Taylor Swift’s annual Taymerica party was either subdued or non-existent

At this time last year, the internet – and the world! – was abuzz with all of the paparazzi photos taken on at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion on the Fourth of July. Swifty had gone all out for the annual Independence Day/Taymerica party, inviting the squad, various squad-adjacent people and, of course, Tom Hiddleston. Tom wore the “I heart T.S.” t-shirt as he frollicked on the beach and the rest was Tiddles History. I was actually looking forward to a repeat of all of that this year, something hopefully involving poor Joe Alwyn looking like a hostage as Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne danced wholesomely around him. Alas, ‘twas not to be.

Last year, Taylor Swift‘s famed Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island mansion was the ultimate star-studded spectacle. Nearly every member of the Squad was in attendance, and Swift went very public with her romance with Tom Hiddleston, who sported a “I Heart T.S.” tank top as the lovebirds frolicked in the ocean. This year, the scene at Watch Hill was much quieter – and fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the “Bad Blood” singer and her new beau Joe Alwyn were left disappointed. Though there was a large inflatable slide set up in the yard again this year, there were no signs of a party. Teenage fans camped out at a nearby lighthouse with “We Love You Taylor” signs were slightly rewarded when Swift’s father sent over 1989 guitar picks. Last week, there were unconfirmed reports of Swift’s private plane leaving London and landing in Rhode Island with Swift and Alwyn aboard. However, the pair haven’t been spotted around town at any of Swift’s usual haunts. “Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past.”

E! News also confirms that there didn’t seem to be much happening at Taylor’s mansion, minus the big, inflatable slide. The models of the squad really are in France for Paris Fashion Week right now, but I would guess that Taylor was always going to do a more low-key celebration this year, regardless of whether the models could show up. She probably did have a few people over, plus her parents, plus Joe Alwyn. But no coordinated Instagram-drop and no professional photographer and no “I heart T.S.” t-shirts. Sad! I really mean that, it’s sad. Taylor’s Independence Day party is an annual tradition. She shouldn’t cancel it just because she went WAY overboard last year. #RIPTaymerica

