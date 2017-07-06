Fired British Vogue fashion director did a fascinating tell-all interview

The woman in these photos is Lucinda Chambers. She was the fashion director for British Vogue for 25 years, and she had worked at the magazine for a total of 36 years. She was recently fired by the new editor-in-chief in a three-minute meeting, and her firing was the talk of the British fashion world, if not the international fashion world. She wasn’t fired for any particular or specific wrong-doing or malfeasance. I suspect she was fired because of her age, and because British Vogue has been going through a major transition in the past year (editor-in-chief Alexandra Shulman left suddenly too). What could have been an insidery story has taken a turn though. Lucinda Chambers sat down with Vestoj and spilled all the tea about working for British Vogue, the fashion industry in general and more. Soon after Vestoj published it, they deleted it for a few hours, then posted it again, this time with a disclaimer due to the “sensitive” information. Which is very… ridiculous, honestly. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Getting fired: “A month and a half ago I was fired from Vogue. It took them three minutes to do it. No one in the building knew it was going to happen. The management and the editor I’ve worked with for twenty-five years had no idea. Nor did HR. Even the chairman told me he didn’t know it was going to happen. No one knew, except the man who did it – the new editor. Afterwards I walked out and ran into the publisher. ‘Oh Lucinda! How are you?’ I told him I’d just been fired. He said, ‘Outrageous! Ridiculous! Crazy!’ I phoned my lawyer; she asked me what I wanted to do about it. I told her I wanted to write a letter to my colleagues to tell them that Edward [Enninful] decided to let me go. And to say how proud I am to have worked at Vogue for as long as I did, to thank them for being such brilliant colleagues. My lawyer said sure, but don’t tell HR. They wouldn’t have wanted me to send it.
How to treat people: “If you want good results, you have to support people. You don’t get the best out of anyone by making them feel insecure or nervous. Ultimately, that way of treating people is only about control. If you make someone feel nervous, you’ve got them. But in my view, you’ve got them in the wrong way. You’ve got them in a state of anxiety. I’m thinking of one fashion editor in particular: it’s his modus operandi. He will wrong-foot you and wrong-foot you, and have everyone going, ‘Sh-t, sh-t, sh-t, sh-t, sh-t.’
Failure in fashion: “You’re not allowed to fail in fashion – especially in this age of social media, when everything is about leading a successful, amazing life. Nobody today is allowed to fail, instead the prospect causes anxiety and terror. But why can’t we celebrate failure? After all, it helps us grow and develop. I’m not ashamed of what happened to me. If my shoots were really crappy… Oh I know they weren’t all good – some were crappy. The June cover with Alexa Chung in a stupid Michael Kors T-shirt is crap. He’s a big advertiser so I knew why I had to do it. I knew it was cheesy when I was doing it, and I did it anyway. Ok, whatever. But there were others… There were others that were great.
Fashion people are greedy: “Fashion moves like a shoal of fish; it’s cyclical and reactionary. Nobody can stay relevant for a lifetime – you always have peaks and troughs. The problem is that people are greedy. They think, ‘It worked then, we’ve got to make it work now.’ But fashion is an alchemy: it’s the right person at the right company at the right time. Creativity is a really hard thing to quantify and harness. The rise of the high street has put new expectations on big companies like LVMH. Businessmen are trying to get their creatives to behave in a businesslike way; everyone wants more and more, faster and faster. Big companies demand so much more from their designers – we’ve seen the casualties. It’s really hard. Those designers are going to have drink problems, they’re going to have drug problems. They’re going to have nervous breakdowns. It’s too much to ask a designer to do eight, or in some cases sixteen, collections a year. The designers do it, but they do it badly – and then they’re out. They fail in a very public way. How do you then get the confidence to say I will go back in and do it again?
Anxiety at fashion shows: “Fashion shows are all about expectation and anxiety. We’re all on display. It’s theatre. I’m fifty-seven and I know that when the shows come around in September I will feel vulnerable. Will I still get a ticket? Where will I sit? I haven’t had to think about those things for twenty-five years. Most people who leave Vogue end up feeling that they’re lesser than, and the fact is that you’re never bigger than the company you work for.”
Vogue is not empowering: “There are very few fashion magazines that make you feel empowered. Most leave you totally anxiety-ridden, for not having the right kind of dinner party, setting the table in the right kind of way or meeting the right kind of people. Truth be told, I haven’t read Vogue in years. Maybe I was too close to it after working there for so long, but I never felt I led a Vogue-y kind of life. The clothes are just irrelevant for most people – so ridiculously expensive. What magazines want today is the latest, the exclusive. It’s a shame that magazines have lost the authority they once had. They’ve stopped being useful. In fashion we are always trying to make people buy something they don’t need. We don’t need any more bags, shirts or shoes. So we cajole, bully or encourage people into continue buying. I know glossy magazines are meant to be aspirational, but why not be both useful and aspirational? That’s the kind of fashion magazine I’d like to see.
I like this. I appreciate this. When I first read it, I was expecting some take-no-prisoners, this-is-where-the-bodies-are-buried-at-Vogue piece, but it’s not that. It’s like the best exit interview ever, where someone who has been inside the machinery of fashion and fashion publishing gets to reflect on how the industry has changed, not always for the best. And yes, I haven’t had a Vogue subscription in a while because at a certain point, I just stopped being interested. There’s only so much aspirational living that I could take.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I suspect she won’t be getting invitations to fashion shows anymore.
I don’t know. Lucinda Chambers is one of the reason why the british fashion industry is filled with bland, boring, white posh girl. She obviously is aware of some of the problems of her field, at the same time I don’t want to give her too much credit.
A USEFUL, aspirational Vogue? I’d read that! (And British Vogue is already 100 times better than the American edition.)
Designers producing 16 collections a year??? That’s not high fashion, that’s fast fashion. Like, H&M or Old Navy.
Also, the disclaimer thing is hilarious. What sensitive subject matter? Would anyone besides, say, Anna Wintour find this triggering?
Teen Vogue is great!
Awwwwww I was actually turned off by all that failure talk. Nope. The new editor will excite and revive the magazine.
i do not know much about her or her stint at Vogue, but I appreciate what she says about the creative process. How many times have we asked ourselves what a resort collection is?
It seems that every 2 months there are new fashion shows and the designs do not feel that special anymore.
Her comment about the crap she had to put out because of the advertisers is exactly why British vogue went so wrong.
The outgoing editor had no creative vision or instincts. She was ruled by the advertisers and hid behind them so she didn’t have to lift a single finger to inspire or make changes. Her last original thought was in 1991/2 when she was first hired and dared to do an innovative shoot with Kate Moss and Corinne Day.
Also, i’m tickled that she is being replaced by Edward Enniful. She poo poo’d his all black Italian vogue edition (August 2008) and said it was a gimmick because black doesn’t sell. ‘black not selling’ was another reason she white-d out the magazine until advertisers started using black models again and therefore she could use those advertisers’ models rather than seek out talent on her own.
And she only championed labels that advertised in the magazine. Meaning big labels and mass market was the only thing in the magazine. New designers need not apply unless they were backed by deep pockets that bought ad space in vogue eg Camilla Fayed’s brief purchase of Issa.
She let genius stylists slip through her fingers because they didn’t always follow her advertising mandate. Most of them are being re-hired or hired by Edward. I am looking forward to his stint like christmas came early.
British Vogue really needed this woman and her team gone. Hurrah.
Perfect comment. I saw an headline calling this “the posh girl exodus”. I’m all for it.
ITA she and Shculman r the reason British Vogue is the bland mess it is today.
The new guy was hired for a reason. To revitalise the mag, more heads will roll.
Agree with all of this!
IMO, UK Vogue and Tatler are pretty much interchangeable now with content, both visual and written. They battle for the same audience and hire/feature the same triple-barrelled Slaones on the regular.
How far a net Enniful is going to have to cast to still get their coins, while targeting an ignored audience.
I don’t mind so much with Tatler because they are speaking to a very particular aidience, but it annoys me so much where Vogue is concerned.
And i’m still resentful about what she said about that Italia Vogue.
And i love that it is still the bestselling edition of Vogue world wide.
I remember the WHSmith in Victoria station had a stockpile that had to be replenished every few hours. One of the people working in the shop said he’d never seen such demand for a magazine. Especially a fashion magazine. Aimed at Italian readers.
thanks for this informative comment LAK! I am actually looking forward to British Vogue now, and I haven’t bought one in years.
OMG, Alexandra Shulman straight up said black doesn’t sell? WTF.
I just watched the documentary on Netflix and I was really turned off by Shulman. She seemed miserable and whiny.
Yes she did.
As a defence for:
1. Why she had stopped using black models, even mixed ones that looked ‘exotic’.
2. Why she thought the all black Italian Vogue magazine was a mistake and going to fail.
This after Iman and Naomi had gone on a rant about the whiting out of fashion whereby very few non white models were used anymore and only the icons like them ever had a look in.
I can name 10-20 big/biggish non-white models from the 90s. Not a single one made it to the 00s and it seemed to happen overnight.
what is the name of documentary on netflix?
Absolutely Fashion: Inside British Vogue.
Here is a trailer: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GXuhaLt5S2M
Yup. They didn’t have a BIPOC model on the cover in 12 years and only did it last year after an article pointed that out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great comment. I don’t know anything about her, so I’d have just taken her at her word. Sounds like a good thing she’s gone!
@LAK – Amen! There was a time when I liked British Vogue, but at this point, it’s good riddance to Shulman and her entire coven of posh useless Rosies cluttering up the masthead and the pages.
I’m rooting harder than ever for Edward Enninful to succeed because of this – apparently Emily Sheffield a.k.a. David Cameron’s sister-in-law, is crying about Enninful now, but the rub is that all the people he’s bringing in so far are actually good at their jobs. And as for the poshies on Vogue staff, not every posh girl is Isabella Blow (who actually was brilliant at fashion and did her job well at Harper’s).
I think that Kate Middleton cover was the final straw.
It should have been a triumph. A world exclusive less exciting than a damp squib. And no one to step in and tell Kate that she was gracing Vogue not the other way round.
And worse, not even a cover for Tatler, but for Country House life.
If that cover had been as striking as Diana’s VF cover with Testino, Shulman and her coterie of sloanes would have been saved.
It showed them for the charlatans they are.
@LAK- That cover was the final straw because Shulman & Co were so completely exposed as irrelevant and out of touch there.
And it’s not just the Duchess Kate cover, they kept making flop cover choices. For instance, one of the biggest movies of 2016 was fronted by a British actress – Felicity Jones. Who is even the exact type of English-rose actress Vogue loves. It would have been a doddle to have her on the cover for a Star Wars movie and draw some major attention, but no, the December cover went to nepotism baby Lily-Rose Depp instead. It’s like they’re self-sabotaging!
But weirdly, it feels like Vogue really is just that out of touch. I remember this fashion blogger I really liked did interviews with both Elle and Vogue UK, and while the Elle piece was actually interesting, the Vogue piece focused on nothing but how many clothes she owned.
I kind of resent this bit: “There are very few fashion magazines that make you feel empowered. Most leave you totally anxiety-ridden, for not having the right kind of dinner party, setting the table in the right kind of way or meeting the right kind of people.” …she’s been a part of that machine for 36 years, if she had a problem with what they were pumping out into the world she could have left like Elisa Goodkind from StyleLikeU did (everyone should watch that YouTube channel by the way!) …she was a high fashion stylist and decided she hated the damage all those magazines were doing to people and left the industry
At the very best, she has no integrity. She seems to be washing her hands of and shirking all responsibility for the decades of content she signed off on.
Great point. She was the editor of UK Vogue, not exactly a bin liner. She was in a position to be a powerful voice for change in the industry and she didn’t use it.
I think she makes some valid points regarding fashion magazines being no longer useful, but as pointed out above, she fostered that issue. Vogue hasn’t been useful for me for years, and I canceled my American Vogue subscription when Wintour put Kim and Kanye on the cover. More often than not, what I see in fashion magazines are celebrities shilling for bad designs, from formerly legendary fashion houses. It seems to me the exquisite art of design has been lost in all the greed.
I do still buy Italian Vogue, simply because it’s become a dream book for me. It’s beautifully shot.
Meisel still keeps Italian Vogue fresh, but it has faded. I don’t see as many daring editorials from him as I used to like the famous Hollywood tabloid one or the plastic surgery one. And, imo, Paris Vogue became irrelevant as soon Carine left. I still have some of her issues.
I think part of the problem is a) there aren’t as many great photographers anymore and some of the best, like Meisel, are required to keep their aesthetic and therefore, it becomes more of the same b) the models post behind the scenes and such on Instagram, so when the magazine is out, people already seen it c) people just don’t buy magazines anymore.
But didnt Wintour put Kimye on the cover precisely to rebuff the posh white girl culture others are complaining about above? I think it was to make it more relateable because however I detest Kimye, they were the biggest cultural influencers at that time. To be clear, I have no horse in this race. I would rather scrawl through my old text messages than pick up a fashion magazine.
IMO, Kim is a complete VERSION of the Beverly Hills raised, entitled, posh ‘white’ girl. And regarding her cultural influence…her notoriety/fame is based on people’s disdain of her and social media hype (LIES). She invented being hated for big $$. If people didn’t hate her so intensely, she’d be broke by now with no social media following at all. Kanye is a mess and someone that I pity. Wintour’s decision to associate with Kim was because of her friendship with Kanye and Kim’s marriage to Kanye was a plan to legitimize her tabloid, D list status. Wintour’s decision to put them on the cover was a tongue in cheek statement “this is what we are reduced to”. Not a great proclamation for the status of Vogue….more like, “I give up and I know we’re done”
While I recognize that covers are meant to sell issues, I’ve always appreciated that some fashion magazines stayed true to their art. I found the Kim/Kanye cover having nothing to do with the art or genius of fashion; it was pure, IMO, celebrity.
If Wintour couldn’t come up with something better, maybe it’s time for her to bow out.
If she hated her job so much and the tacky things she had to do like put Alexa Chung in Michael Kors (which, lol) why didn’t she quit? Oh, right…because she liked the perks and, um, liked her job. The new EIC can hire and fire whomever they want to execute their vision. British Vogue needed a shakeup, and they’ll get it.
I normally side with the fired employee over the boss because of all the at will bs that goes on in the US. But, after looking into this and looking at the last decade of covers of this magazine, (they practically had Kate Moss on speed dial) I have to say that she and a lot of the other editors needed to go. Could the execution have been better? If her account is actually true, yeah, you can argue that and I might even sort of agree with you. I don’t believe it happened they way she said it happened though. Cleaning house was necessary.
If anyone is really buying her bs I have a nice large bridge in California to sell you. She is speaking as if she was just an outsider looking in when she was actually one of the contributors to the fakeness. She has been a part of the fashion industry for damn near 40 years. You would think that she would have had some influence on what was going in those magazines each month seeing as how she was a director. She didn’t have enough gumption to say any of this until she got fired.
Also, I don’t think it had to do with her age and more to do with that she was not very good at her job. Edward has hired women who are roughly around her age who are actually talented. Venetia Scott is replacing her and has a lot of varied experience as well in the industry. She has worked in Vogue Italia, AnOther Magazine, Self Service, The Face, Arena, i-D and Nova.
Thanks for putting into words what bothered me: “She is speaking as if she was just an outsider”. She contributed to ruin a whole generation of design in fashion, but suddenly she’s a victim of that same system she created.
Exactly. And the irony of it is that she herself admits doing a bad job, which would be admirable if she didn’t somehow make it sound like she wasn’t responsible for any of it at all, and that it was Edward Enninful’s fault (ironic, since he hasn’t even put out an issue yet and all this sh-t was happening under the nose of the editor she seems to defer to – Alexandra Shulman).
I stopped buying Vogue years ago. NGL, the new editor, Enniful, might actually make me want to buy Vogue again.
ETA, just followed British Vogue’s Instagram, let’s see how they do.
Yeah, I haven’t looked at a Vogue in years. Now I just follow them on Instagram, scroll through the endless fashions shows and move onto ranting about Trump on twitter. I do love Eva Chen, though, and follow a few fashion blogger types. They’re going to have move most of these magazines online soon cuz hard copy magazines are dying.
My good friend in NYC worked at In Style for 20 years and was basically fired as she approached 60. Most of the fashion magazines want young employees, who will accept tiny salaries and love the prestige of working in fashion. This women’s firing doesn’t surprise me. She should go out and start a blog for women over 50 who love fashion and hate looking at emaciated 20 year olds gaping at the camera.
I know it’s an easy and believable narrative that Lucinda Chambers was fired because of her age, but her replacement – Venetia Scott – is very nearly the same age as her.
Whatever was behind this firing, age wasn’t it – the ‘posh-girl exodus’ needs to happen if Vogue is to have any hope of not coming across as desperately out of touch and only catering to (and hiring) the offspring of Lord & Lady Poshname types.
At least now British Vogue’s instagram won’t (hopefully) have any more “accidental” racism… smh
British Vogue is so rubbish that its often on sale for two quid. Haven’t bought it in years. Alexander Shulman was not a great editor. I think Kate’s Boden-esque front over in that stupid hat clinched it.
Remember those GREAT Princess Diana covers?
and by chopsing like this, she will just be confirming to the new editor that he made the right decision…
Chopsing! Love it. Not heard that since I moved out of the valleys
I’d forgotten half of what people post here about specific issues – thanks all.
I wish magazines would resurrect themselves. They’re such flimsy little copies and so uninteresting.
Print is dead.
This just seems like such an irrelevant story to me. Arent the fashion influencers doing it on instagram for free now anyway?
Exactly. And there’s no magic wand Enniful can wave to help Vogue.
I bet we’ll be having a conversation same time next year, only this time, from newer resentful staffers.
Honestly, I think she comes across pretty even-keel here. She’s not happy about being fired, but she’s not nasty about it, either. She’s blunt about a lot of the problems in the industry, but she doesn’t necessarily excuse her own work and acknowledges she made some worthless covers in the pursuit of advertisement money. A lot of friends I know who work in the fashion/art community have reflected similar sentiments about the intensity of the work and demands from employers, as well as the devaluing of creativity in the pursuit of money, so nothing she said here is profoundly shocking, IMO. It’s nothing you wouldn’t have heard already if you know people in the industry.
Ya… fashion feeds on itself and absolutely nothing is every truly original. Most people churn out the crap just to meet the unrelenting deadlines.
yay a fashion post on celebitchy! I love all the comments on here about various topics, politics, gossip, etc. and I think we don’t talk here about fashion much (aside from red carpet looks). So a slightly off topic question I have: what are some of the blogs/websites on fashion/beauty/style that my fellow celebitchies like to visit regularly? I used to love magazines when I was younger and would buy them up until a few years ago. Now I feel print fashion magazines are a bit relevant, but I also can’t think of any website that sort of has it all. Would appreciate any suggestions!
GO Fug Yourself is fabulous. I follow fashion bloggers, fashion magazines, fashion photographers and some models on Instagram. It’s where a lot of fashion has migrated too. I like Eva Chen, Garance Dore, Paris Vogue, ny times fashion, Man Repeller, instyle, song of style, Rachael Zoe. Karlie kloss, Derek Blasberg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d suggest a fashion blog, but not the type that’s just pictures of the blogger’s outfits – Style Bubble is one of the best for actual content and insight. For street fashion, there’s The Sartorialist and I think there was the Facehunter as well?
I used to love Garance Dore, she is a much better photographer than her ex the Sartorialist, but now her website has all kinds of content from people who aren’t her, and it is a bit boring.
thank you teacakes. I am definitely interested in actual content rather than just pictures so I will check out Style Bubble. I do like the Sartorialist for mindless scrolling and inspiration when I’m feeling boring hehe.
I’ve been ill the whole week and have been reminiscing on how much I loved reading fashion magazines as a teenager.
Thanks to the comments here I’m now checking out the official Instagram page of Italian Vogue and it seems interesting; I might even open an instagram account to follow them.
If you are a teacher, attorney or doctor, over a period of 35 years, you have to complete continuing education to stay in that field of endeavor. In the creative fields, you will be replaced for a new POV. E.g., CEO’s of Paramount Pictures for the last 40 years=Barry Diller, Frank Mancuso, Sherry Lansing, Brad Grey (RIP). Miramax left Disney then the Weinstein’s left Miramax. I was there when my boss helped negotiate Mike Ovitz’s deal to become the President of Disney only to be fired the next year (with $40 MIL payout and $90 MIL worth of stock). Meh–when your time is up…it’s up. Creative differences.
After reading some of the comments here and while I agree with most of the criticism I feel it’s quite unfair to just say “oh yeah, so why didn’t you quit if you felt the magazine and your work were not what you felt it should be?” How many people work in places where while they still love their jobs feel there’s a lot of stuff that’s wrong and unhelpful when looking at the big picture? Also, not everybody who works in fashion is rich, for many, it’s still a job that pays the bills and they know it’s not easy nowadays to find places where they can work where business is not the core of everything.
I also feel like mentioning the “Absolutely Fabulous” doc about British Vogue because to me she was the person that came across better along with the creative director who was responsible for the graphic aspect of the magazine. It was obvious to me that Alexandra was the one making many of the creative decisions and both Lucinda and the creative director didn’t have the freedom I imagined they had. Even the way they interact shows some distance and I wonder if the anxiety comment isn’t about how Alexandra managed her team. Lucinda actually speaks about the changes in fashion, about the business and the pressure to sell. She has the perspective of someone who has seen it all and it seemed to me that she was pretty pragmatic and had no illusions about the future.
The whole doc was pretty depressing and while I understand a new direction is needed, considering the pressure to sell is more important than the integrity of the creative vision, I wonder how the new editor will deal with the reality of having to work the numbers. I also have an issue on how he fired someone for no wrongdoing, assuming Lucinda is telling the truth. It’s interesting to read her interview after seeing the doc because she assumes that she doesn’t have an exit plan and also says she doesn’t see how someone could leave at the top, because if you like your job (even with all the probs) you will delay and then it may be too late to leave at your best.
Anyway, I would like to keep hearing from her and know about her future projects. I’m not a fashion person, but I really enjoyed her lack of f*cks to give.
AND, there’s also the issue of karma. Considering Enninful has about a 2% chance of success and may get the same boot he gave Lucinda, he might have handled it better. Much better.
Agree:) It’s a bit weird to me to get the sense that so many people assume Vogue is rubbish and that suddenly someone else will just turn it into something better when the business aspect of it will remain. In the doc, we could see two covers and the debate of what should be the chosen one and clearly, there wasn’t space to take risks and when they tested those covers the boring one sold more. So… with this in mind how can someone just try to make it better and still sell at the numbers the Condé Nast want?
So yeah, I’m here to see what he does with it but would like to also witness some integrity on how he deals with people. And I don’t like that he is so close to famous people/models/designers. It may be seen as an asset, but it can also show a lack of distance necessary to do what’s best for the magazine and not your famous friends in fashion. We’ll see:)
@Anna, how was it badly handled? I don’t know the specifics, so I’m truly curious. I come from the corporate world, and a certain amount of cleaning house always happens when new execs come on board. Some are more extreme with it than others, but I’ve never known anyone who joins as the head of a department or company and doesn’t start by building their own team, and letting go of existing folks who can’t/won’t buy in to the new “vision”. Was ever thus.
@jetlagged, if the version given by Lucinda is accurate, the issue isn’t with the right of the new editor to set up a new team, it was how harsh the firing was done. The “3 minutes” she mentioned and how not even HR or others at the top like the chairman knew about it indicates it was sudden and totally unceremoniously. I would suppose that someone who works for so many decades in a place deserved a bit more than that.
This has nothing to do with not allowing the new director to do his own thing. And btw the new fashion editor seems to be a really exciting choice. She is also a fashion photographer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I look at this way, she was with the magazine for decades and leaving was not her choice, there is nothing anyone could say and no going away party in the world that is going to make that not suck. Speaking purely for myself, three minutes sounds about right. Better quick and to the point than faux dramatics about how sorry and regretful everyone is. The Vogue announcement of her departure was pretty amazing, definitely befitting her career with them, and it sounds like she stayed at the magazine for many weeks afterward. That’s certainly much more dignified than a lot of the firings I’ve been witness to.
I also understand your point, but it does seem that it wasn’t dealt in a way that that felt as dignified. And from her previous statements being fired was something she kind of expected to happen someday. I guess we’ll never know.
As I understand the new Fashion Editor, Venetia Scott only starts on July 10. (The new editor only starts in August) If you are curious about her, I just saw this interesting video interview of her from 2015: http://showstudio.com/project/in_fashion/venetia_scott
She really seems down to earth and not aligned with the fashion status quo. I also saw a few interviews with Edward Enninful and liked his persona. It feels exciting. I’m not really a fashion person nor do I read Vogue but I really would like them to do something interesting with the mag while getting the good numbers the Condé Nast bosses want.
It’s sad but for many years of Alexandra Shulman’s tenure, British Vogue was a good, if not great magazine – gorgeously creative editorials (often styled by Ms Chambers, not to mention the Corinne Day/Kate Moss early years shoots).
but since about 2010, the nepotism (which got worse when fashion styling/journalism became THE it-job for rich girls) and desperate attempts to stay relevant slowly sunk the magazine into complete dullness. I’m not surprised Edward Enninful is purging the posh but useless Sloanes, the magazine Lucinda describes sounds like the kind of thing that probably needed a good razing.
I was surprised that in the doc “Absolutely Fashionable” it is said that Vogue never had such great numbers? Apparently, they sell very well currently, so… was that a lie? I also thought they were really in bad shape, but from the doc, it seemed that playing safe, being boring was the way to get more readers when in general from what I read online the impression is the opposite. Even when testing mag covers the boring always sold more which just my itself was depressing.
Old saying from Catholic school: “When God closes a door, He opens a window.”
I am thinking this woman may in a short time be grateful for having been pushed out that door. You never know what you’re going to find outside it. If she’s at all financially secure by this time, she has time for a new chapter . . . and having worked with supervisors who use insecurity bordering on paranoia to keep a staff in line, the bits on “How to Treat People” rings all too true. Life is too short for that.
I saw the 2nd photo and immediately Googled “silk black bomber jacket with pleated neck” and other search variations with no luck. Does anyone know where to find a jacket like that? It’s particularly the collar/neckline I love. Thanks in advance to any celebitchies with info – I appreciate it!
I agree with LAK’s comments and find it ironical that the old guard of the most famous fashion publication in the world is so frightened of change, which should be embraced in any creative field. I may be alone here but when I watched the vogue documentary, I found Alexandra Shulman’s worship of Kate Moss and pride that they used her on the cover so often as depressing in itself. Nothing against Kate Moss but she herself realises that she is yesterday’ model, which is why she’s set up her own talent and model agency. The whole Kate Moss, Union Jack, Anita and Keef rip off editorials are so old, I couldn’t believe how the vogue big wigs were still patting themselves on the back to peddle that crap.
In saying all that, I was pleased Lucinda C did this interview because I think it’s helped to lift the lid on the real problems inherent at vogue and the public debate about it will support the changes Enniful brings in. I also agree that vogue could use a bit of social realism in its editorial. Sure be aspirational but almost no one lives the trust fund lifestyle, London fashion is on the streets and in the art schools and it truly is multicultural.
