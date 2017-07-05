Taylor Swift’s annual Taymerica party was either subdued or non-existent

At this time last year, the internet – and the world! – was abuzz with all of the paparazzi photos taken on at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion on the Fourth of July. Swifty had gone all out for the annual Independence Day/Taymerica party, inviting the squad, various squad-adjacent people and, of course, Tom Hiddleston. Tom wore the “I heart T.S.” t-shirt as he frollicked on the beach and the rest was Tiddles History. I was actually looking forward to a repeat of all of that this year, something hopefully involving poor Joe Alwyn looking like a hostage as Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne danced wholesomely around him. Alas, ‘twas not to be.

Last year, Taylor Swift‘s famed Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island mansion was the ultimate star-studded spectacle. Nearly every member of the Squad was in attendance, and Swift went very public with her romance with Tom Hiddleston, who sported a “I Heart T.S.” tank top as the lovebirds frolicked in the ocean. This year, the scene at Watch Hill was much quieter – and fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the “Bad Blood” singer and her new beau Joe Alwyn were left disappointed.

Though there was a large inflatable slide set up in the yard again this year, there were no signs of a party. Teenage fans camped out at a nearby lighthouse with “We Love You Taylor” signs were slightly rewarded when Swift’s father sent over 1989 guitar picks.

Last week, there were unconfirmed reports of Swift’s private plane leaving London and landing in Rhode Island with Swift and Alwyn aboard. However, the pair haven’t been spotted around town at any of Swift’s usual haunts.

“Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past.”

E! News also confirms that there didn’t seem to be much happening at Taylor’s mansion, minus the big, inflatable slide. The models of the squad really are in France for Paris Fashion Week right now, but I would guess that Taylor was always going to do a more low-key celebration this year, regardless of whether the models could show up. She probably did have a few people over, plus her parents, plus Joe Alwyn. But no coordinated Instagram-drop and no professional photographer and no “I heart T.S.” t-shirts. Sad! I really mean that, it’s sad. Taylor’s Independence Day party is an annual tradition. She shouldn’t cancel it just because she went WAY overboard last year. #RIPTaymerica

43 Responses to “Taylor Swift’s annual Taymerica party was either subdued or non-existent”

  1. Maria F. says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:27 am

    i knew this was going to happen. I foresee some strategic leaks once she has something to sell.

    Reply
  2. Plibersek says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Trump stole Swift’s limelight.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:33 am

    If only we could go back to the halcyon days of the Great Tiddlesbanging.

    Everything has gone so wrong since then. If the flying Elvi don’t turn up soon, I might just give up the ghost.

    Reply
  4. Lindy79 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:36 am

    This ties nicely into the “she’s so private and why she broke up with Hiddles” narrative

    Reply
  5. Lena says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:37 am

    A question for the Americans: in general it seems to me that americans are pretty touchy about things they feel are offensive in regards to like the flag and patriotism and stuff. How is that whole taymerica not offensive? Like her making the whole independence celebration about herself? Would it be just as inoffensive if it was someone not white and preppy?

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      July 5, 2017 at 7:46 am

      The ones who are touchy are also the ones with the least sense of protocol. So, if you’re proclaiming you JUST REALLY LOVE ‘MURICA, you can get away with pretty much anything.

      Reply
    • grabbyhands says:
      July 5, 2017 at 8:08 am

      As long as you have a ton of flags and say a lot of “patriotic” buzzwords, you’re considered a “real” American. Oh, and you have to be white. Basically you don’t have to know anything about democracy, patriotism or the ideas the country was founded on as long as you talk a good game. No seriously, -this actually happened:

      https://www.buzzfeed.com/juliareinstein/we-hold-these-alternative-truths-to-be-self-evident?utm_term=.tnNVk1Z5j#.fyYWrnJV7

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        July 5, 2017 at 8:27 am

        That was trending all day and it was hilarious and frightening.

        I attended a reading at Boston’s Old State House, where it was originally read in 1776 and then attended the Boston Oration, which as taken place since 1783 and has been handled by numerous congressmen, senators and a few presidents over the years. This year’s orator was actress Diane Guerrero, who gave a touching oration about being part of an immigrant family in Boston. When she started talking about the problems her parents had – they were deported to Colombia, Diane herself was born in the US – a group of “patriots” behind us got up and walked out.

        ETA Sixer, the Old State House was a British government building. They read the Declaration on a balcony directly below the British lion and unicorn.

  6. Louise177 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:41 am

    I doubt there was a big party. Usually the paps can get something on the beach. I wouldn’t be surprised if Taylor decided to move the party someplace else. She made such big productions in the past they became pap magnets. A new location means Taylor could release exclusive details on her own.

    Reply
  7. Lolo86lf says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:43 am

    It is kind of refreshing to see Taylor Swift keeping her personal life private for once in her life. I am glad she didn’t make a big party at her mansion by the sea. Perhaps she did throw a party but she chose to keep it from the media, good for her. Her parties are so predictable anyway. I say keep it up Taylor.

    Reply
  8. grabbyhands says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Color me shocked-I really didn’t think she had it in her to completely resist puking up another choreographed “Taymerica” spectacular. She really is pushing the “insanely private” story line, isn’t she?

    I wonder how long she’ll hold out?

    Reply
  9. Nicole says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Hahahahaahaha but I figured this was the deal when the squad was at PFW early and no signs of any of them leaving. Sad!

    Reply
    • GiBee says:
      July 5, 2017 at 8:07 am

      It’s hilarious isn’t it. I wonder if most of the squad politely declined due to being “busy” and then she decided not to hold a party? Pretending to be the new private Taylor when really no one wants the bad publicity… And that’s how toxic she is now, as most of her friends will do ANYTHING for publicity.

      Reply
  10. Jessi says:
    July 5, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Her family was definitely there. There are pictures of her parents with their relatives/friends, but no sign of her. So maybe she let her parents use her home, and she spent the holiday somewhere else?

    Also, how cool is to be so rich that you have a beach mansion that you basically use it once in the year?

    Reply
  11. Alleycat says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:01 am

    She couldn’t get her bigger acts to attend because sometimes they have their own lives. This would only leave d-listers like Ruby Rose, so of course she pulled it. Her “insanely private” ass and new relationship will conviently show up by fall to promote her new album.

    Reply
  12. LooperFor says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:06 am

    The fact she calls it ‘Taymerica’ like everyone else just doesn’t matter. Silly cow.

    Reply
  13. PettyRiperton says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Her brand now isn’t what it was last time. When you do something that has people who hate the Kardashians get on Kim’s side it’s bad. So she’s keeping a low profile until she finish her album to have a massive rollout full My new love pap strolls and interviews.

    Reply
  14. Incredulous says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:34 am

    It doesn’t look the same without Ryan Reynolds praying for death.

    Reply
  15. Portia says:
    July 5, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Lol none of her squad would drop their obligations for her so she cancels her party and will put on the “I’m private” spin pretending that it was all intentional. Wasn’t her obnoxious slide up the day before and then got taken down? Maybe it was after every A-lister on the squad declined. Who knows, whatever. I’m just glad it didn’t happen. It’s all too extra and too over the top and the pics are so staged and fake, they could be a magazine shoot. Her entire persona is so stage managed, I don’t see how anyone can think she’s so wholesome and authentic. It just smacks of phony.

    Reply

