing in the tabloids since the breakup) but HE wanted to be very public and over the top in order to curry fame. Once she realized this she broke up with him – “she realized he was falling in love with her for the wrong reasons” – that comment has been repeated in HS coverage – not just when the breakup occurred but when the Joe Alwyn relationship was revealed. I really think this is partly her way of trying to push all the fault for Hiddleswift onto TH. It is kind of hard though considering all we have seen of Tom outside of KSI promo has been coffee runs and jogging pictures from the same 2 blocks of London outside his home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect originally blue is being sarcastic – it doesn’t always translate on a blog post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@frisbee – I knew that @OriginallyBlue was being sarcastic. I was just agreeing with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A question for the Americans: in general it seems to me that americans are pretty touchy about things they feel are offensive in regards to like the flag and patriotism and stuff. How is that whole taymerica not offensive? Like her making the whole independence celebration about herself? Would it be just as inoffensive if it was someone not white and preppy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ones who are touchy are also the ones with the least sense of protocol. So, if you’re proclaiming you JUST REALLY LOVE ‘MURICA, you can get away with pretty much anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Apparently the “true patriots” have no problem with flag desecration if you’re wearing it as a bikini… Or a poncho.
As long as you’re white, obviously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as you have a ton of flags and say a lot of “patriotic” buzzwords, you’re considered a “real” American. Oh, and you have to be white. Basically you don’t have to know anything about democracy, patriotism or the ideas the country was founded on as long as you talk a good game. No seriously, -this actually happened:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/juliareinstein/we-hold-these-alternative-truths-to-be-self-evident?utm_term=.tnNVk1Z5j#.fyYWrnJV7
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was trending all day and it was hilarious and frightening.
I attended a reading at Boston’s Old State House, where it was originally read in 1776 and then attended the Boston Oration, which as taken place since 1783 and has been handled by numerous congressmen, senators and a few presidents over the years. This year’s orator was actress Diane Guerrero, who gave a touching oration about being part of an immigrant family in Boston. When she started talking about the problems her parents had – they were deported to Colombia, Diane herself was born in the US – a group of “patriots” behind us got up and walked out.
ETA Sixer, the Old State House was a British government building. They read the Declaration on a balcony directly below the British lion and unicorn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt there was a big party. Usually the paps can get something on the beach. I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor decided to move the party someplace else. She made such big productions in the past they became pap magnets. A new location means Taylor could release exclusive details on her own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is kind of refreshing to see Taylor Swift keeping her personal life private for once in her life. I am glad she didn’t make a big party at her mansion by the sea. Perhaps she did throw a party but she chose to keep it from the media, good for her. Her parties are so predictable anyway. I say keep it up Taylor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Color me shocked-I really didn’t think she had it in her to completely resist puking up another choreographed “Taymerica” spectacular. She really is pushing the “insanely private” story line, isn’t she?
I wonder how long she’ll hold out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahaahaha but I figured this was the deal when the squad was at PFW early and no signs of any of them leaving. Sad!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s hilarious isn’t it. I wonder if most of the squad politely declined due to being “busy” and then she decided not to hold a party? Pretending to be the new private Taylor when really no one wants the bad publicity… And that’s how toxic she is now, as most of her friends will do ANYTHING for publicity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her family was definitely there. There are pictures of her parents with their relatives/friends, but no sign of her. So maybe she let her parents use her home, and she spent the holiday somewhere else?
Also, how cool is to be so rich that you have a beach mansion that you basically use it once in the year?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She couldn’t get her bigger acts to attend because sometimes they have their own lives. This would only leave d-listers like Ruby Rose, so of course she pulled it. Her “insanely private” ass and new relationship will conviently show up by fall to promote her new album.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😂👍
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact she calls it ‘Taymerica’ like everyone else just doesn’t matter. Silly cow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so gross and aspirational. “Hi, I’m blonde and tall and bone-thin and was born rich and am now ultra-mega-rich – I’m America (and so can you)!”
Like, I have no love for the guy, but imagine if someone like Kanye did this. Kanye-merica for July 4th. He’d definitely be accused of co-opting the holiday for himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No offense to you, OK? but I really wish there were no references to animals when it comes to referring to stupid and silly people. Like pig, cow, the most often used ones. Pigs and cows are sentient beings, they provide meat, milk, leather, hairs, and make the livelihood in certain communities around the world.
TS is a silly girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…Is this better?
🐍🐍🐍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her brand now isn’t what it was last time. When you do something that has people who hate the Kardashians get on Kim’s side it’s bad. So she’s keeping a low profile until she finish her album to have a massive rollout full My new love pap strolls and interviews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t look the same without Ryan Reynolds praying for death.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol none of her squad would drop their obligations for her so she cancels her party and will put on the “I’m private” spin pretending that it was all intentional. Wasn’t her obnoxious slide up the day before and then got taken down? Maybe it was after every A-lister on the squad declined. Who knows, whatever. I’m just glad it didn’t happen. It’s all too extra and too over the top and the pics are so staged and fake, they could be a magazine shoot. Her entire persona is so stage managed, I don’t see how anyone can think she’s so wholesome and authentic. It just smacks of phony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse